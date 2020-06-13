164 Apartments for rent in Menlo Park, CA📍
1 of 20
1 of 45
1 of 78
1 of 1
1 of 8
1 of 20
1 of 9
1 of 24
1 of 25
1 of 16
1 of 26
1 of 16
1 of 13
1 of 15
1 of 24
1 of 19
1 of 1
1 of 32
1 of 27
1 of 17
1 of 14
1 of 13
1 of 14
1 of 14
Menlo Park is a tree-lined town with a total population of about 32,000. Interested in this 17.4 square mile town? Let’s find you a new crib.
Having trouble with Craigslist Menlo Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
When Should You Start Looking?
With a vacancy rate of 5.7 percent, Menlo Park has lots of rentals available. Just to make sure you have ample time to hunt for a great apartment, give it at least a month.
Which Documents Do You Need?
To make applying as smooth as possible, gather the basic paperwork and then some. Include a photo ID, references, proof of income, employment verification, and for good measure, your pet’s record.
There's never a shortage of quality homes in this part of California. There are ten various neighborhoods, so be sure to check out them out!
Menlo Park didn’t make it to CNN’s list of “Best Places to Live” for nothing.