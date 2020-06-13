281 Apartments for rent in El Sobrante, CA

Living in El Sobrante

Moving out of one's comfort zone is not an easy task. If you have been living in the city for almost all your life and then decided to go to El Sobrante for a change, no need to worry. Adjusting to a new environment might take time but it does not need to be boring.

Back to Nature

With El Sobrante's geophysical features, one will definitely never run out of new sports to try. The place's tranquillity is also suited for those who want their minds to wander as they write prose or poetry. With spacious yards, you can grow trees or even start your own garden during your free time.

Getting Around

Having your own car while living in El Sobrante might do wonders for you when moving around town and nearby areas. El Sobrante is little bit of a tucked away area. Yes, public transit is available but a little less favourable here. Owning a vehicle will definitely be beneficial for those who are planning to transfer here.

Safety and Resources

Safety first: Safety is one of major considerations in choosing a place to live in. El Sobrante's safety level is described by residents as 'fairly safe to a little uncertain'. Rest assured that the crime rate in the area is relatively lower compared with that of nearby cities such as Rodeo, Berkeley, or Oakland.

Getting sick in El Sobrante may be tantamount to spending more money on medicine and gas (or fare). Yes, you have read it right - gas! El Sobrante is accessible to cities where most people work, but nearby hospitals remain a little far from the area. The nearest hospital, Doctors Medical Center San Pablo, is 3 miles away and another medical institution, Kaiser Foundation Hospital in Oakland, is 10 miles away. Nevertheless, with El Sobrante's pollution-free environment, how can one easily get sick there anyway?

Education

Whether you are a professional taking your postgraduate studies, an undergraduate student completing your bachelor's degree, or a parent looking for the most appropriate center for your child, finding a very good learning institution in El Sobrante will never be your problem. You can choose from a list of public and private schools from preschool to high school. There are 14 preschool schools, nine elementary schools, seven middle schools, and five high schools in El Sobrante. Meanwhile, there is a vast array of universities and colleges in adjacent cities.

Food

Craving for something Thai, Vietnamese, Chinese, Italian or Mexican? Don't let yourself suffer! Satisfy your cravings. El Sobrante has a long list of restaurants offering whatever your stomach might be asking for at the moment. You will never go hungry in El Sobrante. Whether you want some noodles at lunch on a weekend or pasta and pizza on dinner, there is definitely a place for you in El Sobrante!

Amenities in El Sobrante are also easy to access - ranging from groceries, thrift stores, pools and almost anything you need. Living in El Sobrante can still be as convenient as, if not better than, the city life.

The city, rich with its open lands and wildlife, is ideal for those who are looking for a serene neighborhood to move in to. El Sobrante might just be the perfect place for those who are dreaming of living contemplative lives in a peaceful district.