133 Apartments for rent in Pacifica, CA

Neighborhoods

Pacifica is divided up into roughly twelve neighborhoods and they each have a distinct and varied manner. Some are known for their coastal views and beautiful sunsets, while others are famous for the waves of fog that sweep in every afternoon in true Northern Californian fashion. Here are some of the most popular neighborhoods.

Rockaway Beach: This is a scenic location that has lots of shopping and dining, especially considering the dearth of eating and entertainment options in Pacifica.

Linda Mar Beach: This is the spot to go for surfers and for tourists looking for a beautiful beach vacation. It also stays sunny most of the time and avoids the daily fog that other areas see!

Fairmont: A great place to find apartments for rent, Fairmont is a beautiful community that offers the pleasures of the ocean air and the allure of classy apartments.

Pacific Manor: Just off Highway 1, this neighborhood is home to the Pacific Manor Shopping Center Area, which has everything you could possibly need to survive life in NorCal.

Vallemar: A small town feel with a strong sense of community, Vallemar has a good mix of elderly people, business people, families and surfers.