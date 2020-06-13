115 Apartments for rent in Dublin, CA

Apartment List
Median Rent in Dublin

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Dublin is $3,043, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $3,824.
Studio
$2,476
1 Bed
$3,043
2 Beds
$3,824
3+ Beds
$5,144
City GuideDublin
In December 2011, in Dublin, California, the crew of "MythBusters" sent a cannonball skyward, and it hit a residence close to where the show was filming, damaging a car as well. Residents later dubbed the day, "Victory in the Battle for Dublin."

The city itself is a suburb located in the eastern portion of the San Francisco Bay Area in Alameda County. It is just to the north of I-580 and I-680. The city of 46,000 people, which was once called Amador, is home to some large companies, including Sybase, Inc., Medley Health, and Arlen Ness. It is home to the Parks Reserve Forces Training Area, also known as Camp Parks, and the Santa Rita Jail. For those people planning to move into the city, getting to know the area well is important.

Renting in Dublin

Though Dublin has a higher than average median household income, there is still a significant number of households that rent here. In fact, about 30 percent of the homes here are rentals. This includes apartments for rent, houses for rent, and a few duplexes for rent (though these are less commonly found), as well as rent to own homes. About 5 percent of the homes here are unoccupied at any given time.

To find the best apartments in the city, you should have good to excellent credit. You also will need to have a steady income and proof of it. Landlords also prefer a longer term contract, with at least the first two months paid, though to really get the best locations you may want to pay up to a year in advance. Overall, finding that luxurious apartment for rent here may be a possibility, but you will pay for those green views and dog parks.

Neighborhoods in Dublin

This is a big city, with about 15 square miles of land and a rapidly growing population. When you are looking for homes for rent in Dublin, it is a good idea to consider the various neighborhoods located here and determine which offers the lifestyle and features that you are most interested in. The following are some of the largest neighborhoods in the city.

Collier Canyon: Most of this area is just the canyon area itself. It is remote and not inhabited. However, toward the southern portion, near Fallon Road, you will find a wide range of home options in this area. There are a few houses for rent here, most of which feature a larger lot size. A few apartment complexes may be in this area, too, but this is less common since this is a higherincome area. Ted Fairfield Park is located within the borders of this community.

El Charro: In this region, which is just to the east of Collier Canyon, there are a few subdivisions present. Fallon Sports Park is located here, which makes for some of the best in baseball diamonds and soccer fields. It is nearly all residential, though, without any type of commercial activity aside from a few stores in the strip malls. The homes here are mostly single-family homes without a lot of apartments or duplexes.

Schaefer Ranch: In this community, you will find the Summit and Schaefer Ranch, a subdivision of homes that are high-end and larger. The Dublin Hills Regional Park takes up a large portion of the neighborhood toward the center. Toward the east portion of the city, a few smaller residential areas exist as well. Dolan Park is also located in this region of the city. It is just a few miles off I-580 too, making it easy for those commuting to and from work.

Komandorski Village: This area is a more densely populated portion of Dublin. This is where you will find apartments for rent, including a few high-rise complexes. It is home to FCI Dublin and Santa Rita Jail. The Tassajara Creek Regional Park, Emerald Glen Tennis Courts, and the Emerald Glen Skate Park are located in this region, too. Many of the homes in this area are along Tassajara Road, toward the eastern portion. Nevertheless, it is an excellent location.

San Ramon: In this region, you will find a very densely populated area, but mostly in walking neighborhoods. The largest area is along Silvergate Drive, where the homes are moderately sized. Mape Memorial Park is located here as well.

Tassajara Road Area: In this neighborhood, you will find the Extended Stay America Dublin. Emerald Glen Skate Park is just to the north. The homes in the Tassajara Road area are small to larger, depending on the subdivision. Homes for rent here may include a few duplexes, too. Hacienda Crossings, located toward the south of the community, is the main shopping area with chain stores.

Dublin-Doughetery: In this area, which runs along Scarlett Drive and extends west to I-680, you will find a mostly residential area. Stagecoach Park is located here, and The Valley Center Shopping area is near the main thoroughfare, which is Donald D. Doyle Hwy. Most of the homes are in smaller subdivisions. Homes range from single-family homes for rent to apartment complexes. This is a more affordable area of the city, and it is also easy to get to since it's right off the freeway.

Amador Valley: A bit further east is Amador Valley. The Dougherty Hills Park and Dougherty Hills Dog Park are located in this area. A bit to the east is Stagecoach Park. This is a higher end community, and many of the homes here are larger estates. You will find some smaller apartments here, but it is nearly all single-family homes on larger lots.

Living in Dublin

For those people who plan to move into an apartment in Dublin, you will find the area is a bit higher end than some of the other communities nearby. About 71 percent of the households have married couples, and about 37 percent are homes with kids. More than half of the residents living here commute into work. With the proximity to two major California freeways, this commute time is only about 24 minutes, which is considered better than average. About 77 percent of the people living in this community hold white-collar jobs. It's a very suburban area, and you will find it full of charming parks, and watch out for wildlife, too.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Dublin?
In Dublin, the median rent is $2,476 for a studio, $3,043 for a 1-bedroom, $3,824 for a 2-bedroom, and $5,144 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Dublin, check out our monthly Dublin Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Dublin?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Dublin include West Dublin.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Dublin?
Some of the colleges located in the Dublin area include California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, University of California-Berkeley, and University of California-San Francisco. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Dublin?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dublin from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.

