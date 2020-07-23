/
/
parkway
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:46 AM
125 Apartments for rent in Parkway, CA📍
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cordova
6818 Chevy Chase Way
6818 Chevy Chase Way, Parkway, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1700 sqft
6818 Chevy Chase Way Available 08/01/20 SINGLE FAMILY HOME W/ 3BD & 2BA AVAILABLE NOW! - This is a Single-Family Home located at 6818 Chevy Chase Way Sacramento, CA. 3 beds, 2 baths, and approximately 1,700 square feet.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Cordova
6500 47th Street
6500 47th Street, Parkway, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
810 sqft
Welcome to Rosedown Apartments! We offer spacious 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes! We are minutes away from downtown Sacramento, shopping, fine dining, and Hwy 99. Rosedown Apartments are designed with you in mind.
1 of 21
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Cordova
7019 Uranus Pkwy
7019 Uranus Parkway, Parkway, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1466 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Has It All - This 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home has it all from a great location to tons of Amenities. Nicely updated kitchen with newer appliances to include glass top range, microwave with convection, dishwasher and nook area.
Results within 1 mile of Parkway
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Golf Course Terrace
2342 51st Ave
2342 51st Avenue, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1224 sqft
Golf Course Terrace neighborhood 3 Bed/ 2 Full bath 1224 Sqft. - * 3 Bed/ 2 full bath * 2 car garage attached. * Fence yard. * Fully remodeled inside. * Bran new AC * Granite Counter Top * Tile Throughout a house.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cordova
5261 Young Street #3
5261 Young Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$950
5261 Young Street #3 Available 08/01/20 Nice Updated 1bd/1ba Apartment - This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment is located in Sacramento near Stockton Blvd Blvd & Fruitridge Rd, close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation, freeway access,
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cordova
5200 37th Ave
5200 37th Avenue, Lemon Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1040 sqft
2 Bed/1 Bath House For Rent on Shared Lot - 2 bedroom/1 bath with a Large Family Room - Front House for Rent, New Carpet Throughout, Fresh Interior Paint, Central HVAC, Washer,Dryer Hookups, 1 Car Garage, Close to Shopping.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cordova
6020 Camellia Lane
6020 Camellia Lane, Lemon Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
750 sqft
NICE REMODELED UNIT IN SOUTH SACRAMENTO!! - Nicely remodeled duplex with adorable & comfortable living space. Appliances include gas oven/stove, refrigerator, and washer/dryer. Located on a 1 block dead end street in South Sacramento.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkway
4108 Weymouth Ln
4108 Weymouth Lane, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1323 sqft
2 Bed 2.5 Bath Condo - Newer Carpet and Fresh Paint! - Cozy 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 Story Condo. Fresh paint and newer carpet throughout!! Both bedrooms are located upstairs and each bedroom has a full bathroom attached.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Cordova
6105 44th St 4
6105 44th Street, Lemon Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$850
Cozy 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment - Property Id: 265453 This spacious and well maintained 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment has Brand NEW carpet and is ready for move-in. Kitchen equipped with electric oven/stovetop, refrigerator and an eating area.
1 of 6
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Parkway
7342 Mandy Drive
7342 Mandy Drive, Sacramento, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1616 sqft
SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH 4BD/2BA!!! AVAILABLE NOW! - This single family home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathroom is located at 7342 Mandy Drive, Sacramento, CA 95823.
1 of 29
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Parkway
18 Tristan Cir
18 Tristan Circle, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1646 sqft
A Desirable Floor Plan - This move-in ready home has a private backyard with an open family room concept. Kitchen open to breakfast nook and living/dining combo. Separate family room with wet bar.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
6504 23rd Street
6504 23rd Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
Cute South Sacramento 2bd/1ba Cottage House - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home is located in Sacramento near 24th Street & Hogan Drive.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Florin
7505 Williwaw Ln
7505 Willowan Lane, Florin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1685 sqft
Two Story 4 Bedroom Home - We have a 4 Bedroom home on a dead end street. This 4 Bedroom home has space in the Kitchen for dining and a spread out family room so make sure we check this one out. www.keyrealtycenter.com application fee: 40.
Results within 5 miles of Parkway
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
31 Units Available
East Sacramento
GIO Apartments
3675 T St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,900
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,648
1045 sqft
1 MONTH FREE RENT WITH A 12-MONTH LEASE*In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Sierra Oaks
The Retro
2500 Fair Oaks Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
745 sqft
Welcome to The Retro Apartments located in the heart of Sacramento. We offer studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom one-bath apartments. We currently have two sparkling pools and four laundry rooms on site.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
South Rosemont
Monte Bello Apartments
4001 S Watt Ave, Rosemont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,467
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,114
1115 sqft
Monte Bello Apartments in Sacramento feature beautifully manicured grounds boasting ample open areas and picnic tables.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 12:37 AM
42 Units Available
College-Glen
Rivercrest Apartments
7928 La Riviera Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1176 sqft
Rivercrest Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA offers one, two and three bedroom apartments with a variety of over-sized restyled and standard interiors and amenities that meet a wide variety of tastes and needs.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
8 Units Available
Downtown Sacramento
Ice House
1710 R Street Suite 180, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,650
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ice House Midtown is THE place to be! Located in ICE Blocks, the coolest Midtown Sacramento neighborhood, don't just take our word for it - come and visit! Grab a coffee at Philz, lunch or brunch at Beast & Bounty, or check out the menu at Pressed
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
12 Units Available
Boulevard Park
19J
1827 J Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,730
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
743 sqft
WELCOME TO 19J, MIDTOWN'S NEWEST HIGH-RISE RESIDENCES. 19J OFFERS ELEVATED RESIDENCES WITH MODERN SOPHISTICATION AND EXPANSIVE AMENITIES. 19J PROVIDES RESIDENTS THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE A PART OF A FLOURISHING AND DYNAMIC COMMUNITY.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
5 Units Available
Valley Hi - North Laguna
The Landing at College Square
7640 West Stockton Boulevard, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,611
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,891
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live well and choose The Landing at College Square in Sacramento, CA, as your new home. Ideally located only minutes away from downtown, The Landing at College Square Apartments blends style with comfort for an unmatched living experience.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
3 Units Available
Bella Vista at Elk Grove
6810 Di Lusso Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wide-open floor plans with washer and dryer and private balcony/patio. Amazing fitness center, plus outdoor picnic areas and pool for entertaining guests. Easy access to Highway 99 and I-5 for quick commutes to Sacramento.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
22 Units Available
Downtown Sacramento
Capitol Towers
1500 7th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,415
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
971 sqft
Fantastic, upscale community near Roosevelt Park and the California State Capitol Building. Recently renovated with granite countertops, new appliances, and hardwood floors. On-site yoga, game room, fire pit, and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
Vasari
8163 Sheldon Road, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,426
1303 sqft
Designer apartments with vinyl plank flooring, high ceilings and large kitchens. Yoga studio and bocce ball court for active residents. In Elk Grove just off Hwy 99.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
17 Units Available
Alhambra Triangle
LINQ Midtown
3111 S St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,430
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1139 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of midtown close to shopping and dining. Units feature high-end finishes, open spaces and lots of natural light.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Parkway area include California State University-Sacramento, University of the Pacific, Sacramento City College, Sierra College, and Solano Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Parkway from include Sacramento, Concord, Roseville, Elk Grove, and Fairfield.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sacramento, CAConcord, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CAFairfield, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CAFolsom, CAVacaville, CARocklin, CADavis, CAStockton, CA
Carmichael, CATracy, CARancho Cordova, CAAntelope, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CALemon Hill, CAFlorin, CARosemont, CALa Riviera, CAFoothill Farms, CAFair Oaks, CA