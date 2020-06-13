220 Apartments for rent in Lomita, CA

Moving to Town

Lomita is part of a popular section of Los Angeles, near the sea, family friendly, and close to major highways. You'll find many delicious, small Japanese and Mexican restaurants in the area, and major shopping malls and theaters just minutes away. With such a community, you'll want to allow around a month to find a home that suits you best, although there are many rental opportunities available. Look online as well as in the local papers for listings, and, if you have the ability, hop in your car and drive around the community! There's no better way to get a feel for a new place than by simply spending time there.