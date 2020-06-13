Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

164 Apartments for rent in Menlo Park, CA

Sharon Height
Downtown Menlo Park
Last updated June 13
18 Units Available
Elan Menlo Park
3645 Haven Ave, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,517
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,971
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,623
1249 sqft
Fabulous resort-style community near Highway 101. Many apartment updates including stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. A fire pit, dog park and courtyard are available.
Last updated June 13
Downtown Menlo Park
16 Units Available
Six50 Live
650 Live Oak Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,330
591 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,950
1582 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$9,115
1743 sqft
Welcome Home to Six50Live! DOWNTOWN LUXURY LIVING With premium finishes and well-designed living spaces, every residence at Six50Live delivers unparalleled luxury and comfort to compliment your active life.
Last updated June 13
Sharon Height
12 Units Available
Sharon Green
350 Sharon Park Dr, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,234
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,107
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,128
1340 sqft
Peaceful community located on 17 acres of green property in the heart of Menlo Park. Close to Stanford University. Apartments feature private patio/balcony, fireplace, walk-in closets and hardwood floors.

Last updated June 13
Downtown Menlo Park
1 Unit Available
833 Live Oak AVE 5
833 Live Oak Ave, Menlo Park, CA
8 Bedrooms
$3,300
3602 sqft
Remodeled, marble counter top, dish washer, painted, ready to move in

Last updated June 13
Downtown Menlo Park
1 Unit Available
919 Fremont Place
919 Fremont Place, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2015 sqft
Located in Downtown Menlo Park this two-story townhouse was designed by Pacific Peninsula Architecture. Located at the end of quiet cul-de-sac this unit is one of four on the property. High end finishes throughout.

Last updated June 13
Central Menlo Park
1 Unit Available
1311 Hobart ST
1311 Hobart Street, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
1930 sqft
Located on a quiet street in a most desirable neighborhood of West Menlo Park, this newly updated three bed, two bath home (with bonus library!) is bright and spacious with a beautiful pool, spa, sauna and deck for outdoor living.

Last updated June 13
Belle Haven
1 Unit Available
610 Hamilton Avenue
610 Hamilton Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
910 sqft
Nicely remodeled home with an open concept living space. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas stove, dishwasher and breakfast bar. Bathroom remodeled with recessed lights and crown molding throughout.

Last updated June 12
Sharon Height
1 Unit Available
626 Sand Hill Circle
626 Sand Hill Circle, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
2280 sqft
Available 06/13/20 End Unit with huge patio and AC, the perfect summer oasis! This multi-level 3-bedroom townhome has it all - an end-unit location with amazing privacy, a desirable street-level entrance, and views out to the fairways of the Sharon

Last updated June 12
Allied Arts
1 Unit Available
823 College Avenue
823 College Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
4000 sqft
823 College Avenue Available 06/17/20 Luxury Living Near Downtown Menlo Park - Coming soon for 6 month lease! This beautiful home offers the comfort of modern finishes and spacious interiors.

Last updated June 12
The Willows
1 Unit Available
212 Haight St
212 Haight Street, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1300 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Open concept home, w/ central AC + large backyard - Property Id: 293398 Quiet, family friendly street: spacious and updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Menlo Park available July 1st.

Last updated June 12
Flood Park Triangle
1 Unit Available
1011 Greenwood Drive
1011 Greenwood Drive, Menlo Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,250
2360 sqft
Lovely Home in Suburban Park! - Excellent opportunity in a very desirable Menlo Park neighborhood! This updated home features the following: Hardwood Floors throughout first floor.

Last updated June 12
South of Seminary-Vintage Oaks
1 Unit Available
270 Gloria Circle
270 Gloria Circle, Menlo Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,500
2640 sqft
270 Gloria Circle Available 07/01/20 Luxury 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home in Menlo Park - Coming soon for July 1st, 2020! Don't miss this 4 bed/3 bath luxury home in the heart of Menlo Park! Dramatic ceilings accent the open concept kitchen, living

Last updated June 12
Sharon Height
1 Unit Available
2449 Sharon Oaks Drive
2449 Sharon Oaks Drive, Menlo Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2180 sqft
2449 Sharon Oaks Drive Available 07/01/20 Near Sand Hill and Stanford! Beautifully Remodeled! Sharon Oaks Neighborhood! - This lovely 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is located in the desirable Sharon Oaks neighborhood of West Menlo Park.

Last updated June 12
Sharon Height
1 Unit Available
810 Monte Rosa Drive
810 Monte Rosa Drive, Menlo Park, CA
6 Bedrooms
$11,500
2930 sqft
810 Monte Rosa Drive Available 07/08/20 Spacious Home in Sharon Heights! - This beautiful home is fully renovated with a total of six bedrooms and five bathrooms. Located in great Sharon Heights neighborhood.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1054 Pine Street
1054 Pine Street, Menlo Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,690
1355 sqft
Beautiful 2BR/1.5BA Townhouse in Central Menlo Park location! - Dont miss this completely remodeled 2 bedrooms/1.5 bathroom townhouse in a retreat-like setting.

Last updated June 13
The Willows
1 Unit Available
190 East Okeefe Street - 1, #7
190 E Okeefe St, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,100
1420 sqft
Quiet townhouse located at rear of a beautiful tree-lined Mack Terrace Community 3 bedrooms 2.

Last updated June 12
Allied Arts
1 Unit Available
757 Harvard Avenue
757 Harvard Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 757 Harvard Avenue in Menlo Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13
Central Menlo Park
1 Unit Available
1150 WAY LAUREL
1150 Bay Laurel Drive, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,995
2882 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1150 WAY LAUREL in Menlo Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated April 4
Sharon Height
1 Unit Available
178 Sand Hill Circle
178 Sand Hill Circle, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1830 sqft
Updated Home in Sharon Heights with a View of the Golf Course - Available for 6 month lease only. Located in Sharon Heights, with a View of the Golf Course off your back patio.
Last updated June 13
East Palo Alto
11 Units Available
Woodland Park
5 Newell Road, East Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$1,779
264 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
387 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
752 sqft
Great location halfway between San Francisco and San Jose. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, duplexes and single-family homes. Community has controlled access, playground, 15 swimming pools and is pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13
Downtown North
10 Units Available
Mia
535 Everett Ave, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$3,050
525 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Last updated June 13
Friendly Acres
8 Units Available
Avenue Two
1107 2nd Ave, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,205
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,452
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
943 sqft
Upscale building with access to 101 freeway. Community amenities include media room, 24-hour gym, game room, clubhouse, pool, parking and pool table. Recently renovated units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12
University South
Contact for Availability
The Marc Palo Alto
501 Forest Ave, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,499
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,299
945 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Last updated June 13
Downtown North
4 Units Available
Hawthorne Apartment Homes
325 Hawthorne Ave, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,795
455 sqft
Situated in the heart of Palo Alto, this complex is just a mile from Stanford. Amenities in this complex include an on-site laundry room, assigned parking and plenty of storage.

Median Rent in Menlo Park

Last updated Apr. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Menlo Park is $2,501, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $3,142.
Studio
$2,035
1 Bed
$2,501
2 Beds
$3,142
3+ Beds
$4,228
City GuideMenlo Park
Conveniently located between San Francisco on the north and Palo Alto on the south.

Menlo Park is a tree-lined town with a total population of about 32,000. Interested in this 17.4 square mile town? Let’s find you a new crib.

Having trouble with Craigslist Menlo Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Finding a House

When Should You Start Looking?

With a vacancy rate of 5.7 percent, Menlo Park has lots of rentals available. Just to make sure you have ample time to hunt for a great apartment, give it at least a month.

Which Documents Do You Need?

To make applying as smooth as possible, gather the basic paperwork and then some. Include a photo ID, references, proof of income, employment verification, and for good measure, your pet’s record.

Menlo Park, CA Neighborhoods

There's never a shortage of quality homes in this part of California. There are ten various neighborhoods, so be sure to check out them out!

The Menlo Park Lifestyle

Menlo Park didn’t make it to CNN’s list of “Best Places to Live” for nothing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Menlo Park?
In Menlo Park, the median rent is $2,035 for a studio, $2,501 for a 1-bedroom, $3,142 for a 2-bedroom, and $4,228 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Menlo Park, check out our monthly Menlo Park Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Menlo Park?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Menlo Park include Sharon Height, and Downtown Menlo Park.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Menlo Park?
Some of the colleges located in the Menlo Park area include California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, University of California-Berkeley, and University of California-San Francisco. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Menlo Park?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Menlo Park from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.

