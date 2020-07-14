/
13 Apartments for rent in Yuba City, CA📍
619 Winship Rd
619 Winship Road, Yuba City, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2400 sqft
Don’t Miss out on this beautiful Centrally located 2 Story Home. - Beautiful 2 story home, in a centrally located neighborhood.
920 IDA WAY COUNTY OF SUTTER
920 Ida Way, Yuba City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2100 sqft
920 IDA WAY COUNTY OF SUTTER Available 08/28/20 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2100 SQ FT 3 CAR GARAGE HOME LOCATED IN YUBA CITY - THIS IS A 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH 3 CAR GARAGE 2100 SQ FT HOME LOCATED IN YUBA CITY.
1713 Blevin Road
1713 Blevin Road, Yuba City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1744 sqft
This amazing two-story home is located in North Yuba City which offers a living room dining room combo, family room with gas fireplace, great open kitchen with Corian counters, range, dishwasher, microwave, blinds, large master bedroom with walk-in
1634 Poole Boulevard - 300
1634 Poole Boulevard, Yuba City, CA
Studio
$600
1000 sqft
This Professional office space offers a furnished reception area, seating for customers or guests, a private office which is furnished, a nice conference room with whiteboard and television for presentations, a kitchen area that offers a
1634 Starr Drive - 1
1634 Starr Drive, Yuba City, CA
Studio
$2,400
2005 sqft
SPACIOUS OFFICE SPACE AVAILABLE WITH LARGE CONFERENCE ROOM!! This office offers a reception area, five private offices, a great conference room, two bathrooms, new flooring throughout, fresh paint, kitchen area with granite counters, two storage
385 HETHERINGTON CIR COUNTY OF SUTTER
385 Hetherington Cir, Yuba City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1670 sqft
385 HETHERINGTON CIR COUNTY OF SUTTER Available 09/11/20 3 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOUSE IN YUBA CITY - 3 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOUSE WITH A 2 CAR GARAGE AND A FENCED YARD. 1670 SQ FT.
1574 Camino De Flores - 1
1574 Camino Del Flores, Yuba City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1648 sqft
This three bedroom two bathroom home offers fresh paint, new carpet in the bedrooms , a nice living room with cast-iron wood burning stove, tiled floors and vaulted ceilings, open kitchen with nice granite counter tops, range, dishwasher, plenty of
Results within 5 miles of Yuba City
1720 C STREET
1720 C Street, Marysville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1050 sqft
Recently updated home, fresh modern paint, new flooring throughout, spacious living room with fireplace, dining space, open kitchen with range, dishwasher, microwave, interior laundry room, blinds, covered patio with nice back yard, two-car
1804 Waterfall Drive
1804 Waterfall, Linda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2700 sqft
This home is a must-see! This home has beautiful brand-new wood look porcelain tile flooring downstairs, with new hand-scraped hardwood on the staircase and throughout the loft, bedrooms, master bath and walk-in closet on the second floor.
5620 Freestone Drive
5620 Freestone Drive, Linda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1750 sqft
Beautiful Edgewater Home!! This home offers a large open concept, living room, kitchen with granite counters, island, all stainless steel appliances, great tile floors, and cozy carpet in the bedrooms, all upgraded blinds, double sinks in the main
5555 Rock Cliff Court
5555 Rock Cliff, Linda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1859 sqft
5555 Rock Cliff Court Available 04/17/20 Beautiful 4x2 In Edgewater Community - Beautiful 4 bedroom/2 bath home in Edgewater Community. Home has many new upgrades, and comes equipped with a gas stove, dishwasher, and microwave.
2104 River Rock Drive
2104 River Rock, Linda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2059 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home - Brookside Subdivision,4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath .Granite counters throughout, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances. Professional decor selections interior & exterior. Tile roof, 2 car garages.
1231 Val Drive
1231 Val Drive, Marysville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1624 sqft
Charming Spacious Marysville Home with Backyard Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Yuba City area include California State University-Chico, California State University-Sacramento, Sacramento City College, Sierra College, and William Jessup University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Yuba City from include Sacramento, Roseville, Elk Grove, Citrus Heights, and Vacaville.