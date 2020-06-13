Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

86 Apartments for rent in Monterey, CA

Monterey Vista
Casanova Oak Knoll
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:13am
5 Units Available
Monterey Pines Apartments
201 Glenwood Cir, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
890 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Monterey Pines Apartments in Monterey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:46am
Casanova Oak Knoll
3 Units Available
Pacific Pines
930 Casanova Avenue, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
888 sqft
Located just minutes from the dining and shopping the area is known for. This upscale community offers stunning views and is near the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Pet-friendly. Homes feature a balcony, updated appliances and carpeting.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Casanova Oak Knoll
3 Units Available
Monterey Townhouse
825 Casanova Ave, Monterey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,070
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1065 sqft
Right by Work Memorial Park and N. Freemont St. Spacious apartment homes with range, refrigerator, patio/balcony, oven and carport. Pool, clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance available to all residents.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Villa Del Monte
1 Unit Available
451 Dela Vina Avenue
451 Dela Vina Avenue, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
963 sqft
Available now is a beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath in Monterey. This home is located near shopping, dining, restaurants, parks, NPS, DLI, and MIIS.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Monterey Vista
1 Unit Available
22 Vía Del Rey
22 Via Del Rey, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
3800 sqft
Available now is a spacious 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Monterey. This home is located near shopping, dining, parks, schools, NPS, DLI and MIIS.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
New Monterey
1 Unit Available
554 Lighthouse Avenue
554 Lighthouse Avenue, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,737
650 sqft
Available 6/1 is a freestanding one-bedroom house at a mixed-use property on Lighthouse.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1251 Ninth Street
1251 9th Street, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
500 sqft
Available Now 1251 9th St.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1080 Eighth Street
1080 Eighth Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
850 sqft
BEDS / BATHS: 2/1 SQUARE FOOTAGE: ±850 RENTAL PRICE: $2,000.00 per month DEPOSIT AMOUNT: $2,200.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Town
1 Unit Available
478 Monroe St.
478 Monroe Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Recently Updated Two Bedroom Duplex (back unit) in Monterey - Rent: $2,500 Deposit: $3,750 must be paid in full at lease signing Lease: one year Non-refundable Application fee: $45.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
New Monterey
1 Unit Available
837 Lyndon St. A
837 Lyndon St, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
720 sqft
Bay View Apt - Property Id: 254339 Completely renovated: New dishwasher, refrigerator, oven, forced-air furnace, windows, paint, floors, finishes. 1-Car Garage, storage closet, washer/dryer hook-ups. Coin-operated washer & dryer in adjacent Apt.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Villa Del Monte
1 Unit Available
3805 Zen Garden Cottage
251 Dela Vina Avenue, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,391
800 sqft
Welcome to Zen Garden Cottage! Sleeps 5 **For up-to-the-minute availability and the best possible rates, call the Sanctuary Vacation Rentals office directly to book this home! A tranquil paradise near downtown Monterey offers the perfect place to

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Casanova Oak Knoll
1 Unit Available
32 Ralston Drive
32 Ralston Drive, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1220 sqft
32 Ralston Drive Available 06/15/20 Great Home Located In Quiet Monterey Neighborhood - This lovely home is located in a great Monterey neighborhood, close to Monterey Pines Golf Course, shopping and restaurants, NPS, DLI, MIIS and bike trail,

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Monterey Vista
1 Unit Available
214 Mar Vista Drive
214 Mar Vista Drive, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2340 sqft
214 Mar Vista Drive Available 07/01/20 Sunny - Fully Furnished Three Bedroom and Two 1/2 bathrooms. ONLY AVAILABLE JULY 1st through Sepember 15th.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
500 Glenwood Circle #323
500 Glenwood Circle, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Condo Located At Ocean Forest Condominiums - This condo is located in a quiet forest setting. Complex amenities include, pool, saunas, coin-op laundry facilities, recreational room and BBQ areas.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Town
1 Unit Available
3767 International Art House
1060 Roosevelt Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,181
1375 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** **$4181 to $5863 per month depending on length of stay and time of year* The 1,375-square-foot home on a quarter-acre lot features a large deck with views of

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Del Monte Beach
1 Unit Available
3740 Sanctuary in the Dunes
125 Surf Way, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,800
830 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $3800 to $4500 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** This ocean-side 1-bedroom 1-bath condominium nestles

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Del Monte Beach
1 Unit Available
3731 Baylights By The Sea
1 Surf Way, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $3000 to $4500 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** Beautiful views of Monterey Bay and the sound of the

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Monterey Vista
1 Unit Available
121 San Bernabe Drive, Unit B
121 San Bernabe Drive, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
743 sqft
Updated 1 Bed / 1 Bath in Peter's Gate area of Monterey - (HUNT1) San Carlos Agency, Inc. presents this unfurnished, 743 square foot one bedroom, one bath, upstairs unit that sits over the main house garage located in Peter's Gate area of Monterey.

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Old Town
1 Unit Available
960 Roosevelt
960 Roosevelt Street, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1200 sqft
Manya's House features an open, airy floor plan. New hardwood floors host a large living area adjoining the dining area.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Monterey Vista
1 Unit Available
61 Cielo Vista Drive
61 Cielo Vista Drive, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2220 sqft
61 Cielo Vista Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Monterey Home with Incredible Bay Views - (MIMS2) San Carlos Agency, Inc.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Old Town
1 Unit Available
1021 Harrison
1021 Harrison Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Charming two bedroom one bath House with Den walking distance to MIIS, DLI and downtown Monterey - This is a charming two bedroom one bath house with den. Hardwood floors throughout, Open beam vaulted ceilings.

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Villa Del Monte
1 Unit Available
2226 Del Monte Avenue
2226 Del Monte Ave, Monterey, CA
Studio
$3,450
2995 sqft
This 2995' concrete tip-up boasts 20' ceilings, a 12'x12' roll-up door with man-door beside, updated LED lighting and an additional 720' office space with ADA restroom.

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Villa Del Monte
1 Unit Available
2224 Del Monte Avenue
2224 Del Monte Avenue, Monterey, CA
Studio
$3,000
2400 sqft
This 2400' office space hosts 6 individual offices + a common area entry way. 2 of the offices are currently set as a meeting/board room and an employee lounge/meal area.
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
4058 El Bosque Drive
4058 El Bosque Drive, Del Monte Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Duplex in Pebble Beach.

Median Rent in Monterey

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Monterey is $1,438, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,799.
Studio
$1,207
1 Bed
$1,438
2 Beds
$1,799
3+ Beds
$2,619
City GuideMonterey
Monterey, California

So, the idea of living in a coastal city in California sounds appealing, huh? We can’t say we blame you, so we’ll just point you in the right direction. Monterey, California is the spot for hillside living and bay views. It’s also steeped in history, often referred to as the Golden State’s “first city,” and is home to 30,000 residents (during “off-season,” anyways). And while people love living here for the whale watching, surfing, the parks and overall beauty, they also can’t help but soak up the affordable apartment living—especially by California standards. If the idea of pristine views blended with a down-to-earth quality of life still sparks your interest, look no further than an apartment rental in Monterey. Lucky for you, we just so happen to have some insight and some sa-weet listings. Take a look!

Chock full of spacious one-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes, Monterey offers quality apartment rentals at great rates. One-bedroom apartments in Monterey range in price from $1200 to $1800 while two-bedroom apartments range between $1500-$2000. You may have noticed the large price difference, and in Monterey, that’s due to community features and amenities. Your basic one-bedroom apartment, at a community like Casanova Grove, will fall more into the $1200 range while your luxury apartments and newer rentals in Monterey will hit the $1800 mark. Either way, for what you get and in the city you’re residing, these are mighty cheap Monterey apartments.

When it comes to amenities, Monterey apartments offer up a wide spectrum of options. Apartment rentals here feature everything from heated pools and covered parking to laundry facilities and private balconies. Looking to live in the lap of luxury? Luxury apartments in Monterey are here to spoil their renters. Communities like Monterey Pines offer tennis courts, pet care service, some paid utilities, vaulted ceilings and fireplaces in addition to pools and fitness centers. Bottom line: luxury apartment living in Monterey is worth every last extra penny. Looking to just move into a furnished apartment so you can simply set your bags down and walk out to the beach? Surfside Apartments in Monterey is ideal for you. These units are one of the few furnished apartments that sit literally 100 steps from the shoreline.

Claiming your piece of the Monterey shoreline is as easy as signing a contract and handing in a deposit. Move-in deposits do tend to differ among rental properties but you can expect to pay between $199-$400 for the keys to your new apartment. If you are moving with a pet, a separate deposit will be needed ($350) and pets are often subject to a monthly rental fee ($25). Luckily, there’s a large market for pet actors in Cali, so Fido can earn his/her keep.

Finding the perfect apartment in Monterey is easy. One look at the sunny seaside town is enough to inspire. Start searching the listings today and find yourself among the happy residents of this coastal California town.

June 2020 Monterey Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Monterey Rent Report. Monterey rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Monterey rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Monterey rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month Monterey rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Monterey stand at $1,438 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,800 for a two-bedroom. Monterey's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Monterey, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,071; of the 10 largest cities in California that we have data for, Oakland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, where two-bedrooms go for $2,201, $3,071, and $1,753, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.2%, -1.0%, and -0.1%).
    • Sacramento, Anaheim, and Bakersfield have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Monterey

    Rent growth in Monterey has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Monterey is less affordable for renters.

    • Monterey's median two-bedroom rent of $1,800 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Monterey.
    • While rents in Monterey remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Monterey than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Monterey is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Monterey?
    In Monterey, the median rent is $1,207 for a studio, $1,438 for a 1-bedroom, $1,799 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,619 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Monterey, check out our monthly Monterey Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Monterey?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Monterey include Monterey Vista, and Casanova Oak Knoll.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Monterey?
    Some of the colleges located in the Monterey area include Monterey Peninsula College, Naval Postgraduate School, De Anza College, Hartnell College, and Mission College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Monterey?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Monterey from include San Jose, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, Salinas, and Cupertino.

