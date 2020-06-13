138 Apartments for rent in Newark, CA

Moving to Newar

KWith a vacancy rate of just over 3 percent, Newark, like the majority of the Bay Area, is a place wherein finding an apartment to rent takes time and research. Not to mention, you might not be able to get a lease on your first choice property. Be prepared to start looking as soon as you even consider moving, and be flexible--gymnast flexible. You won't likely need to sign off your first born, just don't be surprised when you are asked for high credit requirements and deposits. Take your search seriously and be prepared to give out more information than you might expect. Don't be late for showing appointments and remember to make the best first impression you can. It's important to remind yourself that it's likely every property you look at will have multiple applicants. Try to make yourself standout in positive ways to enhance your chances.

Newark has a population of around 43,000, making it a small player in the greater Bay Area real estate market. People seeking homes for rent in Newark typically work nearby or want easy access to the Dumbarton Bridge for a short commute. Another group of potential renters is made up by people who are just looking for a good place somewhere in the region. With the vacancy rate so low, that's a compromise that is frequently made. Winter is the slowest season when it comes to moving around these parts, so try to do your searching then, if possible. Even though it is relatively small, there are distinct neighborhoods in the city that offer different options. Here's a look at some of them.