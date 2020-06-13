Apartment List
121 Apartments for rent in Martinez, CA

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Vista Oaks
3883 Vista Oaks Dr, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
867 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with a fireplace and hardwood floors. Cats and dogs allowed. 24-hour maintenance available. Near John Muir National Historic Site. Easy access to Highway 4.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Muirwood Garden
620 Center Ave, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
952 sqft
Peaceful community located in the heart of Martinez just minutes from shopping, dining and theaters. Community features a heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and courtyard. Pet-friendly!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
HAVEN MARTINEZ APARTMENTS
486 Morello Ave, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
967 sqft
Our Team is Here to Help!In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Terra Martinez
142 Fig Tree Ln, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,587
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
831 sqft
Uber-modern apartment homes, just over from Holiday Highlands Park. Swimming pool, fitness center and business center. Units have carpets, hardwood floors and granite counters. Close to bars, restaurants and shops in Downtown Martinez.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Mission Pines
3600 Pine St, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
842 sqft
Upscale homes with energy-efficient appliances and ceiling fans. Enjoy use of the on-site pool. Get your daily necessities at nearby Muir Station. Enjoy the scenery at Radke Martinez Regional Shoreline. Minutes from I-680.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Somerset
1455 Arnold Drive, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
874 sqft
Discover Somerset Apartments located on Arnold Drive in Martinez, California. Our apartment community offers top amenities and features such as high-speed internet access, refreshing pool, BBQ area and a playground.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
136 Blue Ridge Drive
136 Blue Ridge Drive, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
980 sqft
Clean 2 bedroom and one bath, upstairs unit. Lots of light in living room/dining area which include laminate flooring, sliding glass door to deck. Carpeted bedrooms with ample closet space. * Minimum one year lease at $2100.00 and $2300.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3640 Serrano St
3640 Serrano Street, Martinez, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1704 sqft
3640 Serrano St Available 06/15/20 Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Martinez Home w/ Large Yard - This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath Martinez home is close to everything.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
231 Kingston Ct
231 Kingston Court, Martinez, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1450 sqft
Martinez Beauty! Single Story 3/2 & 1,450 SF Quiet Court Location - Loving it in Martinez! Attractive 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1,450 sq ft.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
905 Tierney Place
905 Tierney Pl, Martinez, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1606 sqft
Brand New!!! 3bd 2.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5012 Thatcher Dr
5012 Thatcher Drive, Martinez, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1792 sqft
Desirable 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home on a quiet cul-de-sac in a nice residential neighborhood. It features 1793 sf, a 2-car garage, a great floor plan with high ceilings and nice manufactured wood floors downstairs and carpeting upstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1900 La Veranda Pl
1900 La Veranda Place, Martinez, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,250
2921 sqft
Emanuel Sakkis - Agt: 925-3890835 - Rare opportunity to lease a massive 2015 built 4 bedroom + spacious loft home! Located on a cul-de-sac in a great Martinez Hills neighborhood with serene views of surrounding rolling hills, seconds to highway 4

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
54 Morello Avenue
54 Morello Avenue, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
760 sqft
Quaint 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Martinez. Spacious kitchen with like new gas range stove and lots of counter space. Large backyard with a gazebo and plenty of area to entertain or relax after a long week.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
425 H Street
425 H Street, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
808 sqft
Martinez Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home. Excellent location near shopping & freeway! - Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home.
Results within 1 mile of Martinez
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Brookside
501 Ryan Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
$1,635
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
850 sqft
Great location, close to the restaurants, shopping and theaters of Walnut Creek. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool and hot tub. Units include patio or balcony, bathtub and air conditioning.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vine Hill
1 Unit Available
3941 Via Estrella Dr.**
3941 Via Estrella, Vine Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1068 sqft
Martinez Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home, new paint & carpet, new bathrooms, Quartz counter & more! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. This home is 1068 sq ft and was just nicely updated.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
735 Buchanan Street
735 Buchanan Street, Benicia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
968 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom condo in a great location in Benicia! Recently remodeled with new floors, new kitchen and new bathroom, ready for a new tenant. Great floor plan with in unit washer and dryer, bonus microwave over the stove and dishwasher.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Camelback
1 Unit Available
874 Camelback Place
874 Camelback Place, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1011 sqft
874 Camelback Place Available 06/16/20 Cute Pleasant Hill Condo Great for Commuters & College - Showing MID-JUNE. DO NOT Disturb Tenants. Wonderful 2bd/2ba condo in the great community of Pleasant Hill at Shadow Wood condos.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
158 Southwind Drive
158 Southwind Drive, Pleasant Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1378 sqft
158 Southwind Drive Available 06/20/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath in Pleasant Hill - Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Pleasant Hill. Beautiful hardwood floors, granite counters, and huge kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
437 Donegal Way
437 Donegal Way, Reliez Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
1836 sqft
Ken Doroodian - Agt: 925-4970332 - Beautiful Lafayette home with many upgrades. Quiet tree-lined-streets, wonderful neighborhood, award wining schools, not too far from BART station. All showings only by appointment.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1030 Delacy Ave
1030 Delacy Avenue, Contra Costa County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1150 sqft
Comfortable 2 bedroom, 1 bath with spacious yard - Property Id: 250796 detached garage large backyard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250796 Property Id 250796 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5666594)
Results within 5 miles of Martinez
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Downtown Walnut Creek
6 Units Available
Mercer
1655 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,240
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,679
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to downtown Walnut Creek. Large condo-style apartments with expansive windows and in-unit laundry. Property offers a private landscaped courtyard and a 24/7 fitness center. Multiple on-site retail and dining options.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
Downtown Walnut Creek
8 Units Available
15Fifty5
1555 Riviera Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,168
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,428
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,423
900 sqft
Apartments in highly-walkable neighborhood. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub, and package receiving service. Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Walnut Creek
6 Units Available
The Arroyo
1250 Arroyo Way, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,935
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
1082 sqft
Newly built homes with walk-in closets, private balconies, and quartz countertops. The pet-friendly community has bike storage, a pool, and a business center for residents. Only a mile from Mount Diablo Boulevard.

Median Rent in Martinez

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Martinez is $2,476, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $3,111.
Studio
$2,015
1 Bed
$2,476
2 Beds
$3,111
3+ Beds
$4,185
City GuideMartinez
Some would argue Martinez is the birthplace of the martini. Even better, Martinez played an important role in the Pony Express and served as a station during the California Gold Rush.

Located in the San Francisco Bay Area, this city is home to 36,000 people. With one foot firmly rooted in its past and the other striding forwards into the future, Martinez is home to modern facilities and infrastructure as well as a rich and interesting history. If you like that combination, then why not take a look at apartments for rent in Martinez? Once something tempting has caught your eye, you could soon be calling this place home.

What will it Take to Call this City Home?

At the risk of stating the obvious, youll need to budget for the advance rent. You’ll need a months rent as well as a deposit to snag an apartment here. Most 2-3 bedroom apartments here cost significantly more than the rest of the country. Additionally, you'll need to prepare the necessary documents to get the rental application going. No fancy paperwork is usually required here: most landlords will just ask for a credit history or background check, proof of income, and reference from your previous landlord.

Martinez Neighborhoods

Looking for the perfect home? You have to find the perfect neighborhood first. To help you make the right decision, here’s an overview of the various Martinez neighborhoods and their relative costs of living.

Alhambra Ave/Blue Ridge Dr:A community of highly educated residents, this neighborhood is the place for living the executive life to the hilt. You have the choice of medium to large single family homes or high rise condos for rent in this area.

Arnold Dr/Morello Ave:Want to settle down in this neighborhood? Better act fast! With the areas 1.7 percent vacancy rate, expect to have the law of supply and demand working against you. Keep your fingers (and toes) crossed when you scour this area for apartments for rent, and you might just find what you're looking for.

Center Ave/Rolling Hill Way:This is another neighborhood where you’ll need far more than your fair share of good fortune to snag a good place to rent. This area’s 1.1 percent vacancy rate is daunting at best. But if you do manage to find an apartment in this neighborhood, youd most likely be living in a medium to large single family home among professionals of varying ages.

Maltby:If established attached houses are particularly your thing, you can’t go wrong in looking for a place in this neighborhood. This also happens to be one of the most walkable neighborhoods in Martinez.

Mococo:The majority of residents in this neighborhood seem to be enjoying one of the shortest commutes in the city. A good percentage of this neighborhood's population speaks Spanish; so having a bilingual bone might come handy in this area.

Ozol:If you’re specifically looking for a small apartment or studio-type flat, you’d have best chances of finding that here. And with its 8.1 percent vacancy rate, youd have a great deal of options when you go home hunting in this area.

Mountain View:You’ll find a good mix or owners and renters in older homes in this neighborhood. Sizes of housing options are just as diverse as the residents in this area. This is a part of Martinez where your next door neighbor could be a family, college students, urban professionals, or the occasional misfit who defies categorization. Whoever you are, you can feel at home here.

City Center:College students and young professionals flock to this neighborhood of mostly small and historic dwellings. Since many of its residents are students, expect the real estate excitement to get high and wane at this time.

Alhambra Ave/Alta Vista Ave:Attached homes or duplexes for rent are the most common housing option in this area. Renters love this neighborhood for its reasonable rent.

Getting Busy in the City

You can’t fault the public transportation in this city. The Amtrak rail system will take you to major metropolises. As for local transit, the buses will take you between key places in the city as well as to neighboring towns.

With so many recreational parks and picturesque waterfronts where people go bicycling, hiking, or get involved in many organized activities, there’s no excuse for people to get bored here. Martinez is bustling with energy and so are its people.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Martinez?
In Martinez, the median rent is $2,015 for a studio, $2,476 for a 1-bedroom, $3,111 for a 2-bedroom, and $4,185 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Martinez, check out our monthly Martinez Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Martinez?
Some of the colleges located in the Martinez area include California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, California State University-Sacramento, and University of California-Berkeley. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Martinez?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Martinez from include San Francisco, San Jose, Sacramento, Oakland, and Fremont.

