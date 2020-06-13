86 Apartments for rent in Monterey, CA📍
1 of 22
1 of 9
1 of 34
1 of 4
1 of 24
1 of 4
1 of 9
1 of 4
1 of 18
1 of 9
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 25
1 of 13
1 of 25
1 of 27
1 of 24
1 of 11
1 of 20
1 of 20
1 of 34
1 of 8
1 of 14
1 of 9
So, the idea of living in a coastal city in California sounds appealing, huh? We can’t say we blame you, so we’ll just point you in the right direction. Monterey, California is the spot for hillside living and bay views. It’s also steeped in history, often referred to as the Golden State’s “first city,” and is home to 30,000 residents (during “off-season,” anyways). And while people love living here for the whale watching, surfing, the parks and overall beauty, they also can’t help but soak up the affordable apartment living—especially by California standards. If the idea of pristine views blended with a down-to-earth quality of life still sparks your interest, look no further than an apartment rental in Monterey. Lucky for you, we just so happen to have some insight and some sa-weet listings. Take a look!
Chock full of spacious one-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes, Monterey offers quality apartment rentals at great rates. One-bedroom apartments in Monterey range in price from $1200 to $1800 while two-bedroom apartments range between $1500-$2000. You may have noticed the large price difference, and in Monterey, that’s due to community features and amenities. Your basic one-bedroom apartment, at a community like Casanova Grove, will fall more into the $1200 range while your luxury apartments and newer rentals in Monterey will hit the $1800 mark. Either way, for what you get and in the city you’re residing, these are mighty cheap Monterey apartments.
When it comes to amenities, Monterey apartments offer up a wide spectrum of options. Apartment rentals here feature everything from heated pools and covered parking to laundry facilities and private balconies. Looking to live in the lap of luxury? Luxury apartments in Monterey are here to spoil their renters. Communities like Monterey Pines offer tennis courts, pet care service, some paid utilities, vaulted ceilings and fireplaces in addition to pools and fitness centers. Bottom line: luxury apartment living in Monterey is worth every last extra penny. Looking to just move into a furnished apartment so you can simply set your bags down and walk out to the beach? Surfside Apartments in Monterey is ideal for you. These units are one of the few furnished apartments that sit literally 100 steps from the shoreline.
Claiming your piece of the Monterey shoreline is as easy as signing a contract and handing in a deposit. Move-in deposits do tend to differ among rental properties but you can expect to pay between $199-$400 for the keys to your new apartment. If you are moving with a pet, a separate deposit will be needed ($350) and pets are often subject to a monthly rental fee ($25). Luckily, there’s a large market for pet actors in Cali, so Fido can earn his/her keep.
Finding the perfect apartment in Monterey is easy. One look at the sunny seaside town is enough to inspire. Start searching the listings today and find yourself among the happy residents of this coastal California town.
June 2020 Monterey Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Monterey Rent Report. Monterey rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Monterey rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
June 2020 Monterey Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Monterey Rent Report. Monterey rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Monterey rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Monterey rent trends were flat over the past month
Over the past month Monterey rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Monterey stand at $1,438 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,800 for a two-bedroom. Monterey's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in California
Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Monterey, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,071; of the 10 largest cities in California that we have data for, Oakland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, where two-bedrooms go for $2,201, $3,071, and $1,753, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.2%, -1.0%, and -0.1%).
- Sacramento, Anaheim, and Bakersfield have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Monterey
Rent growth in Monterey has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Monterey is less affordable for renters.
- Monterey's median two-bedroom rent of $1,800 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Monterey.
- While rents in Monterey remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Monterey than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Monterey is more than twice that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.