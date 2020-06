225 Apartments for rent in Ladera Ranch, CA

An Uber-Long List of Amenities

Since some people got together and decided in advance what Ladera was going to look like at the end, it definitely has a feel different from most ramshackle communities that developed organically (yawn). In addition to your typical swimming pools, clubhouse gyms and playgrounds, of which there are many, the ranch also has a skate park, a water park, a dog park (Picking up on the theme yet, clever girl?) and its own shopping district. Phew! If thats not enough to keep you busy, the close-knit community also offers a plethora of daily activities, specialty classes and weekly events, sometimes as many as 10 or more a day that cover sports, swim safety and stroller jogging. Oh, there are also yoga classes, guitar lessons and skateboarding instruction (you know, for the skate park). Always wanted to learn Spanish? Ladera Ranch is happy to assist. This isnt even close to an exhaustive list.