Last updated June 13 2020

450 Apartments for rent in Artesia, CA

Verified

Last updated June 12
Artesia
1 Unit Available
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,710
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Verified

Last updated June 12
Artesia
6 Units Available
eaves Cerritos
11421 186th St, Artesia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,697
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
861 sqft
Located near I-605 near the Cerritos Center for the Arts and Los Cerritos shopping center, these one- and two-bedroom apartments all feature fireplaces, patio/balconies and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a pool and gym.

Last updated June 13
Artesia
1 Unit Available
11669 168th Street
11669 168th Street, Artesia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2184 sqft
Welcome to 11669 168th in beautiful Artestia. This home is a huge 2,184 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Last updated April 4
Artesia
1 Unit Available
17910 Jersey Avenue, Unit D
17910 Jersey Avenue, Artesia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1488 sqft
Beautiful New Construction Property!!!!! - Newer construction built in 2017. Small and quaint 6 property community. Ready for immediate move-in . The high end amenities are worth noting.
Verified

Last updated June 13
$
Cerritos
29 Units Available
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,049
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,443
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
Verified

Last updated June 12
Cerritos
13 Units Available
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,240
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,500
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1194 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

Last updated June 13
Norwalk-La Mirada
1 Unit Available
12235-12245 Alondra Blvd
12245 Alondra Boulevard, Norwalk, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
775 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12235-12245 Alondra Blvd in Norwalk. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
12425 Cherrycreek Lane
12425 Cherrycreek Lane, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1384 sqft
Live in quiet neighborhood. Great single storey house with 3 bedrooms, 2bath aand a pool. Great summer relaxation with the family. Newly painted inside with a new laminate floor thru-out. Central A/C and Heat.

Last updated June 13
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
12551 Valencia Street
12551 East Valencia Street, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1356 sqft
3 bed room with two bath. Single story house. House offers Laminate wood floor, Granite counter top, Double pane window and doors. Newly upgraded bathrooms. Living room is facing south with lots lights into the house.

Last updated June 13
Norwalk
1 Unit Available
16306 Graystone Avenue
16306 Graystone Avenue, Norwalk, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1839 sqft
Beautiful home nestled in a desirable neighborhood in the Norwalk community. It boasts central air, 4 large bedrooms, 3 baths.

Last updated June 13
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
16404 GREENLAKE Lane
16404 Greenlake Lane, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1559 sqft
SUNDANCE TOWNHOME FOR RENT * CLEAN AND FRESH * 3 BEDROOM 2.

Last updated June 13
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
11235 CANDOR Street
11235 Candor Street, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1609 sqft
A great single story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. With brand new central air conditioning, new forced heating unit and new vinyl windows throughout.

Last updated June 13
Eastern Lakewood
1 Unit Available
20729 Ibex Avenue
20729 Ibex Avenue, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1314 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION. The location is very impressive, being part of the ABC Unified educational system, yet not nearly impressive as the brand new construction. There are two units on this lot, but they are separate from each other.

Last updated June 13
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
19638 Sequoia Avenue
19638 Sequoia Avenue, Cerritos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1964 sqft
Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, this property has been cleaned and sanitized up to CDC standard. All visitors to the property must wear face mask and sanitize their hands upon exiting the property.
Verified

Last updated June 13
$
Imperial Estates West
6 Units Available
Barcelona
11555 216th St, Lakewood, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1065 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barcelona in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 13
Downey
2 Units Available
Downey Village
11628 N Bellflower Blvd, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Downey Village in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 13
Downey
5 Units Available
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
740 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oak Tree in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 13
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
Del Monte
3400 West Del Monte Drive, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Del Monte in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 13
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
Hidden Village
207 South Western Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hidden Village in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 13
$
Norwalk
14 Units Available
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1058 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.
Verified

Last updated June 13
Santa Fe Springs
6 Units Available
Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Santa Fe Springs community offers a fitness center, garage parking and night patrol. It's also only minutes from the shopping and other experiences along Telegraph Road. Units have stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Verified

Last updated June 13
Downey
4 Units Available
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Verified

Last updated June 13
$
Cerritos
32 Units Available
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave, Cerritos, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,707
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
912 sqft
Near local elementary school and parks, and close to Highway 91. One- to two-bedroom apartments come with hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, walk-in closets and open floor plans. Community pool, gym, playground and laundry.
Verified

Last updated June 13
Downey
26 Units Available
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,611
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.

Median Rent in Artesia

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Artesia is $1,777, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,283.
Studio
$1,493
1 Bed
$1,777
2 Beds
$2,283
3+ Beds
$3,103
City GuideArtesia
Lace up your skates and enjoy the feeling of skating where the pros go. Michelle Kwan co-owns the East West Ice Palace, an ice rink here in town. Maybe you won't be able to skate as well as an Olympic ice skater, but you'll still have a great time.

With a population of just over 16,500, Artesia was originally a village named for the flowing Artesian wells that made this an agricultural center in the mid 1800's. It was incorporated in 1959. Along with being less than 45 minutes from downtown Los Angeles despite freeway traffic, it adjoins the cities of Cerritos and Norwalk.

Moving to Artesia

Looking for rental properties in Artesia, CA? This friendly community not far from downtown metropolitan Los Angeles offers many opportunities to find a home for rent, pet-friendly apartments or rental condos.

Check online resources, local newspapers and the Los Angeles Times for rental possibilities. You should also look around the community on foot or by car to find the best place for you. This is a popular area to live, convenient to both the 91 and I-5 freeways for easy access throughout the LA basin. Allow yourself a month to find a rental. And do come with your credit report, ID and bank statements at the ready, as most Southern California area landlords require this type of documentation.

Neighborhoods in Artesia

Overall, you should expect commutes of 30 to 45 minutes from Artesia to other parts of Los Angeles and Orange County. Artesia is central to both LA and OC business centers and recreational spots. While most commuters drive their own vehicle, public transit is available. You're also about thirty minutes from the beach. Artesia Boulevard - and the 91 Freeway which merges with the street - lead you to the Pacific Ocean shores of Hermosa Beach.

Artesia City Center: A vibrant, urban feel is the vibe of this community of single-family homes and apartment complexes occupied by both owners and renters. Property age range is between 1940 and 1999. The international shopping area is within this location - delicious naan bread, anyone?

Norwalk Boulevard / 186th Street: Artesia Park is a central part of this neighborhood, where small to medium single-family homes and apartment complexes are the norm. Real estate is occupied by renters and owners and was built between 1940 and 1999. It's pretty urban in density.

Pioneer Boulevard: Also urban in density, this comfortable community includes primarily single-family homes that are owner occupied, but search for a rental and you will likely find one. This neighborhood is very convenient for commuters, located close to the 91 Freeway.

Living in Artesia

Once a dairy region with bucolic, cow-filled fields, the farm land was developed into residential housing after World War II. Dairymen moved east and north, and Artesia became a booming community of homes and businesses. Want to know more? The Artesia Historical Society has archives galore. It also restored a beautiful Spanish Style home as a civic museum.

From the Artesian springs the city was named for to the Artesia Water Tower and Pioneer Boulevard Fountains, the city remains a celebration of good old H2O. The water tower is a beloved community landmark that can hold up to 50,000 gallons of water if you're just that thirsty.

The tower sits on top of an artesian well, but mysteriously enough, there is no information on its design or construction. Still, this community landmark is not only well regarded in town, but it has also been featured in film and television programs including the popular My Name is Earl. It was also featured in the horror film Freddy's Dead, The Final Nightmare_ - _a part of the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. But don't fret, no nightmares will show up on your own tree-lined streets - they're oaks, not elms, anyway.

More water-related fun: it's uncommon to see a business district with a lovely mid-street strip filled with fountains. At least, outside of Las Vegas that is! But Pioneer Boulevard has them, and even won an architectural and engineering award because of their beauty. Lit up at night, they're enchanting. They're hard to resist - but just don't dive in.

The International Cultural District

The International refers to the exciting cultural shopping district that flanks Pioneer Boulevard. Awesome Indian restaurants, sweet shops, jewelry and fabric stores are joined by East Asian markets, shops and restaurants offering everything from pad thai to sushi. Looking for a beautiful silk sari? This is the place. How about rose-flavored ice cream? Here, too. Bet you haven't yet tried a scoop of chikoo, a fruit flavor dairy treat, or malai kulfi, a frozen milk-based dessert. Well, you should. Rev up your palette and join other residents enjoying a weekend stroll and food fest. So many shops to browse and such an enormous variety of dining and shopping options has led the community to seek the creation of an official designation for this part of town, similar to other international culture locations throughout the LA basin.

If you're looking for a beauty tip or two, try eyebrow threading or have your hands or arms painted with a traditional Indian henna design. You'll look awesome, so shouldn't your new home? If you want to improve your living room, there are tapestries, carved wooden tables and beautiful glassware to choose from.

Nearby, City Plaza is not your typical, dull government office spot. Instead, it is well known as the hot spot for a variety of awesome food, from pho to tempura. Located at South Street and Pioneer Boulevard, this is yet another option for international cuisine.

Community Days

Parks and Rec programs abound in Artesia and include arts and crafts, sports leagues and excursions all sponsored by the city. Senior programs? Check. Teen programs? Yes, that too. Fitness programs for all levels and ages are integral to the community.

The parks themselves are also a great asset to this vibrant town. Artesia Park offers plenty of green space for sports, picnics and just plain relaxing. AJ Padelford Park is another open space well regarded in the community.

What about other activities? Whether it's a high energy Little League program or a family Easter Bunny Breakfast, there's plenty going on in Artesia.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Artesia?
In Artesia, the median rent is $1,493 for a studio, $1,777 for a 1-bedroom, $2,283 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,103 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Artesia, check out our monthly Artesia Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Artesia?
Some of the colleges located in the Artesia area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Artesia?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Artesia from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Ana, and Irvine.

