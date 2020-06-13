121 Apartments for rent in Martinez, CA

Martinez Neighborhoods

Looking for the perfect home? You have to find the perfect neighborhood first. To help you make the right decision, here’s an overview of the various Martinez neighborhoods and their relative costs of living.

Alhambra Ave/Blue Ridge Dr:A community of highly educated residents, this neighborhood is the place for living the executive life to the hilt. You have the choice of medium to large single family homes or high rise condos for rent in this area.

Arnold Dr/Morello Ave:Want to settle down in this neighborhood? Better act fast! With the areas 1.7 percent vacancy rate, expect to have the law of supply and demand working against you. Keep your fingers (and toes) crossed when you scour this area for apartments for rent, and you might just find what you're looking for.

Center Ave/Rolling Hill Way:This is another neighborhood where you’ll need far more than your fair share of good fortune to snag a good place to rent. This area’s 1.1 percent vacancy rate is daunting at best. But if you do manage to find an apartment in this neighborhood, youd most likely be living in a medium to large single family home among professionals of varying ages.

Maltby:If established attached houses are particularly your thing, you can’t go wrong in looking for a place in this neighborhood. This also happens to be one of the most walkable neighborhoods in Martinez.

Mococo:The majority of residents in this neighborhood seem to be enjoying one of the shortest commutes in the city. A good percentage of this neighborhood's population speaks Spanish; so having a bilingual bone might come handy in this area.

Ozol:If you’re specifically looking for a small apartment or studio-type flat, you’d have best chances of finding that here. And with its 8.1 percent vacancy rate, youd have a great deal of options when you go home hunting in this area.

Mountain View:You’ll find a good mix or owners and renters in older homes in this neighborhood. Sizes of housing options are just as diverse as the residents in this area. This is a part of Martinez where your next door neighbor could be a family, college students, urban professionals, or the occasional misfit who defies categorization. Whoever you are, you can feel at home here.

City Center:College students and young professionals flock to this neighborhood of mostly small and historic dwellings. Since many of its residents are students, expect the real estate excitement to get high and wane at this time.

Alhambra Ave/Alta Vista Ave:Attached homes or duplexes for rent are the most common housing option in this area. Renters love this neighborhood for its reasonable rent.