8 Apartments for rent in Red Bluff, CA

Living in Red Bluff

History

The area met its first European settlers in the early 1800s. Red Bluff's first modern structure was an adobe house built by John Myers which served briefly as the lone hotel in the area. By the mid-1800s, Red Bluff, like most of California, benefited from the Gold Rush. It was a "staging town" -- that is to say, there wasn't any gold in the hills, but it was a great jumping-off point to go look for some. A lot of goods passed through the area by boat and wagon and, by 1870, rail as well.

There must be something in the water here, because a lot of sporting types come from Red Bluff. On the gridiron: Chuck Cecil and Gale Gilbert. Taking part in the great American pastime: Jim Davis and Marv Grissom. On the green: Al Geiberger. On the stove top: Michael Chiarello. Okay, he isn't an athlete, but he is a famous chef you might have seen on the Food Network's Next Iron Chef.

Climate

As with much of central California, you'll enjoy a Mediterranean climate in Red Bluff, with cool, wet winters and hot, dry summers. Before the weather heats up fully, mark your calendar for the Red Bluff Round Up, one of the largest rodeos in the west with nearly 100 years of history in the city. Once an informal gathering of cattlemen and their hands celebrated with a picnic and rodeo, these days the event spans a week and includes a bowling tournament, field races, dances, a chili cook-off, a parade, and more. It's a massively popular time to visit Red Bluff, filling hotels and restaurants throughout the area.

Restaurants

In the city center you will finding dining options ranging from Firehouse Pizza to Thai House to China Doll Restaurant. If you need a burrito, you can head to La Corona or Burrito Bandito on the north side of town. There's even a cozy diner called, well, Cozy Diner. You'll be able to take care of your shopping at the usual assortment of big-box stores (okay, slightly less of an assortment) as well as at local boutique shops in the City Center like California Kitchen and Co (take a cooking class there, too!). Or pick up a great housewarming gift (yes for yourself, you've earned it) at Village Pottery, and take in the candy colored storefronts as you explore your hometown. What is that sound? Oh that's just the hooves and wagon rumbles of yesteryear in the air.

Things to Do

If you run out of things to do in town, all you need to do is drive about an hour or so in any given direction and take your pick of national forests: Lassen, Shasta, Plumas, Mendocino -- seriously, there's a lot of forest land around. Just short of one of those forests, you can visit Big Bluff Ranch "nestled in the oak woodland savannas of the Coastal Range foothills." Sounds dreamy, right? Big Bluff Ranch is a sustainable ranch outfit focused on holistic land management, which means you can feel really good about eating the steaks that come from grass-fed animals living and roaming free here. In fact, the place runs one of the few meat CSAs -- that stands for community sponsored agriculture -- around. Think of it as a farmers market that delivers to your door. You can even visit, get a tour of the ranch, and stay at a private lake in a cabin. Not that you'll be short on camping options in this region.

In short, if you're looking for modern conveniences in a setting that's reminiscent of bygone days, Red Bluff beckons you.