115 Apartments for rent in Dublin, CA

Neighborhoods in Dublin

This is a big city, with about 15 square miles of land and a rapidly growing population. When you are looking for homes for rent in Dublin, it is a good idea to consider the various neighborhoods located here and determine which offers the lifestyle and features that you are most interested in. The following are some of the largest neighborhoods in the city.

Collier Canyon: Most of this area is just the canyon area itself. It is remote and not inhabited. However, toward the southern portion, near Fallon Road, you will find a wide range of home options in this area. There are a few houses for rent here, most of which feature a larger lot size. A few apartment complexes may be in this area, too, but this is less common since this is a higherincome area. Ted Fairfield Park is located within the borders of this community.

El Charro: In this region, which is just to the east of Collier Canyon, there are a few subdivisions present. Fallon Sports Park is located here, which makes for some of the best in baseball diamonds and soccer fields. It is nearly all residential, though, without any type of commercial activity aside from a few stores in the strip malls. The homes here are mostly single-family homes without a lot of apartments or duplexes.

Schaefer Ranch: In this community, you will find the Summit and Schaefer Ranch, a subdivision of homes that are high-end and larger. The Dublin Hills Regional Park takes up a large portion of the neighborhood toward the center. Toward the east portion of the city, a few smaller residential areas exist as well. Dolan Park is also located in this region of the city. It is just a few miles off I-580 too, making it easy for those commuting to and from work.

Komandorski Village: This area is a more densely populated portion of Dublin. This is where you will find apartments for rent, including a few high-rise complexes. It is home to FCI Dublin and Santa Rita Jail. The Tassajara Creek Regional Park, Emerald Glen Tennis Courts, and the Emerald Glen Skate Park are located in this region, too. Many of the homes in this area are along Tassajara Road, toward the eastern portion. Nevertheless, it is an excellent location.

San Ramon: In this region, you will find a very densely populated area, but mostly in walking neighborhoods. The largest area is along Silvergate Drive, where the homes are moderately sized. Mape Memorial Park is located here as well.

Tassajara Road Area: In this neighborhood, you will find the Extended Stay America Dublin. Emerald Glen Skate Park is just to the north. The homes in the Tassajara Road area are small to larger, depending on the subdivision. Homes for rent here may include a few duplexes, too. Hacienda Crossings, located toward the south of the community, is the main shopping area with chain stores.

Dublin-Doughetery: In this area, which runs along Scarlett Drive and extends west to I-680, you will find a mostly residential area. Stagecoach Park is located here, and The Valley Center Shopping area is near the main thoroughfare, which is Donald D. Doyle Hwy. Most of the homes are in smaller subdivisions. Homes range from single-family homes for rent to apartment complexes. This is a more affordable area of the city, and it is also easy to get to since it's right off the freeway.

Amador Valley: A bit further east is Amador Valley. The Dougherty Hills Park and Dougherty Hills Dog Park are located in this area. A bit to the east is Stagecoach Park. This is a higher end community, and many of the homes here are larger estates. You will find some smaller apartments here, but it is nearly all single-family homes on larger lots.