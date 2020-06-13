/
emeryville
269 Apartments for rent in Emeryville, CA📍
$
Bayfront and Peninsula
14 Units Available
Artistry Emeryville
6401 Shellmound St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,055
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,221
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to I-80 and BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, sauna, garage and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Bayfront and Peninsula
9 Units Available
AVE Emeryville
5684 Bay St, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,696
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1156 sqft
AVE Emeryville at Bay Street's luxury apartments offer the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Central Emeryville
5 Units Available
Parc on Powell
1333 Powell St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,775
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,365
1121 sqft
Situated in the sought-after Golden Gate district, apartments here enjoy stunning views of the East Hills and San Francisco Bay. Rooms feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors, and community benefits include clubhouse and gym.
Bayfront and Peninsula
20 Units Available
Avalon Public Market
6301 Shellmound Street, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,735
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,945
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,360
1130 sqft
Avalon Public Market is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering furnished and unfurnished studio, one, two and three bedroom layouts.
Longfellow
6 Units Available
Bakery Lofts
4700 Adeline Street, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,250
771 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,151
838 sqft
Located on the site of the former Remar Bakery in Emeryville, California, this 67,000 square foot building was originally constructed in 1919.
Longfellow
13 Units Available
3900 Adeline
3900 Adeline St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,050
795 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,699
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,979
917 sqft
3900 Adeline is nestled on the border of Emeryville and Oakland in the vibrant Triangle neighborhood of Emeryville.
$
Central Emeryville
4 Units Available
Icon at Park
1401 Park Ave, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,127
1024 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,231
1303 sqft
Modern living near San Francisco in a very walkable neighborhood. Easy access to I-80. Granite counters and in-unit laundry. Stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community with garage parking.
$
Central Emeryville
2 Units Available
Icon at Doyle
5540 Doyle St, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming apartments with bay views, near Golden Gate. Units have carpets, granite counters and laundry facilities. Gym access, internet and parking. Cats and dogs allowed. A short drive from Silicon Valley.
Central Emeryville
1 Unit Available
1336 Powell Street
1336 Powell Street, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1400 sqft
2Bed+Den / 2.5Ba Townhome - Convenient Location - Rent: $3,800 Deposit: $4,000 Welcome home to this tri-level townhome with 2 master bedroom suites and a bonus den on the first floor.
Triangle
1 Unit Available
1074 45th Street
1074 45th Street, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
9 Commodore Drive #402
9 Commodore Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$1,995
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
9 Commodore Drive #402 Available 06/15/20 Studio Condo Available at Watergate Complex in Emeryville! - For rent: $1,995.
Triangle
1 Unit Available
1121 40th St Apt 4405
1121 40th Street, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fascinating One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment in Emeryville 1121 40th St Unit 4405 is close to Shangri-La Vegan, Wally's Cafe (Emeryville), Monster Pho 2, Lanesplitter Pizza & Pub, Nordstrom Rack East Bay Bridge Shopping Center, The Kebabery, Red
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
3 Admiral Drive #460
3 Admiral Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,395
507 sqft
One Bedroom Condo Available at Watergate Complex in Emeryville! - Virtual Tour of the unit is available!! Please email eastbay@utopiamanagement.
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
6363 Christie Avenue #1824
6363 Christie Avenue, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GORGEOUS VIEWS OF SF from the 18th floor - 20 MINUTES away from SF! - Text or call Auguste to see it @ (510) 421-6994! Welcome home to Pacific Park Plaza! Stunning views of SF, Bay Bridge, Golden Gate bridge, and easy access to public
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
8 Commodore Drive, #258
8 Commodore Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,400
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Commodore Drive, #258 Available 08/07/20 Partial Water View - Hard Flooring & Upgraded Kitchen - Walk to the Water from your Patio - Available August 8, 2020. Text or Call Auguste to see it @510.421.6994 Rare upgraded apartment in Watergate.
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
4 Admiral Drive, Unit 229
4 Admiral Drive, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
710 sqft
4 Admiral Drive, Unit 229 Available 06/23/20 Fully Remodeled unit with Outdoor Patio - Text or call Auguste @510.421.
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
4 Anchor Drive, #323
4 Anchor Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,450
716 sqft
Stunning water views from this 1/1 at resort-like Watergate by the bay! - Vacant and easy to show! Please text Christine at 917-318-8878 for viewing information.
Central Emeryville
1 Unit Available
5855 Horton St., #609
5855 Horton Street, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1080 sqft
Lovely 2/2 at with tons of light at desirable Terraces at Emery Station! - Vacant and easy to show! Text Christine @ 917-318-8878 to view! 5855 Horton Street #609 Emeryville, CA 94608 Come home to this light and airy corner unit with a wrap around
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
6400 Christie Avenue #1108
6400 Christie Avenue, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6400 Christie Avenue #1108 Available 06/15/20 Furnished 1/1 with great amenities and public transportation right out your door! - Fantastic ground floor 1 bedroom with an extra large patio available now.
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
2 Commodore Drive #476
2 Commodore Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,450
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Commodore Drive #476 Available 06/15/20 Sweet and spacious top floor 1/1 condo at Watergate with an enclosed patio - Text or call Auguste to see it @ (510) 421-6994! Come home to Watergate condominiums by the bay in Emeryville! Enjoy resort style
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
6 Captain Drive, #234
6 Captain Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1063 sqft
6 Captain Drive, #234 Available 07/01/20 Stunning view from this spacious 2/2 at resort-like Watergate! - Occupied until June 22nd and no in person showings allowed. Please see photos. Text Christine @ 917-318-8878 for more information.
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
6047 Christie Avenue
6047 Christie Ave, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1647 sqft
6047 Christie Avenue - 6047 Christie Avenue Emeryville, CA 94608 Available 05/16/20 Beautiful Condo, Updated Kitchen, Plenty of natural light - The first floor (approx. 660sq. ft.
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
6 Admiral Drive #373
6 Admiral Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$1,950
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Sweet and upgraded studio with tons of amenities at resort-like Watergate in Emeryville! - Please text or call Christine @ 917-318-8878 for view. Vacant and easy to show! Come home to this cute studio on the 3rd floor with a private terrace.
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
4 Commodore Drive #340
4 Commodore Drive, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
704 sqft
UPDATED! One Bedroom Condo Available at Watergate Complex in Emeryville! - Virtual Tour of the unit is available!! Please email eastbay@utopiamanagement.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Emeryville, the median rent is $1,948 for a studio, $2,394 for a 1-bedroom, $3,008 for a 2-bedroom, and $4,047 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Emeryville, check out our monthly Emeryville Rent Report.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Emeryville include Bayfront And Peninsula, and Central Emeryville.
Some of the colleges located in the Emeryville area include California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, University of California-Berkeley, and University of California-San Francisco. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Emeryville from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.
