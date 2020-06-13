Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:44 PM

56 Apartments for rent in Merced, CA

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
7 Units Available
Axis at Compass Pointe
3779 Horizons Avenue, Merced, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1200 sqft
We are excited to introduce our newest apartment community in the Merced area. Axis at Compass Pointe boasts exceptionally designed one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes featuring granite countertops, wood flooring, and much more.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
380 E. Brookdale Dr
380 Brookdale Drive, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1450 sqft
Modern updates and classic style! - This 3 bedroom / 2 bath is located in an established neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3331 Nome Way
3331 Nome, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1846 sqft
STONEFIELD HOME IN MERCED only 1 year old! Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - Complete with upgrades! Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 bath home. Granite countertops, tile flooring in kitchen, and carpet in bedrooms. Close to UC Merced and shopping centers.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3511 Windsong Ct.
3511 Windsong Court, Merced, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
3234 sqft
Coming soon!! - This beautiful home is minutes away from UC Merced and Merced College and also near schools and shopping centers. 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms! TWO Master suites included! Kitchen features gas stove, dishwasher, and microwave.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4027 Toulon Court
4027 Toulon Court, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
2465 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! - AVAILABLE NOW! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a spacious 3 car garage. The home offers 3 separate living areas, an over-sized kitchen with granite counter tops, a walk in pantry and opens to the family room with a gas fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
178 Korbel Avenue
178 Korbel Ave, Merced, CA
5 Bedrooms
$1,790
1863 sqft
SPECIAL PRICING PLUS MOVE-IN SPECIAL!! - Brand New. This beautifully appointed and energy efficient home is currently available with an added bonus, a move in special available to qualified tenant(s) applying by June 15, 2020.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2363 Gabriel Drive
2363 Gabriel Drive, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2218 sqft
Don't miss this incredible 4 bedroom home! - This single story home is located in the Moraga of Merced development, which features an appealing, well maintained neighborhood administered through the Home Owners Association.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4694 Tolman Way
4694 Tolman Way, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1894 sqft
4694 Tolman Way Available 06/15/20 Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - Coming soon! Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. If you are interested in viewing this property, you must first apply online.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1304 Breezeway
1304 Breezeway Lane, Merced, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2131 sqft
Appointment Only Do Not Disturb Occupants. - Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath home located near UC Merced and shopping centers. Apply today! If you are interested in viewing this property, you must first apply online.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4314 Strathmore Place
4314 Strathmore Pl, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1836 sqft
4314 Strathmore Place Available 07/10/20 Appointment Only Do Not Disturb Occupants. Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - If you are interested in viewing this property, you must first apply online.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
494 Tolman Way
494 Tolman Way, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1832 sqft
North MERCED: Nicely updated home close to UCM - North Merced home conveniently located near Merced College, UCM and bus stops. This is a nicely updated single family home with 1,832 sq ft.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3757 Beam Ave
3757 Beam Avenue, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1617 sqft
Appointment Only Do Not Disturb Occupants. Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - If you are interested in viewing this property, you must first apply online. Once you are qualified, then a viewing appointment will be set-up.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
179 Shafer Ave.
179 Shafer Ave, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1601 sqft
Coming soon! - Stunning 3 bed 2.5 bath two story former model home with custom features. Home is very spacious and features vaulted ceilings with crown molding. Very nice tile, hardwood floor and plush carpeting.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4893 Kinross Ct
4893 Kinross Court, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1894 sqft
Immaculate North Merced Home Available Soon!! - If you are looking for outstanding customer service, you just found a great home to choose! River Drive Properties has a new home in North Merced for lease.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4456 Cohen Court
4456 Cohen Ct, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1797 sqft
4456 Cohen Court Available 06/15/20 - This brand new single-family home has approximately 1797 square feet with a living room, family room, dining area, carpet, tile floors, spacious kitchen w/ island, granite counters, gas range, dishwasher,

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
183 Sisco De Asis Ct
183 Sisco De Asis Court, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1313 sqft
Lease Special! $100 off first month - You will love this cozy three bedroom home sitting perfectly on an extra large cul de sac lot just a two minute walk to Farmdale Elementary School. It features brand new plank flooring and carpeted bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
480 East Santa Fe Avenue
480 East Santa Fe Avenue, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,399
1690 sqft
Coming Soon! - 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom. Asking Rent: $1,399.00 per month + Security Deposit. $35 Application Fee (non refundable) No Pets Allowed (RLNE5599319)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
198 Korbel Avenue
198 Korbel Ave, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1555 sqft
Available. - This distinctive architecturally styled 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath home has an open floor plan and is energy efficient. Conveniently located near Mercy Medical Center, Raley's shopping center and several popular restaurants.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
779 Chandon
779 Chandon Dr, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1549 sqft
779 Chandon Available 06/19/20 Appointment Only Do Not Disturb Occupants. Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - If you are interested in viewing this property, you must first apply online. Download our mobile friendly app! http://app.mercedyosemite.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
407 Jacobs Drive
407 Jacobs Drive, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1797 sqft
Vacant! Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - Complete with upgrades, such as front and back yard landscaping with automatic drip irrigation & rain sensor, gas stove/oven appliance and granite counter tops.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4397 Mathias Way
4397 Mathias Way, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1865 sqft
4397 Mathias Way Available 07/10/20 Appointment Only Do Not Disturb Occupants. Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - If you are interested in viewing this property, you must first apply online.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3077 Bodie Street
3077 Bodie Street, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2023 sqft
3077 Bodie Street Available 07/01/20 Great 4b/2.5b Home Available July 1st! - Apply today! With 2,023 square feet, 4 bedrooms and 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3854 Early Light Ave.
3854 Early Light Avenue, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1617 sqft
Appointment Only Do Not Disturb Occupants. Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - If you are interested in viewing this property, you must first apply online. Once you are qualified, then a viewing appointment will be set-up.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4321 Mathias Way
4321 Mathias Way, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1223 sqft
4321 Mathias Way Available 07/15/20 Appointment Only Do Not Disturb Occupants. Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - If you are interested in viewing this property, you must first apply online.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Merced?
The average rent price for Merced rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,610.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Merced?
Some of the colleges located in the Merced area include Merced College, California State University-Stanislaus, and California State University-Fresno. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Merced?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Merced from include Fresno, Turlock, Manteca, Ripon, and Ceres.

