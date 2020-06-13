184 Apartments for rent in Brea, CA

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Brea-Olinda
18 Units Available
The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1153 sqft
Located just off the 57 Freeway and only minutes from Downtown Brea and the Brea Mall, The Pointe offers contemporary urban living with all the amenities of a resort, including a 24hr fitness center, sparkling pool, and outdoor BBQ and Fireplace
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
10 Units Available
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,185
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,029
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,439
1535 sqft
Community features include dog washing stations, a sky deck and a cyber cafe. Spacious one- to three-bedroom homes boast expansive closets and decks. Off Valencia Avenue in Brea near Orangetheory Fitness, Starbucks and Whole Foods.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Brea-Olinda
10 Units Available
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd, Brea, CA
Studio
$1,460
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
975 sqft
Just a short drive to the Brea Mall. Many interior features including custom cabinetry, designer carpet, wood-style vinyl flooring and full kitchen appliance packages. On-site property management.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
Brea-Olinda
2 Units Available
Maplewood Apartment Homes
375 S Randolph Ave, Brea, CA
Studio
$1,605
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Finding available Brea, California apartments has never been more rewarding.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Brea-Olinda
22 Units Available
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,480
1141 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Imagine a vibrant social scene layered with artfully-designed one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Brea-Olinda
5 Units Available
Country Woods Apartment Homes
315 N Associated Rd, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
928 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Country Woods Apartment Homes is located in beautiful Brea, California, close to shopping and dining options.
Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
Brea-Olinda
1 Unit Available
647-669 E. Birch St.
647-669 East Birch Street, Brea, CA
Studio
$1,395
The Civic Center Apartments is a cozy little community nestled in the heart of Brea. Minutes from the Brea Mall, Downtown Brea, and Craig Park, the complex has 1 and 2 bedroom, 1 bath units perfect for your needs.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Brea-Olinda
1 Unit Available
825 E Alder
825 East Alder Street, Brea, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1600 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home available for rent. Located in quiet neighborhood. Beautiful backyard. Recently remodeled, hard wood floors.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Brea-Olinda
1 Unit Available
405 S Orange Avenue 1/2
405 S Orange Ave, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
975 sqft
Fantastic location in the heart of Brea, near downtown Brea and the City Hall Park, is this quaint 2 BR’s 1 BA induvial unit.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brea-Olinda
1 Unit Available
757 Sather Court
757 Sather Court, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1302 sqft
2Bd 2.5Ba Berkeley Townhome in Brea! - Check out this 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=182Yj9pbFkf Check out this Video Walk Thru Tour: https://youtu.be/qMTqyEl2r8E This beautiful tri-level 2 bedroom 2.

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Brea-Olinda
1 Unit Available
301 Calico Court - 1
301 Calico Ct, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1122 sqft
Gorgeous, highly upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with a large, 2 car attached garage. Highly upgraded bathrooms and kitchen! Hardwood floors throughout, greenbelt view. Close to freeway, shops, and restaurants. NO smoking.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3300 Merida Lane
3300 Merida Ln, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1837 sqft
A wonderful opportunity to live in one of Brea's newer community, Alterra La Floresta. This large END-UNIT condo was just built in 2016, by Van Daele Homes and has 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths, with a HUGE live/work space downstairs, approx. 1,898 SqFt.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Brea-Olinda
1 Unit Available
173 S Poplar Avenue
173 South Poplar Avenue, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
919 sqft
This adorable condo is located in the highly sought after Birchtree Community in Brea!! All electric unit with New Carpet, Newer Wood Laminate flooring, Newer Paint throughout, Good sized living room features lots of natural light and a brick

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Brea-Olinda
1 Unit Available
514 E Fir Street
514 East Fir Street, Brea, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1500 sqft
Sought after Downtown Brea CA Home ~ Single Story 1500 sq. ft.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
754 Leafwood Court
754 Leafwood Court, Brea, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1499 sqft
It is one of the finest properties with state of the are Kitchen. Kitchen boasts newer cabinets, new Stove and new refrigerator. One of the bedrooms and a full bathroom downstairs. The entire house is accented with Milgard doors and windows.

Last updated August 20 at 10:25pm
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
602 Archwood Avenue
602 N Archwood Avenue, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1032 sqft
Come home to this beautiful end unit townhome! This 2 bedroom home is open and airy for your living needs. A great living room with custom window shutters welcomes you when you walk in and opens to the bright kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Brea
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
25 Units Available
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
988 sqft
This gated community offers complete relaxation and serenity. Residents can enjoy the spa, tanning deck, barbecue area and clubhouse. Various layouts are available with full-size washer and dryer connections, garden windows and private garages.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
360 E. Erna Ave
360 East Erna Avenue, La Habra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
935 sqft
Parkview Apartments - Property Id: 283776 $1000 Moves You In! 1st Month Free Rent! Here at Parkview Apartments, you will enjoy the calm and serene atmosphere of the beautifully landscaped courtyard as well as the spacious park right across the

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2222 Hilltop Court
2222 Hilltop Court, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
2309 sqft
Breathtaking view from Large Fullerton Home! - This amazing breathtaking home in Fullerton has an absolutely amazing view! Large formal living room with fireplace, high ceilings, and french doors to the back patio.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
255 Chinook Dr
255 Chinook Drive, Placentia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1323 sqft
Available mid-July. Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Woodfield Townhouse in Placentia. Schools: Golden Elementary, Tuffree Middle, El Dorado HS. NEW paint/carpet.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3733 N Harbor Boulevard
3733 North Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1210 sqft
Great Location! Monarch Manor Townhome. A iry and Quiet A rea Two Story Townhome style. 2 Bedrooms & 1.5 Baths. Triple Pane Windows with Blinds. Spacious Living Room with Laminate Wood Flooring with cozy Fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Brea-Olinda
1 Unit Available
3264 Silver Maple Drive
3264 Silver Maple Drive, Yorba Linda, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4700 sqft
Enjoy this 5 bed + library/office + loft, and 5.5 bath Vista Del Verde home! 3-car garage with two 240V chargers for electric vehicles. Spacious back yard on this 12,375 sq.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
401 Thunderbird Court
401 Thunderbird Court, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1572 sqft
Wonderful end unit home in Fairway Village with very few stairs. Vaulted ceilings in Living Room and Master bedroom create abundant light. New sliding doors in both Living room and Master bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Brea
Last updated June 13 at 06:58am
North Euclid
3 Units Available
Anaheim Place
1225 North Dresden Place, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
635 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Anaheim Place in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!

Median Rent in Brea

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Brea is $2,035, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,615.
Studio
$1,710
1 Bed
$2,035
2 Beds
$2,615
3+ Beds
$3,554
City GuideBrea
Looking for a party? According to Sunset magazine, Brea is one of the five best suburbs in the Western United States.

Brea is a medium-sized suburb of Orange County, with a population of about 40,000 people. What was once known as an important oil-production center is now better known for its terrific shopping opportunities and inspirational public art program. So if you like to shop, admire art, visit quaint farmer's markets, watch live comedy, and generally have fun (and who doesn't?), Brea is worth checking out. Though its real estate market is rather pricy, you are sure to find some rental properties that won't bust your budget. Brea is just minutes from Disneyland, California Adventure, the well-known Brea Mall, and several colleges. So whether you're a Disney fan, student, or someone just looking to relocate to an L.A. suburb, the rental properties in this city are worth checking out.

Having trouble with Craigslist Brea? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Searching for an Apartment in Brea

About one third of the homes in Brea are renter-occupied, and most homes are between 25 and 60 years old on average, with two to three bedrooms. The vacancy rate for the homes here is about 4 percent, so lazy looking won't yield much.

How Much to Budget

According to Sperling's Best Places, the cost of living in this city is a whopping 160, so budget accordingly when you begin your search for a rental property. Most one-bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom apartments start higher than the norm; maybe it's time to hunt for a roommate too.

When to Rent

There are several colleges in and around Brea, so search for rentals before all the students start doing the same. Here, the early bird gets the apartment. Start your apartment hunt sometime during winter or early spring. Since the vacancy rate is pretty low, count on needing at least two months to search.

What You Need

Since the rental industry here is fairly competitive, get all your ducks in a row before you head to the rental office. For best results, show up with at least one month's worth of paystubs to prove your income. Plus, be prepared to have your credit checked and references called before you get a place. Beat all those other apartment hunters to the finish by having a listing of your rental history and a deposit for the apartment on hand.

Know the Neighborhoods in Brea

If youre looking for elegance and comfort, you won't have a problem finding it here. And if you're like the rest of us just looking for a decent place to stay in a fairly safe area, Brea can meet your needs. Here's an overview of the main neighborhoods in this city:

Olinda Ranch: This is known as one of the more expensive neighborhoods in Brea. The rent here is about 1.5 times more than the city's average. You'll find horse property, condos and parks in this neighborhood. Break out the piggy bank.

Brea Chem: This is an urban neighborhood with mostly houses and some high-rise apartments. Compared to most of Brea and SoCal in general, this area is pretty walkable, which fits with its hip reputation. Oh yeah, and its vacancy rate is practically zero, so you'd better start searching for rentals fast.

Country Hills: This area is within a short distance of Brea Mall, CSU Fullerton, and various golf courses, to name a few attractions. It is also near major freeways that include Highway 57 and I-5. Its close proximity to both the Brea Chem and Olinda Hills neighborhoods means these areas share some amenities.

Park Paseo: Most of the rentals in this area are on the small side, with one bedroom on average. The high rises and houses here tend to be about 40 years old, so this isn't exactly a new neighborhood. But like some of the other urban areas in Brea, it is possible to get around on foot, as long as you don't need to go far.

West Brea: The rental prices in West Brea tend to be affordable, and there are lots of high rise apartments and rental homes to choose from in this urban area. This is another walkable, trendy neighborhood with a mix of owners and renters living here.

Downtown Brea: This is one of the least-expensive parts of Brea, and the lower rent prices show it. And there's more good news if you're considering this neighborhood: Brea Mall is located downtown! In fact, this is pretty much the centerpiece of the area since it has more than a million square feet and is a premier mall in SoCal.

Living in Brea

As in many Southern California cities, you need a car to live in Brea, especially if you don't live within walking distance of your job. There's some public transportation, mostly consisting of buses, but it could take days (okay, hours) to get to nearby cities by bus.

If you live and work in downtown Brea, you might just make it without a car. If you're lucky enough to live close to Brea Mall, you can easily walk to local parks, the library, and of course, lots of stores.

Many of the locals spend their days working, but they certainly make time to have fun on the weekends. When you live in Brea, it's a short drive to world-class shopping areas, famous theme parks, downtown Los Angeles, and the beach. So quit procrastinating; it's time to check out the rentals in this city!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Brea?
In Brea, the median rent is $1,710 for a studio, $2,035 for a 1-bedroom, $2,615 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,554 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Brea, check out our monthly Brea Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Brea?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Brea include Brea Olinda.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Brea?
Some of the colleges located in the Brea area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Brea?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Brea from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Riverside, and Rancho Cucamonga.

