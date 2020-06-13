/
silver lakes
9 Apartments for rent in Silver Lakes, CA📍
26717 Cinch Lane
26717 Cinch Lane, Silver Lakes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1414 sqft
Cozy Equestrian home in the Resort Community of Silver Lakes. 3 Bed rooms and 2 baths. Granite counters. Large back yard. Enjoy all the amenities. Tenant pays a 1 time $50.00 To obtain SL HOA ID Cards. Pets on approval
27538 Silver Lakes Parkway
27538 Silver Lakes Parkway, Silver Lakes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1608 sqft
Move in ready.3bedrooms 2 baths. Large family kitchen and family room. living room with fireplace. The back yard is like being in the country. fruit trees, storage shed,garden area and green grass. covered patio all across the back.
26951 Silver Lakes Parkway
26951 Silver Lakes Parkway, Silver Lakes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2226 sqft
Single Level 4bd 2 ba 2,226sf built in 2005. Comes with Fridge, Washer & Dryer. Fenced yard is pet friendly. If your fur baby is accepted by owner, Add $50 per month per pet to the monthly lease, and $300 per pet to the security deposit.
14365 Nautical Lane
14365 Nautical Lane, Silver Lakes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2389 sqft
WATER-FRONT, BEAUTIFUL, ELEGANT, ....This Luxury 2 story Condominium offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, 2,389sf of roomy living, private courtyard, private patio and terrific water location.
27160 Vista Road
27160 Vista Road, Silver Lakes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1046 sqft
Beautiful condo at the Mission Villas!! This gorgeous furnished condo is waiting for you. Freshly painted, granite counter tops, newer flooring, spa tubs, and a patio for you to relax on.
27535 Lakeview Drive
27535 Lakeview Drive, Silver Lakes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1202 sqft
Very nice, move in ready, townhouse. Two bedrooms, full bath downstairs. Living room, dining area and kitchen are upstairs to take advantage of the view of the North Lake. Half bath also upstairs.
27388 Cloverleaf Drive
27388 Cloverleaf Drive, Silver Lakes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1900 sqft
No showing until the tenant move the 1st week of June due to COVID-19 This is unique 3 Bdrm-3 Bath 2 story home with a 400 Sq.ft enclosed patio that can be used as an add'l room. This home has Central Air and in addition has two swamp coolers.
27421 Lakeview Drive
27421 Lakeview Drive, Silver Lakes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2322 sqft
MAGNIFICENT VIEWS-ON THE GOLF COURSE. LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN featuring very spacious living area and dining room....eating area in kitchen.The living room is huge and could have an office or close off area for a fourth bed room.
Results within 10 miles of Silver Lakes
19081 First Street
19081 1st St, San Bernardino County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,085
995 sqft
Duplex unit, new kitchen cabinets, fenced yard, evaporative cooler, wall heater, stove, laundry hook-up inside kitchen, dining area, small covered front porch & covered rear patio, new carpet in bedrooms, view of mountains and desert, across from
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Silver Lakes rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,580.
Some of the colleges located in the Silver Lakes area include University of California-Riverside, Chaffey College, Citrus College, University of La Verne, and University of Redlands. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Silver Lakes from include Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, Ontario, Upland, and Lancaster.
