220 Apartments for rent in Lomita, CA

Apartments for rent in Lomita, CA
Lomita began as a Spanish ranchero, used for cattle grazing. From there, an oil boom and bust caused land values to skyrocket and sections of the community to be ceded to oil giants at the turn of the 20th century. In the 1930s, the area was known for its truck farms, and was pegged as the Celery Capitol of the World. A small town vibe has persisted through the years, with the town incorporating in 1964, in part to prevent the construction of high rise apartments that would change the feel of the city.
Lomita is part of a popular section of Los Angeles, near the sea, family friendly, and close to major highways. You'll find many delicious, small Japanese and Mexican restaurants in the area, and major shopping malls and theaters just minutes away. With such a community, you'll want to allow around a month to find a home that suits you best, although there are many rental opportunities available. Look online as well as in the local papers for listings, and, if you have the ability, hop in your car and drive around the community! There's no better way to get a feel for a new place than by simply spending time there.
Lomita makes an ideal location to find apartment homes, rental condos, or rental properties of any type. A quiet community with services from auto repair to groceries close at hand, Lomita appeals to folks from all walks of life.
Pennsylvania Ave / Lomita Blvd: This area has many single-family homes and small apartment complexes that are medium sized. Residences are occupied by both owners and renters, and were built between 1940 and 1999.
Harbor Hills: Single family homes, condos, and small apartment complexes are peppered around this area that borders the Palos Verdes Peninsula. Finding a rental can take extra time in this coveted neighborhood, which, while urban in density, maintains a small town feel.
City Center: As with other Lomita neighborhoods, this part of the community includes medium to smaller residences and small apartment buildings occupied by both owners and renters.
Only thirty minutes from downtown Los Angeles, Lomita is close to shopping, dining, and entertaining options throughout the South Bay area in which it is located, south of Los Angeles International Airport and less than twenty minutes from the white sand beaches in the area. It is also close to the Palos Verdes Penninsula, home to dramatic ocean views and hiking trails. You'll find rental homes of all types in the community.
You'll also find Lomita Park, a wide green space used by sports teams for all ages. It's also used as a training zone for dogs so if you have a new pup, you can bring him or her here to get them shaped up. The Lomita Historical Society displays a comprehensive exhibit of Lomita's hundred plus years. And the Lomita Railroad Museum remains an icon of the community, where concerts are held at the museum annex park, and turn of the century locomotives are displayed. The City of Lomita Golf Golf Classic & Mayor's Cup benefiting the City's teen program, basketball camp, and park program, is an annual event held at a nearby golf course.
Begun in 1966 by community resident Irene Lewis, the museum is a hub of steam engine railroading. A nearby shop operated by Ms. Lewis' husband Martin sold kits for steam engine locomotives. Museum holdings have appeared in films and television programs, and the museum itself was the first of its type west of the Rockies. Designed as a replica of Boston & Maine's Greenwood Station in Massachusetts, the museum was donated to the town in 1967. Water Tower replica? Baldwin locomotive? They're both on site.