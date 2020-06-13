/
/
oakley
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:26 PM
45 Apartments for rent in Oakley, CA📍
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
128 Willowrun Way
128 Willowrun Way, Oakley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2211 sqft
TWO YEARS NEW EMERSON RANCH HOME!! - TWO YEARS NEW! 2-Story Home in Emerson Ranch! 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms total plus large loft/bonus room. MANY CUSTOM UPGRADES! 1 Full Bedroom and 1 Full Bathroom located on main level.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
353 Hazelnut Lane
353 Hazelnut Lane, Oakley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1013 sqft
353 Hazelnut Lane Available 09/01/20 Charming dollhouse! Very rare single story Oakley rental opportunity! - Charming single story Oakley rental opportunity! A rare find! Ideal end of court location! Close to shopping, schools and downtown! Updated
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
58 Grand Canyon Circle
58 Grand Canyon Circle, Oakley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1835 sqft
58 Grand Canyon Circle Available 07/01/20 Fantastic Four bedroom Oakley Oppurtunity! - Rare single story rental opportunity! Beautiful, newer, very nice and clean single story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 Bath.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1949 W Summerfield Court
1949 West Summerfield Court, Oakley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,299
1683 sqft
1949 W Summerfield Court Available 07/01/20 Fantastic Oakley Home! - What an incredible 2 story in Oakley that awaits! From the vaulted ceilings to the cozy kitchen and family room combo, this beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath home has it all.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1339 YOSEMITE CIR
1339 Yosemite Circle, Oakley, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,895
2492 sqft
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - Magnificent 2 Story 5 bedroom Oakley Home in highly desirable location!5 full Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms and the 5th bedroom can easily be converted into a bonus room. Gorgeous Master Suite located on the 1st floor.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1595 Ashwood Dr
1595 Ashwood Drive, Oakley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1409 sqft
LILIA LANCASTER - 925-325-0048 - Super cute home for rent. This homes offers 4 bed and 2 bathrooms beautiful front yard, RV / Boat parking space, washer, dryer and refrigerator included.
Results within 1 mile of Oakley
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3941 E Larkspur Drive
3941 East Larkspur Drive, Antioch, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,662
2188 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 31
Last updated February 1 at 05:36pm
Rose Garden
1 Unit Available
1413 Charisma Way
1413 Charisma Way, Brentwood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2801 sqft
Application fee $100 per couple's or $50.00 for any applicant over 18 years of age. • 1 month pay check • 2 months of bank statement 2 Years Rental History 2 Years Work History • ID • Monthly Rent $2,800 per month. Plus, utility's, and Gardener.
1 of 8
Last updated September 26 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
4660 Palomino Way
4660 Palomino Way, Antioch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
347 sqft
4660 Palomino Way Available 10/01/19 Newly remodeled One Bedroom with On-suite full bath! This charmer is a MUST SEE! - With a private entrance, this addition hosts a beautifully remodeled mini-kitchen featuring a stack-able washer/dryer, apartment
Results within 5 miles of Oakley
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:00am
13 Units Available
Twin Creeks
1111 James Donlon Blvd, Antioch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
Welcome home to Antioch's premier apartment community, Twin Creeks! You will love being located just minutes from the Contra Loma Reservoir Regional Park, Lone Tree Golf Course, Schools, Shopping, Dining and so much more! Our one & two bedroom homes
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
622 W 12th Street
622 West 12th Street, Antioch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
840 sqft
622 W 12th Street Available 07/01/20 Cute Home in Rivertown District of Antioch! - This adorable home is ready for you to call home.
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cedarwood
1 Unit Available
541 Vivian Street
541 Vivian Street, Brentwood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,825
2509 sqft
Sharp Brentwood 4/3, 2,509 sq ft 2 story - Sharp and clean 2,509 sq. ft.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Heritage
1 Unit Available
1224 Exeter Way
1224 Exeter Way, Brentwood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2712 sqft
Brentwood 4 bedroom home! Highly desirable location! Central Brentwood. Expansive neighborhood park.Large bonus room & master suite. Spacious rear yard & covered patio. - Brentwood 4 bedroom rental! Highly desirable location! Central Brentwood.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
916 Jacobsen Street
916 Jacobsen Street, Antioch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1070 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5409 Piute Way
5409 Piute Way, Antioch, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2041 sqft
Prewett Ranch Home - Remodeled and Close to Kaiser - View photos and tours on our company website.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Discovery
1 Unit Available
377 Chaucer Drive
377 Chaucer Drive, Brentwood, CA
Studio
$1,500
415 sqft
377 Chaucer Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Studio in Brentwood! - Beautiful and cozy studio in heart of Brentwood! This lovely upstairs unit comes fully furnished (minus mattress) with it own kitchenette including refrigerator, microwave,
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
191 Pippo Avenue
191 Pippo Avenue, Brentwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
1104 sqft
Beautiful Brentwood Home! - Such a cute and cozy single story home in Brentwood! This 3 bedroom home comes complete with new paint and carpet throughout along with 2 updated baths on generous sized lot.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5012 Stirrup Way
5012 Stirrup Way, Antioch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
1579 sqft
Gorgeous Antioch Home! - Such a gorgeous and cozy two story home in Antioch! Beautiful laminate and tile flooring throughout an open, spacious floor plan.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4324 Cummings Ln
4324 Cummings Lane, Discovery Bay, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3188 sqft
4324 Cummings Lane - Discovery Bay - BEAUTIFUL D.R.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5380 ROCKROSE WAY
5380 Rockrose Way, Antioch, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,195
3148 sqft
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom home in a highly desirable location! Spacious Living room with gas burning fireplace! Updated kitchen which contains a five burner stove.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2765 SAINT ANDREWS DR
2765 Saint Andrews Drive, Brentwood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
3498 sqft
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - Wonderful rental opportunity in highly desirable Deer Ridge Community! Located at the top of Deer Ridge! Master Suite located on main level! Expansive walk-in pantry! Large Yard/Lot! Towering vaulted ceilings!
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Deer Creek
1 Unit Available
680 Timberline Ter
680 Timberline Terrace, Brentwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1141 sqft
Marilu Chan - Agt: 650-3467161 - Very Cozy and Charming one story home located in Deer Creek - BRENTWOOD. This 3 bed/2bath - 2 car garage has a spacious Open floor plan bright and inviting.
1 of 18
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
1021 Stonecrest Dr
1021 Stonecrest Drive, Antioch, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1605 sqft
Beautiful Single Story 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Antioch Home - Beautiful single story home with private backyard. Living room and dining area with vaulted ceiling and beautiful newer flooring.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5205 Walker Ct
5205 Walker Court, Antioch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1403 sqft
Marilu Chan - Agt: 650-3467161 - VERY COZY 3 bedrooms/2 full baths single story house located in a Cul de Sac in nice, quiet and establish area of Antioch close to schools, parks and shopping areas. Spacious open floor plan, bright and inviting.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Oakley, the median rent is $1,588 for a studio, $1,952 for a 1-bedroom, $2,452 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,299 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Oakley, check out our monthly Oakley Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Oakley area include California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, California State University-Sacramento, and University of California-Berkeley. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Oakley from include San Francisco, San Jose, Sacramento, Oakland, and Fremont.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CAHillsborough, CAEl Sobrante, CA