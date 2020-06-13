993 Apartments for rent in Phoenix, AZ📍
Phoenix is nestled in the low desert valley of Southern Arizona amongst saguaro cacti and a whole lotta mountains. In fact, nearly any which way you look from within Phoenix limits you’ll have a beautiful view of the mountains that ring the greater metropolitan area with some of the more local mountains spruced in between. Read: it’s pretty. Also read: you’ll probably want a room with a view and/or balcony, let’s help you navigate the apartment landscape shall we?
In Phoenix, everything is “location, location, location.” The city has seven major (and very different) areas to call home, and each area contains multiple “urban villages,” which are like mega-neighborhoods with smaller neighborhoods inside them.
Luckily, no matter where you live, getting from place to place is simple because Phoenix was built for cars. The roads are arranged on a precise grid system with wide boulevards and well-planned freeways that make getting anywhere a breeze. Even during rush hour the average commute takes only forty minutes, but beware of Phoenix’s aggressive drivers and “snowbirds” (retirees) who drive a wee bit more cautiously. Speaking of snowbirds, these seasonal dwellers increase the city’s population by almost 400,000 between the months of November and April, and the best time to rent is when they’ve left, so plan to pay your first month’s rent between April and October.
So Many Valleys in the Valley: North Phoenix (Avg. Rent: $850) North Phoenix is one of the more mountainous areas of Phoenix, and it includes the neighborhoods of Sunnyslope, North Mountain, Deer Valley, Moon Valley, Paradise Valley, and Desert View. Sunnyslope and North Mountain are high density areas closest to Midtown with the lowest ages, income levels, and rents in North Phoenix. These neighborhoods have affordable 2BR apartments ($$) with residents aged twenty to thirty-five on average.
The farther away you live from Midtown, the older the residents and their children. Rule of thumb in North Phoenix: if the “urban village” name ends in “Valley,” the area is likely upper-middle class with highly-educated residents over forty with teenaged children, and 2BR houses will be expensive. Desert View is one of the few areas in North Phoenix that has couples with young children, but it’s also in the foothills and is therefore one of the priciest areas for a 3BR. Snowbirds can find a lot of great housing options in North Phoenix, including active living communities like Central Park, Desert Skies, Sunrise Heights, and Whispering Palms.
Hella-Good Historic Haciendas: Midtown (Avg. Rent: $650) Midtown includes the neighborhood of Encanto, the La Hacienda Historic District, and the Encanto-Palmcroft Historic District. The centralized location will keep your commute simple, no matter where you work, and the living options in this area range from 2BR apartments in Encanto to Spanish Colonial houses with no sidewalks in La Hacienda to Tudor-style gabled houses in the Encanto-Palmcroft area – which looks very much like an English suburb . Because Midtown is right next to Phoenix’s swanky Biltmore area, Midtown dwellers are close to all the fancy conveniences that upscale living affords – but they don’t necessarily have to pay upscale housing prices.
Ode to the Oasis: Biltmore Area (Avg. Rent: $900) The Biltmore Area comprises the far eastern side of Phoenix including the urban villages of Camelback East and Camelback Corridor, and the neighborhoods of Biltmore and Arcadia. This area is the closest in Phoenix to Scottsdale, which is known for its high-end shopping opportunities and upscale living. Biltmore’s lush, green landscaping with gorgeous historical and retro architecture can make you forget that you live in the desert, but a quick trip to Papago Park, the Phoenix Zoo, and the Desert Botanical Gardens will remind you that the desert is your home. Biltmore and Arcadia homes will run up the tab for every age group.
Be Wary of the Wild and Wily West: West Phoenix (Avg. Rent: $600) West Phoenix includes the areas of Maryvale and Estrella, which are home to very young couples with very young children. Maryvale has a great concert venue and many available 2BR houses and apartments, and Estrella has a lot of available mobile homes.. The recently created Laveen ranch suburbs, located in a previously agricultural area of Phoenix south of Estrella are still awaiting serious development, but would be good to keep an eye on.
CenPho, Yo!: Central Phoenix (Avg. Rent: $700) Central Phoenix, called “CenPho” by locals, includes the neighborhoods of Downtown, Central City, Cooper Square, Roosevelt, and the Alhambra suburbs. If you’re under thirty-five with some young’uns, and you want to be in a pedestrian-friendly area filled with small, local boutiques and delicious mom and pop restaurants, CenPho is for you. Downtown’s nightlife is still in the making, but Downtown Phoenix is the place to see retro architecture, the opera, Broadway shows, museums, galleries, the ballet, concerts, boxing, the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Phoenix Suns, and the Arizona Rattlers. Downtown’s apartments, detached homes and multiplexes are inexpensive.
Roosevelt and Cooper Square are smaller areas that ring ASU’s Downtown Campus; these areas are perfect for single twenty-somethings who want to live in an older apartment building. Couples who are interested in affordable suburbs in CenPho should check out Alhambra, for a 2BR house with access to the light metro rail, which is eco-friendly, super-quiet, and drops you off right in the heart of Downtown.
Heat in the ‘Hood: South Mountain (Avg. Rent: $700) South Mountain, directly south of Downtown Phoenix, is a large and the most ethically diverse area in Phoenix. This area also contains the South Mountain Park, which is the largest municipal park in the entire world. Many young couples with young children live in this area, and although the prices for a 2BR are nearly unbeatable. If you love the diversity and the prices in this close-to-downtown area, finding a very home is possible if you rent anywhere on 30th up from Baseline. The Southbank area is especially nice, although pricier .
Saguaro Swank: Ahwatukee Foothills (Avg. Rent: $1200) Both Ahwatukee Foothills and South Mountain are south of Downtown Phoenix, and they could technically comprise South Phoenix if put together.Whereas, South Mountain has low-priced housing, Awatukee Foothills is a high-price, gated community nestled among the foothills of the South Mountains with big 3BR+ houses, and highly-educated middle-aged couples. Of course, the prices in this area rise even higher as the houses move higher into the foothills, but the views are spectacular.
Phoenicians have some strange hang-ups about cars. First thing to know is that they have a really high vehicle licensing tax of 16.8%, adjusting annually for depreciation. This means that if you buy a $25,000 car in Phoenix, you’ll pay $420 in taxes (plus registration fees). The next year you’ll pay $360 (plus registration fees), etc. Basically, it costs a lot to own a car in Phoenix, and unless you live in CenPho and never plan to leave the area, you’ll need a car to navigate the city and metro area.
Also, because Arizona is such a sunny state, Phoenix does not recognize Daylight Savings Time. This is awesome if you live in Phoenix, because you never have to remember to change your clocks, but every year you will have to re-train your friends Back East so they don’t wake you up by calling at 6:00 am in the summer.
One last tip about the weather in Phoenix: it’s gorgeous . . . most of the time. Phoenix locals, called “Phoenicians” (take that “Tucsonans”!) frequently spend Thanksgiving outside on the patio, and outdoor hikers, climbers, boaters, and bikers of all ages appreciate the ability to take a New Years Day hike. Hate snow? You’re in good company. Phoenicians never shovel snow; the last year a snowflake hit the ground in downtown Phoenix was in 1939. However, “The Valley’s” beautiful winter weather comes with a price: the summer weather. Summers in Phoenix are hot, hot, HOT, and temperatures regularly rise well into the hundreds, sometimes reaching a sweltering 120 degrees. Phoenix plans well for hot summers though and provides tons of cool activities (including waterparks) for its sun-loving residents, so don’t let the heat scare you away. Now, pack up your swimsuit and your industrial-strength sunscreen, throw your snow shovel in the trash, and cool-off in that perfect (air-conditioned) Phoenix apartment.
June 2020 Phoenix Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Phoenix Rent Report. Phoenix rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Phoenix rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Phoenix rents declined slightly over the past month
Phoenix rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Phoenix stand at $886 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,104 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Phoenix's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Phoenix, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
- Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
- Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.
Phoenix rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide
As rents have increased moderately in Phoenix, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Phoenix is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
- Phoenix's median two-bedroom rent of $1,104 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.3% rise in Phoenix.
- While Phoenix's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Phoenix than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Phoenix.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Phoenix’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Phoenix renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List...
Here’s how Phoenix ranks on:
Apartment List has released Phoenix’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Phoenix renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, there seems to be a discrepancy between millennial renters in Phoenix, who are unsatisfied (D), and renters who are parents (B-)."
Key Findings in Phoenix include the following:
- Phoenix renters gave their city a B- overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Phoenix were public transit and affordability, which received A- and B+ grades, respectively.
- The areas of concern to Phoenix renters are quality of local schools (C+) and safety and low crime rate (C).
- Phoenix millennials are unsatisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of D, while renters who are parents are more satisfied, giving it a B-.
- Phoenix did relatively well compared to other cities in Arizona, including Glendale (F), Tucson (D) and Mesa (C+).
- Phoenix did relatively well compared to similar cities nationwide, including Los Angeles (C+), Las Vegas (C) and Miami (C+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "I love how easy it is to get to everything." -Jaxine C.
- "Phoenix has great weather year-round, tons of available work, and friendly people." -Wendy B.
- "In Phoenix, you’re never more than 15 minutes to great hiking or a few hours from national parks. Unfortunately, it’s not very bike friendly and the summers are miserably hot!" -Paula A.
- "This city has access to everything and the cost of living is low compared to most states." -Anon.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.