/
/
south san francisco
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:16 AM
234 Apartments for rent in South San Francisco, CA📍
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Sunshine Gardens
25 Units Available
South City Station
101 MC Lellan Dr, South San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,175
362 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,700
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,411
1169 sqft
Near South San Francisco Station and San Bruno Mountain Park. Apartments feature eco-friendly carpets, oversized windows, and Juliet balconies. Tenants have access to a clubhouse, spa, and 24-hour fitness center. Elevator, bike storage, 24-hr gym.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Avalon
3 Units Available
Club View
849 W Orange Ave, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,489
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
980 sqft
Located near public transportation, I-101 and I-280, as well as shops and restaurants. Units have fireplace, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community features 24-hour maintenance, swimming pool and parking.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown South San Francisco
32 Units Available
Cadence
400 Cypress Ave, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,073
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,013
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,197
1321 sqft
Cadence is an exciting new pet-friendly apartment community with an iconic rooftop lounge, elevated courtyards, state-of-the-art fitness center, expansive club room, and more.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Paradise Valley
1 Unit Available
732 Spruce Ave
732 Spruce Avenue, South San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,650
385 sqft
Charming, beautiful, quiet, safe, and comfy in-law guest suite (350+ sq. ft.) with high ceiling, free parking, private entrance, and yard, located minutes of driving from San Francisco, San Francisco airport (SFO), BART, CalTrain, and freeways.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Sunshine Gardens
1 Unit Available
1051 Grand Avenue
1051 Grand Avenue, South San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
850 sqft
APPLICATION: https://rpmca019.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=52beee22-9bb0-4bf9-a6ef-4104483bc7a9&source=Website SCHEDULE SHOWING: https://homes.rently.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunshine Gardens
1 Unit Available
272 Gardenside Avenue
272 Gardenside Avenue, South San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3 Bedroom Home in Sunshine Gardens - 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with 1-car garage. Cute kitchen with attached dining area. Hardwood floors throughout. Remodeled bathroom. Non-smoking unit. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westborough
1 Unit Available
3721 Carter Drive #2108
3721 Carter Drive, South San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1060 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath SSF condo unit - Well maintained and secured bottom floor 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms Carter Parc condominium in South San Francisco.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Avalon
1 Unit Available
455 Avalon Drive
455 Avalon Drive, South San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
3 Bedroom Home in Avalon Park - Split level 3 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath home with attached 2-car garage. Sunny eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, family room with access to rear deck with view, 3 bedrooms & 1-1/2 baths upstairs.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown South San Francisco
1 Unit Available
218 8th Ln
218 8th Lane, South San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$26,000
700 sqft
2BD/2BA unit in SSF downtown biotech area - Property Id: 247094 This 2BD/2BA private ground level unit have private entrance come with one parking space. Free shuttle to Bart and train station. 15mins walk to the Caltrain.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westborough
1 Unit Available
2206 Wexford Avenue
2206 Wexford Avenue, South San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,450
1670 sqft
Just Updated! 4 BED & 2.5 BATH Single Family Home - If you would like to schedule an appointment to see this property you may contact our property manager, John Rice, by calling direct (650) 830-1415 or you can also email us by responding to this ad.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Paradise Valley
1 Unit Available
63 Viola St
63 Viola Street, South San Francisco, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,995
3390 sqft
Property Force - 5 bed 5 bath - 63 Viola St, South San Francisco, CA 94080 For the most current property details or to send us a message please click the link below.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Winston-Serra
1 Unit Available
1488 El Camino Real, Unit# P12
1488 El Camino Real, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bed, 1 Bath Penthouse Level Condo w Parking - Across from BART - This beautiful 1 Bed, 1 Bath Penthouse Level Condo is conveniently located on El Camino just across the street from SSF Bart.
1 of 7
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Westborough
1 Unit Available
2210 Gellert Boulevard
2210 Gellert Boulevard, South San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in newer condo complex built in 2006. Conveniently located off of Westborough exit off hwy 280 on the Westside. Open kitchen, hardwood floors, master bedroom suite with walk in closet and large tub.
Results within 1 mile of South San Francisco
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 06:48am
Crestmoor
12 Units Available
Acappella
1001 National Ave, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,989
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,958
1198 sqft
Located in The Crossing, this development is convenient and pet-friendly. Amenities include trash compactors, on-site storage units, accent walls, window coverings, linen closets, dens and vinyl flooring.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
$
Serramonte
28 Units Available
Serramonte Ridge
862 Campus Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,085
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,022
884 sqft
Relaxing community with studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated with steel appliances, new cabinets and fixtures. Community features a heated pool, two hot tubs and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Crestmoor
28 Units Available
Pacific Bay Vistas
2 Pacific Bay Cir, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,548
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,297
890 sqft
Stunning community near I-280. Views of the San Francisco Bay. On-site pool, gym, garages and a dog park. Units offer hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. Open floor plans available.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
The Crossings
19 Units Available
Avalon San Bruno
1099 Admiral Ct, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,024
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,449
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury units feature laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community includes BBQ grill, pool, trash valet and more. Walking distance to BART and Caltrain stations.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
San Bruno Park
20 Units Available
Aperture
400 San Mateo Ave, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$2,752
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,044
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,675
1013 sqft
Aperture, a sensational new apartment community in San Bruno on the San Francisco Peninsula, offers contemporary urban 1-, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom homes for rent.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Westview-Pacific Highlands
1 Unit Available
524 Inverness Dr
524 Inverness Drive, Pacifica, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,750
2450 sqft
BUILT in 2019. New, charming, beautiful, quiet, safe, and comfortable 5 bedroom/3 bathroom house (2400+ sq. ft.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
143 Piccadilly Place
143 Piccadilly Place, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$2,500
450 sqft
Amazing remodeled, ground floor studio in San Bruno. It's just minutes from SFO Airport and Downtown SF. Close to Highways 280- 101 and 35, Public Transportation; Bart, SamTrans and CalTrain.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Westview-Pacific Highlands
1 Unit Available
486 Andover Drive
486 Andover Drive, Pacifica, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
2000 sqft
-Well maintained Single family house with 5 bedrooms 2 baths: 3 bedroom+1 bathroom on second floor. 2 bed+1 bathroom on first floor. -Brand new stainless steel appliances that includes French door refrigerator, gas range, dish washer.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Bruno Park
1 Unit Available
433 Mastick Ave #A, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066
433 Mastick Avenue, San Bruno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,399
1050 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec97e97489f096adab7c5e5 This is a fully furnished unit on the first floor of a house located in downtown San Bruno.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Bruno Park
1 Unit Available
936 Easton Avenue Unit B
936 Easton Avenue, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,199
450 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rollingwood
1 Unit Available
1720 Crestwood Rd
1720 Crestwood Dr, San Bruno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,790
1300 sqft
Available 08/23/20 Fully Furnished Modern Home Fireplace Yard Pets OK - Property Id: 278477 Fully Furnished Modern 5? Home with Fireplace and Parking Completely move-in ready Extremely safe, quiet neighborhood Spacious, open concept
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In South San Francisco, the median rent is $2,171 for a studio, $2,668 for a 1-bedroom, $3,352 for a 2-bedroom, and $4,509 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in South San Francisco, check out our monthly South San Francisco Rent Report.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in South San Francisco include Sunshine Gardens.
Some of the colleges located in the South San Francisco area include California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, University of California-Berkeley, and University of California-San Francisco. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to South San Francisco from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Bruno, CANovato, CABurlingame, CANewark, CAPittsburg, CALos Gatos, CA