Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:11 AM

133 Apartments for rent in Pacifica, CA

East Fairway Park Vallemar Rockaway
Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
West Edgemar-Pacific Manor
10 Units Available
Oceanaire Apartment Homes
100 Esplanade Ave, Pacifica, CA
Studio
$2,690
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,835
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
866 sqft
Excellent apartments near the beaches. Spacious units feature granite countertops, slate entryway and in-suite laundry. Grounds amenities include fitness center, heated spa, covered parking and ocean-view decks.
Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
West Edgemar-Pacific Manor
10 Units Available
Seacliff Apartments
300 Palmetto Ave, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,718
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
850 sqft
A Beachside Escape. This coastal community offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with modern touches in every room. Our open plan apartments are perfect for entertaining with a separate dining area with ceiling fan.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
East Fairway Park-Vallemar-Rockaway
6 Units Available
The Bluffs at Pacifica Apartments
380 Esplanade Ave, Pacifica, CA
Studio
$2,503
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,390
1119 sqft
Just 10 minutes from downtown San Francisco and SFO Airport, this apartment community features a fitness area with yoga room, covered parking and coffee lounge. Apartments have designer finishes and private balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
East Fairway Park-Vallemar-Rockaway
11 Units Available
Pacifica Park Apartments
670 Hickey Blvd, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,604
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,169
955 sqft
Smoke-free apartment community near BART with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and dishwasher. Community is smoke-free and amenities include on-site laundry, coffee bar and car port. Pets welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
East Sharp Park
8 Units Available
Horizons West Apartments
365 Talbot Ave, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,445
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Pacifica Municipal Pier. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes with open layouts and private outdoor living spaces. Fitness center, laundry room and recycling facilities on the premises. Additional storage and garage parking available.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Fairmont
15 Units Available
eaves Pacifica
265 Gateway Dr, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,717
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
884 sqft
Bright one- and two-bedroom apartments near Cabrillo Highway. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Green community with swimming pool and garage parking. Roommate matching service available.
Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
West Sharp Park
3 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
2580 Francisco Boulevard, Pacifica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,080
804 sqft
Located in the coastal community of Pacifica, Cypress Pointe offers a fabulous oceanside living experience steps from the Pacific Ocean.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
West Sharp Park
2 Units Available
Seapointe
77 Paloma Avenue, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,579
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,310
810 sqft
Located in Pacifica, a beautiful Bay Area beach community, SeaPointe provides you with all the modern day conveniences you need set among the natural backdrop you desire.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Westview-Pacific Highlands
1 Unit Available
524 Inverness Dr
524 Inverness Drive, Pacifica, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,750
2450 sqft
BUILT in 2019. New, charming, beautiful, quiet, safe, and comfortable 5 bedroom/3 bathroom house (2400+ sq. ft.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Westview-Pacific Highlands
1 Unit Available
486 Andover Drive
486 Andover Drive, Pacifica, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
2000 sqft
-Well maintained Single family house with 5 bedrooms 2 baths: 3 bedroom+1 bathroom on second floor. 2 bed+1 bathroom on first floor. -Brand new stainless steel appliances that includes French door refrigerator, gas range, dish washer.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairmont
1 Unit Available
262 Sunshine Dr
262 Sunshine Drive, Pacifica, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,490
Available 06/29/20 Big Group Heaven Perfect for Work and Play - Property Id: 289004 NEW! 2000+ sq ft Home In A+ Location Very safe, quiet area 10min to SF & Transit 8min walk to dining, Starbucks & groceries 5?Host Perfect for business group or 2-3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairmont West
1 Unit Available
319 Forest Park
319 Forest Park Court, Pacifica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1500 sqft
Available 06/20/20 Location. Location newly remodel homeSpacious - Property Id: 4748 3BR / 2Ba available now LOCATION LOCATION house?w/d hookups?attached garage? Newly Remodeled Fairmont area home in Pacifica.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pedro Point-Shelter Cove
1 Unit Available
252 Stanley Ave.
252 Stanley Avenue, Pacifica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,975
1935 sqft
Pedro Point panoramic ocean views - Property Id: 274305 Beautiful near beach cottage. 5 minute walk to Linda Mar Beach; surfing, paddle boarding, beach walks, whale watching.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Edgemar-Pacific Manor
1 Unit Available
103 McKinney Ave
103 Mckinney Avenue, Pacifica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,899
1400 sqft
This beach home is newly updated with brand new luxury furnishings designed by a local interior designer.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Edgemar-Pacific Manor
1 Unit Available
425 Bally Way
425 Bally Way, Pacifica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1801 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Westview-Pacific Highlands
1 Unit Available
443 Gateway Drive - 106
443 Gateway Drive, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 443 Gateway Drive - 106 in Pacifica. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
Serramonte
28 Units Available
Serramonte Ridge
862 Campus Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,085
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,022
884 sqft
Relaxing community with studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated with steel appliances, new cabinets and fixtures. Community features a heated pool, two hot tubs and a fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Serramonte
27 Units Available
Skyline Heights
960 Saint Francis Blvd, Daly City, CA
Studio
$1,995
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,395
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
792 sqft
Hilltop apartment community on park-like grounds convenient to I-280 and public transit. Property offers a heated swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and three laundry rooms.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
St. Francis Heights
1 Unit Available
Serra Commons
1580 Southgate Ave, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
882 sqft
Luxurious units feature walk in closets, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes parking, internet access, and elevator. Located just minutes to the Pacific Ocean and off of Highway-1.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Costal
1 Unit Available
187 Longview Dr
187 Longview Drive, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
Available 08/01/20 Amazing Location near Franklin Delano School - Property Id: 145740 Amazing Location near Franklin Delano Roosevelt Elementary School: available on August 1.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
St. Francis Heights
1 Unit Available
234 Del Prado Dr Studio
234 Del Prado Drive, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,290
450 sqft
Unit Studio Available 07/05/20 Fully Furnished Modern Studio with Laundry - Property Id: 278499 Fully Furnished Remodeled Private Studio Near SF/SFO Very safe area 8 min to San Francisco, Transit & Beach 1 mile to BART train to SF & SFO

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rollingwood
1 Unit Available
2901 Rollingwood Drive Studio
2901 Rollingwood Drive, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,390
450 sqft
Unit Rear Unit Available 09/30/20 Fully Furnished Quiet Junior 1BR Large Yard PetsOK - Property Id: 277199 Private, secluded junior 1-Bedroom Suite convenient to San Francisco and Silicon Valley Sunny eat-in Kitchen and large separate Bedroom 100%

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pacific Heights
1 Unit Available
3340 Geoffrey Dr 2BR
3340 Geoffrey Drive, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,390
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit Downstairs Suite Available 07/11/20 Furnished 2BR Sunny Garden Suite Parking Pets OK - Property Id: 277292 Fully Furnished, Remodeled 2-Bedroom Garden Suite Extremely safe.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
St. Francis Heights
1 Unit Available
234 Del Prado Rd House
234 Del Prado Dr, Daly City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,990
1700 sqft
Available 08/30/20 Modern Furnished 4BR 2BA Home Huge Living Spaces - Property Id: 261777 Fully Furnished 100% Remodeled, Spacious Home Extremely safe, quiet area 8 min to SF, Transit & Beach Walk to restaurants and cafes Bright, open design:

Median Rent in Pacifica

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Pacifica is $3,050, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $3,832.
Studio
$2,482
1 Bed
$3,050
2 Beds
$3,832
3+ Beds
$5,156
City GuidePacifica
Pacifica got its name from a contest held in 1957! The winning name faced down stiff competition from the alternative "Coastside" to win its place in history.

Pacifica is a California city in San Mateo County, right on the coast of the Pacific Ocean. It’s set in a highly desirable location between the bustling city of San Francisco and the beautiful and serene Half Moon Bay. Its a place people love to go for surf and sand, and it draws in many visitors each year who take in the coast's gorgeous ocean, valleys and mountains.Rich in history, beauty and community spirit, Pacifica has something for everyone! Aside from the beauty of the scenic coastal town, Pacifica is filled with an abundance of exciting neighborhoods, delicious food, rich culture, and eclectic festivals.

Having trouble with Craigslist Pacifica? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Pacifica

Pacifica is not an inexpensive place to live, so before you start looking for apartments to rent, make sure that you are aware of the rental prices and cost of living. The median list price for homes muchhigher than the national average and is steadily on the rise. About 93% of properties are single family homes and 3.6% are condos. Make sure to educate yourself on the rental laws and regulations before you move. It’s definitely worth it to come out to the area to visit a few times before you settle on anything. It’s one of the most expensive areas of the U. S. to live in, so you’ll want to make sure that you have all your bases covered and are getting the most bang for your buck! You might have to sign waivers letting you know about things like possible mold, asbestos, lead paint, etc., so be careful of what you are signing. These are the types of things landlords can get away with when the demand for property is so high. Knowledge is power so come in fully armed! Be prepared; have all your paperwork with you and ready to go. You don’t want to waste a single second having to call around to secure your references or proof of income because apartments here go like hot cakes. Come in with a professional attitude and demeanor and be prepared to read through the fine print and sign on the spot if you find a place you love.

Neighborhoods

Pacifica is divided up into roughly twelve neighborhoods and they each have a distinct and varied manner. Some are known for their coastal views and beautiful sunsets, while others are famous for the waves of fog that sweep in every afternoon in true Northern Californian fashion. Here are some of the most popular neighborhoods.

Rockaway Beach: This is a scenic location that has lots of shopping and dining, especially considering the dearth of eating and entertainment options in Pacifica.

Linda Mar Beach: This is the spot to go for surfers and for tourists looking for a beautiful beach vacation. It also stays sunny most of the time and avoids the daily fog that other areas see!

Fairmont: A great place to find apartments for rent, Fairmont is a beautiful community that offers the pleasures of the ocean air and the allure of classy apartments.

Pacific Manor: Just off Highway 1, this neighborhood is home to the Pacific Manor Shopping Center Area, which has everything you could possibly need to survive life in NorCal.

Vallemar: A small town feel with a strong sense of community, Vallemar has a good mix of elderly people, business people, families and surfers.

Living in Pacifica

With the beach on one side and mountains on the other, Pacifica is a wonderful place to live for people with an adventurous spirit. You can spend your mornings surfing and your afternoons hiking or biking through the mountain trails! San Francisco is only about 20 minutes away by car (with no traffic), so if you need a little more action and excitement in your life you don’t have to go far for it! Living on the coastline of the Pacific Ocean affords all kinds of opportunities for fun. The people are friendly and well-educated, which is likely how so many can afford such high rents!

June 2020 Pacifica Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pacifica Rent Report. Pacifica rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pacifica rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Pacifica rents declined significantly over the past month

Pacifica rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Pacifica stand at $3,051 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,833 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Pacifica's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Francisco Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Pacifica, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Francisco metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oakland has seen rents fall by 1.2% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,201.
    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,777, while one-bedrooms go for $2,211.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,484; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Pacifica

    As rents have increased slightly in Pacifica, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Pacifica is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Pacifica's median two-bedroom rent of $3,833 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% increase in Pacifica.
    • While Pacifica's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Denver saw a decrease of 0.4%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Pacifica than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Pacifica is nearly three-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,440
    $3,070
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,200
    -0.2%
    -1.2%
    Fremont
    $3,000
    $3,770
    -0.7%
    -0.3%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    Concord
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.1%
    -0.9%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,640
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Richmond
    $2,210
    $2,780
    -0.5%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Daly City
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    San Mateo
    $3,570
    $4,480
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Redwood City
    $2,820
    $3,540
    -0.7%
    0
    San Ramon
    $3,000
    $3,760
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Pleasanton
    $2,910
    $3,650
    -1%
    -3%
    Union City
    $2,810
    $3,530
    -0.9%
    -0.2%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,470
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    1%
    South San Francisco
    $2,670
    $3,350
    -0.3%
    -3.5%
    Pittsburg
    $2,540
    $3,190
    0
    -1.6%
    San Rafael
    $2,560
    $3,210
    -1.1%
    -0.6%
    Novato
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -1.4%
    1.7%
    Dublin
    $3,040
    $3,820
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    San Bruno
    $2,800
    $3,520
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,770
    $3,480
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Belmont
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -0.6%
    1.8%
    Emeryville
    $2,390
    $3,010
    -1.3%
    -0.5%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Pacifica?
    In Pacifica, the median rent is $2,482 for a studio, $3,050 for a 1-bedroom, $3,832 for a 2-bedroom, and $5,156 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Pacifica, check out our monthly Pacifica Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Pacifica?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Pacifica include East Fairway Park Vallemar Rockaway.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Pacifica?
    Some of the colleges located in the Pacifica area include California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, University of California-Berkeley, and University of California-San Francisco. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Pacifica?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pacifica from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.

