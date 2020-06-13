133 Apartments for rent in Pacifica, CA📍
Pacifica is a California city in San Mateo County, right on the coast of the Pacific Ocean. It’s set in a highly desirable location between the bustling city of San Francisco and the beautiful and serene Half Moon Bay. Its a place people love to go for surf and sand, and it draws in many visitors each year who take in the coast's gorgeous ocean, valleys and mountains.Rich in history, beauty and community spirit, Pacifica has something for everyone! Aside from the beauty of the scenic coastal town, Pacifica is filled with an abundance of exciting neighborhoods, delicious food, rich culture, and eclectic festivals.
Pacifica is not an inexpensive place to live, so before you start looking for apartments to rent, make sure that you are aware of the rental prices and cost of living. The median list price for homes muchhigher than the national average and is steadily on the rise. About 93% of properties are single family homes and 3.6% are condos. Make sure to educate yourself on the rental laws and regulations before you move. It’s definitely worth it to come out to the area to visit a few times before you settle on anything. It’s one of the most expensive areas of the U. S. to live in, so you’ll want to make sure that you have all your bases covered and are getting the most bang for your buck! You might have to sign waivers letting you know about things like possible mold, asbestos, lead paint, etc., so be careful of what you are signing. These are the types of things landlords can get away with when the demand for property is so high. Knowledge is power so come in fully armed! Be prepared; have all your paperwork with you and ready to go. You don’t want to waste a single second having to call around to secure your references or proof of income because apartments here go like hot cakes. Come in with a professional attitude and demeanor and be prepared to read through the fine print and sign on the spot if you find a place you love.
Pacifica is divided up into roughly twelve neighborhoods and they each have a distinct and varied manner. Some are known for their coastal views and beautiful sunsets, while others are famous for the waves of fog that sweep in every afternoon in true Northern Californian fashion. Here are some of the most popular neighborhoods.
Rockaway Beach: This is a scenic location that has lots of shopping and dining, especially considering the dearth of eating and entertainment options in Pacifica.
Linda Mar Beach: This is the spot to go for surfers and for tourists looking for a beautiful beach vacation. It also stays sunny most of the time and avoids the daily fog that other areas see!
Fairmont: A great place to find apartments for rent, Fairmont is a beautiful community that offers the pleasures of the ocean air and the allure of classy apartments.
Pacific Manor: Just off Highway 1, this neighborhood is home to the Pacific Manor Shopping Center Area, which has everything you could possibly need to survive life in NorCal.
Vallemar: A small town feel with a strong sense of community, Vallemar has a good mix of elderly people, business people, families and surfers.
With the beach on one side and mountains on the other, Pacifica is a wonderful place to live for people with an adventurous spirit. You can spend your mornings surfing and your afternoons hiking or biking through the mountain trails! San Francisco is only about 20 minutes away by car (with no traffic), so if you need a little more action and excitement in your life you don’t have to go far for it! Living on the coastline of the Pacific Ocean affords all kinds of opportunities for fun. The people are friendly and well-educated, which is likely how so many can afford such high rents!
June 2020 Pacifica Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Pacifica Rent Report. Pacifica rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pacifica rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Pacifica rents declined significantly over the past month
Pacifica rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Pacifica stand at $3,051 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,833 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Pacifica's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the San Francisco Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Pacifica, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Francisco metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Oakland has seen rents fall by 1.2% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,201.
- Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,777, while one-bedrooms go for $2,211.
- San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,484; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Pacifica
As rents have increased slightly in Pacifica, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Pacifica is less affordable for renters.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
- Pacifica's median two-bedroom rent of $3,833 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% increase in Pacifica.
- While Pacifica's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Denver saw a decrease of 0.4%.
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Pacifica than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Pacifica is nearly three-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.