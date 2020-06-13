184 Apartments for rent in Brea, CA

Searching for an Apartment in Brea

About one third of the homes in Brea are renter-occupied, and most homes are between 25 and 60 years old on average, with two to three bedrooms. The vacancy rate for the homes here is about 4 percent, so lazy looking won't yield much.

How Much to Budget

According to Sperling's Best Places, the cost of living in this city is a whopping 160, so budget accordingly when you begin your search for a rental property. Most one-bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom apartments start higher than the norm; maybe it's time to hunt for a roommate too.

When to Rent

There are several colleges in and around Brea, so search for rentals before all the students start doing the same. Here, the early bird gets the apartment. Start your apartment hunt sometime during winter or early spring. Since the vacancy rate is pretty low, count on needing at least two months to search.

What You Need

Since the rental industry here is fairly competitive, get all your ducks in a row before you head to the rental office. For best results, show up with at least one month's worth of paystubs to prove your income. Plus, be prepared to have your credit checked and references called before you get a place. Beat all those other apartment hunters to the finish by having a listing of your rental history and a deposit for the apartment on hand.