86 Apartments for rent in Monterey, CA

Monterey, California

So, the idea of living in a coastal city in California sounds appealing, huh? We can’t say we blame you, so we’ll just point you in the right direction. Monterey, California is the spot for hillside living and bay views. It’s also steeped in history, often referred to as the Golden State’s “first city,” and is home to 30,000 residents (during “off-season,” anyways). And while people love living here for the whale watching, surfing, the parks and overall beauty, they also can’t help but soak up the affordable apartment living—especially by California standards. If the idea of pristine views blended with a down-to-earth quality of life still sparks your interest, look no further than an apartment rental in Monterey. Lucky for you, we just so happen to have some insight and some sa-weet listings. Take a look!

Chock full of spacious one-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes, Monterey offers quality apartment rentals at great rates. One-bedroom apartments in Monterey range in price from $1200 to $1800 while two-bedroom apartments range between $1500-$2000. You may have noticed the large price difference, and in Monterey, that’s due to community features and amenities. Your basic one-bedroom apartment, at a community like Casanova Grove, will fall more into the $1200 range while your luxury apartments and newer rentals in Monterey will hit the $1800 mark. Either way, for what you get and in the city you’re residing, these are mighty cheap Monterey apartments.

When it comes to amenities, Monterey apartments offer up a wide spectrum of options. Apartment rentals here feature everything from heated pools and covered parking to laundry facilities and private balconies. Looking to live in the lap of luxury? Luxury apartments in Monterey are here to spoil their renters. Communities like Monterey Pines offer tennis courts, pet care service, some paid utilities, vaulted ceilings and fireplaces in addition to pools and fitness centers. Bottom line: luxury apartment living in Monterey is worth every last extra penny. Looking to just move into a furnished apartment so you can simply set your bags down and walk out to the beach? Surfside Apartments in Monterey is ideal for you. These units are one of the few furnished apartments that sit literally 100 steps from the shoreline.

Claiming your piece of the Monterey shoreline is as easy as signing a contract and handing in a deposit. Move-in deposits do tend to differ among rental properties but you can expect to pay between $199-$400 for the keys to your new apartment. If you are moving with a pet, a separate deposit will be needed ($350) and pets are often subject to a monthly rental fee ($25). Luckily, there’s a large market for pet actors in Cali, so Fido can earn his/her keep.

Finding the perfect apartment in Monterey is easy. One look at the sunny seaside town is enough to inspire. Start searching the listings today and find yourself among the happy residents of this coastal California town.