Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

101 Apartments for rent in Hemet, CA

1 Unit Available
1298 Granite Dr
1298 Granite Drive, Hemet, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1622 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1298 Granite Dr in Hemet. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
425 Avenida Miravella
425 Avenida Miravella, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1153 sqft
This SENIOR home when you walk up to it is completely rocked and low maintenance. Walk into the home and you enter into a freshly painted home with a large living room with a gas burning fireplace.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1219 CABRILLO DRIVE
1219 Cabrillo Drive, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
1219 CABRILLO DRIVE Available 06/15/20 55+ SENIOR COMMUNITY - MANUFACTURED HOME - BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - 2 bed + 2 bath + huge bonus room - much more than meets the eye. there are additonal square feet with patio addition . large back yard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
721 S. Santa Fe Street
721 South Santa Fe Street, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1060 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House in Hemet. Available Now. - 721 S. Santa Fe St., Hemet, 92534. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, $1,325/Month, $1,325/Deposit, Approx. 1060 Sq. Ft., Month-to-Month lease. Tenant pays ALL utilities. No pets allowed.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
789 Cortez Drive
789 Cortez Drive, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1166 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom house in Del Sol 55+ Community available on 4/6/2020. - 789 Cortez Dr., Hemet, 92545 - Del Sol 55+ Community. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, $1,200/Month, $1,200/Deposit, Approx. 1,170 Sq. Ft., Month-to-Month Lease, Lease Listing ONLY.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
185 Janzen
185 Janzen Way, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1780 sqft
Great 55+ Masters Plan 1 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom In Hemet Four Seasons - This is a great 55+ years old or older Community Masters Plan 1 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom + Den/Office in the wonderful Four Seasons of Hemet! 1750 sqft with private backyard with

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1355 Via La Presa
1355 Via La Presa, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1513 sqft
55+ Nice home. 2 bedroom, 2 bath , 2 car garage 1513 Sqft.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
841 San Ramon
841 San Ramon Drive, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1040 sqft
Upscale Sierra Dawn 55+ community - Clean & spacious 2 bed 2 bath home with a refrigerator. New flooring throughout, large shed & covered carport. 1,040 sq. ft. of living space, with built in drawers. Indoor laundry makes life easy. $1095.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
751 San Ignacio Drive - San Ignacio
751 San Ignacio Drive, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1440 sqft
55+ Spacious 2 bed 2 bath SIERRA DAWN HOME! - This is a spacious 2 bed 2 bath home! 1,440 sq. ft. of living space all light and airy. Two large sheds, covered patio, closed in laundry room, add on room, & plenty of storage space. Only $1095.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1276 EUCLID ST
1276 Euclid Street, Hemet, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1392 sqft
COZY SENIOR HOME - AVAILABLE NOW! This cute 3 bed, 2 bath home in 55+ Seniors Only Tract features a low maintenance front and back yard, cozy fireplace in living room, newer cabinets in kitchen, and tile floors throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
802 Santo Tomas Drive
802 Santo Tomas Drive, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1368 sqft
Just Reduced! Gorgeous 55+ home on a quiet street within the Sierra Dawn community. This spacious unit opens up to a large living room with tons of natural window light connected to a dining area with elegant built-in storage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1265 Olive Tree Lane - D
1265 Olive Tree Lane, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Refurbished quaint two bedrooms upstairs unit with a private upper large patio and new appliances. This unit features laminate flooring, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and very spacious rooms.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
100 Susan Lane
100 Susan Lane, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
996 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath 55+ home in Hemet. This home features new carpet and fresh paint. The Living room opens to the dining room with a ceiling fan. Indoor Laundry room with utility sink and lots of shelves for storage. New Aluminum garage door.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
598 W Montrose Avenue
598 West Montrose Avenue, Hemet, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
Free rent offered through May 2020! Ready for the most beautiful house ever? Newly renovated on a tree-lined street creating a tranquil experience.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
437 N Santa Fe Street
437 North Santa Fe Street, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
719 sqft
Recently updated!! This tidy home includes two bedrooms, a bath, living room and kitchen. Outside is a fenced yard off of Santa Fe, and a single car garage plus a carport off the alley access at the rear.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2129 Woodberry Avenue
2129 Woodberry Avenue, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
700 sqft
Beautiful apartment on upper level of apartment complex. The apartment has brand new flooring, Paint, upgraded kitchen with new stove. This apartment has been freshly cleaned and move in ready. Water and trash is included.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1963 Nuevo Street
1963 Nuevo Street, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
827 sqft
Wonderful senior 55+ Home located in Valle Hermosa! This home features an open floor plan, large living room, kitchen with direct garage access and the kitchen eating area right off the living room! 2 nice size bedroom and one full bathroom! There

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2975 Cypress St.
2975 Cypress Street, Hemet, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1708 sqft
Beautiful Hemet Home! - Brand new carpet, paint and flooring. Walk into a tile entrance that opens into a large Living room and Dining room. Continue on into the Family room with a Fireplace.

Last updated April 10 at 01:58am
1 Unit Available
2126 Avenida Olivos
2126 Avenida Olivos, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
827 sqft
Must be at least 55 years old! Clean 2 bedroom 1 bath home for rent in Valle Hermosa Senior Community. One car attached garage with automatic opener. Covered patio and storage shed. Low maintenance landscaping, fenced rear yard.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Equestrian Downs
1 Unit Available
1391 Huckleberry Ln
1391 Huckleberry Lane, San Jacinto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2644 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Equestrian Downs
1 Unit Available
1148 Arrowhead Avenue
1148 Arrowhead Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2214 sqft
Large home in San Jacinto with 4 bedrooms and a loft. Seller recently installed new carpet, new appliances, new cabinetry, as well as painted the home.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
312 Pomegranate Street
312 Pomegranate St, San Jacinto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2338 sqft
Stonecrest at the Cove - 312 Pomegranate Street - Stonecrest at the Cove - New Homes Designed by KB - Conveniently located to the I 215 and Hwy. 74. Planned community sports park and multiple playgrounds.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heritage
1 Unit Available
164 N Victoria Avenue
164 North Victoria Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2102 sqft
164 N Victoria Avenue Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rose Ranch
1 Unit Available
1867 Montara Way
1867 Montara Way, San Jacinto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3028 sqft
1867 Montara Way Available 06/22/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Median Rent in Hemet

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Hemet is $1,015, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,270.
Studio
$848
1 Bed
$1,015
2 Beds
$1,270
3+ Beds
$1,784
City GuideHemet
"It was a picturesque life, with more of sentiment and gayety in it, more also that was truly dramatic, more romance, than will ever be seen again on those sunny shores. The aroma of it all lingers there still; industries and inventions have not yet slain it; it will last out its century,—in fact, it can never be quite lost, so long as there is left standing one such house as the Señora Moreno’s. " (Helen Hunt Jackson, “Ramona”)

More than 80,000 people call Hemet home. Located in the San Jacinto Valley of California, this city's residents enjoy mild weather and long, beautiful months of summer. Hemet owes its existence to the creation of Lake Hemet nearby, which is a man-made water reservoir built for the agricultural industry. Modern Hemet is much less agriculturally-inclined, however, as its main industries are health, education, retail trade, and government services. For the last 20 years this city has been designated an official Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation because of the city's dedication to local forest conservation.

Economy, Hemet-Style

The majority of jobs in Hemet are provided in the health and education sectors as well as in government services and retail stores. Several prominent department stores such as Walmart, Target and Lowe's are constant providers of both part-time and full-time employment, as well as inexpensive shopping and grocery outlets.

If you have experience in the healthcare industry or are considering a university program with this career in mind, there are many places to find work in Hemet. Valley Health system is actually the second-largest employer in the city next to the Hemet Unified School District. ManorCare Health Services and Ramona VNA & Hospice also offer top-quality patient care as well as stable and productive jobs for Hemet residents.

The Hemet Unified School District incorporates many preschools, elementary schools, middle schools and high schools from Hemet and the surrounding area. With over 4000 employees, this is by far the largest employer in Hemet. Employee roles within this District include teachers, administrators, department managers, principals and teaching assistants.

Other jobs are available in the construction and labor industries, which provide new housing development, landscaping services and other city maintenance services in Hemet. The majority of Hemet residents are employed either full-time or part-time within the education and health industries, and they are proud to work with their city´s children and ailing residents to provide proper care and education.

Love That Southern California Sun

Hemet is 80 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles, which means it is subject to the dry heat that makes southern California glisten. The city gets about 11 inches of rain per year, and a whole lot of sunshine. At the height of the summer heat in July, Hemet residents often experience temperatures of 100 degrees Fahrenheit (better get that Slip 'n Slide ready!), while at the peak of the cold winter weather in January temperatures can dip down to 38 degrees Fahrenheit.

Surprisingly, snow is not unheard of here in the winter months! Don´t get too excited about the prospect of a white Christmas, though, since when Hemet does experience a rare day of snow, the white stuff doesn't even make it to the ground before melting away in the dry air (although you gotta give that snow a hand for trying). Climate experts estimate that on average, Hemet enjoys 271 days of sunshine each year, which is happily in stark contrast to the least-sunny place in the United States -- Elkins, West Virginia -- which experiences about 50.

Surviving and Thriving

Hemet is home to the Ramona Pageant, or as it is now called, the Ramona Outdoor Play. The Pageant began in 1923 as an outdoor play based on the novel "Ramona" by Helen Hunt Jackson. With a cast of 300 residents and amateur actors, "Ramona" is enacted in the Ramona Bowl (see the theme?), which is an outdoor natural amphitheater with great theatrical acoustics. The play is performed over three consecutive weekends in April and May.

Hemet residents also spend sunny days at Lake Hemet, The Diamond Valley Golf Club or Reed Valley Ranch. The weather is ideal most of the year to spend time outdoors enjoying the forested areas, the lake and horseback riding trails. If you are looking for some air-conditioned fun, the Regal Hemet Cinema 12 complex has the traditional movie-and-popcorn combination to complete your evening.

Rentals in Hemet

When it comes to full-sized houses for rent, Hemet boasts a very affordable price range. Apartment hunting in Hemet will reveal many beautiful apartments for a price that you won't have to break the bank to meet. Apartments in Hemet come equipped with air conditioning but most require that tenants pay for their electrical usage individually.

If you are house-hunting in Hemet, you will be able to find many beautiful, well-kept properties that are cable-ready, air conditioned and in the case of apartment buildings, inclusive of a community pool, gym and even tennis courts. The damage deposit for a new place to live in this city is generally less than one full month's rent.

June 2020 Hemet Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hemet Rent Report. Hemet rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hemet rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Hemet rents increased moderately over the past month

Hemet rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 3.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hemet stand at $1,016 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,270 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Hemet's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hemet, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Hemet rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Hemet, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Hemet is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Hemet's median two-bedroom rent of $1,270 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.0% increase in Hemet.
    • While Hemet's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hemet than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,662, which is more than twice the price in Hemet.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Hemet?
    In Hemet, the median rent is $848 for a studio, $1,015 for a 1-bedroom, $1,270 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,784 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hemet, check out our monthly Hemet Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Hemet?
    Some of the colleges located in the Hemet area include University of California-Irvine, University of California-Riverside, University of California-San Diego, Chaffey College, and Concordia University-Irvine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Hemet?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hemet from include San Diego, Anaheim, Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, and Irvine.

