113 Apartments for rent in Huntington Beach, CA

Ahh, tips for success…

Come to apartment appointments prepared. You know how many folks are planning on moving to Huntington Beach right this second? Us neither. But it’s lots—trust us. That means you gotta be up on your game. When you meet with potential landlords, have handy copies of the following: pay stubs, driver’s license (or passport if you hate fossil fuel, and therefore America), and checkbook to write out a deposit (at least $400) if necessary. Ooh, and did we mention there’s usually an application fee ($40) and required renter’s insurance ($200/year)? Keep your eyes peeled for specials like one month free or no deposit required with a yearlong lease.

Do your homework. Heaps of residents equate to heaps of complexes—and not all are created equal. Google has a great “reviews” component in Maps now; and Yelp! has been accruing reviews for a few years. Read up on the apartment complexes and managing companies you’re interested in to narrow your search.

Find a complex with a garage. If you’re a Cali native, you don’t need someone to tell you that cute lil’ VW Bug of yours can turn GE Convection Oven in no time, if left out in the sun. Apartment owners know this, too, and many offer garage parking at no extra cost. If they do want to charge for it, just keep hunting—there’s bound to be a similar complex in the neighborhood that doesn’t.