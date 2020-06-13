Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

220 Apartments for rent in Lomita, CA

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:38am
Lomita
1 Unit Available
Villa Capri
25110 Eshelman Avenue, Lomita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Capri in Lomita. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 12:17am
Central San Pedro
10 Units Available
San Pedro Bank Lofts
407 W 7th St, Lomita, CA
Studio
$1,955
1222 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,325
1525 sqft
Great location in San Pedro's artist district. Reach Long Beach via I-710 and Los Angeles via I-110. Retrofitted Bank of San Pedro offers unique residences with amenities like hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Lomita
1 Unit Available
2069 Lomita Boulevard
2069 Lomita Boulevard, Lomita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1645 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** Address: 2069 Lomita Blvd, Lomita, CA 90717 - Rent: $2,800 Per Month - Deposit: $3,000 - Credit Score 600 or better - Bedrooms: 3 - Bathrooms: 2 -

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lomita
1 Unit Available
26019 Oak St Apts
26019 Oak Street, Lomita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
711 sqft
Twin Oaks Apts - Property Id: 272495 Rent 1,695.00..Deposit 800.00 at lease signing/move-in. Free first and second months. No application fee. Available Today!! Our Twin Oaks community is located in the charming little city of Lomita, Ca.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lomita
1 Unit Available
26316 Fairview Ave
26316 Fairview Ave, Lomita, CA
Studio
$1,450
515 sqft
Fully Furnished, Beautiful & Charming Studio in desirable neighborhood with all utility bills paid. - Move in Special: 1/2 month of on the last month of a 12 month lease. Charming and beautiful, private rear studio house in hills section of Lomita.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lomita
1 Unit Available
26039 Cypress Street #111
26039 Cypress Street, Lomita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1778 sqft
Gorgeous Lomita Townhome Practically Brand New! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 3 bath Stand Alone town home built in 2016. Like new. This home has everything: Big master suite with it's own bathroom and walk-in closet.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lomita
1 Unit Available
26006 Pennsylvania Avenue
26006 Pennsylvania Avenue, Lomita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
765 sqft
Welcome to this quiet cul-de-sac street in LOMITA PINES!! This open floorplan is a single level 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath,, 765sf home on the second floor in a charming 6-unit community on the border of Palos Verdes and Lomita.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Lomita
1 Unit Available
1816 1/2 257th St
1816 1/2 257th St, Lomita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1030 sqft
Newly Renovated! Big space, close to all the great shopping and eating in beautiful Lomita. Video Walkthrough! www.youtube.com/watch?v=eenG9fMgwy0&feature=youtu.

1 of 26

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Lomita
1 Unit Available
25104 Andreo
25104 Andreo Avenue, Lomita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1143 sqft
Sweet as Sunday Brunch home on a wonderful street is ready to greet you with lots of light, storage and space. Hardwood floors, huge back yard and a sunny front porch and a great garage! Ready to go!

1 of 15

Last updated May 1 at 05:14am
Lomita
1 Unit Available
24642 Eshelman
24642 Eshelman Avenue, Lomita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
895 sqft
New Remodel. 2 bedroom 1 bath with private garage and side yard. 13 units of duplex’s. Very private quiet court . Wood look floors, newer carpet in bedrooms, renovated bathroom, eat in kitchen with gas stove available,washer/dryer hookups with unit.
Results within 1 mile of Lomita
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:29am
6 Units Available
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on W235 is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
2830 W. 235TH ST.
2830 West 235th Street, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1055 sqft
Minutes away from major freeways 110, 105, & 405. Walking distance to El Camino College. Trash and water included. . Amenities: Laundry Room, Parking-Covered, Large Unit. Utilities: Water, Trash. Appliances: Dishwasher, Electric Stove.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Southeast Torrance
1 Unit Available
23037 Pennsylvania Avenue
23037 Pennsylvania Avenue, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1400 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 23037 Pennsylvania Ave Torrance, CA 90501 - Rent: $2,995 Per Month - Deposit: $3,200 - Credit Score 600 or Better - Bedrooms: 3 -

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Harbor City
1 Unit Available
1609 Lomita Blvd
1609 Lomita Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Nice 2 Bedroom - Good Location - Property Id: 291606 Nicely done 2 bedroom offers contemporary two-tone paint, easy care plank flooring in living spaces, new carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Walteria
1 Unit Available
3142 Newton St F304
3142 Newton Street, Torrance, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,765
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit F304 Available 06/13/20 Newton Towers Apts -JUNE MOVE IN SPECIAL - Property Id: 206664 Beautiful One Bedroom One Bathroom located at the foothills of Palos Verdes/Rolling Hills.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest San Pedro
1 Unit Available
27980 Western Ave. #221
27980 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1174 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with balcony available.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Olde Torrance
1 Unit Available
2311 Sepulveda Way
2311 Sepulveda Way, Torrance, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1989 sqft
Desirable home in the Old Torrance area with excellent and desirable nearby schools. 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Harbor City
1 Unit Available
23442 Batey Avenue
23442 Batey Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1200 sqft
Green meadows one level "corner lot" 3 bedroom + 2 bath charmer in Harbor City! Remodeled kitchen with newer cabinets, granite counters, full granite backsplash all the way up to the cabinets, recessed lighting in kitchen, includes a stove, oven,

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Rolling Hills Estates
1 Unit Available
3612 Estates Lane
3612 West Estates Lane, Los Angeles County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1748 sqft
Welcome Home! Located in a quaint, charming community, this is a Three Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with an Additional Bonus room! Perfect For a Man cave or Hobby Room. Fully remolded with all the bells & whistles.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Harbor City
1 Unit Available
1273 Flint Drive
1273 Flint Dr, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
1690 sqft
BEAUTIFUL END UNIT TOWNHOME IN CLEAN, IN GATED COMMUNITY.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Southeast Torrance
1 Unit Available
1804 Middlebrook Road
1804 Middlebrook Road, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1742 sqft
Situated in a highly desirable tree-lined street in Torrance. This house has 1742 sqft with 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms. newer windows sliding doors, solar panels.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Northwest San Pedro
1 Unit Available
1940 Mount Shasta Drive
1940 Mount Shasta Drive, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1595 sqft
Turn-key townhome in The Gardens. New flooring in kitchen & family room, new gas stove, new dishwasher, new vinyl sliding door & garden window. Brand new concrete patio. Recent paint, carpet, fixtures in all baths, window screens and blinds.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Olde Torrance
1 Unit Available
2758 ORANGE AVENUE-7
2758 Orange Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
800 sqft
Pet Friendly! Close to shopping, schools and gentrified Old Town Torrance, this lushly landscaped building has all the amenities you need. Large 2-bedroom townhome is clean, bright and newly upgraded with plank flooring and carpeting.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Harbor City
1 Unit Available
26045 Frampton Avenue
26045 Frampton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1620 sqft
Look No Further! This beautiful 2-story DETACHED “open” floor plan Town Home located in the highly desirable Franciscan Village Complex [across from the Stone Heaven Complex]. Located in an exclusive, private, quiet and secured/gated complex.
City GuideLomita
The word lomita means "little knoll" in Spanish. The little hilltop of the California community of Lomita used to be wider, but parts of it were appropriated by neighboring Torrance and Rolling Hills, since it was originally developed in 1907.

Lomita began as a Spanish ranchero, used for cattle grazing. From there, an oil boom and bust caused land values to skyrocket and sections of the community to be ceded to oil giants at the turn of the 20th century. In the 1930s, the area was known for its truck farms, and was pegged as the Celery Capitol of the World. A small town vibe has persisted through the years, with the town incorporating in 1964, in part to prevent the construction of high rise apartments that would change the feel of the city.

Moving to Town

Lomita is part of a popular section of Los Angeles, near the sea, family friendly, and close to major highways. You'll find many delicious, small Japanese and Mexican restaurants in the area, and major shopping malls and theaters just minutes away. With such a community, you'll want to allow around a month to find a home that suits you best, although there are many rental opportunities available. Look online as well as in the local papers for listings, and, if you have the ability, hop in your car and drive around the community! There's no better way to get a feel for a new place than by simply spending time there.

Neighborhoods

Lomita makes an ideal location to find apartment homes, rental condos, or rental properties of any type. A quiet community with services from auto repair to groceries close at hand, Lomita appeals to folks from all walks of life.

Pennsylvania Ave / Lomita Blvd: This area has many single-family homes and small apartment complexes that are medium sized. Residences are occupied by both owners and renters, and were built between 1940 and 1999.

Harbor Hills: Single family homes, condos, and small apartment complexes are peppered around this area that borders the Palos Verdes Peninsula. Finding a rental can take extra time in this coveted neighborhood, which, while urban in density, maintains a small town feel.

City Center: As with other Lomita neighborhoods, this part of the community includes medium to smaller residences and small apartment buildings occupied by both owners and renters.

All Aboard

Only thirty minutes from downtown Los Angeles, Lomita is close to shopping, dining, and entertaining options throughout the South Bay area in which it is located, south of Los Angeles International Airport and less than twenty minutes from the white sand beaches in the area. It is also close to the Palos Verdes Penninsula, home to dramatic ocean views and hiking trails. You'll find rental homes of all types in the community.

You'll also find Lomita Park, a wide green space used by sports teams for all ages. It's also used as a training zone for dogs so if you have a new pup, you can bring him or her here to get them shaped up. The Lomita Historical Society displays a comprehensive exhibit of Lomita's hundred plus years. And the Lomita Railroad Museum remains an icon of the community, where concerts are held at the museum annex park, and turn of the century locomotives are displayed. The City of Lomita Golf Golf Classic & Mayor's Cup benefiting the City's teen program, basketball camp, and park program, is an annual event held at a nearby golf course.

Begun in 1966 by community resident Irene Lewis, the museum is a hub of steam engine railroading. A nearby shop operated by Ms. Lewis' husband Martin sold kits for steam engine locomotives. Museum holdings have appeared in films and television programs, and the museum itself was the first of its type west of the Rockies. Designed as a replica of Boston & Maine's Greenwood Station in Massachusetts, the museum was donated to the town in 1967. Water Tower replica? Baldwin locomotive? They're both on site.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lomita?
The average rent price for Lomita rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,410.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lomita?
Some of the colleges located in the Lomita area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Lomita?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lomita from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Santa Ana.

