Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:38 AM

228 Apartments for rent in Los Altos, CA

North Los Altos
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
San Antonio
14 Units Available
Avalon Towers on the Peninsula
2400 W El Camino Real, Los Altos, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,045
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,820
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments with easy access to Route 101. Granite countertops and maple kitchen cabinetry. Hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Community garden, coffee bar, fire pit. Doorman and elevator.
Last updated June 13 at 06:28am
North Los Altos
2 Units Available
El Prado
666 South El Monte Avenue, Los Altos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,935
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in prestigious downtown Los Altos, El Prado Apartment Homes provides comfort, convenience and classic style to all who choose to call it home.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Los Altos
1 Unit Available
1070 Mercedes 8
1070 Mercedes Avenue, Los Altos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
960 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1070 Mercedes 8 in Los Altos. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Los Altos
1 Unit Available
77 Loucks Avenue
77 Loucks Avenue, Los Altos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,750
1942 sqft
$5750 - Fabulous 3/2.5 Los Altos Home near San Antonio and El Camino Real. - Cal West is proud to present this beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of Los Altos! Easy access to Hwy 85, El Camino commute routs.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Los Altos
1 Unit Available
1284 Paula Court
1284 Paula Court, Los Altos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,950
2768 sqft
1284 Paula Court Available 07/01/20 Stunning Los Altos Home on Cul-De-Sac. Great Location and Excellent Schools. - This beautiful Los Altos home features 2,768 square feet of living space situated on a palm tree lined entrance into a cul-de-sac.
Results within 1 mile of Los Altos
Shoreline West
36 Units Available
Montrose
1720 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,083
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,062
1164 sqft
Brand-new apartment community in Mountain View's Shoreline West neighborhood. State-of-the-art fitness center, landscaped pool and spa area, and welcoming clubhouse are wired with latest technology. Interiors feature stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
44 Units Available
Madrone
111 N Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,840
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,138
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,552
1073 sqft
All new apartments in the heart of Silicon Valley. Apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Short trip to the Stevens Creek Trail, which is great for walking, hiking and outdoor workouts.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
De Anza
13 Units Available
Citra
745 S Bernardo Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,610
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,599
944 sqft
Just a short drive to Caruth Plaza and even closer to Meadow Central Market, this luxury property offers a clubhouse, fitness center and climate-controlled wine cellar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Miramonte-Springer
21 Units Available
Elan Mountain View
1030 Castro Street #2110, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,389
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,265
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,314
1115 sqft
Located near Grant Park Plaza and Clarkwood Center, this community features on-site parking, concierge service, a courtyard and business center. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, patios/balconies and a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Old Mountain View
86 Units Available
Park Place
851 Church St, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,147
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,053
990 sqft
Blocks from Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts and Eagle Park. Short drive to Rt. 85. Lush grounds, air-conditioning, granite counters. Pet friendly with 24-hour gym. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units available.
Grant-Sylvan Park
9 Units Available
Heatherstone
877 Heatherstone Way, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,272
950 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and pet-friendly. Amenities include internet access, hot tub, clubhouse and fully-equipped fitness center. Easy access to Caltrain. Short trip to downtown Mountain View, Silicon Valley and San Francisco Bay.
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
65 Units Available
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,880
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,040
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,187
1169 sqft
Central location and spacious layouts with patios, hardwood flooring and movable kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, fireside spa, library, gym, yoga studio and park-side open-air terrace.
San Antonio
22 Units Available
Verve
1984 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,358
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,975
1254 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units available, all with spacious floor plans. Modern design with community game room, clubhouse, fitness center, conference center and resort-style swimming pool. Short-term leases also available.
Miramonte-Springer
9 Units Available
Reserve at Mountain View
870 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,658
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
874 sqft
Easy access to 1010 and Stanford. Updated appliances, patio or balcony, and carport available. On-site amenities include a 24-hour gym, pool, playground and clubhouse. Dogs and cats welcomed. On-site laundry.
Shoreline West
23 Units Available
Avalon Mountain View
1600 Villa St, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,940
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,320
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,263
1056 sqft
Stylish updates with incredible views. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, extra storage, and patio or balconies. Outdoor pool, car wash area and a dog park on-site. Trash valet and carports available.
Last updated June 12 at 08:27am
San Antonio
5 Units Available
El Portal
2065 California Street, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
El Portal is a Spanish inspired Building located in the heart of the Silicon Valley, in Mountain View. Our spacious newly remodeled 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes offer galley kitchens, plank flooring and large sun drenched floor plans.
San Antonio
185 Units Available
The Dean
458 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,551
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,751
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,768
1043 sqft
Join us for a self-guided or virtual tour! Explore your new home from the comfort of your couch, or on a self-guided journey through our Neighborhood.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Shoreline West
12 Units Available
Maplewood
1885 California St, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,250
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
947 sqft
Situated on landscaped grounds in Downtown Mountain View. Convenient to Silicon Valley employment centers. Spacious studio and two-bedroom apartments featuring kitchens with maple cabinets, microwaves and dishwashers. Community offers two dog runs.
Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
South of Midtown
33 Units Available
Stanford Villa
3375 Alma St, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$2,310
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,505
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1025 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments feature fully appointed kitchens, spacious floor plans and all white appliances. Community has a fitness center, sauna, three swimming pools and laundry on-site.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
De Anza
22 Units Available
Cherryhill
902 W Remington Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,139
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,313
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,788
1088 sqft
Providing a large selection of floor plans, residents get to enjoy amenities like large closets, an onsite pool complete with cabanas, lighted tennis courts and updated kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Green Acres
8 Units Available
Tan Plaza Continental
580 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,831
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartment homes with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Community highlights include bike storage, a barbecue area, and a gym. Close to US 101 and Stanford University.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
Palo Alto Place
565 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,450
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated conveniently close to Stanford University, this Bay Area apartment complex features gourmet kitchens, private terraces, spacious ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Community benefits include 24-hour maintenance, online portal, clubhouse and pool.
Last updated June 5 at 02:39pm
Old Mountain View
2 Units Available
599 Castro
599 Castro Street, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,489
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,100
1248 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 599 Castro in Mountain View. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
San Antonio
1 Unit Available
1943 Mount Vernon Ct Apt 203
1943 Mount Vernon Court, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1169 sqft
For more information please visit our website www.dwmproperties.com or call 408-356-6893 DWM Properties, Inc.

Median Rent in Los Altos

Last updated Apr. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Los Altos is $2,985, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $3,742.
Studio
$2,540
1 Bed
$2,985
2 Beds
$3,742
3+ Beds
$5,194
City GuideLos Altos
Los Altos is to California what the Eiffel Tower is to Paris; a showpiece of a place with breathtaking scenery, spectacular weather and an icon in its own right.

Located in the county of Santa Clara, Loa Altos boasts a population of 28,976, based on information from the 2010 census. Prepared for the potential cost? Good, let’s move on to the little details.

Preparing for Your Move

Practically all landlords will require a security deposit and a minimum of the first month’s rent from prospective renters. This shouldn’t be a problem for you if you’ve heeded the advice to have some money ready for this eventuality. Competition for vacant rental properties in Los Altos is fierce because the available vacant apartments are only a paltry 2%. This means you must have your security deposit and rent ready so that you can hand them over to the rental manager as soon as you conclude your negotiations to move into the apartment of your choice. Seriously, you won’t have too much time to go and think things over, since the probability that other people are interested in the same apartment is quite high. In other words, if you snooze, you will lose.

Prioritize

Which brings us to the next point – prioritize. Prepare a list of all of the essentials you want in your rental property to help you narrow down the apartments that will either work for you, or not. For instance, your list might contain 10 things you want in your apartment, such as adequate parking space, close proximity to nearest public transit and so on. Realistically, the apartment you find might not meet all of these requirements, but if the majority of the items on your list check off, then you might have a keeper. Also, if you are using the services of an estate agent, this list will certainly help in narrowing down suitable apartments.

Credit Checks

Most landlords will run a background and credit check as part of your rental application process. If your credit is below par, you might need a co-signee or guarantor to help secure that apartment.

Always walk through the apartments and the neighborhood, as a sort of inspection to see if the place is all it’s cracked up to be.

Having trouble with Craigslist Los Altos? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Where to Live in Los Altos

Loyola: Great amenities, and a friendly atmosphere makes this an ideal place. Apartments are pretty scarce to nonexistent in this area, with the majority of available rental property in the form of single-family homes.

Loyola Corners: Another neighborhood with great amenities.

Grant Rd/Richardson: Relatively more affordable, and has the availability of excellent amenities.

Transportation

Most of the residents drive their own automobiles. Many commute with a pretty reasonable commute. Nature lovers will dig the many bicycle lanes, parks and bicycle tours in Los Altos.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Los Altos?
In Los Altos, the median rent is $2,540 for a studio, $2,985 for a 1-bedroom, $3,742 for a 2-bedroom, and $5,194 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Los Altos, check out our monthly Los Altos Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Los Altos?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Los Altos include North Los Altos.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Los Altos?
Some of the colleges located in the Los Altos area include College of Alameda, California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, and University of California-Berkeley. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Los Altos?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Los Altos from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.

