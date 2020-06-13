/
/
ceres
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:27 PM
51 Apartments for rent in Ceres, CA📍
1 of 15
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2815 Crescent Moon Ct
2815 Crescent Moon Court, Ceres, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1060 sqft
2815 Crescent Moon Ct. Ceres, Cozy 3bedroom /2baths two car garage for $1450 per month, Cul-de-sac location, low maintenance backyard. DRE # 01918687
1 of 7
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1701 N. Central Ave
1701 Central Avenue, Ceres, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1701 N. Central Ave Available 04/20/20 Darling 1 bedroom home ready for you - This is a charming one bedroom one bath house in a triplex ready to be called yours.
1 of 6
Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
1 Unit Available
2921 sixth st C
2921 6th Street, Ceres, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath with Laundry hookups - Property Id: 92313 Please read this Ad in its entirety. Qualifications: Fill out the Questionnaire.
Results within 5 miles of Ceres
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1610 Randazzo Ave
1610 Randazzo Ave, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
960 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath duplex - Spacious bedroom 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex in Modesto ready to be called home. This unit was just completely repainted. New paint and wood flooring make this property ideal for enjoyment.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2004 Walnut Haven Drive
2004 Walnut Haven Drive, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1128 sqft
2004 Walnut Haven Drive Available 08/21/20 Walnut Haven Drive ~ Near Merle and Roselle - Modesto: Built in 1984, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Single Story Home, 2 Car Garage With Opener, Stove/Oven, Refrigerator (not Warranty), Dishwasher, Garbage
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1557 Lynn Avenue
1557 Lynn Avenue, West Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Charming home in town with a country feeling - Come home to this charming home. Feel like you're living in the country but be close to shopping, elementary school and more. This cozy home features two bedrooms, one bathroom and an eat in kitchen.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
613 El Vista Ave
613 El Vista Avenue, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
893 sqft
613 El Vista Ave Available 06/15/20 Cute 2 Bedroom Duplex Avaliable for Rent! - This 2 bedroom home ready to be called home. Recent updates includes fresh paint, flooring and much more through out home. Must see to love!.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3304 Alta Way
3304 Alta Way, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1708 sqft
Just remodeled single story in established neighborhood! - Updated single story home located in convenient northwest Modesto neighborhood. Close to shopping and freeway access. This home is 1708 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1545 Sunrise Ave
1545 Sunrise Avenue, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom with 1 Car Garage - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage, washer and dryer hookups, Ceiling fans, binds, Laminate and hard wood floors, Gas Stove. Updated Bathroom with Shower surround, Cabinet, Sink, Mirror and light.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1121 Vallecito Way
1121 Vallecito Way, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1194 sqft
This house has approximately 1,194 square feet with great room, dining area, carpets, blinds, electric range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, central heating and air conditioning, fireplace, laundry room, ceiling fan, 2-car garage, front and back
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1413 Raquel Lane
1413 Raquel Lane, Modesto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1478 sqft
Nice home on a quiet tree lined street.....This 4 bedroom 2 bath home sits in an established neighborhood, on a large lot. The home features large open rooms with a big open kitchen that is open to the family room.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
906 Byron Lane
906 Byron Lane, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is an downstairs unit. Freshly painted, clean flooring, spacious living area, central heat & air, new blinds. On site laundry, No pets. Renter's Insurance is required. Owner pays Water/Sewer/Garbage.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
715 Sunset Avenue
715 Sunset Ave, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1120 sqft
This Cozy Home 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Carport has been freshly painted, new tile in the bedrooms. Central heat and air, fenced secured yard,included New washer/dryer/fridge located close to schools, golf courses, and Hwy 99...
1 of 36
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4700 Via Giardiano
4700 Via Giardiano, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1849 sqft
4700 Via Giardiano Available 06/01/20 $2,000 Monthly Rent with a $2,000 Security Deposit.
1 of 11
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2102 College Ave
2102 College Avenue, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1300 sqft
2102 College Ave. 2bedroom/2bath home - $1075 Monthly rent/ $1175. Security Deposit. 2102 College is part a Duplex. Cozy home in North Modesto. Available June 1, 2020. Currently occupied. Please do not disturb tenants. Stove & Fridge included.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Keyes
1 Unit Available
5028 Rohde Rd #2
5028 Rohde Road, Keyes, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
5028 Rohde Rd #2 Available 04/15/20 Coming Soon 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, in Ceres - Please do not disturb tenants. Call Cloverland Property management to schedule appointment for viewing after April 15, 2020.
1 of 36
Last updated March 5 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
1712 Plaza De San Joaquin
1712 Plaza De San Joaquin, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1790 sqft
Come and view this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath condo located in a quiet area of Modesto. Beautiful grounds, with pool and spa very close to this unit.
Results within 10 miles of Ceres
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Park Place Apartments
3701 Crowell Rd, Turlock, CA
Studio
$1,110
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
835 sqft
Park Place in Turlock enjoys a prime location in one of the Valley's most accessible areas. We offer spacious studios, one bedrooms and two bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
The Boardwalk
950 W Zeering Rd, Turlock, CA
1 Bedroom
$820
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
964 sqft
The Boardwalk Apartments are located in a newly developed residential area of Turlock. We enjoy a convenient location right behind CSU Stanislaus as well as walking distance to Medeiros Elementary, Turlock Junior High, and Pitman High School.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3700 Tully Rd #134
3700 Tully Road, Modesto, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated condo in Timberlake Gated Community! - Updated single story condo located on second level. This unit includes fresh two tone paint, new carpet and flooring. Kitchen has an electric cook-top/oven, dishwasher and comes with a fridge.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverbank
1 Unit Available
3418 Topeka Street
3418 Topeka Street, Riverbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$900
708 sqft
Affordable 1bed/1bath Duplex in Riverbank - Come see our one bed one bath Duplex. With water sewer and garbage paid, Wall heater and window A/C Unit. Landscaping paid for by the owner.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12000 W. Linwood Ave.
12000 West Linwood Avenue, Stanislaus County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1776 sqft
- 3bd/2ba modular home, central AC/Heat, covered front porch, tile entry, living room has carpet, fireplace and ceiling fan, dining room has tile and ceiling fan, master bedroom has a walk in closet and ceiling fan, master bath has oval tub and a
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
5308 Spaulding Ct.
5308 Spaulding Court, Riverbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
Beautiful Fully Upgraded 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Located in a very Quiet Cul-De-Sac in the Highly Desired Crossroads Subdivision in Riverbank - Beautiful Fully Upgraded 3 Bedroom 2.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1965 Addison Dr.
1965 Addison Drive, Turlock, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2644 sqft
1965 Addison Dr. Available 07/15/20 Do not disturb tenants. - 4bd/3ba home, 2-story, central ac/heat, open floor plan, close to schools, 2-car garage, approx. 2,644 s.f. Apply to schedule a viewing at www.redbrickpropertymanagement.com.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Ceres, the median rent is $657 for a studio, $730 for a 1-bedroom, $944 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,349 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Ceres, check out our monthly Ceres Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Ceres area include California State University-Stanislaus, Merced College, University of the Pacific, San Jose City College, and San Jose State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.