8 Apartments for rent in Red Bluff, CA📍
1 of 11
1 of 14
1 of 9
1 of 13
1 of 9
1 of 1
1 of 9
1 of 39
We'll give you three guesses as to the type of topography you'll see in this riverfront town! The iron-rich cliffs provide views of the Sacramento River, which flows from Shasta County north of Red Bluff, all the way down to Suisun Bay in the delta region. Red Bluff is the gateway to Lassen Volcanic National Park and home to one-of-a-kind shops and restaurants. Let the small-town charm and historic roots of the region suck you in and make you a local. This is, as the city sign says, "A Great Place to Live."
Red Bluff is a "Victorian City on the river" featuring historic homes with all of the gingerbread architecture you'd expect from the period. Of course, it's not all antique and twee here -- you'll find the modern assortment of apartments for rent as well. Whatever you're looking for, you're probably going to find it if you go prepared with the usual renters' stuff: proof of income, credit history, deposit money -- but you know this. After all, it's not your first rodeo, right? But where do you plunk down that deposit money?
Check out the different areas of Red Bluff below before deciding which place to make your own.
City Center: As in most places, you'll find the greatest variety of housing and easy, walkable life in the city center. One- or two-bedroom apartments are widely available here. Or, if you'd prefer not to share walls with neighbors, two-bedroom homes -- some of them historic and filled with local charm -- are also waiting here. You might even get a view of the rolling Sacramento River. Grab a milkshake at Tremont Cafe and Creamery -- you can thank us later.
South Area: Around Luther Road, south of the city center, you'll find a similar array of options, but with some slightly more recently built rental homes. You'll be further from the downtown action and attractions, but you may decide that's a fair trade for a bit more peace and quiet.
Surrounding Areas: You don't have to go far out of town to be, well, far out of town. There's a lot of rural living to be enjoyed here if you just want to take in the valley winds and circling hawks overhead. Step outside of town (well, drive there), and you'll find houses for rent with ample land.
History
The area met its first European settlers in the early 1800s. Red Bluff's first modern structure was an adobe house built by John Myers which served briefly as the lone hotel in the area. By the mid-1800s, Red Bluff, like most of California, benefited from the Gold Rush. It was a "staging town" -- that is to say, there wasn't any gold in the hills, but it was a great jumping-off point to go look for some. A lot of goods passed through the area by boat and wagon and, by 1870, rail as well.
There must be something in the water here, because a lot of sporting types come from Red Bluff. On the gridiron: Chuck Cecil and Gale Gilbert. Taking part in the great American pastime: Jim Davis and Marv Grissom. On the green: Al Geiberger. On the stove top: Michael Chiarello. Okay, he isn't an athlete, but he is a famous chef you might have seen on the Food Network's Next Iron Chef.
Climate
As with much of central California, you'll enjoy a Mediterranean climate in Red Bluff, with cool, wet winters and hot, dry summers. Before the weather heats up fully, mark your calendar for the Red Bluff Round Up, one of the largest rodeos in the west with nearly 100 years of history in the city. Once an informal gathering of cattlemen and their hands celebrated with a picnic and rodeo, these days the event spans a week and includes a bowling tournament, field races, dances, a chili cook-off, a parade, and more. It's a massively popular time to visit Red Bluff, filling hotels and restaurants throughout the area.
Restaurants
In the city center you will finding dining options ranging from Firehouse Pizza to Thai House to China Doll Restaurant. If you need a burrito, you can head to La Corona or Burrito Bandito on the north side of town. There's even a cozy diner called, well, Cozy Diner. You'll be able to take care of your shopping at the usual assortment of big-box stores (okay, slightly less of an assortment) as well as at local boutique shops in the City Center like California Kitchen and Co (take a cooking class there, too!). Or pick up a great housewarming gift (yes for yourself, you've earned it) at Village Pottery, and take in the candy colored storefronts as you explore your hometown. What is that sound? Oh that's just the hooves and wagon rumbles of yesteryear in the air.
Things to Do
If you run out of things to do in town, all you need to do is drive about an hour or so in any given direction and take your pick of national forests: Lassen, Shasta, Plumas, Mendocino -- seriously, there's a lot of forest land around. Just short of one of those forests, you can visit Big Bluff Ranch "nestled in the oak woodland savannas of the Coastal Range foothills." Sounds dreamy, right? Big Bluff Ranch is a sustainable ranch outfit focused on holistic land management, which means you can feel really good about eating the steaks that come from grass-fed animals living and roaming free here. In fact, the place runs one of the few meat CSAs -- that stands for community sponsored agriculture -- around. Think of it as a farmers market that delivers to your door. You can even visit, get a tour of the ranch, and stay at a private lake in a cabin. Not that you'll be short on camping options in this region.
In short, if you're looking for modern conveniences in a setting that's reminiscent of bygone days, Red Bluff beckons you.