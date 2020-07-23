/
san diego county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:43 AM
1509 Apartments for rent in San Diego County, CA📍
Last updated July 23 at 01:42 AM
6 Units Available
Bay Park
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,781
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,172
913 sqft
Incredible, modern community near Tecolote Canyon Natural Park. Stunning views. On-site amenities include yoga studio, tennis court, media room, hot tub and basketball court. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 23 at 01:22 AM
8 Units Available
Grantville
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
989 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community situated in a peaceful courtyard setting close to Old Town and Downtown San Diego. Tenants have access to a fitness center, picnic area and two swimming pools.
Last updated July 23 at 01:22 AM
2 Units Available
Rancho - Del Rey
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1300 sqft
Located just minutes from the freeway, area parks and entertainment. On-site amenities include a fitness center, two large pools, a grilling area and three playgrounds. Luxury interiors with washers and dryers.
Last updated July 23 at 01:22 AM
4 Units Available
National City
Park Bonita Apartments
3511 Valley Rd, Bonita, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,059
891 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, hot tub and fitness center. CC payments and e-payments accepted. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly: Both dogs and cats allowed!
Last updated July 23 at 01:22 AM
4 Units Available
Hillcrest
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,898
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
950 sqft
Perfect location within walking distance of many restaurants and shops. Spacious floor plans with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and private patios/balconies. Near freeways. Minutes from Historic Gaslamp District, San Diego Zoo and Fashion Valley Mall.
Last updated July 23 at 01:22 AM
3 Units Available
North Beach
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
$1,858
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,038
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to Tamarack Beach. Spacious apartments with dishwashers and ceiling fans in a controlled access community with a swimming pool, fitness center and two laundries. Garage parking available.
Last updated July 23 at 01:22 AM
1 Unit Available
Clairemont Mesa East
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature ceiling fans and plush carpeting. Community features multiple swimming pools, a laundry facility, and green space. Get all your errands done and enjoy a meal at Balboa Mesa Shopping Center. By I-805.
Last updated July 23 at 01:42 AM
20 Units Available
Core-Columbia
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,847
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,304
976 sqft
Located downtown San Diego, these high-rise apartments offer modern interiors with panoramic views. Residents love the open kitchen layout, wood cabinetry and high-end features. The community's rooftop terrace includes an outdoor fireplace for entertaining.
Last updated July 23 at 01:42 AM
15 Units Available
Rancho Bernardo
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,584
1171 sqft
In the Poway School District in a park-like setting. Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and updated appliances. On-site amenities for the active, including sauna, pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
5 Units Available
Cardiff
Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes
2170 Carol View Dr, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1160 sqft
A coastal beach town with 28 acres of resort-style living. On-site amenities include two pools and spas, a fitness center, basketball court, and business center. Homes are within walking distance of the beach. Updated interiors.
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
72 Units Available
The Rylan
100 Main St, Vista, CA
Studio
$1,975
653 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,020
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1443 sqft
Welcome to a styled new address, in the heart of Vista’s most walkable and lovable neighborhood. Proper design, stylish amenities and a charming and central location – what's not to love.
Last updated July 23 at 12:37 AM
18 Units Available
Terra Nova
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,749
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
900 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in park-like community with pool, hot-tub, playground, gym, bbq/grill area. Enjoy recently renovated gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Access to transit, I-805. Minutes to Southwestern College.
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
56 Units Available
University City
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,177
944 sqft
Apartments with high-end amenities such as dark cherry kitchen cabinets, brushed nickel hardware and wood plank vinyl flooring. Located just 12 miles from downtown San Diego and close to Interstate 5.
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
Albatross Apartments
4033 Albatross St, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
900 sqft
Modern units include hardwood floors, carpet flooring, extra storage, and bathtub. Apartment community with a pool, carport, and on-site laundry. Close to I-8, the Cabrillo Freeway, and San Diego Zoo.
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
4 Units Available
La Jolla
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,177
836 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
10 Units Available
Mira Costa
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,776
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
928 sqft
Convenient to Oceanside Boulevard via Rancho del Oro Drive. Fireplace, balcony and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex with pool, gym and clubhouse. Close to Palisades Park, MiraCosta College and only minutes from several restaurants.
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
133 Units Available
Marina
4th and J
372 4th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,706
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
1083 sqft
Welcome to 4th + J, a destination for chic living in San Diego, CA. We’ve created an eclectic brand-new community meant for productive days, free-spirited nights, and discovering all your city has to offer.
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
2 Units Available
Ocean Beach Highlands
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,075
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled away in a quiet residential neighborhood, Citra Apartments will offer a peaceful place to call home.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
23 Units Available
Kearny Mesa
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,056
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,331
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,851
1122 sqft
New upscale units in Kearny Mesa neighborhood, with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Property offers swimming pool and spa, fitness center, yoga studio, clubhouse, game room, and caterer's kitchen.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
34 Units Available
Block C
250 North City Dr, San Marcos, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,121
867 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a pool and sundeck. Minutes from shopping and the area's restaurants. Pet grooming station, fitness club and lounge area. Spacious interiors with updated features.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
51 Units Available
East Village
K1
330 13th Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,099
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,399
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,299
1331 sqft
Experience the urban soul of Downtown San Diego through the eyes of a luxury enclave.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
45 Units Available
Carmel Valley
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,360
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,696
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,365
1104 sqft
Say hello to One Paseo Living.A collection of modern homes in the heart of a walkable, vibrant village filled with hip retail, boutiques and restaurants. Come on by and have a look.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
55 Units Available
Pacific Beach
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,587
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1194 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
5 Units Available
Otay Ranch Village
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,238
1895 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Salerno, a luxury community offering expansive three and four bedroom townhomes with attached two-car garages in Chula Vista, CA.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the San Diego County area include California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, University of California-Riverside, University of California-San Diego, and Concordia University-Irvine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
San Diego, Anaheim, Riverside, Chula Vista, and Santa Ana have apartments for rent.
