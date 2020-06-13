/
/
hacienda heights
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:36 PM
111 Apartments for rent in Hacienda Heights, CA📍
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Hacienda Heights
13 Units Available
Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,092
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1075 sqft
Located just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features a gym, three pools and a spa. Units are one, two and three bedroom with washer/dryer, private patios and breakfast bars.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
1476 Forest Glen Drive Unit #12
1476 Forest Glen Dr, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1187 sqft
Hacienda Heights - Great Location with Well Maintained 2 Level Condo. Bright and Open Floor Plan offers 3 Bedrooms with 2.5 Bathrooms Condo in City of Hacienda Heights. Quiet Community. Cozy Front Yard with 3 Bedrooms are All Upstairs.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
14920 Walbrook Drive
14920 Walbrook Drive, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1265 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath FULLY REMODELED HOUSE IN HACIENDA HEIGHTS!!! - This beautiful spacious home in the gracious city of Hacienda Heights is a fully remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with an open living concept flow.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
14662 Horticultural Dr
14662 Horticultural Drive, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
4000 sqft
Private unit with Amazing Views - Property Id: 253199 Breath taking home adjacent to a separate rental. Must see to appreciate. Panoramic views of city lights. Spectacular views of the city. Multi-level Spanish Villa with contemporary convenience.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
1964 Camberley Ln #142
1964 Camberley Ln, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1199 sqft
1964 Camberley Ln #142 Available 07/01/20 1964 CAMBERLEY LN #142 HACIENDA HEIGHTS, 91745 (3 BED / 2.5 BATH) - Charming 3 bed, 2.5 bathroom Condo for rent in Hacienda Heights.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
2300 South Hacienda Boulevard
2300 South Hacienda Boulevard, Hacienda Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1129 sqft
For Virtual Tour click on the link below or copy and paste into your Web Browser. Nice spacious 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath 2-story Condo in great area of Hacienda Heights.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
1441 Eagle Park Road
1441 Eagle Park Road, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1143 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN CONDO FOR LEASE. It is located in a condominium complex that is conveniently located close to Puente Hills mall, parks, freeway access, restaurants, entertainment, groceries, shopping, and other amenities.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
1634 Darley Avenue
1634 Darley Avenue, Hacienda Heights, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1773 sqft
Wonderful 4 bedroom and 2 bath single story home for lease in Hacienda Heights.
1 of 19
Last updated May 10 at 05:05pm
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
1730 Landau Place
1730 Landau Place, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1414 sqft
Great location with well maintained 2 level condo in the city of Hacienda Heights. This floor plan offers 3 bedrooms with 3 bathrooms.
1 of 19
Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
16905 Chalford Court
16905 Chalford Court, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1199 sqft
Welcome home to 16905 Chalford Ct in Hacienda Heights. This wonderfully recently remodeled 3 bed 2.5 bath town house with attached 2 car garage will leave you with nothing more to be desired.
1 of 1
Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
3249 Pozo Drive
3249 Pozo Drive, Hacienda Heights, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2336 sqft
LOVELY REMODELED HOME 4 BEDROOMS, 1 FULL AND 3/4 BATHS. NEW TILE FLOORS, NEWER CARPETS, REMODELED BATHS AND KITCHEN. QUIET AREA. HUGE YARD. CENTRAL AIR, NEED CREDIT REPORT FOR EVERYONE OVER 18. NEED FIRST MONTHS RENT+ DEPOSIT.
1 of 17
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
1505 Dunswell Avenue
1505 Dunswell Ave, Hacienda Heights, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1800 sqft
Brand new home in cul-de-sac street, rare to find a single store home with 4 suite bedrooms plus a 0.5 bathroom (total 4 bedrooms & 4.
1 of 15
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
1503 Dunswell Avenue
1503 Dunswell Avenue, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1200 sqft
Brand new 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms home in cul-de-sac street, elegant laminated flooring throughout the entire living room and bedrooms, once you walk into the home, you will be impressed by a large living room and open gourmet kitchen with
Results within 1 mile of Hacienda Heights
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Rowland Heights
1 Unit Available
17579 Marengo Drive
17579 Marengo Drive, Rowland Heights, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3786 sqft
Beautiful newly remodeled home in prime position of both schools and shopping!
Results within 5 miles of Hacienda Heights
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
West Covina Central Business District
22 Units Available
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
1107 sqft
Modern, furnished apartments with unique hardwood flooring and countertops. Relish in the convenience of in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Luxury amenities include a basketball court and dog park.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
La Puente
13 Units Available
Nola 624
624 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,802
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1125 sqft
Nola624 is a privately gated community nestled in the heart of West Covina. Our West Covina apartments are close to the 10, 57, and 605 freeways to make your commute easier.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Valinda
6 Units Available
Twelve31
1231 W Francisquito Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Twelve31 Apartments for rent in West Covina, CA is known for its large floor plans that feature privacy, beautiful gardens, and convenience.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
Casa Madrid Apartment Homes
1301 Las Riendas Dr, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
984 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome to Casa Madrid Apartment Homes in the heart of La Habra, California, just one block away from the city of Fullerton.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Lowell
22 Units Available
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,882
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1269 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Rowland Heights
5 Units Available
NOVO Apartments
1940 Fullerton Rd, Rowland Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
850 sqft
Novo Apartments are located in between Los Angeles and Orange County close to Puente Hills Mall and the City of Industry. In the Rowland Heights District, the community offers easy freeway access to I-57 and the 60.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 12:07pm
Rowland
17 Units Available
Woodside Village Apartments
2547 Temple Ave, West Covina, CA
Studio
$1,500
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,501
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
940 sqft
Centrally situated in the San Gabriel Valley. Landscaped apartment community with a laundry, two swimming pools and a spa. On-site courtesy patrol and emergency maintenance. Residents enjoy a program of community events.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:45pm
Whittier City
2 Units Available
Park Lane
6335 Newlin Avenue, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Lane in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:25pm
Northwest El Monte
5 Units Available
The Atrium
3733 Gibson Road, El Monte, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances. The smoke-free community has covered parking and a swimming pool. Only 5 minutes from downtown El Monte.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
Uptown Whittier
2 Units Available
New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at New Orleans in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Hacienda Heights, the median rent is $1,295 for a studio, $1,542 for a 1-bedroom, $1,981 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,693 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hacienda Heights, check out our monthly Hacienda Heights Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Hacienda Heights area include Hacienda La Puente Adult Education, California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, and University of California-Irvine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hacienda Heights from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Rancho Cucamonga, and Santa Ana.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CA