124 Apartments for rent in Kern County, CA

Income Restricted - Agbayani Village / 40 Acres Hall
10701 Mettler Ave, Delano, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$450
200 sqft
Welcome to Agbayani Village in Delano, California. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Oakridge
Income Restricted - Govea Gardens
1054 Washington St, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$695
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$690
1231 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Govea Gardens in Bakersfield, California. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Income Restricted - Casa Amelia Cadena
455 E Ash Ave, Shafter, CA
2 Bedrooms
$665
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Casa Amelia Cadena in Shafter, California. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Madison Grove
6411 Arciero Street
6411 Arciero Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1521 sqft
Three bed, two bath home in the Northwest for $1695! Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave and ceiling fans throughout the home.
3501 Bernard Street
3501 Bernard Street, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
896 sqft
Beautiful 2-bedroom 1 bath Condo located near schools, shopping centers, and hwys. This home is located in a quiet and friendly neighborhood.
1319 Monte Vista Avenue
1319 Monte Vista Avenue, Rosamond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1684 sqft
Extra large living, family and dining combo area open to a large kitchen with lots of counter space and plenty of cupboards! Kitchen has garden window, dishwasher, microwave and range. Bonus room with attached bath would make a nice office or den.
11850 Patricia Avenue
11850 Patricia Avenue, Boron, CA
2 Bedrooms
$575
700 sqft
Nice and affordable apartment in Boron, Easy access to hwy 58, the local park, schools and stores. 2 bedrooms 1 bath, laundry area/hookups in the unit, private backyard, new paint, new windows, new flooring and new fixtures, ready to move in.
Stockdale West
15413 Donostia St
15413 Donostia St, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1948 sqft
15413 Donostia St Available 07/30/20 4 Bedroom, 3 bath home in NW - (RLNE5979792)
9213 Rhine Valley Dr.
9213 Rhine Valley Drive, Kern County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1109 sqft
9213 Rhine Valley Dr. Available 08/15/20 - (RLNE5979742)
4021 Helen Street
4021 Helen Street, Lake Isabella, CA
2 Bedrooms
$750
750 sqft
Available 08/01/20 4021 Helen Street - Property Id: 325538 2 bedroom, 1 bath mobile home on a large fenced lot with a 1 car garage and laundry room. Home is currently being remodeled and will be available August 1st.
8612 Winlock St.
8612 Winlock Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
8612 Winlock St. Available 08/16/20 House - This property will be vacant after 8/16/20. We are now accepting applications. (RLNE5977049)
Laurelglen
7425 MIDDLEBROOK CT.
7425 Middlebrook Court, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
7425 MIDDLEBROOK CT. BAKERSFIELD, CA 93309 - 7425 MIDDLEBROOK CT. BAKERSFIELD, CA 93309 (RLNE5976781)
The Oaks
2509 Oak View Ct
2509 Oak View Court, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2538 sqft
2509 Oak View Ct Available 09/01/20 4-Bedroom Executive Home in SW Bakersfield - Executive home ready to rent in SW Bakersfield, located in the Oaks.
337 S. Sunset Ave # C
337 South Sunset Street, Ridgecrest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$850
337 S. Sunset Ave # C Available 08/01/20 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH UNIT - For rent is a 2 bedroom 1 bath unit in the city of Ridgecrest. Unit comes with full appliances, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Washer and dryer hookups.
3530 San Jacinto Avenue
3530 San Jacinto Avenue, Rosamond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1504 sqft
Rosamond One Story Offering 1504 sq. ft. - One story home offering 1504 sq. ft. and built in 1992. This floor plan offers a living room with a brick fireplace, family room off of the kitchen, and a dining area.
612 Glen Ct
612 Glenn Court, Ridgecrest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1204 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home, Dual Cooling - Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home. New Appliances, Tile throughout home. Fireplace, Built in Shelves, Dual Cooling - Air-conditioning and Evaporator Cooling. Two Car Garage.
704 Silver Oak Drive
704 Silver Oak Drive, Tehachapi, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1625 sqft
Coming Soon! - Nice home located in the City of Tehachapi. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, plus a bonus room. New paint and carpet throughout. Living room offers; vaulted ceilings and fireplace and lots of natural light.
Madison Grove
9812 Anaparno
9812 Anaparno Court, Bakersfield, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2765 sqft
9812 Anaparno Available 08/07/20 Large Estate with Space to Relax - Ready to expand and relax? This estate is built for pleasure! Open floor plan with enough room for everyone, while still retaining its comfortable charm.
15620 Mil Potrero
15620 Mil Potrero Highway, Pine Mountain Club, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Mil Potrero - Property Id: 144665 Surrounded by breath taking Los Padres National Forest a little more than an hour North diver from LA or 75 minutes South form Bakersfield CA .
Spice Tract
5809 Savory Ln.
5809 Savory Lane, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1264 sqft
5809 Savory Ln. Available 08/01/20 Location white lane/stine - (RLNE5936401)
205 W French Ave
205 West French Avenue, Ridgecrest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1800 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! - 3 bedroom 1 bath home centrally located. Updated kitchen, new carpet. $1400 per month + $1400 security deposit. Call or Text Elite Property Management to schedule a showing (760) 446-4300. Email eliteridgecrest@gmail.
Sagepointe
5912 Almendra Ave. #C
5912 Almendra Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1000 sqft
5912 Almendra Ave. #C Available 07/31/20 SW-Bakersfield 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms condo - SW-Bakersfield 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms condo, community pool.
The Seasons
5504 Pine Canyon Dr
5504 Pine Canyon Drive, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1667 sqft
5504 Pine Canyon Dr Available 07/31/20 Beautiful 2 Story Home in The Seasons - SW- $1695 + $1695 Deposit - For Rent-5504 Pine Canyon Drive, 93313 - SW- $1695 + $1695 -3+2.
521 W Ward Ave #C
521 Ward Avenue, Ridgecrest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1295 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON!! - Updated 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bath Ward Townhouse available soon! Small pet ok upon approval and additional deposit. Stainless Steel appliances. 1-year lease. $1100 per month + $1100 Security Deposit.
