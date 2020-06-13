Apartment List
/
CA
/
millbrae
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:05 AM

105 Apartments for rent in Millbrae, CA

📍

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Mills Estates
1 Unit Available
1376 Murchison DR
1376 Murchison Drive, Millbrae, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,800
3020 sqft
Located on a large lot in Millbrae's most sought after neighborhood, Mills Estates, this spectacular rental offers commanding bay views. The property has 5 generous bedrooms, 3 are en-suites and 4 luxurious bathrooms.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
20 Corte Nueva
20 Corte Nueva, Millbrae, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
3030 sqft
Extremely Spacious, Custom Highlands View Home located on a quiet culdesac. Pannoramic Bay Views! High beam ceilings, lots of light, remodeled kitchen, separate breakfast room, View porch, Oversized bedrooms w spacious closets.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
199 Taylor Blvd.
199 Taylor Boulevard, Millbrae, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2470 sqft
Available 06/13/20 Fabulous 4br/2ba House at $4,200 - Property Id: 299147 Astounding custom-built 2,470 square-foot house, located in the sought-after public transit hub of Millbrae in an excellent school district.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
1255 Millbrae Ave, Millbrae, CA, 94030
1255 Millbrae Avenue, Millbrae, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2700 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
431 Richmond Drive 2
431 Richmond Drive, Millbrae, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,990
1300 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/28/20 Fully Furnished Modern Apt A+ Spot Parking Pets OK - Property Id: 279463 Spacious 3-Bedroom Apartment in Amazing Downtown Millbrae location Very safe area Bright, spacious & comfortable 100% move-in ready Open design

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
431 Richmond Drive 1
431 Richmond Dr, Millbrae, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,190
1500 sqft
Unit 1 Available 06/22/20 Huge Furnished Sunny Apt ?? of Town Garage Pets OK - Property Id: 276311 Fully Furnished Sunny and spacious 3-Bedroom Apartment in Heart of Downtown Millbrae Completely move-in ready Extremely safe & convenient area 1500

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Mills Estates
1 Unit Available
1340 Murchison Drive
1340 Murchison Drive, Millbrae, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1770 sqft
This 1,770 sq. ft. detached home features a 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage and was built in 1961. A well maintained home with a lot size of appx. 13,250 sq. ft.. The huge fenced yard provides security, privacy and pure enjoyment.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
325 Cedar St
325 Cedar Street, Millbrae, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
250 sqft
Brand new modern style house with high-end remodeled in heart of Millbrae, 1 BR/1BA master bedroom suite for rent, The big kitchen with all new appliances, big living room, dining room are shared in first floor It’s perfect and very comfortable

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
1180 Tuolumne Rd.
1180 Tuolumne Road, Millbrae, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1180 Tuolumne Rd. in Millbrae. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
327 Cedar St
327 Cedar Street, Millbrae, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
170 sqft
Brand new modern style house with high-end remodeled in heart of Millbrae, 1 BR/1BA Huge master bedroom suite for rent, The big kitchen with all new appliances, big living room, dining room are shared in first floor It’s perfect and very

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
505 Poplar Ave., 505B, Millbrae, CA 94030
505 Poplar Ave, Millbrae, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
965 sqft
Multi-Family Apartments Multi-Family - 136 units Located in Millbrae, California you'll find comfort and convenience in this affordable luxury apartment community.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
304 Lansdale Ave., 304B, Millbrae, CA 94030
304 Lansdale Avenue, Millbrae, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
965 sqft
Multi-Family Apartments Multi-Family - 136 units Located in Millbrae, California you'll find comfort and convenience in this affordable luxury apartment community.

1 of 18

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
88 South Broadway Unit 3402
88 S Broadway, Millbrae, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1260 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Gorgeous, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo property rental in a friendly neighborhood in Millbrae. Parking is available inside the building for 2 cars.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
201 Richmond Drive, 201B, Millbrae, CA 94030
201 Richmond Dr, Millbrae, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
735 sqft
Multi-Family Apartments Multi-Family - 136 units Located in Millbrae, California you'll find comfort and convenience in this affordable luxury apartment community.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
205 Richmond Drive, 205C, Millbrae, CA 94030
205 Richmond Dr, Millbrae, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
735 sqft
Multi-Family Apartments Multi-Family - 136 units Located in Millbrae, California you'll find comfort and convenience in this affordable luxury apartment community.
Results within 1 mile of Millbrae
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
San Bruno Park
20 Units Available
Aperture
400 San Mateo Ave, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$2,752
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,044
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,675
1013 sqft
Aperture, a sensational new apartment community in San Bruno on the San Francisco Peninsula, offers contemporary urban 1-, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom homes for rent.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mills Estates
22 Units Available
Skyline Terrace
3133 Frontera Way, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,984
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,742
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,960
1614 sqft
Mid-rise community near I-280. Fantastic upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows and gourmet kitchens included. A gym, hot tub, pool and grill area available.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
$
Mills Estates
1 Unit Available
Burlingame West
1830 Sequoia Avenue, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a virtual tour of our community! Send us a message to book your tour.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crestmoor
1 Unit Available
2380 Bennington Dr
2380 Bennington Drive, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,690
450 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Furnished Bay View Studio A/C Sun Deck Parking W/D - Property Id: 291743 Fully Furnished Private Retreat between SF & Silicon Valley Completely move-in ready Extremely safe area Bright, fully remodeled top-floor Studio Big sun

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Bruno Park
1 Unit Available
433 Mastick Ave #A, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066
433 Mastick Avenue, San Bruno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,399
1050 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec97e97489f096adab7c5e5 This is a fully furnished unit on the first floor of a house located in downtown San Bruno.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mills Park
1 Unit Available
900 Angus Ave W, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066
900 Angus Avenue West, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1200 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ecacfc6489f096adab7c774 Single Family Home - Upgraded Kitchen and Bathroom - 2 Bedroom and 1.5 Bathroom - Beautiful view of the Airport and the city.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crestmoor
1 Unit Available
1112 Shelter Creek
1112 Shelter Creek Ln, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1000 sqft
[2 BD/2 BA] Living at Shelter Creek you get the best of both worlds! -JGPM - Living at Shelter Creek you get the best of both worlds: right off the freeway for the short commute to San Francisco or the Peninsula and then come home to quiet country

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1375 Niles Avenue
1375 Niles Avenue, San Bruno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1850 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30,2020.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crestmoor
1 Unit Available
300 Courtland Dr # 4-2
300 Courtland Dr, San Bruno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,195
Available 07/04/20 FULLY FURNISHED & READY to move in! Being the topmost house on the hill, your experience at our home will be very peaceful. This beautiful, newly remodeled home in San Bruno is the perfect Bay Area getaway.
City GuideMillbrae
Under the sea and above land: Millbrae is home to the Aquarium of the Bay

Located in San Mateo County just west of San Francisco Bay lies Millbrae. With just over 21,500 people, this bustling city has a fantastic location! Millbrae is host to a gorgeous Mediterranean climate. Winters tend to be wet and cool while the summers are usually mild and dry. This climate is typical of northern California and one of the greatest draws. With the San Andreas Lake flanking the western edge and the San Francisco Bay to the northwest, you almost always have a cool breeze flowing across town. Millbrae, as a city, might not please everybody, but the locals adore it, adopt it and make it their own!

Having trouble with Craigslist Millbrae? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Millbrae

To prepare for your upcoming search and subsequent move, it's helpful to keep the following topics under consideration: how far you are willing to commute; personal needs for your space (all bills paid, washer/dryer connections, covered parking, how many bedrooms, length of lease, month to month); documents needed for moving and where to find them (we suggest a handy dandy folder); a budget for deposits, fees, first and last months rent, and utilities; whether or not you'll need a realtor or agent; and a time frame allowing you to find and secure the perfect place.

Neighborhoods

Millbrae Ave./ S Ashton Ave.: Stretching from I-280 towards S. Magnolia Avenue, this swanky neighborhood offers everything from resort-style complex living in two-bedroom apartments to adorable bungalows and large stand-alone homes. If you love living near the Bay, you are in luck! San Francisco Bay lies a few minutes to the west and San Andreas Lake is just across I-280!

Hillcrest Blvd./ Vista Grande: The neighborhood to the south of Millbrae Ave. & S. Ashton Ave. is a densely populated urban community with a relaxed, coastal vibe. If you lean towards colorful one-, two- or three-bedroom row houses, this area might be just the place for you!

Millbrae Meadows: With San Andreas Lake to the east and Green Hills Country Club to the west, this fashionably quaint neighborhood is perfect for those wanting to feel secluded while living an urban lifestyle. Are you looking for medium- to large-size homes or apartments? If so, this area will pique your interest. The beauty and sheer curb appeal of rental properties here make signing that lease easier than you think.

Magnolia Ave./ Taylor Blvd.: This neighborhood combines a diverse combination of row houses and studio apartments for rent, with some older stand-alone beauties, as well as uber modern high-rise complexes. Living in this diverse area means you will never have a dull day: peaceful, yes, dull, no! This sweet community comes complete with a Trader Joe's, so shopping is never a hassle.

Lomita Ave./ Santa Florita Ave.: With the San Francisco Airport only a 20-minute drive to the west and San Andreas Lake 10 minutes to the east, this location is perfect for commuters. Green Hills Country Club is a favorite for those who worship their tee times, and Junipero Serra County Park is a favorite for hiking or biking along its trails. Get your gear and get active with your new neighbors!

City Center: This beautiful coastal neighborhood is defined by its sweet, colorful row houses and apartment complexes. There are also some stand-alone homes to choose from, and if you enjoy older styles of architecture, you will be especially pleased with this area. The allure of the area is palpable, but what seems to attract people the most is the elegant architecture and layout of the neighborhood itself.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Millbrae?
The average rent price for Millbrae rentals listed on Apartment List is $4,050.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Millbrae?
Some of the colleges located in the Millbrae area include College of Alameda, California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, and University of California-Berkeley. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Millbrae?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Millbrae from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.

Similar Pages

Millbrae 1 BedroomsMillbrae 2 Bedrooms
Millbrae 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMillbrae Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Millbrae Apartments with Pool