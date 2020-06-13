/
/
french valley
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:16 AM
194 Apartments for rent in French Valley, CA📍
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Quinta Do Lago
1 Unit Available
35019 Corte De Oro
35019 Corte De Oro, French Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$950
173 sqft
The blue room upstairs has its own bathroom and keypad door lock. Queen bed, two small dressers, lamps, mirror closet, chair, wall-mounted Roku TV, wifi, shared media/living room. Downstairs laundry room, dine area, kitchen for cooking, backyard.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
36125 Capri Dr
36125 Capri Drive, French Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2290 sqft
You will fall in love with this Charming home in Winchester boasting the Temecula school district and minutes from the 215 freeway and major shopping.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
36334 Vincenzo Way # 23
36334 Vincenzo Way, French Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1552 sqft
Quaint condo ready for move in. Ground level entry you walk into a little entry way that leads to the family room. The family room is large with a stone fire place. Next to the family room is the kitchen.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
30241 Trois Valley Street
30241 Trois Valley Street, French Valley, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,840
3404 sqft
Impressive 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home Located on a cul-de-sac. One of the only homes with a 3-car garage. Large entry with vaulted ceilings with separate formal living room and formal dining rooms. Main floor bedroom with full bathroom.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
31321 Cookie Road
31321 Cookie Road, French Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2789 sqft
31321 Cookie Road Available 07/13/20 Gorgeous and Spacious Winchester Home - Ready for a mid July move in..... Please check out the 3D video. https://my.matterport.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
34696 Chinaberry Drive
34696 Chinaberry Drive, French Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,825
3157 sqft
Beautiful Home in move-in condition! Welcome into the gated entry courtyard you enter through the front door you are greeted with a living room on one side and dining room on the other. This beautiful 4 bed/2.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dutch Village North
1 Unit Available
35279 Waimea Way
35279 Waimea Way, French Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2500 sqft
Gorgeous single story home located on a cul-de-sac! 4 bedrooms with an open and airy floor plan. Separate living and dining room located off the front entrance way. Large kitchen with granite counter tops, island, pantry and plenty of storage space.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
31780 Lucio Ln.
31780 Lucio Ln, French Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1056 sqft
***Due to covid19 precautions, we are not holding showings until after property is vacated, Beginning on 6/30. Applications will not be approved prior to viewing the property.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dutch Village North
1 Unit Available
35241 Kohala Drive
35241 Kohala Drive, French Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2500 sqft
Hurry!! Don't miss out on this Beautiful Solar Pool home. Come enjoy the open kitchen, neutral colors throughout the home, granite counter tops in the kitchen, private pool, along with solar, 3-car garage and Murrieta Schools.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
32622 Breton Drive
32622 Breton Drive, French Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1819 sqft
Beautiful Pool home. This Single story home features a Pool, Spa with Custom Decking and Pool security fencing. Three Bedrooms, Two Baths and comes with an Office/Den. Custom Paint and chalk wall at entrance.
Results within 1 mile of French Valley
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
37876 Via Carmelia
37876 Via Carmelia, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2600 sqft
** 4 Bedroom 3 bath, 1 bedroom downstairs, Cathedral ceilings, Tile flooring downstairs, Carpet in bedrooms & Loft, Floor plan offers a formal living & dining area with custom sheer drapery, Downstairs Bedroom and full bathroom, Familyroom with
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
29689 Masters Dr
29689 Masters Drive, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3233 sqft
Well maintained family home ready to move in. Drive up to the car and you will find a very nicely maintained front yard, with lush grass and multiple trees and shrubs. Walk into the home and you will notice this home has a large, open floor plan.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
37253 Tucana Pl
37253 Tucana Place, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1795 sqft
3BD/2.5 Bath, two story, two car garage home located in North Star Ranch Community, Murrieta. Walk in to a living room/dining combo with laminate wood like floors.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
29273 Via Espada
29273 Via Espada, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3168 sqft
29273 Via Espada Available 08/14/20 Murrieta - 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath - Main floor bedroom & bath and office - Beautiful former model home in Murrieta. This home offers 4 bedroom, bonus room and office.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
30833 La Ray Ln
30833 La Ray Lane, Menifee, CA
Studio
$750
GOT HORSES ? NEED 2 ACRES FOR YOUR HORSES ? WE GOT IT ! MENIFEE AREA - WE HAVE 2 ACRES FENCED AREA FOR RENT. (NOT FOR 420 GROWING) YOU CAN HAVE AN R/V AND LIVE ON THE SAME 2 ACRES. THERE IS NO CORRALS AND AS IS .
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
30316 Slate St
30316 Slate St, Riverside County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,695
2925 sqft
Beautiful 5 BED, 3 BATH Murrieta Home For Rent - Beautiful 5 BED, 3 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE in Ironwood at Mahogany Hills Community. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, large kitchen island, walk in pantry & computer nook.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Los Alamos Hills
1 Unit Available
37555 River Oats Lane
37555 River Oats Ln, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
3187 sqft
Beautiful home located in the Rancho Bella Vista Community. Newly remodeled in 2020, new paint, flooring, counters, and so much more. Downstairs is complete with a bedroom, full bathroom, and a sliding glass door to the backyard.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
35226 Heritage Pointe Drive
35226 Heritage Pointe Dr, Riverside County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2727 sqft
2-Story Gorgeous POOL home on a corner lot and a quiet neighborhood. This incredible new home has 3 bedrooms with a office or another bedroom downstairs.Boosting a Open floor plan with high ceilings and ceramic flooring through out..
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Los Alamos Hills
1 Unit Available
30758 Nature
30758 Nature Rd, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,775
2358 sqft
Call Kathy 951.323.1150 or Patricia 909.841.7676. Brand new Murrieta home offers 4 bedroom and 3 baths. Single story home with park across the street. Water friendly landscape. Large kitchen with sit up island. Solar on home.
1 of 32
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Rancho Bella Vista
1 Unit Available
38443 Magdelena St
38443 Magdelena Street, Riverside County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2579 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Home in Murrieta For Rent! - Don't miss out on this great 4 bedroom home for rent situated in a very desirable Rancho Bella Vista Community! Upon entering this home you are met with tiled and carpeted formal living room and
1 of 13
Last updated August 14 at 10:23pm
Winchester-Silverhawk
1 Unit Available
39178 Turtle Bay
39178 Turtle Bay Lane, Riverside County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
961 sqft
Beautiful charming condo in the Gated Montego Community.
Results within 5 miles of French Valley
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
9 Units Available
Camden Vineyards
24323 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,503
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,954
1340 sqft
Amazing location near Cal Oaks Sports Park, Colony Golf Course and the French Valley Airport. Community features a playground, gym and huge swimming pool. Giant closets and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
34 Units Available
Arbors at California Oaks
24375 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
967 sqft
Prime location just down the road from Temecula wine country. Contemporary apartments with giant kitchens and W/D in unit. Tennis court, shuffleboard, fire pit and basketball court on premises.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Los Alamos Hills
8 Units Available
Pacific Landing
36125 Creighton Avenue, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,753
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,226
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a new apartment home? Get to know us! Atlantic | Pacific Companies is a 4th generation family owned real estate company with its roots in New York and a modern day footprint in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Southern California.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for French Valley rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,250.
Some of the colleges located in the French Valley area include University of California-Irvine, University of California-Riverside, University of California-San Diego, Chaffey College, and Concordia University-Irvine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to French Valley from include San Diego, Anaheim, Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, and Santa Ana.
