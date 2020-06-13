112 Apartments for rent in Wildomar, CA

Wildomar Neighborhoods

City Center: With a vacancy rate of 16.1 percent, the city center is actually one of the easiest neighborhoods in which to find an apartment. Rents here are approximately average for the state of California and the city of Wildomar as a whole. Even though this area is in the heart of Wildomar, don't expect to be kept up all night; this area still has a quiet, suburban feel.

Stonewood Way/Ontario Way: This area has the advantage of bordering Lake Elsinore, which means that you'll have beautiful scenery on your doorstep. Even if you don't care for the great outdoors, this neighborhood's reasonable rents and average vacancy levels mean that Stonewood Way/Ontario Way is as good a place as any to look for a rental home. And who knows -- maybe next year you'll finally make a commitment to get in shape and take to jogging around the headland.

Iodine Springs Rd./Boylan Springs Rd: This part of town is the area between Iodine Springs Road and Boylan Springs Road. This is a great place to find a large, modern house to rent. The desirability of this area is reflected by the fact that the vacancy rate is lower here, at 7.0 percent, than in many other parts of the city. You'll find a house rental eventually, but it might be wise to budget an extra week or two to your search if you have your heart set on this area.

Sedco Hills: This is the newest part of the city, with the majority of homes having been built since 2000. If you are looking for that new, fresh, clean feel, then this is the place to be, but be warned that it could feel a little empty -- over 15 percent of properties are currently vacant. On the plus side, that means you should have no trouble finding a home to rent in Sedco Hills.