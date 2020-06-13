Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

43 Apartments for rent in Tulare, CA

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1840 Paseo Del Lago
1840 Paseo del Lago, Tulare, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1116 sqft
This 3 bed, 2 bath condo is move in ready! This unit features a spacious living room with carpet throughout and plenty of room to entertain.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1756 Paseo Del Lago
1756 Paseo Del Lago, Tulare, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1116 sqft
This nice apartment home is located on North Paseo Del Lago in Tulare. The unit features a spacious living room extending into a separate dining area with an available bar stool seating area looking into the kitchen.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
620 N. Beatrice Drive
620 North Beatrice Drive, Tulare, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1276 sqft
620 N. Beatrice Drive - Tulare - Has Carpet And Linoleum Flooring. Central Air And Heating. Screened in Back Patio. Fenced Back Yard. Schools: Garden, Cherry, Western Includes: Yard Care No Pets Allowed (RLNE5799466)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
554 Auburn Street
554 North Auburn Street, Tulare, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1140 sqft
554 Auburn - Tulare - This Home Has New Hardwood, and Carpet Flooring Throughout. Kitchen Area Has A Dishwasher, Gas Range Stove, Built-In Microwave. Front Security Door. Has An Attached Two Car Garage. No Pets Please.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
601 N. Welch Drive
601 Welch Drive, Tulare, CA
2 Bedrooms
$795
601 N. Welch Drive - Tulare - This Apartment Has Laundry Hook-Ups And A Small Yard. No Pets Allowed. Includes: Water, Sewer, Trash, And Yard Care Schools: Garden, Cherry, Western No Pets Allowed (RLNE5454810)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
246 N. N Street, Apt 2
246 North N Street, Tulare, CA
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
246 N. N Street, Apt 2 Available 06/26/20 246 N. N Street, Apt 2 - Tulare - This Two Story Apartment Has Tile Flooring Throughout. Central Air And Heating. Living Room And Dinning Room Area. No Pets Please.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
560 S. G Street
560 South G Street, Tulare, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1620 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
560 S. G - Tulare - This Home Has A Bonus Storage Area. New Bathroom Flooring. Has New Gas Range Stove. Has Indoor Laundry Hook-Ups. Has Single Carport Space And Off Street Parking. No Pets Please.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2111 Bella Oaks Drive
2111 Bella Oaks Drive, Tulare, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
Charming apartment home located on Bella Oaks Drive! - This 3 bed, 2 bath condo is move in ready! This unit features a spacious living room with newer carpet and plenty of room to entertain.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2226 Poppyview Place
2226 Poppyview Pl, Tulare, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1504 sqft
2226 Poppyview - Tulare - This Home Is Two Stories. Has Carpet And Linoleum Flooring. Central Air And Heating. Kitchen Area Has A Gas Stove And Dishwasher. Has An Attached Two Car Garage. Laundry Hook-Ups. No Pets Please.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2679 Tecopa Avenue
2679 Tecopa Avenue, Tulare, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1476 sqft
2679 Tecopa Avenue Available 07/17/20 2679 Tecopa Avenue - Tulare - This Home Has An Additional Room That Can Be used As An Office Or Formal Sitting Room. Kitchen Area Has A Stove And Dishwasher. Laundry Hook-Ups.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1987 Stagecoach Place
1987 Stagecoach Place, Tulare, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1823 sqft
1987 Stagecoach Place Available 07/01/20 1987 Stagecoach Place - Tulare - This Home Has Carpet And Tile Flooring. Has A Fireplace. Laundry Room Area With Washer* And Dryer*. Blinds Throughout. Central Air And Heating And Water Cooler.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
255 M Street
255 N M St, Tulare, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 255 M Street in Tulare. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
356 N. H Street, Apt B
356 North H Street, Tulare, CA
2 Bedrooms
$750
356 N H Street, Apt B - This Apartment Has Tile Flooring Throughout. Water Cooler And Wall Heater. Kitchen Area Has A Gas Range Stove. Blinds Throughout. One Carport Space. No Pets Please.

Last updated October 10 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
798 W. Pleasant Avenue
798 W Pleasant Ave, Tulare, CA
2 Bedrooms
$795
950 sqft
798 W. Pleasant Avenue Available 10/25/19 798 Pleasant - Tulare - This Apartment Has Carpet And Linoleum Flooring. Central Air And Heating. Blinds Throughout. Kitchen Area Has A Gas Stove. Has Laundry Hook-Ups. No Pets Please. Carport Parking.
Results within 5 miles of Tulare

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
2902 South Jacob Street
2902 South Jacob Street, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1667 sqft
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available Now This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
915 West Packwood Court
915 West Packwood Court, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1329 sqft
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26492 MULANAX Dr
26492 Mulanax Drive, Tulare County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2400 sqft
26492 MULANAX Dr Available 07/01/20 - (RLNE5835443)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2934 S. Montecito
2934 South Montecito Court, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2578 sqft
Beautiful Home in Southwest Visalia with Pool - This home spacious has tile throughout and a bonus room off the master bedroom. Pool and yard care are included. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5767275)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2834 S. Conyer
2834 South Conyer Street, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2025 sqft
2834 S. Conyer - Visalia - This Home Is Two Stories. New Paint And New Light Fixtures. Has Carpet And Tile Flooring. Has A Formal Dinning Room, Breakfast Nook, And Living Room With A Fireplace Area. Upstairs Fireplace Area In The Master Bedroom.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2835 South Avocado Court
2835 South Avocado Court, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
2835 South Avocado Court Available 07/15/20 Spacious Home in a Quiet Culdesac near El Diamante! - Available Mid July!This gorgeous home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and is located in a very desirable neighborhood near great schools in SW

Last updated June 8 at 05:42pm
1 Unit Available
1420 West Walnut Avenue
1420 West Walnut Avenue, Visalia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Nice 2/1 apartment with newer carpet. Has a small backyard and patio. Laundry room available near unit. ------------------------------------------------ This property is being managed by CROWN REALTY exclusively.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2721 W Hemlock Ct
2721 West Hemlock Court, Visalia, CA
1 Bedroom
$650
283 sqft
Sunset - Property Id: 249674 Fully furnished room with a private bath. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249674 Property Id 249674 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5663719)
Results within 10 miles of Tulare
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
4 Units Available
ReNew Visalia
3315 S Lovers Ln, Tulare County, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1231 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
2842 West Sedona Avenue
2842 West Sedona Avenue, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
This nice 3 bed, 2 bath home is located in NW Visalia in a quiet neighborhood. The home features a spacious living room with a fireplace and plenty of natural light.

Median Rent in Tulare

Last updated May 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Tulare is $685, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $890.
Studio
$680
1 Bed
$685
2 Beds
$890
3+ Beds
$1,274
City GuideTulare
"Tulare dust in a farm boy's nose. Wondering where the freight train goes. Standin' in the field by the railroad track. Cursin' the strap on my cotton sack." -- Merle Haggard

OK, you may get a little dusty in the hot, arid summers of Tulare, but youll also get a lot of moxie. Tulare not only burned down three times during its first 14 years, but residents were also left economically devastated when the railroad moved its headquarters away in 1891. Rather than kicking at the ashes and dust, the Tulare folks bounced back, rebuilding the city as needed and turning to farming for their livelihood. Heck, they even found ways to bring adequate water to nourish their crops and now thrive with a population of nearly 61,000.

Moving to Tulare

How much does it cost?

You are not likely to break the bank all that bad moving to Tulare, as rents are typically much lower than most of the rest of the state. You'll hear your wallet thanking you.

What would help my apartment search in Tulare?

Scouting out the neighborhood vacancy rates can help refine your search, as some areas of Tulare stay pretty well-packed. You also want to arm yourself with the usual lineup of helpful documents. These include a proof of income, your current credit report and even reference letters from people who can tout your fine tenant tendencies.

What else do I need to know?

One of the highlights of the city is its location, location, location. No, youre not on the cusp of the Pacific Ocean. Nor are you anywhere near San Diegos Seaworld. But you are in a central location that has easy access to plenty of major thoroughfares that can take you to either Los Angeles or San Francisco Bay in less than four hours. You also get immediate access to Freeway 99 and about a 40-minute ride to Interstate 5, which takes you up the California coast to Oregon and Washington state. Just keep your eyes on the road on I-5, as it is one sensationally scenic route.

Tulare Neighborhoods

The 16.6 square miles that make up Tulare have a very distinct population layout. The three neighborhoods that stretch to Tulares outer boundaries give you three massive areas of open space. Then you get 11 comparatively teeny neighborhoods all crammed in the middle of town. While the overall population density of Tulare clocks in at an average 3,668 people per square mile, opt for the outer neighborhoods and you'll have fewer neighbors in a zone that has 40 or fewer folks per square mile.

Tagus/Midvalley: Plenty of elbow room, two bedroom and studio apartments and smaller, single-family dwellings are the norm in this northwestern corner of the city. Youll also find extremely affordable rents and a high percentage of five or more cars per household. Guess you need to drive a lot with all that open space. $$

Waukena: Waukena sits directly below Tagus, making up the southwestern corner of the city. Once again you get a California address without the usual mind-boggling California rents. Heck, NeighborhoodScout says rental homes in this area are less costly than 98 percent of neighborhoods throughout the entire state. $

Swall: Head over to the third elbow-room-happy neighborhood that makes up the eastern half of Tulare and youre heading to a place called Swall. Even though Swall isnt that swell a name, it does seem to have a swell vibe with a vacancy rate that dips lower than five percent. You get a little less elbow room and a leap in the rent above the other sprawling neighborhoods. $$$$$

City Center: Move to the smack-dab middle of Tulare and you land in the appropriately named City Center. The City Center has about the same population density as Swall, but a higher vacancy rate and more affordable rents. Heres where you can finally find your apartment complexes and high-rise apartments for rent. $$

E. San Joaquin Avenue/N. Blackstone Street: Directly north of City Center and the rents are a shade higher yet still affordable. You can forget about the massive elbow room in this small chunk of land. This area is stocked with well-established homes and it stays pretty packed, with a vacancy rate that can dip as low as two percent. $$$

E. Cross Avenue/N. Blackstone Street: Hop north of N. Blackstone Street and you find some of the lowest crime rates in town on a triangular-shaped hunk of land. Rents are a shade higher than its E. San Joaquin Avenue neighbor but finding an apartment or rental property is easier with vacancy rates hitting about six percent. $$$$

Living in Tulare

If you dig cattle, goats, chickens, seeds, backhoes and all things farm-related, then youll instantly dig Tulare. Tulare still has a largely agricultural vibe, although folks do work in other fields (pun not intended). Youll find loads of residents working in service and sales jobs as well as the highest population of women working in the repair and maintenance industry in cities of 50,000 or more.

As you might guess, your own farming venture may be more successful in the outer areas with plenty of elbow room rather than in one of the more densely populated apartment complexes in the citys central areas.

What do people do for fun?

What, goats, chickens and backhoes arent enough fun for ya? Seriously, though, the City of Tulare website says the citys central business district has plenty of goodies for the taking. These include the quaint tree-lined streets and equally quaint gift and antique shops contrasted with a lineup of your usual big box stores and the only factory outlet in the region. Yes, it even adds that corner line about getting "the best of both worlds" - the small town charm and personalized service as well as the "big-city self-sufficiency." Sigh.

Why do some households have so many cars?

The high car population of Tulare may be a mystery, but it is a pretty well-known fact that most California cities require a car just to get where you need or want to go. True, Tulare County has a bus line and youre only 15 miles away from the nearest Amtrak station, but youll probably still want to take a cue from your new neighbors and keep at least one vehicle handy.

Do people like to visit Tulare?

While the city itself may not be a tourist trap per se, save for travelers who really dig cattle and goats, Tulare County is a veritable wonderland of, well, wonders. Tulare County is home to Sequoia National Park and National Forest as well as a wild range of wilderness areas that include Golden Trout, Domeland and Mineral King.

If youre big on hiking, biking, skiing, fishing or boating, then even if you didnt live in the county youd be big on visiting Tulare. Oh, and folks do visit both the city and the county when it comes to exporting all the farm-grown delicacies. Tulare County boasts being the no. 2 producer of agricultural commodities in the U.S.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Tulare?
In Tulare, the median rent is $680 for a studio, $685 for a 1-bedroom, $890 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,274 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Tulare, check out our monthly Tulare Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Tulare?
Some of the colleges located in the Tulare area include California State University-Fresno, Porterville College, and California State University-Bakersfield. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Tulare?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Tulare from include Fresno, Bakersfield, Porterville, Delano, and Oildale.

