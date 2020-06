113 Apartments for rent in Huntington Beach, CA

Neighborhoods and Pricing

The closer you are to the beach, the more expensive it gets (No kidding, huh?). For more exact quotes, see the breakdown below.

Main St./Oceanfront As you probably gathered from the neighborhood name, Oceanfront is, quite intuitively, by the ocean. Prepare to pay $1400/month for 1BR townhomes on Beach Blvd., however one can usually find 2BR equivalents for around $1600/month in the same area. If you can pay the fee, might as well take the single, but as far as your wallet is concerned, you should consider all the possibilities having roommates can offer.

Adams is your more residential pick. There are a lot of the tract houses and condos that dot the cityscape. Single bedroom apartments will usually run you about $600-800/month, depending on how fancy the digs are. 1BR/1BA apartments fall somewhere around $1300/month. Add a bedroom (or a few hundred square feet) and it’s sure to go up from there.

Fountain Valley/Newland is sometimes not considered Huntington Beach proper, but you’re sure to find some 2BR/1BAs out here for under $1300/month. Single apartments and studios generally run around $700/month. (Don’t fret: it’s not the Palm, but those frilly trees are still on every corner.)

