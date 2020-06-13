/
alhambra
210 Apartments for rent in Alhambra, CA📍
Alhambra
9 Units Available
Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave., Alhambra, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1125 sqft
Situated right off I-10 and I-710, near public parks and schools. Luxury studios and 1-3 bedroom units with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Small pets welcome with fee. Pool and gym.
Alhambra
34 Units Available
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,195
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,976
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
$
Alhambra
3 Units Available
South Olive
241 S Olive Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$1,510
367 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to local schools and Metro bus line stops. Pet-friendly apartments come with one carport each as well as air conditioning, wood-like floors, granite countertops and private patio/balcony. Community amenities include pool and 24-hour laundry.
Monterey Park
1 Unit Available
2142 S Curtis Avenue
2142 S Curtis Ave, Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1036 sqft
Charming Newly Constructed home in the desired neighborhood of Alhambra. This Single Story home 2bed/2bath has an ADDITIONAL ROOM, and it is ONE of the 2 Single-Family Homes on the same lot. Front house is not included in the lease.
Alhambra
1 Unit Available
117 N Raymond Ave
117 North Raymond Avenue, Alhambra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
932 sqft
Completely remodeled 3bedroom/2 bath single family house in North Alhambra with two car garage and lots of outdoor space!!! - Completely remodeled 3bedroom/2 bath single family house in North Alhambra with two car garage and lots of outdoor space!!!
Alhambra
1 Unit Available
1821 Pepper St.
1821 Pepper Street, Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
950 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo - Property Id: 61700 Available 7/1/2020; Virtual tour available at https://youtu.
Alhambra
1 Unit Available
2909 Front Street
2909 Front Street, Alhambra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1452 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous and lovely, The home is very clean well kept and ready to move in, pride of ownership, great neighborhood very convenient location close to everything, granite counter-tops on the kitchen and master’s bath Central AC and many
Alhambra
1 Unit Available
636 N Stoneman Avenue
636 N Stoneman Ave, Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,970
1147 sqft
Pacific Villa Place is proud to present a brand new town-home construction in gorgeous Alhambra.
Alhambra
1 Unit Available
88 S Garfield Avenue
88 Garfield Avenue, Alhambra, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,210
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the 88 at Alhambra Place landmark lifestyle on the avenue. It is centrally located in the bustling downtown neighborhood of Alhambra. Live at the center of modern living, with conveniences and entertainment all within your reach.
Alhambra
1 Unit Available
22 N Electric Avenue
22 North Electric Avenue, Alhambra, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
800 sqft
Nice renovated two bedroom / one bath downstairs unit filled with nature light. Wood floor through out. Inside laundry room. One car detached garage. Downtown Alhambra.
Alhambra
1 Unit Available
831 S Garfield Avenue
831 Garfield Avenue, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$1,450
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Studio unit( NOT ONE BEDROOM) located in the heart of Alhambra. Close to shops, bus stops and markets. New Laminate floor , new paint, newquartz counter top and new cabinet in kitchen, new AC unit. Partial furnitured.
Alhambra
1 Unit Available
102 E Mclean
102 E McLean St, Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,970
1147 sqft
Pacific Villa Place is proud to present a brand new town-home construction in gorgeous Alhambra.
$
Monterey Park
10 Units Available
Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
855 W El Repetto Dr, Monterey Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,281
1130 sqft
Emerald Hills Apartments is a gorgeous community taking inspiration straight from a tropical getaway with lush greenery and resort-like features.
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
2051 Fair Oaks Avenue
2051 Fair Oaks Avenue, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
638 sqft
Beautiful and tranquil rear unit surrounded by fruit trees and a sprawling lawn. One bedroom and 1 bathroom guest house fully furnished with all the comforts of a cozy home. Very private with updated kitchen and bathroom.
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
1990 La Fremontia Street
1990 La Fremontia Street, South Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
2083 sqft
Spacious one level contemporary home located on a quiet cul de sac in the Altos de Monterey area of South Pasadena. 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Large master suite with walk-in closet.
West of Mission District
1 Unit Available
312 S ARROYO DR. #F
312 Arroyo Drive, San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1373 sqft
312 S ARROYO DR. #F Available 06/15/20 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bath Town-home in gated community. 2 Cars attached garage. - WELL-MAINTAINED GATED TOWN HOME COMMUNITY IN IMMACULATE CONDITION.
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
1400 S Fremont Ave.
1400 Fremont Avenue, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
500 sqft
Junior 1- bedroom - Craftsman Apt., Original Hardwood Floors, Remodeled Kitchen, Vintage Charm, a/c, Pet Friendly - This Charming Craftsman Style Apartment Building is Located on Freemont Ave. at Bank St. right across from South Pas High School.
Monterey Park
1 Unit Available
433 S Orange Ave #A
433 South Orange Avenue, Monterey Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,820
1486 sqft
Spacious tri level towhhouse, attached garage, laundry hook up, private patio, updated - Centrally located on S. Orange., by Garvey; easy access to 10 FWY & 60 FWY, nice distance to market, restaurants & shopping.
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
1720 Mission St Unit 3
1720 Mission Street, South Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1720 Mission St Unit 3 Available 07/15/20 SoPas Garfield Park 2+2 Condo with Parking - Marengo District - SoPas Garfield Park 2+2 Condo with Parking - Marengo District Desirable Garfield Park location; Marengo School 2+2 condo is available to show
Garvey
1 Unit Available
219 W Romona Blvd
219 Ramona Boulevard, San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1600 sqft
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom Townhome in San Gabriel - Welcome to 219 W Ramona, a thoughtfully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Townhome in San Gabriel, just south of Alhambra.
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
1417 Bank Street
1417 Bank Street, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
650 sqft
1417 Bank Street - #6 Available 07/11/20 Spanish Style -Upstairs 1+1, Vintage Charm, Balcony, a/c, Quiet and light filled, Refrigerator and Gas Range, Pets considered - Welcome Home to your Charming Spanish Style Retreat We are seeking residents
LA-32
1 Unit Available
4310 Lowell Avenue
4310 Lowell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
800 sqft
Totally Remodeled last year and Move-In Ready! Newer paint, newer flooring, newer kitchen, newer bathroom. Great location for USC Keck, OR an EZ commute to Downtown or CSULA.
Garvey
1 Unit Available
210 W Marshall Street
210 Marshall Street, San Gabriel, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
Updated single story house of a triplex in central San Gabriel. Walk to Valley blvd close to shopping, groceries, restaurants , Marshall park and easy access to freeway 10.
Rosemead
1 Unit Available
7749 Newmark Avenue
7749 Newmark Ave, Rosemead, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
Newly remodeled Spanish style house. Brand new kitchen cabinet, stove, range hood, refrigerator , ceiling fan, light fixtures. Tile flooring and brand new carpet for easy maintenance. Walking distance to Richard Garvey Intermediate School.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Alhambra, the median rent is $976 for a studio, $1,162 for a 1-bedroom, $1,493 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,029 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Alhambra, check out our monthly Alhambra Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Alhambra area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Alhambra from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Santa Ana.
