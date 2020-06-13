Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:38 PM

281 Apartments for rent in El Sobrante, CA

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5290 San Pablo Dam Rd. #13
5290 San Pablo Dam Road, El Sobrante, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
5290 San Pablo Dam Rd. #13 El Sobrante, CA 94803 - One bedroom, one bath downstairs condo. Stove/oven & refrigerator. Garbage disposal. Fresh paint. Laminate flooring. One covered parking space. Community pool & coin-operated laundry. No pets.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4574 Canyon Rd
4574 Canyon Road, El Sobrante, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1408 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4653 Canyon Road
4653 Canyon Road, El Sobrante, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1009 sqft
Helen Davis - Agt: 925-2128983 - his beautiful single story home waiting for a new owner located in a desirable El Sobrante area.Offers 3 spacious bedrooms and one full bath lots of natural lights throughout the day.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
The Tides
3185 Garrity Way, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1069 sqft
You’re set for an amazing style of modern apartment living at The Tides, a gated community of spacious one- and two-bedroom interiors featuring upgraded appliances, terrific finishes, high-quality amenities, and patio/balcony space to serve as a

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
6072 Monterey Ave
6072 Monterey Avenue, East Richmond Heights, CA
Studio
$1,476
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Private Studio Flat with Bay Views - Located in the East Richmond Hills. This cute and cozy flat offers an open floor plan and partial views of SF Bay Views No Pets Allowed (RLNE5612031)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Pablo
1 Unit Available
5446 Shasta Avenue
5446 Shasta Avenue, San Pablo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spacious, newly updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in easy commuter location - Living is easy in this updated 2/1 San Pablo apartment with a 900-square foot floor plan that encompasses a light, bright and airy living room, upgraded kitchen with

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2990 Chevy Way
2990 Chevy Way, Rollingwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
948 sqft
Charming Newly Renovated three bedrooms/One-bathroom single family house in San Pablo.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
May Valley
1 Unit Available
2849 Stephen Drive
2849 Stephen Drive, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
880 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom Lower Level Unit - Property Id: 67661 This excellent living space was just remodeled.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1022 Canyon Oaks Dr.
1022 Canyon Oaks Drive, Richmond, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
2516 sqft
1022 Canyon Oaks, El Sobrante - Spacious, light and airy, this beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Bluff
1 Unit Available
1241 Marionola Way
1241 Marionola Way, Pinole, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1244 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhouse in Pinole - This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome Features: 1. Brand New Hardwood Laminate throughout 2. Fresh Interior Paint 3. Updated Kitchen Counter 4. Washer/Dryer Included 5. Small Backyard Patio 6. Additional storage room 7.

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
San Pablo
1 Unit Available
3430 San Pablo Dam Road
3430 San Pablo Dam Rd, San Pablo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
900 sqft
Bright 2 Bed 1 1/2 Bath condo in San Pablo. This 900 sf 2 story unit has been updated new wood-like flooring and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen has a dark wood cabinets and open to the dining area.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Central
8 Units Available
Aventine Apartments
1375 Sycamore Ave, Hercules, CA
Studio
$2,370
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1142 sqft
Stunning apartments in Central Hercules, just over from Duck Pond Park. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, courtyard, dog grooming area and swimming pool.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Metro 510
510 El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito, CA
Studio
$2,455
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,988
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,349
1103 sqft
Beautiful location near Metro 510. Updated interiors with hardwood-style flooring, in-home washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Fully furnished units available. Gated parking, BBQ area and planned community events provided.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Fairmede-Hilltop
10 Units Available
Westridge at Hilltop Apartments
2490 Lancaster Dr, Richmond, CA
Studio
$1,580
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
475 sqft
Surround yourself with the natural beauty of the Bay at Westridge at Hilltop. With spacious floor plans ranging from studios to one-bedroom apartment homes, these pet-friendly apartments in Richmond have several options to suit your particular needs.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Bay Side
3 Units Available
Bayside
530 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near San Pablo Bay, I-80 and I-580. Energy-efficient appliances, upgraded flooring, on-site laundry and private patios. Pet-friendly community with pool, basketball court and children's play area.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:11pm
Bay Side
5 Units Available
The Villas at Harbor Pointe
585 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
936 sqft
Arrive home to The Villas at Harbor Pointe where sweeping bay views await you in a reserved hilltop setting. The Villas at Harbor Pointe offers a peaceful environment in historic Pinole.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
11 Units Available
Del Norte Place Apartment Homes
11720 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,314
899 sqft
Prime location close to San Pablo Avenue, UC Berkeley and the El Cerrito Del Norte BART station. Community is pet-friendly and features a fitness center. Units have spacious floor plans and all electric appliances.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
San Pablo
5 Units Available
Montoya Garden Apartments
5005 Montoya Ave, San Pablo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
950 sqft
Located conveniently nearby Alvarado Park, Interstate 80 and Princeton Plaza, this community offers package service, on-site laundry facilities, pool and renters' insurance. Apartments feature balconies, hardwood flooring, window coverings and additional storage.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
The Waterfront
46 Units Available
The Exchange at Bayfront
2525 Bayfront Boulevard, Hercules, CA
Studio
$2,463
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,736
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,087
1110 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing for Summer Move-in’s! Please call for more information and join our interest list! Experience a blend of history and a sense of place at The Exchange at Bayfront.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairmede-Hilltop
1 Unit Available
2813 Loyola Avenue
2813 Loyola Drive, Richmond, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1800 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Pablo
1 Unit Available
2031 Market Street Unit 116
2031 Market Ave, San Pablo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
691 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Chic, furnished (but can be rented as unfurnished), 1 bath condo home property rental located in San Pablo.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Pablo
1 Unit Available
2341 Market Ave #11
2341 Market Avenue, San Pablo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2 Bedroom Apartment in San Pablo - This 2 Bedroom apartment features: 1. Tile and Carpeted Floors 2. Fresh Interior Paint 3. Granite Counters 3. Refrigerator & Stove/Oven Included 4. Laundry On-Site 5.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cragmont
1 Unit Available
1171 Grizzly Peak Blvd.
1171 Grizzly Peak Boulevard, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1208 sqft
1171 Grizzly Peak Blvd. Available 07/10/20 North Berkeley Hills Contemporary Mid-Century Three Bedroom Home Coming Soon - Located in the picturesque hills of North Berkeley, we are proud to present a charming home that embraces light and tranquility.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
53 Cowper Ave
53 Cowper Avenue, Kensington, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
Kensington: Top Floor Three Bedroom w/ 2 Car Garage ALL UTILITIES INCL & 5 County View - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THE RENT.

Median Rent in El Sobrante

Last updated Feb. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in El Sobrante is $1,834, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,304.
Studio
$1,492
1 Bed
$1,834
2 Beds
$2,304
3+ Beds
$3,100
City GuideEl Sobrante
While the place's name literally means 'remainder', El Sobrante will surely not make you feel you are just living on 'surplus land'.

Life in El Sobrante is laid back and a whole lot different from life in big cities like New York or San Francisco. The place is less congested, quiet and most suitable for nature lovers. Crowds are infrequent here and people are generally friendly. While El Sobrante may be semi-rural, the area is accessible for those who are working in cities. If you are the type of person who would love to hear the chirping of birds as you wake up in the morning and prepare for your daily activities, then no doubt you should transfer to El Sobrante. Nights here are also very calm that cows' mooing in the evening is the only kind of 'noise' you will hear.

The area is characterized by open lands and one can freely see goats, cows and horses grazing in fields. There are also a number of wonderful nearby parks to choose from if you are planning to unwind alone, with your friends or family. The weather is suitable for planting crops (in pots or in ground) and even growing trees, as houses normally have large lots. For health buffs or those who just want to take a breath of fresh air, biking, running or simply walking around the neighbourhood are just some of the activities one might opt to do.

Moving to El Sobrante

Congratulations if you have finally decided to try a new place that is different from the busy and noisy city you have been living in for years!

For those who are looking for rental housing in El Sobrante, you might find here great deals you have long been searching for. The townhouses for rent in El Sobrante have larger lots with reasonable prices. Rent an apartment in El Sobrante and that might just be one of the best decisions you will ever make in your life.

Sophisticated and Tranquil

Your search for apartments in El Sobrante might finally be over if you consider and look at the choices in Lake Hills-Victoria Grove. Whether you are digging for 2 bedroom apartment or just 1 bedroom apartments for rent, you can surely find here what you are looking for. And here's the catch, rental condos and rental apartments in El Sobrante are much cheaper than those in nearby towns like Berkeley or Oakland. You get a very good deal and get to save money in the process.

Neighborhoods

Lake Hills / Victoria Grove: There is a wide range of town houses for rent to choose from in Lake Hills / Victoria Grove. The furnished apartments are very cozy and have vast front yards, which are ideal for spending quiet time alone or bonding with the family. The neighborhood has community amenities such as the community pool, playground, sports court and parks which you can easily access. To reach nearby places, you can pass through Victoria Grove when going to Blackburn and Corona. Safety in Lake Hills / Victoria Grove is also guaranteed as security services are provided night and day.

Living in El Sobrante

Moving out of one's comfort zone is not an easy task. If you have been living in the city for almost all your life and then decided to go to El Sobrante for a change, no need to worry. Adjusting to a new environment might take time but it does not need to be boring.

Back to Nature

With El Sobrante's geophysical features, one will definitely never run out of new sports to try. The place's tranquillity is also suited for those who want their minds to wander as they write prose or poetry. With spacious yards, you can grow trees or even start your own garden during your free time.

Getting Around

Having your own car while living in El Sobrante might do wonders for you when moving around town and nearby areas. El Sobrante is little bit of a tucked away area. Yes, public transit is available but a little less favourable here. Owning a vehicle will definitely be beneficial for those who are planning to transfer here.

Safety and Resources

Safety first: Safety is one of major considerations in choosing a place to live in. El Sobrante's safety level is described by residents as 'fairly safe to a little uncertain'. Rest assured that the crime rate in the area is relatively lower compared with that of nearby cities such as Rodeo, Berkeley, or Oakland.

Getting sick in El Sobrante may be tantamount to spending more money on medicine and gas (or fare). Yes, you have read it right - gas! El Sobrante is accessible to cities where most people work, but nearby hospitals remain a little far from the area. The nearest hospital, Doctors Medical Center San Pablo, is 3 miles away and another medical institution, Kaiser Foundation Hospital in Oakland, is 10 miles away. Nevertheless, with El Sobrante's pollution-free environment, how can one easily get sick there anyway?

Education

Whether you are a professional taking your postgraduate studies, an undergraduate student completing your bachelor's degree, or a parent looking for the most appropriate center for your child, finding a very good learning institution in El Sobrante will never be your problem. You can choose from a list of public and private schools from preschool to high school. There are 14 preschool schools, nine elementary schools, seven middle schools, and five high schools in El Sobrante. Meanwhile, there is a vast array of universities and colleges in adjacent cities.

Food

Craving for something Thai, Vietnamese, Chinese, Italian or Mexican? Don't let yourself suffer! Satisfy your cravings. El Sobrante has a long list of restaurants offering whatever your stomach might be asking for at the moment. You will never go hungry in El Sobrante. Whether you want some noodles at lunch on a weekend or pasta and pizza on dinner, there is definitely a place for you in El Sobrante!

Amenities in El Sobrante are also easy to access - ranging from groceries, thrift stores, pools and almost anything you need. Living in El Sobrante can still be as convenient as, if not better than, the city life.

The city, rich with its open lands and wildlife, is ideal for those who are looking for a serene neighborhood to move in to. El Sobrante might just be the perfect place for those who are dreaming of living contemplative lives in a peaceful district.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in El Sobrante?
In El Sobrante, the median rent is $1,492 for a studio, $1,834 for a 1-bedroom, $2,304 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,100 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in El Sobrante, check out our monthly El Sobrante Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around El Sobrante?
Some of the colleges located in the El Sobrante area include California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, University of California-Berkeley, and University of California-San Francisco. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to El Sobrante?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to El Sobrante from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.

