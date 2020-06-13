73 Apartments for rent in Vacaville, CA📍
If you want somewhere that feels like a suburban paradise in northern California, you might want to consider Vacaville, a small town in Solano County. Its located halfway between San Francisco and Sacramento, so people use it as a place to sleep if they work or play in either place. The city started out as a sleeping farming spot, and originally, it was a stop on the Pony Express. There were lots of produce companies and farms that flourished due to the almost Mediterranean climate and extremely rich soil. However, today its left behind its agricultural roots and grown into a booming family town. The aesthetic of Vacaville is like a southwestern desert town, so its sort of an anomaly way up there in northern California.
If you're looking to live near San Francisco or Sacramento but you don't want to pay those cities' top dollar prices, you might begin your search in Vacaville. When you do, gather all the financial documents and info you'll need to submit a rental application, including all your financial documents, letters of reference and proof of income and employment. If you want to rent and don't think you're financially qualified, consider finding a guarantor someone who has more money than you and can financially guarantee the apartment so the landlord isn't worried about something happening to the property. Its not easy to find a place here only 5 percent of homes are vacant at one time -- but you can begin your apartment search anytime of year because the weather is pretty consistently nice all year round. Keep in mind that you'll also find rent to own homes here, if you decide to go for a more permanent residence.
Browns Valley: This is your typical safe, suburban street. The homes are close together, but they're big and nice. Want to live in a family environment where you can arrange a carpool to take your kids to school? This is definitely the place you'll want to choose. $$$$
Peabody: This area is a bit newer than some others in Vacaville, and it has nice big homes. You'll pay top dollar to live here, but it will be safe and offer access to the best of what the city has to offer. $$$$$
Vine Street: Vine Street is centrally located in Vacaville, and it has beautiful ranch houses on tons of property. This area is spread out, so if you want neighbors to chat with, choose somewhere else. Its safe, though, so lots of families choose to make their homes here. $$$
Hamburger Hill: This area is actually the nickname for the places off of Callen Street and Brown Street. Almost everyone agrees that you should avoid this area because its not pleasant and not particularly safe. Its filled with fast food restaurants, though (hence, the name) so if you like eating, you might not mind the rest of the problems with the area. $
Vacaville is a commuter town thats all there really is to it. There are some companies that have their headquarters here, though, so if you work in pharmaceuticals or biotechnology, then you might be able to find a job and not have to commute. If you do have to commute, people recommend having a car. Theres no real convenient or affordable way to get back and forth regularly, so you'll want to have your own set of wheels to use at your disposal.
Vacaville is a sleepy suburb. It makes sense that it would have good schools because the town is a huge draw for families. Vacaville is home to the Vacaville Unified School District, and it has multiple elementary, middle and high schools for local kids. Vacaville also has private schools, if you want your kid to attend a more elite and snobby institution. Most people send their kids to public school, though, because the system here is so excellent.
Vacaville is not so sleepy, however, that you'll be bored if you're forced to spend time here. The area has a good amount of local arts and culture to keep you entertained and your family fulfilled. For the arts, Vacaville is home to the Vacaville Performing Arts Theater, where there are live shows, plays, musicals, symphonies, operas, concerts and more. It also has the J & S Performing Arts Center, where budding actors can hone their skills and perform onstage. If you like festivals and events, Vacaville has its fair share of those, too. Each year, the town hosts Fiesta Days. Its a several-days-long celebration with a parade featuring tons of local talent including singers, dancers, cheerleaders and musicians. Also, at Christmas, the town has a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, which is accompanied by a band The Jepson Band which is a favorite with locals.
If you're wondering if you'll only be occupied during the day here fear not! There are lots places to keep you busy and entertained when the sun goes down, too. Restaurant-wise, the area has all your favorite national and international chains, so whether you want a burger and fries, pizza or sub sandwiches, you'll definitely be able to find them. If you want a more local specialty, the town has its fair share. Clay Oven Grill and Bar is a favorite in town. It serves up Indian food, which locals tout as authentic and fresh. For authentic Vietnamese food, Vacavillians go to Pho Lee Hoa Phat, a very authentic restaurant with tons of noodle dishes and meals that range from very mild to very spicy. Want something a little less adventurous? Vacaville has that, too. Fuso Ristorante is a local Italian favorite. Also, the Burrito Palace Restaurant serves you guessed it, delicious burritos that you can personalize when you order.
Want to drink after you eat? You're in luck in Vacaville, which has its fair share of dive bars and pubs. Don't expect any fancy clubs here, but if you want a good tasting cocktail at a fair price, you can certainly find it. Piano Fuerte Cigar Bar is a great spot for smokers. You can purchase cigars there and smoke them while you sip on a scotch or the beverage of your choice. Its a classy and dark place, and its somewhere to go if you feel like an indulgent night. Are you a Kings or a Giants fan? Then head to City Sports Bar and Grill, a celebrated sports bar in the area where you can eat wings, chicken fingers and French fries and drink beer while you watch your favorite teams play on the televisions that are all over this place. Miss Darlas is a dive bar for someone who just wants a bar without any other bells and whistles. You can get a cheap drink here that will be loaded with liquor and guarantee a good night.