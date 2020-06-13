Apartment List
/
CA
/
wildomar
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:16 AM

112 Apartments for rent in Wildomar, CA

📍
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Oak Springs Ranch
24055 Clinton Keith Road, Wildomar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,570
1629 sqft
Homes with rustic charm just north of downtown Temecula. Oak Springs Ranch brings luxury to residents including two resort-style pools and spas, as well as large community spaces.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Santa Rosa Apartment Homes
36491 Yamas Dr, Wildomar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,572
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1215 sqft
Sophisticated and smart, Santa Rosa is upscale renting in Wildomar, California. A quaint, suburban community centrally located near Murrieta and Lake Elsinore.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Gables Oak Creek
24875 Prielipp Rd, Wildomar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Surrounded by breathtaking mountain views, this community still has easy access to bus stops and I-15. On-site amenities include gym, pool, clubhouse and carport. Units feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry, and are already furnished.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
33802 Harvest Way E
33802 Harvest Way East, Wildomar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1604 sqft
Gorgeous family home located in The Farm community of Wildomar. Low landscaping in the front yard with a rocked front yard. Enter the home and you are greeted with vinyl flooring and a large living area. Past the living room is the kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
35958 Banyan Rim Drive
35958 Banyan Rim Drive, Wildomar, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3210 sqft
Nice Larger Home, 5 Bed/3.5Bath 3 Car Garage This house offers 5 large bedrooms, 3.5 baths with high ceiling living room, formal dining room, and huge family room with fireplace.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
23080 Cannery Road
23080 Cannery Road, Wildomar, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1917 sqft
23080 Cannery Road Available 07/15/20 Available July 15th! - Gorgeous single story home with a 3-car garage located in Wildomar off Clinton Keith! Upon entering the home you are greeted with beautiful laminate wood floors, custom shiplap walls,

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
32860 Mission Trail
32860 Mission Trail, Wildomar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
880 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
24921 Fir Street
24921 Fir Street, Wildomar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1248 sqft
Are you looking for Country Living? This would be the perfect home for you! Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, the neutral colors contribute to the open and airy flow of the house.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
24979 Mauri Court
24979 Mauri Court, Wildomar, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2318 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom home for rent - Spacious 2 story home with 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, 3 car garage and large loft for rent. Gardener included. DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANT.
Results within 1 mile of Wildomar
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Lake District
6 Units Available
Rivers Edge
2088 E Lakeshore Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1089 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with mountain views close to I-15. Several nearby attractions, including Links at Summerly, Lake Elsinore Hotel and Casino, Lakepoint Park, Elm Grove Beach and Mission Trail Center.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
37137 Calle De Lobo
37137 Calle De Lobo, Riverside County, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
5082 sqft
Huge family home with scenic views ready for occupancy. This home is tucked away in the hills of La Cresta and is very secluded. RV parking available, with low maintenance yard.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
East Lake District
1 Unit Available
29617 Rawlings Way
29617 Rawlings, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2182 sqft
Come see this fabulously located home in Lake Elsinore! Right down the street from the Storm Stadium where you can view the fireworks from you own home during the 4th of July! This home is fully fenced with a quaint kitchen and lovely spacious

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
23808 Barberry Pl
23808 Barberry Place, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2138 sqft
23808 Barberry Pl Available 07/01/20 Murrieta Pool Home - Single Story 4 bed 2.5 Bath Enclosed Patio - Great single story pool home. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, formal living and dining room, kitchen opens into the family room with fire place.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
34163 Telma Dr
34163 Telma Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1650 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single family - Property Id: 288489 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288489 Property Id 288489 (RLNE5812106)

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Lake District
1 Unit Available
1800 E. Lakeshore Dr. #2507
1800 East Lakeshore Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1502 sqft
1800 E. Lakeshore Dr. #2507 Available 07/13/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
15636 Vista Way
15636 Vista Way, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1479 sqft
Available now.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
33046 Canopy Lane
33046 Canopy Lane, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2885 sqft
Great Neighborhood - walk to Schools - many Parks in the area. Community Pool & Clubhouse (Tenant pays a small fee).

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
38367 Pine Creek Place
38367 Pine Creek Place, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3164 sqft
This is a Copper Canyon POOL home is nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac with STUNNING VIEWS of the mountains and canyons.This beautiful home is situated on a 9000 sq. ft lot with a POOL/SPA just in time for summer fun.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
34216 Parkside Drive
34216 Parkside Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$700
200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
ROOM FOR RENT in a newly built two story home. Community offers a park, swimming pool, and club house. Amenities included in the rent are all utilities, including wifi, kitchen use, laundry and driveway parking for one car.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
23673 Kathryn Street
23673 Kathyrn Street, Murrieta, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
3686 sqft
TURNKEY HOME in highly desired area of Murrieta with great school district! This is 5 bedrrom home with 4 full baths and 1/2 bath downstairs for your guests! This home has been COMPLETELY renovated from top to bottom! Complete new flooring, new

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
32479 Silver Creek
32479 Silver Creek, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,147
2118 sqft
Open and Spacious 2,118 sq ft home in highly desirable Canyon Hills community. Granite counters in kitchen. Wood and tile floors throughout. Corner location. 2 car attached garage. Low maintenance front and rear yard with large front patio.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East Lake District
1 Unit Available
29347 Sword Fern
29347 Sword Fern, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2309 sqft
Completely upgraded over $35k two story home in the Baseball District at Summerly! At the front of the house is a private bedroom, bathroom, and a linen closet.

1 of 20

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
24236 Lilac Lane
24236 Lilac Ln, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1800 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom In New Gated Community - Located in a NEWER community of Canyon Hills, this beautiful 2018 GATED home boasts an amazing kitchen, upgraded granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large pantry, with upgraded flooring
Results within 5 miles of Wildomar
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
9 Units Available
Camden Vineyards
24323 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,503
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,954
1340 sqft
Amazing location near Cal Oaks Sports Park, Colony Golf Course and the French Valley Airport. Community features a playground, gym and huge swimming pool. Giant closets and hardwood floors.

Median Rent in Wildomar

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Wildomar is $1,453, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,818.
Studio
$1,215
1 Bed
$1,453
2 Beds
$1,818
3+ Beds
$2,555
City GuideWildomar
Originally an outpost for the railroad that was being built between San Diego and Barstow, Wildomar is named after its founders: William Collier, Donald Graham, and Margaret Collier Graham, the wife of Donald and sister of William.

In 2010, Wildomar was home to 32,176 people, and its population is still growing quickly. If you are considering moving to Wildomar, then now is a great time to do so. Thanks to a recent building boom, the vacancy rate is higher than in many parts of California, so you should not have too much trouble finding a cool crib. Lovers of the great outdoors will appreciate the fact that Wildomar borders the largest freshwater lake in California. If you're more of a couch potato, you might prefer the annual wine festival held just a few miles away in Temecula, where you can taste the fruits of the vines that cover this region of California.

Moving to Wildomar

Moving to Wildomar is a great plan if you have a new job in the town or don't mind commuting to one of the nearby cities for work. Or perhaps you plan to be one of the 18 percent of Wildomar city center residents who work from home? Either way, you shouldn't have too much trouble finding an apartment in Wildomar, where vacancy rates are higher than average, particularly in the city center. As long as you have a decent credit history and some proof of income, finding an apartment in a good area shouldn't take long at all.

Wildomar Neighborhoods

City Center: With a vacancy rate of 16.1 percent, the city center is actually one of the easiest neighborhoods in which to find an apartment. Rents here are approximately average for the state of California and the city of Wildomar as a whole. Even though this area is in the heart of Wildomar, don't expect to be kept up all night; this area still has a quiet, suburban feel.

Stonewood Way/Ontario Way: This area has the advantage of bordering Lake Elsinore, which means that you'll have beautiful scenery on your doorstep. Even if you don't care for the great outdoors, this neighborhood's reasonable rents and average vacancy levels mean that Stonewood Way/Ontario Way is as good a place as any to look for a rental home. And who knows -- maybe next year you'll finally make a commitment to get in shape and take to jogging around the headland.

Iodine Springs Rd./Boylan Springs Rd: This part of town is the area between Iodine Springs Road and Boylan Springs Road. This is a great place to find a large, modern house to rent. The desirability of this area is reflected by the fact that the vacancy rate is lower here, at 7.0 percent, than in many other parts of the city. You'll find a house rental eventually, but it might be wise to budget an extra week or two to your search if you have your heart set on this area.

Sedco Hills: This is the newest part of the city, with the majority of homes having been built since 2000. If you are looking for that new, fresh, clean feel, then this is the place to be, but be warned that it could feel a little empty -- over 15 percent of properties are currently vacant. On the plus side, that means you should have no trouble finding a home to rent in Sedco Hills.

Life in Wildomar

Once you are settled in Wildomar, your first priority should be to take a trip out to Lake Elsinore on the northwest edge of the city. It's open every day for boating, jet-skiing, kayaking, or just lazing on one of the public beaches if you don't feel like getting your feet wet. Don't worry -- if you start going into withdrawal for the bright lights of the big city, L.A. is only just over an hour's drive away. It almost goes without saying that you should keep a car if you move to Wildomar, as you may need to commute out of the city for work and will almost certainly want to get out for leisure reasons once in a while.

June 2020 Wildomar Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Wildomar Rent Report. Wildomar rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wildomar rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Wildomar Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Wildomar Rent Report. Wildomar rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wildomar rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Wildomar rents increased significantly over the past month

Wildomar rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and are up moderately by 2.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Wildomar stand at $1,454 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,819 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Wildomar's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Wildomar, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents went down 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Wildomar

    As rents have increased moderately in Wildomar, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Wildomar is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Wildomar's median two-bedroom rent of $1,819 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.1% rise in Wildomar.
    • While Wildomar's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Wildomar than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,096, where Wildomar is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Wildomar?
    In Wildomar, the median rent is $1,215 for a studio, $1,453 for a 1-bedroom, $1,818 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,555 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Wildomar, check out our monthly Wildomar Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Wildomar?
    Some of the colleges located in the Wildomar area include California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, University of California-Riverside, University of California-San Diego, and Chaffey College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Wildomar?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wildomar from include San Diego, Anaheim, Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, and Santa Ana.

    Similar Pages

    Wildomar 1 BedroomsWildomar 2 Bedrooms
    Wildomar Apartments with BalconyWildomar Apartments with Pool
    Wildomar Apartments with Washer-Dryer