Last updated June 13 2020

138 Apartments for rent in Newark, CA

Newark
19 Units Available
Sycamore Bay
37171 Sycamore St, Newark, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,256
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,762
1039 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Internet access and private alarm system. Community benefits include clubhouse, pool table and car wash area. Pet-friendly, and close to Ash Street Park.
Newark
7 Units Available
Cedar on the Blvd.
6054 Cedar Boulevard, Newark, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cedar on the Blvd. in Newark. View photos, descriptions and more!
Newark
3 Units Available
Sycamore Square
36777 Sycamore St, Newark, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
859 sqft
Excellent location in Newark, close to busy Thornton Ave. Residents enjoy in-unit bathtubs, microwave and range. Community offers BBQ area, gated access and one assigned parking space.

Newark
1 Unit Available
6968 Jarvis Ave.
6968 Jarvis Avenue, Newark, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1334 sqft
6968 Jarvis Ave. Available 07/01/20 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Townhouse with 2 Car Garage - Newark - Updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhouse with enclosed patio.

Newark
1 Unit Available
35189 Lido Blvd
35189 Lido Boulevard, Newark, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1232 sqft
Jarvis Gardens 3 bedroom 1.5 bath - Don't miss this gorgeous newly updated home! Spacious two-story 3 bedroom and 1.5 bath with Laundry inside unit.

Newark
1 Unit Available
36981 Newark Boulevard Unit E
36981 Newark Boulevard, Newark, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1330 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Newark
1 Unit Available
6421 Lupine Court
6421 Lupine Court, Newark, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
2335 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bath Gem in Newark - Beautiful newly updated four bedroom, two bath single family home on a corner lot with lots of charm.

Newark
1 Unit Available
6908 Jarvis Avenue
6908 Jarvis Avenue, Newark, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Bi-Level Town Home Ready for Lease Newark - Available now, a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Bi-Level town home, with 2 car attached garage in Newark.

Newark
1 Unit Available
8180 Rinconada Court
8180 Rinconada Court, Newark, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,590
2317 sqft
$3590 / 5 BR - 2317 S.F. - STUNNING NEWARK HOME 2 MINUTES FROM DUMBARTON - This may be the nicest rental home in Newark this close to the Dumbarton! Nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac, this home flows beautifully with vaulted ceilings and lots of light.

Newark
1 Unit Available
8518 Jetty Way
8518 Jetty Way, Newark, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,990
2033 sqft
8518 Jetty Way Available 07/03/20 BRAND NEW 4 BEDROOM MODEL HOME IN BAYSHORES OF NEWARK ! - This gorgeous 2018 model home is the largest and nicest rental home in the Bayshores of Newark.

Newark
1 Unit Available
39931 Cedar Blvd
39931 Cedar Boulevard, Newark, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,945
1283 sqft
Lori Lowe - 650-793-1263 - 1 Level, 1,283sf; Condo; End unit. Granite Counters & Carpet; All bedrooms are large size; Closet Organizer; W/D; 2 Balconies Beautiful Views; Recessed Lighting; Gated Complex: Elevator; Pool; Hot Tub; Fitness; Rec.

Newark
1 Unit Available
36792 Bishop Street
36792 Bishop Street, Newark, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1800 sqft
36792 Bishop Street Available 05/15/20 Pristine home! Custom quality. - Most agree that this home is a winner. Totally remodeled and upgraded to custom quality.
Results within 1 mile of Newark
Ardenwood
14 Units Available
Ardenwood Forest
5016 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,875
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
864 sqft
On Paseo Padre Parkway just minutes from I-880. All-electric kitchens, built-in fireplaces, and washers and dryers inside the units. Huge bedrooms, and water, garbage, and sewage are included.
Cabrillo
10 Units Available
Countrywood
4555 Thornton Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,224
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
630 sqft
Situated in a tranquil, park-like setting, Countrywood Apartment Homes offers you the relaxation you crave and the variety of choices you deserve.
Sundale
8 Units Available
Sundale North Apartments
39900 Blacow Rd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
935 sqft
Sundale North and South...the place to live for commuter convenience and comfort. This garden style community has four sparkling pools, two BBQ areas, dry saunas, and a beautiful clubhouse for private parties.
Baylands
14 Units Available
Archstone Fremont Center
39410 Civic Center Dr, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,282
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,792
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,492
1596 sqft
Stunning, mid-rise community near Fremont Hub and Fremont Plaza. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, business center, pool, media room and internet cafe. Green community. Garage available. Pet-friendly.
Cabrillo
6 Units Available
Pinebrook Apartments
35995 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,094
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
825 sqft
A two-story community with a beautiful courtyard, resort-like pool and greenspace. Smoke-free. Apartments feature updated appliances and a patio or balcony. Onsite carports, gym and grill area. Near the high school.
Northgate
20 Units Available
Northgate Savoy
34077 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Northgate Community Park, shopping and schools. Units come with vertical blinds, ceiling fans and cable hookups. Community includes on-site laundry, parking and pool.
Centerville
5 Units Available
Metro Fremont
4444 Hansen Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located where the East Bay meets the Silicon Valley, Metro Fremont apartments is a commuter’s haven. Our newly renovated community with one and two-bedroom floorplans is the perfect place to call home.
8 Units Available
Casa Serena
36000 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,050
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
835 sqft
At Casa Serena, our floor plans are designed with you in mind and offer the flexibility you need to make the most out of your new home. From studios to one and two-bedroom apartments, you will find the home that's "just right" for you.

South Sundale
1 Unit Available
4754 Natalie Ave
4754 Natalie Avenue, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1036 sqft
$2,900/mo. KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1959 Sq. Footage: 1036 sqft.

Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
5408 Shattuck Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94555
5408 Shattuck Avenue, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,650
2013 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed3f334258803615eee3a23 UPGRADED in April-May 2020 Close to Facebook, Tesla, Amazon, Google, Oracle & other Silicon Valley companies.

Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
34311 Eucalyptus Terrace
34311 Eucalyptus Terrace, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,895
1929 sqft
34311 Eucalyptus Terrace, Fremont CA 94555 - This property is available NOW. This two-story house ideally located in Fremont features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, living room, dining area and two-car garage.

Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
34152 Finnigan Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555
34152 Finnigan Terrace, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1857 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eceadd7d16b4b33942ac2b4 Gorgeous home in Forest Park area, 2 story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1850 Sq ft.

Median Rent in Newark

Last updated Mar. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Newark is $2,374, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,983.
Studio
$1,932
1 Bed
$2,374
2 Beds
$2,983
3+ Beds
$4,013
City GuideNewark
"Hey, we're not New Jersey!" While that's not the official motto of Newark, California, perhaps it should be. The two cities have little in common beyond both being in the United States. Well, they are both close to oceans, albeit different ones. The California incarnation takes its name from Newark Castle in Port Glasgow, Scotland, not the English city that inspired the naming of Newark, New Jersey.

Newark is what's known as an enclave city, meaning it is surrounded by another larger city. Think the Vatican, but with less impressive museums and not quite as much ceremony on the cultural calendar. With the city of Fremont surrounding its land mass and the Don Edwards San Francisco Bay Wildlife Refuge to the west, Newark sits comfortably as a part of the greater San Francisco Bay metro area. The Dumbarton Bridge across the bay to Palo Alto puts Newark in the mix when talking about Silicon Valley cities. The technology capital of the world's heartbeat is felt through the region and influences everything from real estate to lifestyle, employment and standard of living. The weather is truly delightful, rarely turning frightful, and the views can be downright amazing.

Moving to Newar

KWith a vacancy rate of just over 3 percent, Newark, like the majority of the Bay Area, is a place wherein finding an apartment to rent takes time and research. Not to mention, you might not be able to get a lease on your first choice property. Be prepared to start looking as soon as you even consider moving, and be flexible--gymnast flexible. You won't likely need to sign off your first born, just don't be surprised when you are asked for high credit requirements and deposits. Take your search seriously and be prepared to give out more information than you might expect. Don't be late for showing appointments and remember to make the best first impression you can. It's important to remind yourself that it's likely every property you look at will have multiple applicants. Try to make yourself standout in positive ways to enhance your chances.

Newark has a population of around 43,000, making it a small player in the greater Bay Area real estate market. People seeking homes for rent in Newark typically work nearby or want easy access to the Dumbarton Bridge for a short commute. Another group of potential renters is made up by people who are just looking for a good place somewhere in the region. With the vacancy rate so low, that's a compromise that is frequently made. Winter is the slowest season when it comes to moving around these parts, so try to do your searching then, if possible. Even though it is relatively small, there are distinct neighborhoods in the city that offer different options. Here's a look at some of them.

Neighborhoods

Jarvis Landing:The residential areas are fronted by industrial zones and the big evaporation ponds of the Cargill Salt, one of the 10 biggest employers in Newark. Salt is literally taken straight from the sea through environmentally friendly evaporation processes. Monthly rent isn't inexpensive around the Bay Area but Jarvis Landing is a relative bargain. Condos and apartments for rent with all bills paid aren't easy to find.

NewPark Mall:The community to the south and west of Newpark Mall is fairly standard suburban mixed-use. There are quite a few complexes of different ages that do offer more choice than some surrounding areas.

Stonecress:To the west of the Nimitz Freeway (I-680) and on the north side of NewPark Mall is the established recreational area of Stonecress. Find leafy boulevards and quiet neighborhood streets for the most part.

Baine Ave:Follow Cherry Street to the northwest from Stonecress and find another nice residential zone with a nice mix of quality housing options. Civic Center Park and the Newark Square Shopping Center add flavor to the area.

City Center:The downtown area of Newark really isn't that recognizable as a downtown, it's more like a continuation of a suburban network of neighborhoods. You won't find any skyscrapers or A-list nightspots, but the central zone does have some of the more competitive rental pricing in town and it's possible to find places with all bills paid as part of the agreement. A big number of Asian restaurants help add culinary flavor.

Newark Boulevard, Orleans:This part of town includes the exclusive Lakeshore Park Community with its artificial island occupied by expensive homes. Rentals in the area aren't as plentiful as other parts of town and when you find one, don't be shy with the wallet.

Living in Newar

KThe entire South Bay area is one of the most highly-desired metro areas in the United States. The weather is Mediterranean-seeming, meaning mild winters and dry summers. Unlike areas further inland, Newark is close enough to the cooling influences of the San Francisco Bay and Pacific Ocean to stay relatively even over the season. Rain comes almost exclusively in the months between October and April. The quote "The coldest winter I ever spent was the summer I spent in San Francisco," incorrectly attributed to Mark Twain, doesn't apply as much here. Far enough away to stay out of the fog most of the time, summer temps are warmer but rarely too hot. It might not be paradise, but the weather sure is great!

Everything that makes the Bay Area so incredibly desired as a place to live is nearby when you put down roots in Newark. Drive across the Dumbarton Bridge and be on your way to professional sports, great educational institutions, beaches, redwood groves, and untold cultural opportunities. It's not hard to imagine spending each weekend exploring new sights and experiences and taking years to get back to where you started. Go to the coast and travel just a little south to see all the sea life of the Monterey Bay Aquarium and test your cornering skills on the Big Sur drive.

Everything that makes this little slice of North America desirable to live in also makes the rents higher than average. Once you get over the initial sticker shock, be ready to have more entertainment options than you might be used to - and be prepared to drive to get to them. Consider using mass transit or car sharing plans to get away from paying higher-than-average gas prices. No, it's not New Jersey - Newark, California might not be everything you think of that represents the California Dream, but hey, it's all within driving distance!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Newark?
In Newark, the median rent is $1,932 for a studio, $2,374 for a 1-bedroom, $2,983 for a 2-bedroom, and $4,013 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Newark, check out our monthly Newark Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Newark?
Some of the colleges located in the Newark area include California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, University of California-Berkeley, and University of California-San Francisco. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Newark?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Newark from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.

