5 Apartments for rent in Cloverdale, CA📍
116 West 1st Street. unit A
116 W 1st St, Cloverdale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Renovated Home near downtown Cloverdale! - Beautifully renovated home walking distance to downtown Cloverdale 3 Bedrooms upstairs, master has a walk in closet 1 Remodeled bath upstairs and one half bath downstairs Large wood floor living room,
274 Red Mountain Dr
274 Red Mountain Dr, Cloverdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1300 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 full bath home in Cloverdale - 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, This home has a large living area, with a fireplace! Open design allows visibility from the kitchen to the living room to easily spend time with guests.
446 Jefferson Street
446 North Jefferson Street, Cloverdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
2 Bedroom/1 Bath Close to Downtown, New paint and updated kitchen! - 2 Bedroom, 1 full bathroom, New Paint throughout the home, large yard with plentiful fruit trees! Tenant can opt to maintain the landscape or we can include monthly services with
590 S Cloverdale Blvd
590 South Cloverdale Boulevard, Cloverdale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
This Beautiful 3-Bedroom 2-Bath Home is Tucked Away Behind a Small Vineyard - Enjoy life on your own small vineyard, with beautiful mountain views.
141 Champlain Avenue
141 Champlain Avenue, Cloverdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
988 sqft
Beautiful home available for rent. Home is located 3 blocks from shops, freshly painted inside and out and enjoys a large yard with 13 fruit trees, including pear, avocado and pomegranate. Includes large, functional workshop with electricity.
Results within 10 miles of Cloverdale
97 Remmell Street
97 Remmel Street, Geyserville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Welcome Home to 97 Remmell Street Geyserville! - This newly renovated 2-bedroom, 1 bath granny unit comes with all the extra touches.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Cloverdale, the median rent is $944 for a studio, $1,094 for a 1-bedroom, $1,418 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,065 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Cloverdale, check out our monthly Cloverdale Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Cloverdale area include Sonoma State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cloverdale from include Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Novato, and Ukiah.