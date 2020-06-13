101 Apartments for rent in Hemet, CA📍
More than 80,000 people call Hemet home. Located in the San Jacinto Valley of California, this city's residents enjoy mild weather and long, beautiful months of summer. Hemet owes its existence to the creation of Lake Hemet nearby, which is a man-made water reservoir built for the agricultural industry. Modern Hemet is much less agriculturally-inclined, however, as its main industries are health, education, retail trade, and government services. For the last 20 years this city has been designated an official Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation because of the city's dedication to local forest conservation.
The majority of jobs in Hemet are provided in the health and education sectors as well as in government services and retail stores. Several prominent department stores such as Walmart, Target and Lowe's are constant providers of both part-time and full-time employment, as well as inexpensive shopping and grocery outlets.
If you have experience in the healthcare industry or are considering a university program with this career in mind, there are many places to find work in Hemet. Valley Health system is actually the second-largest employer in the city next to the Hemet Unified School District. ManorCare Health Services and Ramona VNA & Hospice also offer top-quality patient care as well as stable and productive jobs for Hemet residents.
The Hemet Unified School District incorporates many preschools, elementary schools, middle schools and high schools from Hemet and the surrounding area. With over 4000 employees, this is by far the largest employer in Hemet. Employee roles within this District include teachers, administrators, department managers, principals and teaching assistants.
Other jobs are available in the construction and labor industries, which provide new housing development, landscaping services and other city maintenance services in Hemet. The majority of Hemet residents are employed either full-time or part-time within the education and health industries, and they are proud to work with their city´s children and ailing residents to provide proper care and education.
Hemet is 80 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles, which means it is subject to the dry heat that makes southern California glisten. The city gets about 11 inches of rain per year, and a whole lot of sunshine. At the height of the summer heat in July, Hemet residents often experience temperatures of 100 degrees Fahrenheit (better get that Slip 'n Slide ready!), while at the peak of the cold winter weather in January temperatures can dip down to 38 degrees Fahrenheit.
Surprisingly, snow is not unheard of here in the winter months! Don´t get too excited about the prospect of a white Christmas, though, since when Hemet does experience a rare day of snow, the white stuff doesn't even make it to the ground before melting away in the dry air (although you gotta give that snow a hand for trying). Climate experts estimate that on average, Hemet enjoys 271 days of sunshine each year, which is happily in stark contrast to the least-sunny place in the United States -- Elkins, West Virginia -- which experiences about 50.
Hemet is home to the Ramona Pageant, or as it is now called, the Ramona Outdoor Play. The Pageant began in 1923 as an outdoor play based on the novel "Ramona" by Helen Hunt Jackson. With a cast of 300 residents and amateur actors, "Ramona" is enacted in the Ramona Bowl (see the theme?), which is an outdoor natural amphitheater with great theatrical acoustics. The play is performed over three consecutive weekends in April and May.
Hemet residents also spend sunny days at Lake Hemet, The Diamond Valley Golf Club or Reed Valley Ranch. The weather is ideal most of the year to spend time outdoors enjoying the forested areas, the lake and horseback riding trails. If you are looking for some air-conditioned fun, the Regal Hemet Cinema 12 complex has the traditional movie-and-popcorn combination to complete your evening.
When it comes to full-sized houses for rent, Hemet boasts a very affordable price range. Apartment hunting in Hemet will reveal many beautiful apartments for a price that you won't have to break the bank to meet. Apartments in Hemet come equipped with air conditioning but most require that tenants pay for their electrical usage individually.
If you are house-hunting in Hemet, you will be able to find many beautiful, well-kept properties that are cable-ready, air conditioned and in the case of apartment buildings, inclusive of a community pool, gym and even tennis courts. The damage deposit for a new place to live in this city is generally less than one full month's rent.
June 2020 Hemet Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Hemet Rent Report. Hemet rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hemet rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Hemet rents increased moderately over the past month
Hemet rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 3.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hemet stand at $1,016 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,270 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Hemet's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Riverside Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hemet, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
- Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
- Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.
- San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
Hemet rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased moderately in Hemet, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Hemet is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
- Hemet's median two-bedroom rent of $1,270 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.0% increase in Hemet.
- While Hemet's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hemet than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,662, which is more than twice the price in Hemet.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.