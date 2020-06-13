450 Apartments for rent in Artesia, CA

Living in Artesia

Once a dairy region with bucolic, cow-filled fields, the farm land was developed into residential housing after World War II. Dairymen moved east and north, and Artesia became a booming community of homes and businesses. Want to know more? The Artesia Historical Society has archives galore. It also restored a beautiful Spanish Style home as a civic museum.

From the Artesian springs the city was named for to the Artesia Water Tower and Pioneer Boulevard Fountains, the city remains a celebration of good old H2O. The water tower is a beloved community landmark that can hold up to 50,000 gallons of water if you're just that thirsty.

The tower sits on top of an artesian well, but mysteriously enough, there is no information on its design or construction. Still, this community landmark is not only well regarded in town, but it has also been featured in film and television programs including the popular My Name is Earl. It was also featured in the horror film Freddy's Dead, The Final Nightmare_ - _a part of the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. But don't fret, no nightmares will show up on your own tree-lined streets - they're oaks, not elms, anyway.

More water-related fun: it's uncommon to see a business district with a lovely mid-street strip filled with fountains. At least, outside of Las Vegas that is! But Pioneer Boulevard has them, and even won an architectural and engineering award because of their beauty. Lit up at night, they're enchanting. They're hard to resist - but just don't dive in.

The International Cultural District

The International refers to the exciting cultural shopping district that flanks Pioneer Boulevard. Awesome Indian restaurants, sweet shops, jewelry and fabric stores are joined by East Asian markets, shops and restaurants offering everything from pad thai to sushi. Looking for a beautiful silk sari? This is the place. How about rose-flavored ice cream? Here, too. Bet you haven't yet tried a scoop of chikoo, a fruit flavor dairy treat, or malai kulfi, a frozen milk-based dessert. Well, you should. Rev up your palette and join other residents enjoying a weekend stroll and food fest. So many shops to browse and such an enormous variety of dining and shopping options has led the community to seek the creation of an official designation for this part of town, similar to other international culture locations throughout the LA basin.

If you're looking for a beauty tip or two, try eyebrow threading or have your hands or arms painted with a traditional Indian henna design. You'll look awesome, so shouldn't your new home? If you want to improve your living room, there are tapestries, carved wooden tables and beautiful glassware to choose from.

Nearby, City Plaza is not your typical, dull government office spot. Instead, it is well known as the hot spot for a variety of awesome food, from pho to tempura. Located at South Street and Pioneer Boulevard, this is yet another option for international cuisine.

Community Days

Parks and Rec programs abound in Artesia and include arts and crafts, sports leagues and excursions all sponsored by the city. Senior programs? Check. Teen programs? Yes, that too. Fitness programs for all levels and ages are integral to the community.

The parks themselves are also a great asset to this vibrant town. Artesia Park offers plenty of green space for sports, picnics and just plain relaxing. AJ Padelford Park is another open space well regarded in the community.

What about other activities? Whether it's a high energy Little League program or a family Easter Bunny Breakfast, there's plenty going on in Artesia.