Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:16 AM

73 Apartments for rent in Vacaville, CA

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
9 Units Available
The Sycamores Apartments
901 Sara Ct, Vacaville, CA
Studio
$1,640
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,628
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,994
848 sqft
Premium apartments with convenient access to I-80. Gated community complete with pool, fitness center, and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit washer/dryer and fully equipped kitchens with ample cabinet space. Non-smoking buildings. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
North Pointe
6801 Leisure Town Rd, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,981
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,434
1454 sqft
Contemporary apartments with 9-foot ceilings, Roman soaking tubs, crown molding, and fully equipped kitchens with built-in microwaves. Private balcony or patio in each unit. 24-hour maintenance and alarm system. Close to I-80 and I-505.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Morgan Park
3500 Harbison Dr, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,690
1507 sqft
Craftsman-style apartments with walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. Available furnished. Fireplaces available. Large pool, business center, hot tub and a gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Hidden Creek
1701 Marshall Rd, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
894 sqft
Close to Eleanor Nelson Park and Vaca Pena Middle School. Pet-friendly community nestled in a wooded area. Hardwood floors, granite countertops and updated appliances. Patio or balcony with each unit.
Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
4 Units Available
Sommerset
591 Peabody Rd, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
795 sqft
Just minutes from wine country and Downtown Sacramento. Apartments here offer big picture windows, private terraces and updated kitchens. On-site amenities include a pool, gym and grill area. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Strada 1200 Apartments
1200 Allison Drive, Vacaville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,150
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1000 sqft
Be one of the first to live at Strada 1200, a brand-new luxury Vacaville, CA apartment with impressive features and amenities. Surrounded by shopping, entertainment, and food, Strada 1200 offers our residents the best Vacaville has to offer.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Creekside Gardens
300 Bel Air Dr, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
842 sqft
A gated community in the heart of the area's parks, schools, and freeways. Lush grounds and landscaping. Several pools. Apartments feature updated appliances and ample storage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Shasta Terrace
293 Shasta Dr, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Shasta Terrace Apartments in Vacaville offers a park like setting off residential neighborhood between Sacramento and San Francisco. Our Community is close to freeway access, bus line, Travis AFB, and Outlet shopping.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
840 Turquoise Street
840 Turquoise Street, Vacaville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
1596 sqft
Rent a great 4 bed 2.5 bath home in Vacaville near Cambridge Elementary! - This is great home in a family friendly neighborhood.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
319 Temple Drive
319 Temple Drive, Vacaville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1430 sqft
319 Temple Drive Available 07/08/20 Nicely updated and well maintained home with a large back yard! - Nicely updated and well maintained home with a large back yard! (RLNE5840144)

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1801 Marshall Road, Unit 701
1801 Marshall Road, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
948 sqft
Beautiful Condominum Across From Great Public Park - Single Story, downstairs condo in Vacaville, centrally located to shopping, parks, schools, easy commute to I-80 or Peabody Road to Fairfield.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
149 Highland Avenue
149 Highland Avenue, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,569
1328 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
579 Buckeye Street
579 Buckeye Street, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1736 sqft
579 Buckeye Street Available 07/01/20 Great North side home close to schools, and downtown - This unit is on a very quiet street on a great side of town.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
598 Arcadia Drive Vacaville, CA 95687
598 Arcadia Dr, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
947 sqft
Peach Tree Condo - Peach Tree Condo, upstairs unit, 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath, microwave, electric stove, washer/dryer hook ups on laundry room on balcony off Livingroom, water and garbage paid by HOA, 1 designated covered parking space, no garage,

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
142 Columbia Dr.
142 Columbia Drive, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1025 sqft
Desirable location, 2BR/2BA Lovely Single Story Home - Available Now! Desirable Vacaville neighborhood close to shopping, Starbucks, schools and easy freeway access. Bright and open living area with wood burning fireplace and ceiling fan.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
203 Catalpa Ln.
203 Catalpa Lane, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1143 sqft
Close to Travis AFB! - Fresh Paint throughout. Close to Travis AFB, Shopping, Restaurants, School & Park. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
136 Berryessa Drive
136 Berryessa Drive, Vacaville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,436
1602 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
273 Sparrow St.
273 Sparrow Street, Vacaville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2000 sqft
Meadowlands - Hardwood flooring, family room. Bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Nice backyard. Landscape service included. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
706 Calico Trail
706 Calico Trail, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
600 sqft
706 Calico Trail - Cute and Cozy Vacaville Apartment Attached to House, Private Side Entrance, Shared Backyard. All Utilities Paid! *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
518 Shannon Dr.
518 Shannon Drive, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1800 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
518 Shannon Dr. - Browns Valley Newly updated kitchen, new carpet. Close to freeway. Small pets only. Please call to view. 707-447-8501 *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
473 Crownpointe Circle
473 Crownpointe Circle, Vacaville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2200 sqft
473 CROWNPOINTE CIR., VACAVILLE, CA 95687 - 4bed/3bath 2-story home w/loft and 3-car garage. 2200 sq. ft. home has one bed/bath downstairs and indoor laundry room. Kitchen has s/s appliances including d/w, m/w and stove.

1 of 35

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
930 Monticello Ct.
930 Monticello Court, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1661 sqft
North Vacaville - VIRTUAL TOUR Available (CLICK HERE TO FIND LINK) - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, close to Shopping and Freeways. Click Link for a Virtual Tour! https://my.matterport.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
700 Danehurst
700 Danehurst Court, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1249 sqft
Great Foxboro Home - Applicants please visit our website and fill out an application prior to calling and scheduling a showing.

1 of 6

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
467 STANFORD
467 Stanford Street, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1804 sqft
467 STANFORD Available 05/24/20 NICE ONE STORY 3 BEDROOM VACAVILLE *STAR RENTALS - - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH - 1,804 SQ. FT.

Median Rent in Vacaville

Last updated Mar. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Vacaville is $1,124, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,406.
Studio
$902
1 Bed
$1,124
2 Beds
$1,406
3+ Beds
$2,046
City GuideVacaville
Looking to raise a little sports star in the making? Vacaville, CA, is home to MLB player Jermaine Dye and Jarrett Bush, an NFL player for the Green Bay Packers.

If you want somewhere that feels like a suburban paradise in northern California, you might want to consider Vacaville, a small town in Solano County. Its located halfway between San Francisco and Sacramento, so people use it as a place to sleep if they work or play in either place. The city started out as a sleeping farming spot, and originally, it was a stop on the Pony Express. There were lots of produce companies and farms that flourished due to the almost Mediterranean climate and extremely rich soil. However, today its left behind its agricultural roots and grown into a booming family town. The aesthetic of Vacaville is like a southwestern desert town, so its sort of an anomaly way up there in northern California.

Moving to Vacaville

If you're looking to live near San Francisco or Sacramento but you don't want to pay those cities' top dollar prices, you might begin your search in Vacaville. When you do, gather all the financial documents and info you'll need to submit a rental application, including all your financial documents, letters of reference and proof of income and employment. If you want to rent and don't think you're financially qualified, consider finding a guarantor someone who has more money than you and can financially guarantee the apartment so the landlord isn't worried about something happening to the property. Its not easy to find a place here only 5 percent of homes are vacant at one time -- but you can begin your apartment search anytime of year because the weather is pretty consistently nice all year round. Keep in mind that you'll also find rent to own homes here, if you decide to go for a more permanent residence.

Neighborhoods

Browns Valley: This is your typical safe, suburban street. The homes are close together, but they're big and nice. Want to live in a family environment where you can arrange a carpool to take your kids to school? This is definitely the place you'll want to choose. $$$$

Peabody: This area is a bit newer than some others in Vacaville, and it has nice big homes. You'll pay top dollar to live here, but it will be safe and offer access to the best of what the city has to offer. $$$$$

Vine Street: Vine Street is centrally located in Vacaville, and it has beautiful ranch houses on tons of property. This area is spread out, so if you want neighbors to chat with, choose somewhere else. Its safe, though, so lots of families choose to make their homes here. $$$

Hamburger Hill: This area is actually the nickname for the places off of Callen Street and Brown Street. Almost everyone agrees that you should avoid this area because its not pleasant and not particularly safe. Its filled with fast food restaurants, though (hence, the name) so if you like eating, you might not mind the rest of the problems with the area. $

Living in Vacaville

Vacaville is a commuter town thats all there really is to it. There are some companies that have their headquarters here, though, so if you work in pharmaceuticals or biotechnology, then you might be able to find a job and not have to commute. If you do have to commute, people recommend having a car. Theres no real convenient or affordable way to get back and forth regularly, so you'll want to have your own set of wheels to use at your disposal.

Vacaville is a sleepy suburb. It makes sense that it would have good schools because the town is a huge draw for families. Vacaville is home to the Vacaville Unified School District, and it has multiple elementary, middle and high schools for local kids. Vacaville also has private schools, if you want your kid to attend a more elite and snobby institution. Most people send their kids to public school, though, because the system here is so excellent.

Vacaville is not so sleepy, however, that you'll be bored if you're forced to spend time here. The area has a good amount of local arts and culture to keep you entertained and your family fulfilled. For the arts, Vacaville is home to the Vacaville Performing Arts Theater, where there are live shows, plays, musicals, symphonies, operas, concerts and more. It also has the J & S Performing Arts Center, where budding actors can hone their skills and perform onstage. If you like festivals and events, Vacaville has its fair share of those, too. Each year, the town hosts Fiesta Days. Its a several-days-long celebration with a parade featuring tons of local talent including singers, dancers, cheerleaders and musicians. Also, at Christmas, the town has a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, which is accompanied by a band The Jepson Band which is a favorite with locals.

If you're wondering if you'll only be occupied during the day here fear not! There are lots places to keep you busy and entertained when the sun goes down, too. Restaurant-wise, the area has all your favorite national and international chains, so whether you want a burger and fries, pizza or sub sandwiches, you'll definitely be able to find them. If you want a more local specialty, the town has its fair share. Clay Oven Grill and Bar is a favorite in town. It serves up Indian food, which locals tout as authentic and fresh. For authentic Vietnamese food, Vacavillians go to Pho Lee Hoa Phat, a very authentic restaurant with tons of noodle dishes and meals that range from very mild to very spicy. Want something a little less adventurous? Vacaville has that, too. Fuso Ristorante is a local Italian favorite. Also, the Burrito Palace Restaurant serves you guessed it, delicious burritos that you can personalize when you order.

Want to drink after you eat? You're in luck in Vacaville, which has its fair share of dive bars and pubs. Don't expect any fancy clubs here, but if you want a good tasting cocktail at a fair price, you can certainly find it. Piano Fuerte Cigar Bar is a great spot for smokers. You can purchase cigars there and smoke them while you sip on a scotch or the beverage of your choice. Its a classy and dark place, and its somewhere to go if you feel like an indulgent night. Are you a Kings or a Giants fan? Then head to City Sports Bar and Grill, a celebrated sports bar in the area where you can eat wings, chicken fingers and French fries and drink beer while you watch your favorite teams play on the televisions that are all over this place. Miss Darlas is a dive bar for someone who just wants a bar without any other bells and whistles. You can get a cheap drink here that will be loaded with liquor and guarantee a good night.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Vacaville?
In Vacaville, the median rent is $902 for a studio, $1,124 for a 1-bedroom, $1,406 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,046 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Vacaville, check out our monthly Vacaville Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Vacaville?
Some of the colleges located in the Vacaville area include College of Alameda, California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, and California State University-Sacramento. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Vacaville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Vacaville from include San Francisco, Sacramento, Oakland, Fremont, and Santa Rosa.

