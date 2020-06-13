993 Apartments for rent in Phoenix, AZ

You Don’t Even Need a Dune Buggy

In Phoenix, everything is “location, location, location.” The city has seven major (and very different) areas to call home, and each area contains multiple “urban villages,” which are like mega-neighborhoods with smaller neighborhoods inside them.

Luckily, no matter where you live, getting from place to place is simple because Phoenix was built for cars. The roads are arranged on a precise grid system with wide boulevards and well-planned freeways that make getting anywhere a breeze. Even during rush hour the average commute takes only forty minutes, but beware of Phoenix’s aggressive drivers and “snowbirds” (retirees) who drive a wee bit more cautiously. Speaking of snowbirds, these seasonal dwellers increase the city’s population by almost 400,000 between the months of November and April, and the best time to rent is when they’ve left, so plan to pay your first month’s rent between April and October.

So Many Valleys in the Valley: North Phoenix (Avg. Rent: $850) North Phoenix is one of the more mountainous areas of Phoenix, and it includes the neighborhoods of Sunnyslope, North Mountain, Deer Valley, Moon Valley, Paradise Valley, and Desert View. Sunnyslope and North Mountain are high density areas closest to Midtown with the lowest ages, income levels, and rents in North Phoenix. These neighborhoods have affordable 2BR apartments ($$) with residents aged twenty to thirty-five on average.

The farther away you live from Midtown, the older the residents and their children. Rule of thumb in North Phoenix: if the “urban village” name ends in “Valley,” the area is likely upper-middle class with highly-educated residents over forty with teenaged children, and 2BR houses will be expensive. Desert View is one of the few areas in North Phoenix that has couples with young children, but it’s also in the foothills and is therefore one of the priciest areas for a 3BR. Snowbirds can find a lot of great housing options in North Phoenix, including active living communities like Central Park, Desert Skies, Sunrise Heights, and Whispering Palms.

Hella-Good Historic Haciendas: Midtown (Avg. Rent: $650) Midtown includes the neighborhood of Encanto, the La Hacienda Historic District, and the Encanto-Palmcroft Historic District. The centralized location will keep your commute simple, no matter where you work, and the living options in this area range from 2BR apartments in Encanto to Spanish Colonial houses with no sidewalks in La Hacienda to Tudor-style gabled houses in the Encanto-Palmcroft area – which looks very much like an English suburb . Because Midtown is right next to Phoenix’s swanky Biltmore area, Midtown dwellers are close to all the fancy conveniences that upscale living affords – but they don’t necessarily have to pay upscale housing prices.

Ode to the Oasis: Biltmore Area (Avg. Rent: $900) The Biltmore Area comprises the far eastern side of Phoenix including the urban villages of Camelback East and Camelback Corridor, and the neighborhoods of Biltmore and Arcadia. This area is the closest in Phoenix to Scottsdale, which is known for its high-end shopping opportunities and upscale living. Biltmore’s lush, green landscaping with gorgeous historical and retro architecture can make you forget that you live in the desert, but a quick trip to Papago Park, the Phoenix Zoo, and the Desert Botanical Gardens will remind you that the desert is your home. Biltmore and Arcadia homes will run up the tab for every age group.

Be Wary of the Wild and Wily West: West Phoenix (Avg. Rent: $600) West Phoenix includes the areas of Maryvale and Estrella, which are home to very young couples with very young children. Maryvale has a great concert venue and many available 2BR houses and apartments, and Estrella has a lot of available mobile homes.. The recently created Laveen ranch suburbs, located in a previously agricultural area of Phoenix south of Estrella are still awaiting serious development, but would be good to keep an eye on.

CenPho, Yo!: Central Phoenix (Avg. Rent: $700) Central Phoenix, called “CenPho” by locals, includes the neighborhoods of Downtown, Central City, Cooper Square, Roosevelt, and the Alhambra suburbs. If you’re under thirty-five with some young’uns, and you want to be in a pedestrian-friendly area filled with small, local boutiques and delicious mom and pop restaurants, CenPho is for you. Downtown’s nightlife is still in the making, but Downtown Phoenix is the place to see retro architecture, the opera, Broadway shows, museums, galleries, the ballet, concerts, boxing, the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Phoenix Suns, and the Arizona Rattlers. Downtown’s apartments, detached homes and multiplexes are inexpensive.

Roosevelt and Cooper Square are smaller areas that ring ASU’s Downtown Campus; these areas are perfect for single twenty-somethings who want to live in an older apartment building. Couples who are interested in affordable suburbs in CenPho should check out Alhambra, for a 2BR house with access to the light metro rail, which is eco-friendly, super-quiet, and drops you off right in the heart of Downtown.

Heat in the ‘Hood: South Mountain (Avg. Rent: $700) South Mountain, directly south of Downtown Phoenix, is a large and the most ethically diverse area in Phoenix. This area also contains the South Mountain Park, which is the largest municipal park in the entire world. Many young couples with young children live in this area, and although the prices for a 2BR are nearly unbeatable. If you love the diversity and the prices in this close-to-downtown area, finding a very home is possible if you rent anywhere on 30th up from Baseline. The Southbank area is especially nice, although pricier .

Saguaro Swank: Ahwatukee Foothills (Avg. Rent: $1200) Both Ahwatukee Foothills and South Mountain are south of Downtown Phoenix, and they could technically comprise South Phoenix if put together.Whereas, South Mountain has low-priced housing, Awatukee Foothills is a high-price, gated community nestled among the foothills of the South Mountains with big 3BR+ houses, and highly-educated middle-aged couples. Of course, the prices in this area rise even higher as the houses move higher into the foothills, but the views are spectacular.