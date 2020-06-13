105 Apartments for rent in Millbrae, CA

Neighborhoods

Millbrae Ave./ S Ashton Ave.: Stretching from I-280 towards S. Magnolia Avenue, this swanky neighborhood offers everything from resort-style complex living in two-bedroom apartments to adorable bungalows and large stand-alone homes. If you love living near the Bay, you are in luck! San Francisco Bay lies a few minutes to the west and San Andreas Lake is just across I-280!

Hillcrest Blvd./ Vista Grande: The neighborhood to the south of Millbrae Ave. & S. Ashton Ave. is a densely populated urban community with a relaxed, coastal vibe. If you lean towards colorful one-, two- or three-bedroom row houses, this area might be just the place for you!

Millbrae Meadows: With San Andreas Lake to the east and Green Hills Country Club to the west, this fashionably quaint neighborhood is perfect for those wanting to feel secluded while living an urban lifestyle. Are you looking for medium- to large-size homes or apartments? If so, this area will pique your interest. The beauty and sheer curb appeal of rental properties here make signing that lease easier than you think.

Magnolia Ave./ Taylor Blvd.: This neighborhood combines a diverse combination of row houses and studio apartments for rent, with some older stand-alone beauties, as well as uber modern high-rise complexes. Living in this diverse area means you will never have a dull day: peaceful, yes, dull, no! This sweet community comes complete with a Trader Joe's, so shopping is never a hassle.

Lomita Ave./ Santa Florita Ave.: With the San Francisco Airport only a 20-minute drive to the west and San Andreas Lake 10 minutes to the east, this location is perfect for commuters. Green Hills Country Club is a favorite for those who worship their tee times, and Junipero Serra County Park is a favorite for hiking or biking along its trails. Get your gear and get active with your new neighbors!

City Center: This beautiful coastal neighborhood is defined by its sweet, colorful row houses and apartment complexes. There are also some stand-alone homes to choose from, and if you enjoy older styles of architecture, you will be especially pleased with this area. The allure of the area is palpable, but what seems to attract people the most is the elegant architecture and layout of the neighborhood itself.