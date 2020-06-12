/
6 Apartments for rent in Jackson, CA📍
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1665 Tunnel Hill Dr
1665 Tunnel Hill Way, Jackson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1388 sqft
LEASE PENDING:This beautiful 3 bdrm, 2 bth, 1388 sq ft home sits on a quaint little one way street in a great neighborhood in Jackson.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
105 Gordon Pl
105 Gordon Place, Jackson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1628 sqft
LEASE PENDING: Newly remodeled Spanish Style home in the heart of downtown Jackson! With 1628 sq. ft.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
326 E Broadway
326 Broadway, Jackson, CA
1 Bedroom
$650
468 sqft
326 E Broadway Available 05/16/20 Great little home located at 326 E Broadway in Jackson. - **Application pending** Occupied until May 3, 2020, please do not disturb current tenant.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8470 Center St.
8470 Center Street, Mokelumne Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1103 sqft
8470 Center St. Available 06/20/20 Just back on market! Comfortable home and fantastic Mokelumne Hill location at 8470 Center St. in Moke Hill. - Enjoy the character of this home with large back deck and basement with laundry/storage.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
31 E Main St
31 East Main Street, Ione, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1584 sqft
LEASE PENDING: PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE OCCUPANTS!! DOING SO COULD LIMIT YOUR ABILITY TO RENT THIS HOME!! This charming 2 bdrm, 1 bath, 2 story 1584 sq ft home sits right in downtown Ione.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Jackson rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,370.
Some of the colleges located in the Jackson area include California State University-Sacramento, University of the Pacific, Sacramento City College, Sierra College, and William Jessup University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Jackson from include Sacramento, Roseville, Elk Grove, Citrus Heights, and Arden-Arcade.
