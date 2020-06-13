113 Apartments for rent in Huntington Beach, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
Yorktown
3 Units Available
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
816 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Huntington Knolls in Huntington Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
24 Units Available
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$2,141
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,322
1163 sqft
A brand-new development on the cutting edge of comfort and luxury, these units feature amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, game room, al fresco kitchen and sculpture gardens.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:22am
9 Units Available
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,570
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1132 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1345 sqft
Surfside Villas is a casually cool community located in the very desirable city of Huntington Beach.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Washington
12 Units Available
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
950 sqft
Convenient location near the 405, 55 and 5 freeways close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center. State-of-the-art fitness center, community swimming pool and spacious spa. Apartments have French doors and master suite baths.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
8 Units Available
Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,840
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1025 sqft
Pet-friendly community with dog park. 1-2 bedroom apartments feature private balconies or patios, tiled floors in bathrooms and kitchens, and all kitchen appliances. Communal pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Goldenwest
20 Units Available
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,878
1276 sqft
Located on Warner Avenue with easy access to the 405 Freeway and PCH. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, huge closets and vertical blinds. Community features a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Washington
33 Units Available
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,555
1028 sqft
Enjoy the Southern California lifestyle at The Breakwater Apartments in beautiful Huntington Beach! This beach side town (also known as Surf City, USA) is a place where cool & relaxed Orange County culture is a way of life.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,780
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1252 sqft
A luxury, upscale community in the heart of the community. Near I-405 Freeway. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliance. On-site fresh water pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
7 Units Available
Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1053 sqft
Conveniently located just off 405 close to the beach, restaurants, and entertainment. Interior features include carpeting, walk-in closets, and private patios. Pool and BBQ facilities for residents.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
40 Units Available
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,091
967 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,796
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,937
1600 sqft
Located right on the Pacific Coast Highway with a view of the ocean. LEED certified for eco-friendly living. Smoke-free apartments have stainless steel appliances and quartz counters.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Yorktown
20 Units Available
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,873
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,052
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,712
1008 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments near intersection of Beach Boulevard and East Adams, near Bartlett Park. All units in modern style, with hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
47 Units Available
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,805
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
1145 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with salt water pool, private cabanas, entertainment lounge and formal dining room. Units have gourmet kitchens and master suites. Close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
8 Units Available
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,948
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,010
1400 sqft
Located within walking distance of the beach, these apartments offer contemporary interior design, private balconies and vaulted ceilings. Gym, pools and hot tubs are available on site. Restaurants and a Trader Joe's grocery nearby.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Goldenwest
10 Units Available
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,877
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,842
887 sqft
Conveniently close to interstates 405 and 22, but also within biking distance to the Huntington Beach Pier. Enjoy the beach lifestyle, with fully air conditioned units, a patio, and community pool. Large dogs welcome.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
26 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,650
744 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1159 sqft
Great location, minutes from Whole Foods, restaurants and retail stores. Units include walk-in closets, garbage disposal, granite counters, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features trash valet, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Goldenwest
13 Units Available
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1000 sqft
Less than one mile from the beach and near I-405. Modern apartments with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community amenities include a pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated May 5 at 08:06pm
$
Garfield
25 Units Available
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,967
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
1061 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1105 sqft
Located in the heart of vibrant Huntington Beach, within walking distance of parks, shopping and dining. Recently renovated studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units with hardwood floors, dishwashers and stainless steel appliances. Pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
Washington
2 Units Available
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1305 sqft
Newly renovated 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Huntington Beach.  Apartments come with central AC, Quartz counter tops, private garages, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and updated fixtures.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Adams
1 Unit Available
19787 Kingswood Lane
19787 Kingswood Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
960 sqft
2 Bedroom - 1-1/2 Bath Spotless Home. Wood Laminate Flooring In The Living Area And Kitchen, Carpet On The Stairs And Bedrooms. Fresh Paint. Recessed Lighting, Ceiling Fans, Shutters, Newer Fixtures And A Beautiful Fireplace.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Garfield
1 Unit Available
731 Owen Dr.
731 Owen Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,550
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Only 2 miles to the famous Huntington Pier. Bike to Main street on Tuesday nights and see all the vendors that take over these street blocks.. Visit the new Pacific City with its numerous shops and restaurants.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Washington
1 Unit Available
7891-7901 Stark Dr.
7891 Stark Dr, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1400 sqft
7891-7901 Stark Dr, Huntington Beach, CA is a multi-family home. It is 14 turn-key apartment units, situated less than 400 yards to the Bella Terra Mall. Amenities include 24 garage stalls, select yards, balconies, and on-site laundry rooms.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6902 Oxford Drive
6902 Oxford Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
1375 sqft
Fabulous Pool home with new carpet, new paint, large open remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and custom, living room with fireplace, spacious master with beautiful baywindow, large remodeled master bath with

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
21263 Elda Circle
21263 Elda Cir, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
3165 sqft
Sumptuous beach home served up on a silver platter! Here is the perfect residence for those discriminating clients who require tasteful, elegant surroundings in a prime location.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
7971 Waterfall Circle
7971 Waterfall Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1664 sqft
This beautiful Huntington Beach home is located in the Seaside Village gated community, which offers a pool, spa, tennis court, and basketball court.

Median Rent in Huntington Beach

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Huntington Beach is $1,835, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,358.
Studio
$1,542
1 Bed
$1,835
2 Beds
$2,358
3+ Beds
$3,205
City GuideHuntington Beach
Having trouble with Craigslist Huntington Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
“Chillax, brah. You’ll find a place… eventually!”

Sound familiar? Tell that Beach Boy it ain’t gonna happen without a little elbow grease—but that’s why we’re here. Who, us? Yeah. Us. Think of us as that wee French crab in The Little Mermaid. Except, instead of orchestrating your first kiss (you’re on your own there!), we’ll help you get yer arse off the surf instructor’s couch and into the sea of possibility. Apartment style, yo. Check it.

Ahh, tips for success…

Come to apartment appointments prepared. You know how many folks are planning on moving to Huntington Beach right this second? Us neither. But it’s lots—trust us. That means you gotta be up on your game. When you meet with potential landlords, have handy copies of the following: pay stubs, driver’s license (or passport if you hate fossil fuel, and therefore America), and checkbook to write out a deposit (at least $400) if necessary. Ooh, and did we mention there’s usually an application fee ($40) and required renter’s insurance ($200/year)? Keep your eyes peeled for specials like one month free or no deposit required with a yearlong lease.

Do your homework. Heaps of residents equate to heaps of complexes—and not all are created equal. Google has a great “reviews” component in Maps now; and Yelp! has been accruing reviews for a few years. Read up on the apartment complexes and managing companies you’re interested in to narrow your search.

Find a complex with a garage. If you’re a Cali native, you don’t need someone to tell you that cute lil’ VW Bug of yours can turn GE Convection Oven in no time, if left out in the sun. Apartment owners know this, too, and many offer garage parking at no extra cost. If they do want to charge for it, just keep hunting—there’s bound to be a similar complex in the neighborhood that doesn’t.

Neighborhoods and Pricing

The closer you are to the beach, the more expensive it gets (No kidding, huh?). For more exact quotes, see the breakdown below.

Main St./Oceanfront As you probably gathered from the neighborhood name, Oceanfront is, quite intuitively, by the ocean. Prepare to pay $1400/month for 1BR townhomes on Beach Blvd., however one can usually find 2BR equivalents for around $1600/month in the same area. If you can pay the fee, might as well take the single, but as far as your wallet is concerned, you should consider all the possibilities having roommates can offer.

Adams is your more residential pick. There are a lot of the tract houses and condos that dot the cityscape. Single bedroom apartments will usually run you about $600-800/month, depending on how fancy the digs are. 1BR/1BA apartments fall somewhere around $1300/month. Add a bedroom (or a few hundred square feet) and it’s sure to go up from there.

Fountain Valley/Newland is sometimes not considered Huntington Beach proper, but you’re sure to find some 2BR/1BAs out here for under $1300/month. Single apartments and studios generally run around $700/month. (Don’t fret: it’s not the Palm, but those frilly trees are still on every corner.)

Reviews of Regency Palms Apartments tout the gorgeous grounds as part of the reason they decided to call this Huntington Beach apartment complex home. It's easy to love where you live, when where you live is surrounded by spacious parks.

Wait for it… wait for it… OK paddle paddle paddle!! Rockin’ party wave, brah. Where will it take you? 1BR? 2? Beachside or 405-bound? Just send us a postcard—that’s all we ask. Make sure you shake the sand off before you send it though, that stuff is hard to get out of the carpet!

Renter Confidence Survey

Apartment List has released Huntington Beach’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

"Huntington Beach renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to A...

View full Huntington Beach Renter Survey

Here’s how Huntington Beach ranks on:

A+
Overall satisfaction
A
Safety and crime rate
B-
Jobs and career opportunities
A+
Recreational activities
D
Affordability
A+
Quality of schools
A-
Social Life
A+
Weather
A
Commute time
C+
State and local taxes
D
Public transit
A+
Pet-friendliness
Overview of Findings

Apartment List has released Huntington Beach’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

"Huntington Beach renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "With expensive rents in coastal cities, it comes as no surprise that cost of living is a source of dissatisfaction in Huntington Beach."

Key findings in Huntington Beach include the following:

  • Huntington Beach renters gave their city an A+ overall.
  • The highest-rated categories for Huntington Beach were weather, quality of local schools, recreational activities and pet-friendliness, which all received A+ grades.
  • The areas of concern to Huntington Beach renters are affordability and public transit, which both received D grades.
  • Huntington Beach did relatively well compared to other cities in California, including Los Angeles (C+), Sacramento (C) and San Francisco (B+).
  • Huntington Beach did relatively well compared to similar cities nationwide, including New York, NY (C+), Miami, FL (C+) and Seattle, WA (B+).
  • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

Renters say:

  • "I love that it’s dog-friendly, close to the ocean, and has year-round bicycle-friendly weather." – Kelly S.
  • "I enjoy the beach activities, the farmer’s market and the ability to walk around town barefoot." – Carissa D.
  • "Love my surroundings, the weather and the fact that everything’s so close. It’s just very expensive." – KT M.
  • "I love the vibe, the weather and the location of Huntington Beach. The only problems are the traffic and the cost of living." – Jason K.

For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

View our national survey results here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Huntington Beach?
In Huntington Beach, the median rent is $1,542 for a studio, $1,835 for a 1-bedroom, $2,358 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,205 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Huntington Beach, check out our monthly Huntington Beach Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Huntington Beach?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Huntington Beach include Washington, Goldenwest, and Yorktown.
How pet-friendly is Huntington Beach?
According to our Annual Renter Survey, Huntington Beach received a letter grade of A+ for pet-friendliness.
What is the job market like in Huntington Beach?
According to our Annual Renter Survey, Huntington Beach received a letter grade of B- for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
How good are the schools in Huntington Beach?
Huntington Beach renters gave their city a letter grade of A+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Huntington Beach did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
What is social life like in Huntington Beach?
Huntington Beach renters gave their city a letter grade of A- when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Huntington Beach did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Huntington Beach?
Some of the colleges located in the Huntington Beach area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Huntington Beach?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Huntington Beach from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Ana, and Irvine.

