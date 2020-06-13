225 Apartments for rent in Ladera Ranch, CA

Apartment List
Township Village
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Township Village
14 Units Available
Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way, Ladera Ranch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1250 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes is located just off the 241 Toll Road, and is one of four Laurel communities located in Ladera Ranch, California.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Township Village
1 Unit Available
25 Bloomington St
25 Bloomington Street, Ladera Ranch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1723 sqft
Fantastic upgraded Aldenhouse Condo in Ladera Ranch. Tri-Level expanded to 3 Bedroom (or 2 with den/office), 2 Bathroom with 1,723 square feet of living space.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Bridgepark District
1 Unit Available
28 Livingston Place
28 Livingston Place, Ladera Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1548 sqft
Welcome home! This beautiful home has an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. It features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and just under 1600sq. ft. Updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counters and designer paint.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Avendale Village
1 Unit Available
32 SELLAS Road N
32 Sellas Road North, Ladera Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1818 sqft
Amazing opportunity! Best location in Ladera Ranch! Featuring Panoramic Views and an amazing, oversized lot! The house is located right across from the fabulous Founder's Park, walking distance to amazing pools, Splash Pad, tennis courts, sand

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Wycliffe Village
1 Unit Available
17 Corbin Street
17 Corbin Street, Ladera Ranch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1335 sqft
Light and bright turnkey end unit! Updates and upgrades galore! This highly desired floor plan offers 2 bedroom and 2 full bathroom downstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Wycliffe Village
1 Unit Available
40 Marcilla
40 Marcilla, Ladera Ranch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1228 sqft
Welcome to the Sansovino tract of Ladera Ranch. This highly sought after two-bedroom corner property with two car attached garage, new carpet and fresh paint is now available for immediate occupancy.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Oak Knoll Village
1 Unit Available
25 Mason Lane
25 Mason Lane, Ladera Ranch, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,800
3425 sqft
Premium location with panoramic canyon views. 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and a 3 car garage. Great home for entertaining with separate formal living & dining rooms.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Echo Ridge Village
1 Unit Available
6 Nectar Court
6 Nectar Ct, Ladera Ranch, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,995
3784 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful home, Built in 2018! Located in the Heirloom tract of the up and coming wonderful new community of Esencia in Rancho Mission Viejo. The 5 BR, 5.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Covenant Hills Village
1 Unit Available
12 Vasto Street
12 Vasto St, Ladera Ranch, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,650
2723 sqft
This modern farmhouse design includes contemporary finishes and features including quartz kitchen, laundry and bath counter tops.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Terramor Village
1 Unit Available
4 Baliza Road
4 Baliza Rd, Ladera Ranch, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,250
2768 sqft
Pool sized lot on the most coveted street in Esencia. Location is one of the many outstanding features of this home. Just a few blocks from a brand new Elementary school, a short walk to a world-class community farm, and a huge private backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Avendale Village
1 Unit Available
10 Ranunculus Street
10 Ranunculus Street, Ladera Ranch, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,900
3909 sqft
Modern Elegance greets you at this POOL & VIEW residence at Sumners Way in Ladera Ranch. Recently Renovated, this 5 Bedroom (builder option is currently a Bonus w/ensuite bath), 4 Bath + Main level Enclosed Office + Main level Bonus Room/Flex Room.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Covenant Hills Village
1 Unit Available
5 Moonlight
5 Moonlight Isle, Ladera Ranch, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
5750 sqft
As you arrive to the front steps of this Colonial Manor, you will feel the Elegance and Grandeur of this designer home. Situated on a wide Cul De Sac street, this home boasts an open floor plan which exudes style and grace.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Terramor Village
1 Unit Available
163 Patria
163 Patria, Ladera Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1490 sqft
Best Locations in the Tract, This END Unit has more light and Extra Large Courtyard with Fence. View is Spectacular facing the greenbelt and hills. This is a must come to see it property.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Avendale Village
1 Unit Available
3 Toribeth Street
3 Toribeth Street, Ladera Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1698 sqft
Charming home located in the highly desirable area of Avendale Village. Come and enjoy all the amenities that Ladera Ranch has to offer. Conveniently located across from Founder's Park and Ladera Ranch Elementary and Middle School.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Avendale Village
1 Unit Available
107 Strawflower Street
107 Strawflower Street, Ladera Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1733 sqft
Live the Ladera Life with award wining schools, multiple pools and parks, even a water park and skate park! 3 bed, 3 bath approx. 1,600 sq ft END UNIT condo with good size front yard and oversize 2 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Township Village
1 Unit Available
46 Three Vines Court
46 Three Vines Court, Ladera Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1346 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home, located in the lovely community of Three Vines, in Ladera Ranch. Follow the garden path to your beautiful white picket fenced home.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Wycliffe Village
1 Unit Available
5 WOOD BARN Road
5 Wood Barn Road, Ladera Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1610 sqft
Great single family detached home! White picket fence gives this home charming curb appeal. New interior & exterior paint,landscaping is been totally renewed, clean throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Terramor Village
1 Unit Available
34 Platinum Circle
34 Platinum Circle, Ladera Ranch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1500 sqft
This gorgeous Townhouse. Beautiful New Engineered Wood Floors, Brand New Carpets, New Fresh Paint Throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Echo Ridge Village
1 Unit Available
33 Walbert Lane
33 Walbert Lane, Ladera Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1600 sqft
An outstanding opportunity to live in the wonderful community of Atherton Glen located in the heart of Ladera Ranch. This fantastic 3 Bedroom 2.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Terramor Village
1 Unit Available
34 Sheridan
34 Sheridan Lane, Ladera Ranch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1594 sqft
Stunning condo for rent in wonderful Ladera Ranch! Upon entering through the welcoming front door and deck for grilling out, you'll find a family room with a cozy fireplace and vaulted ceilings, with a storage closet and direct access to the garage

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Oak Knoll Village
1 Unit Available
18 Winfield Drive
18 Winfield Dr, Ladera Ranch, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3150 sqft
Executive Home In Fabulous Oak Knoll Village of Ladera Ranch, Located Within Award Winning Tesoro High School Boundaries! Four Spacious Bedrooms (One Down With Adjoining 3/4 Bath), And Main Floor Office.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Avendale Village
1 Unit Available
17 Irish Moss Street
17 Irish Moss Street, Ladera Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1703 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful cozy 3 bedroom detached home in the "Savannah" community of Ladera Ranch. Walking distance to parks, pools, trails and Award Winning Schools.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Echo Ridge Village
1 Unit Available
7 Fieldhouse
7 Fieldhouse, Ladera Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1581 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1st! Welcome home to this luxurious single-family home conveniently located in the rapidly growing city of Ladera Ranch! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage, and high end finishings.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Covenant Hills Village
1 Unit Available
17 Tranquility Place
17 Tranquility Place, Ladera Ranch, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,500
3984 sqft
Fully furnished executive lease . Tuscan estate in Covenant Hills, the gated portion of Ladera Ranch. Quick possession possible for well qualified applicants.

Median Rent in Ladera Ranch

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Ladera Ranch is $3,132, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $4,024.
Studio
$2,631
1 Bed
$3,132
2 Beds
$4,024
3+ Beds
$5,470
City GuideLadera Ranch
Brand spanking new, the expertly planned town of Ladera Ranch first broke ground in 1999 and isnt quite topped off. Built entirely with families in mind, it has more amenities than a traditional nuclear unit can shake a stick at.

Its hard not to detect a touch of the Stepford lifestyle in Ladera Ranch, but its a completely benign comparison. Planned from start to finish, this community provides a singular family-friendly experience; other cities just can't compete. From water and skate parks to daily programs and classes, the unincorporated town has everything a future society could want for its children, except you dont have to wait for the future. Its true, LR suffered dramatic losses during the great housing crash, but it's up and running again, with gorgeous, oversized (and pricey) homes; picture-perfect landscapes (diligently maintained by the HOA); and even an impressive collection of hiking trails for outdoorsy types who need an escape (nice try) to the beach without jumping in the car. Yes, you need a membership card to do anything, but there are no (visible) gates. So dont worry; you can leave anytime. You just wont want to.

An Uber-Long List of Amenities

Since some people got together and decided in advance what Ladera was going to look like at the end, it definitely has a feel different from most ramshackle communities that developed organically (yawn). In addition to your typical swimming pools, clubhouse gyms and playgrounds, of which there are many, the ranch also has a skate park, a water park, a dog park (Picking up on the theme yet, clever girl?) and its own shopping district. Phew! If thats not enough to keep you busy, the close-knit community also offers a plethora of daily activities, specialty classes and weekly events, sometimes as many as 10 or more a day that cover sports, swim safety and stroller jogging. Oh, there are also yoga classes, guitar lessons and skateboarding instruction (you know, for the skate park). Always wanted to learn Spanish? Ladera Ranch is happy to assist. This isnt even close to an exhaustive list.

Life in the Ranch

Ladera Ranch is a unique community tucked above San Juan Capistrano, next to Mission Viejo and Laguna Niguel, and west of Coto De Caza (of the Real Housewives fame). Its also pretty far from traditional freeways (just a toll road nearby), so commutes are long. And those awesome planned communities come with steep HOA fees and seven-figure price tags. The cost of living here hovers around, oh, 183 percent above the average. You read that correctly, sir. Rental properties are certainly more forgiving than buying outright, and there are townhouses, detached homes and two-bedroom apartments aplenty. Sorry, though, they're still stiffly marked. One silver lining: There are plenty of open condos and homes for rent, so quickly getting into a great space is no problem.

A Different Interpretation of Neighborhood

There are neighborhoods of a sort in Ladera Ranch. They are known as villages, and there are nine of them. But while they each boast a somewhat individual style, architecturally speaking, they are generally priced similarly within a range. Most have both condos and single-family homes available, but a few have either/or.

Covenant Hills Village: The most expensive and newest neighborhood at the Ranch, its also the only gated one. Homes begin at the low seven figures and skyrocket upwards.$$$$$

Flintridge and Oak Knoll:Both of these northern neighborhoods have detached homes only, with no available condos or apartments.$$$

Township Village:Itty bitty, with only three internal neighborhoods, Township is the smallest. Its made up mostly of condos and apartment homes of varying sizes.$$

Wycliff Village: Small and boasting almost all condos, Wycliff is another more affordable option that comes with nearly the same square footage and privacy as a detached home.$$

Terramor, Echo Ridge, Avendale and Bridgepark: They are interchangeable, really. These communities have homes, townhomes and condos, and they offer easy access to tennis courts, spas and parks.$$$

Ladera Ranch is clearly a paradise for parents eager to raise their children in a protective and entertaining space geared specifically towards their needs. They even have roundabouts instead of stop signs and regular intersections for added safety. Its a beautifully planned play land for families, and if you have the funds and the offspring, you should definitely settle in immediately.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Ladera Ranch?
In Ladera Ranch, the median rent is $2,631 for a studio, $3,132 for a 1-bedroom, $4,024 for a 2-bedroom, and $5,470 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Ladera Ranch, check out our monthly Ladera Ranch Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Ladera Ranch?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Ladera Ranch include Township Village.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Ladera Ranch?
Some of the colleges located in the Ladera Ranch area include California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, University of California-Los Angeles, University of California-Riverside, and University of California-San Diego. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Ladera Ranch?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ladera Ranch from include Los Angeles, San Diego, Long Beach, Anaheim, and Riverside.

