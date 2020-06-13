/
/
mill valley
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:03 PM
477 Apartments for rent in Mill Valley, CA📍
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Scott Valley - Alto
1 Unit Available
859 E. Blithedale
859 East Blithedale Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,150
1216 sqft
Charming Mill Valley 3bd/2ba Rancher - Great Backyard! - FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://youtu.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Warner Canyon - Kite Hill
1 Unit Available
66 Sunnyside Ave
66 Sunnyside Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
Studio
$2,350
300 sqft
Quaint, gated studio w/large sun deck, in desirable M.V. Location- Walk to downtown! VIDEO- FOUNDATION - - Offering a Half Month Free Rent if lease is signed now through March.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bayfront - Enchanted Knolls - Shelter Ridge
1 Unit Available
48 Eucalyptus Knoll
48 Eucalyptus Knoll Street, Mill Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
1750 sqft
48 Eucalyptus Knoll Available 07/10/20 Large two story furnished townhouse in amazing Eucalyptus Knoll area of Mill Valley! - Spacious and recently renovated two bedroom two and a half bath Mill Valley townhouse with attached 2-car garage with
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cascade Canyon
1 Unit Available
60 Hazel Ave.
60 Hazel Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,995
2381 sqft
60 Hazel Ave. Available 07/05/20 Peaceful, Tranquil, light filled, 3bd/2.5ba home in desirable M.V. - FOUNDATION- - This 3bd/2.5 ba home sits on the hillside of desirable Mill Valley.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Warner Canyon - Kite Hill
1 Unit Available
445 E Blithedale Ave
445 East Blithedale Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,450
1836 sqft
This is a must see 4 bedroom, 2 bath house in a fantastic Mill Valley location. Gorgeous hardwood floors, fireplace, spacious kitchen with lots of cupboard and counter space, washer & dryer.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Cascade Canyon
1 Unit Available
319 Marion Avenue
319 Marion Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1738 sqft
Nestled amongst a redwood forest this home is ready & waiting for you. Experience the refreshing & clean air, Just steps away from the Dipsea stairs & a short stroll to downtown Mill Valley.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
Sycamore - Tamalpals Park
1 Unit Available
141 Locust Avenue
141 Locust Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,750
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 141 Locust Avenue in Mill Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Miller-Molino
1 Unit Available
17 Grove Street
17 Grove Street, Mill Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,400
700 sqft
Charming one bedroom unit on ground floor of craftsmen duplex in the heart of Mill Valley. Three short blocks from the Mill Valley town square, shops, restaurants, theaters, and Old Mill & Boyle Park.
Results within 1 mile of Mill Valley
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:51pm
10 Units Available
Summit at Sausalito
401 Sherwood Dr, Marin City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,594
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,938
911 sqft
Located just minutes from Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Sausalito Marina and the Financial District. Apartments feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, sauna and gym.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
11 Units Available
Madera Valley Apartments
1495 Casa Buena Dr, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,503
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,858
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,638
1080 sqft
There is so much to enjoy when you choose to live at Madera. Developed into the stunning hillside of Corte Madera, Madera Valley Apartment Homes offers you lavish living in the high desirable Marin County.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
15 Crescent Road
15 Crescent Road, Corte Madera, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15 Crescent Road in Corte Madera. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
Strawberry
1 Unit Available
37 Reed Boulevard
37 Reed Boulevard, Strawberry, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 37 Reed Boulevard in Strawberry. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Homestead Valley
1 Unit Available
528 Montford Ave.
528 Montford Avenue, Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,950
3207 sqft
VIDEO! Stunning 4BD/3BA Overlooking Homestead Valley - Sweeping Views! - FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://www.youtube.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
28 Mariner Green Dr.
28 Mariner Green Drive, Corte Madera, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1508 sqft
28 Mariner Green Dr. Available 07/01/20 Coming Soon- Fantastic Mariner Green 4bd/2.5ba End Unit-FOUNDATION - VIDEO! Preview a virtual tour of this property here: https://youtu.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Almonte
1 Unit Available
129 Morning Sun Ave
129 Morning Sun Avenue, Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
2750 sqft
Beautiful light and bright 3 bedroom 3 full bath home is ready for you - This light and bright 3 bedroom 3 full bath 2750.00+ sqft home has views of Richardson Bay and Mt. Tamalpais.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Strawberry
1 Unit Available
105 Belvedere Drive 2
105 Belvedere Drive, Strawberry, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
920 sqft
Mill Valley 2 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 296389 Mill Valley / Stawberry, Large 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Apartment, large deck, light and bright, private, quiet, assigned covered parking, on-site Laundry, close to shopping, great commute.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Strawberry
1 Unit Available
16 S Knoll Rd 101
16 South Knoll Road, Strawberry, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1100 sqft
Tamal Vista Apartments - Property Id: 96184 Beautiful, spacious apartment (approx 1100 sq ft) with private patio. Quiet, well-appointed complex with covered parking and swimming pool.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
123 Buckelew Street
123 Buckelew Street, Marin City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1816 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) DISCOUNT! LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Almonte
1 Unit Available
272 Shoreline Hwy
272 Shoreline Highway, Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
Cheerful unit in a fourplex with private deck, storage, and 1 car parking space. Convenient to shopping and transportation. Water and garbage are included in the rent. Renter's Insurance is required. This is a No Smoking property.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
Tamalpais Valley
1 Unit Available
302 Laurel Way
302 Laurel Way, Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 302 Laurel Way in Tamalpais-Homestead Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
Strawberry
1 Unit Available
51 Reed Boulevard
51 Reed Boulevard, Strawberry, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 51 Reed Boulevard in Strawberry. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Homestead Valley
1 Unit Available
216 Reed Street
216 Reed Street, Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,900
1897 sqft
Only qualified showings will be accommodated. Call to schedule an appt. Ideally located near charming downtown Mill Valley with an easy commute to San Francisco.
Results within 5 miles of Mill Valley
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:27pm
$
Downtown San Rafael
8 Units Available
Rafael Town Center
1050 Court St, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$2,055
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,620
472 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,575
898 sqft
Located within walking distance of 30 restaurants, 20 retail stores and 10 entertainment centers. Residents enjoy units with dishwashers, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grill, elevator, fire pit, and pool.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
24 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,475
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,844
1280 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Mill Valley rentals listed on Apartment List is $5,830.
Some of the colleges located in the Mill Valley area include California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, University of California-Berkeley, and University of California-San Francisco. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mill Valley from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAHillsborough, CAEl Sobrante, CA