73 Apartments for rent in Vacaville, CA

Living in Vacaville

Vacaville is a commuter town thats all there really is to it. There are some companies that have their headquarters here, though, so if you work in pharmaceuticals or biotechnology, then you might be able to find a job and not have to commute. If you do have to commute, people recommend having a car. Theres no real convenient or affordable way to get back and forth regularly, so you'll want to have your own set of wheels to use at your disposal.

Vacaville is a sleepy suburb. It makes sense that it would have good schools because the town is a huge draw for families. Vacaville is home to the Vacaville Unified School District, and it has multiple elementary, middle and high schools for local kids. Vacaville also has private schools, if you want your kid to attend a more elite and snobby institution. Most people send their kids to public school, though, because the system here is so excellent.

Vacaville is not so sleepy, however, that you'll be bored if you're forced to spend time here. The area has a good amount of local arts and culture to keep you entertained and your family fulfilled. For the arts, Vacaville is home to the Vacaville Performing Arts Theater, where there are live shows, plays, musicals, symphonies, operas, concerts and more. It also has the J & S Performing Arts Center, where budding actors can hone their skills and perform onstage. If you like festivals and events, Vacaville has its fair share of those, too. Each year, the town hosts Fiesta Days. Its a several-days-long celebration with a parade featuring tons of local talent including singers, dancers, cheerleaders and musicians. Also, at Christmas, the town has a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, which is accompanied by a band The Jepson Band which is a favorite with locals.

If you're wondering if you'll only be occupied during the day here fear not! There are lots places to keep you busy and entertained when the sun goes down, too. Restaurant-wise, the area has all your favorite national and international chains, so whether you want a burger and fries, pizza or sub sandwiches, you'll definitely be able to find them. If you want a more local specialty, the town has its fair share. Clay Oven Grill and Bar is a favorite in town. It serves up Indian food, which locals tout as authentic and fresh. For authentic Vietnamese food, Vacavillians go to Pho Lee Hoa Phat, a very authentic restaurant with tons of noodle dishes and meals that range from very mild to very spicy. Want something a little less adventurous? Vacaville has that, too. Fuso Ristorante is a local Italian favorite. Also, the Burrito Palace Restaurant serves you guessed it, delicious burritos that you can personalize when you order.

Want to drink after you eat? You're in luck in Vacaville, which has its fair share of dive bars and pubs. Don't expect any fancy clubs here, but if you want a good tasting cocktail at a fair price, you can certainly find it. Piano Fuerte Cigar Bar is a great spot for smokers. You can purchase cigars there and smoke them while you sip on a scotch or the beverage of your choice. Its a classy and dark place, and its somewhere to go if you feel like an indulgent night. Are you a Kings or a Giants fan? Then head to City Sports Bar and Grill, a celebrated sports bar in the area where you can eat wings, chicken fingers and French fries and drink beer while you watch your favorite teams play on the televisions that are all over this place. Miss Darlas is a dive bar for someone who just wants a bar without any other bells and whistles. You can get a cheap drink here that will be loaded with liquor and guarantee a good night.