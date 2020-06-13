22 Apartments for rent in Santa Maria, CA

Apartment List
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Adam Park
14 Units Available
La Vista Apartments of Santa Maria
740 S Western Ave, Santa Maria, CA
Studio
$1,393
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,576
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
994 sqft
Great location, close to Santa Maria Town Center Mall and Allan Hancock College. Community features include BBQ grill, courtyard, pool and playground. Units feature dishwasher, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westfield at Pacific Crest Airspace Condominiums
4 Units Available
St Claire Apartment Homes
1735 Biscayne St, Santa Maria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,437
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,414
1257 sqft
Great location just minutes from Westgate Park. Luxurious units include laundry, extra storage, granite counters and patio or balcony. Community features parking, playground, pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Montiavo
2460 Rubel Way, Santa Maria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,348
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,664
1318 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of Highway 101. Units feature walk in closets, patio or balcony, carpet, ceiling fan, microwave, and ceiling fan. Community includes pool, hot tub, and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Cassia
333 E Enos Dr, Santa Maria, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,566
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
880 sqft
Interior features include fully equipped gourmet kitchens, private patios/balconies, oversized closets and washers/dryers. Located near Highway 101, Vandenberg Air Force Base and Fox Christian School.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
417 S Broadway
417 South Broadway, Santa Maria, CA
Studio
$1,125
803 sqft
This is a Commercial Building, located in the heart of Santa Maria. Close to Town Center Mall and across the street from the Santa Maria Library. Front reception area and large room for working space. Includes, water, sewer, trash.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
497 E Newlove #E
497 Newlove Drive, Santa Maria, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1484 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom Townhome in Santa Maria - Updated Townhome near elementary school, shopping and restaurants! Freshly painted through out. Living room with brick fireplace and wood-look laminate flooring.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1654 Belmont Court
1654 Belmont Court, Santa Maria, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2567 sqft
1654 Belmont Court Available 07/01/20 AVAILABLE ON JULY: Executive Style Santa Maria Home with 4 Bedrooms & 2.5 Bathrooms - Executive Style Home has 4 bedrooms,1 of which is on 1st floor and 2.5 bathrooms.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
405 E. Cook St. Unit C
405 E Cook St, Santa Maria, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Cute 1Bd 1 Ba Unit in NE Santa Maria - Cute 1Bd 1 Ba Unit in NE Santa Maria Close to Shopping Onsite Laundry Street Parking Only No Smoking No Pets PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB ANY OF THE TENANTS POR FAVOR NO MOLESTAR A NINGUNO DE LOS INQUILINOS No Pets

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2219 Cordoban Ln.
2219 Cordoban Lane, Santa Maria, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1955 sqft
4Bd 2.5Ba Home in Arbor Walk Gated Community - 4Bd 2.5Ba Home in Arbor Walk Gated Community Close to Shopping 2 gated entrances Aprox.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Donovan Park
1 Unit Available
1510 N Pine Street
1510 North Pine Street, Santa Maria, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1120 sqft
Recently updated single story home, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2 car garage home with a large backyard. New paint, carpet, blinds and new light fixtures, Indoor laundry hook ups. Information is deemed reliable, but not verified. Move right in.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Rancho San Ysidro
1 Unit Available
2503 Santa Rosa Street
2503 Santa Rosa Street, Santa Maria, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1406 sqft
Los Cabos' most popular floor plan! Three bedrooms and two bathrooms, over 1,400 square feet. The bright, warm sun room is a great addition to the open concept floor plan. Two living areas and centrally located kitchen. Low maintenance yards.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
121 Regal Ct.
121 Regal Dr, Santa Maria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
121 Regal Dr. - Beautiful Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, Single Story Home has approx 1200 sqft of living area.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Westgate Ranch
1 Unit Available
1656 Chianti Ln
1656 Chianti Lane, Santa Maria, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1925 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath located in the gated community of Lavigna.
Results within 1 mile of Santa Maria

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1180 Hilltop Rd. #D
1180 Hilltop Road, Orcutt, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1276 sqft
Beautifully remodeled condo, two story, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths - Beautifully remodeled condo, two story, 3 bedroom , 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, complex has pool. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5685554)
Results within 5 miles of Santa Maria

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
960 Vista Verde Lane
960 Vista Verde Lane, Nipomo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2244 sqft
Beautiful and fully furnished four bedrooms, family room and living room single level modern style home is located in the beloved heart of Nipomo just a short distance from downtown, close to everything yet quite and relaxing neighborhood.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
576 Adina Way
576 Adina Way, Nipomo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
969 sqft
576 Adina Way Available 07/16/20 2 Bedroom Townhouse in Nipomo Village **Super Clean - This 2 bedroom townhouse in Nipomo Village has been very well maintained with newer carpet and paint for a fresh, clean home.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1215 Via Santa Maria
1215 Via Santa Maria, Orcutt, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1552 sqft
3 Bedroom 3 Car garage in Orcutt! - This home features 3 bedrooms., 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
555 ORCHARD WAY
555 Orchard Road, Nipomo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Beautiful 2 Story Condo in Nipomo - Type: Condo Available: 06/05/2020 Beds: 3 Baths: 2.5 Rent: $2,150.00 Deposit: $2,250.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1520 Cielo Ln.
1520 Cielo Lane, Nipomo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a rural setting with fruit trees, front porch, outdoor patio and stone fountain. - Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a rural setting. Large front porch and back patio with views of the fruit trees and stone fountain.
Results within 10 miles of Santa Maria

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4512 Buena Vista Road
4512 Buena Vista Rd, Guadalupe, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful Brand New Single Level Home - You can be the first resident to call this your home. Located in the Pasadera Development in Guadalupe. 3 bedroom, 2 bath with extra room perfect for office/guest room.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6801 CAT CANYON
6801 Cat Canyon Road, San Luis Obispo County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1728 sqft
6801 Cat Canyon off Huasna Valley Rd. - Type: House Available: now Beds: 3 Baths: 3 Rent: $2,400.00 Deposit: $2,500.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2289 Brant Street
2289 Brant Street, San Luis Obispo County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
4200 sqft
Cypress Ridge Executive Home - Beautiful Executive Home at nearly 4,200 square feet, features 3 bedrooms, 3 1/4 bathrooms and an office, also features 3 fireplaces and a game area/room with a full bar.

Median Rent in Santa Maria

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Santa Maria is $1,462, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,767.
Studio
$1,259
1 Bed
$1,462
2 Beds
$1,767
3+ Beds
$2,466
City GuideSanta Maria
Santa Maria, California

What do wine, amazing weather and Zorro have in common? They all reside (or have resided, RIP masked man) in Santa Maria.

Located in Santa Barbara County, Santa Maria is bursting with great apartments to rest your head at night, something you’ll need considering all the wine that flows through this part of California. Known for more than just the hideout of a well-dressed superhero, Santa Maria is adored by locals for its prime location, fantastic weather (think blazers nine months out of the year) and, most importantly for some, its very own specialty cut of meat: the tri-tip. Yes, it’s that serious.

Neighborhoods:

Southwest: The apartments in this end of town are mighty nice, featuring some pretty sweet upgrades for residents (FIOS, balconies, heated pools, granite counters, some paid utilities). Floor plans often consist of condo-style, two floor layouts, studios and lofts…just take your pick. Pricing will range here (lofts at about $950 and a 2bed/2bath for $1600 or so a month). The area is convenient—close to the 135 freeway. You will see a lot of larger homes here (think 5 bedrooms) in this suburban end of town.

Southeast (Orcutt): Located a little closer to the ocean (about 12 miles to be exact), shopping and entertainment, this end of Santa Maria is made up of large, single-family homes and apartments (some studios, but mostly 2 bedrooms and up). “But what’s the beauty of this end of town, aside from proximity to the beach?" Accessibility to the 101, of course! Although 101 can be a real nightmare sometimes, it’s clutch for those who need to commute for work or want to shoot out of the city on a moment’s notice.

The apartment living situation here often includes some luxurious extras such as a business café, washer/dryer in unit, garages and spas. Southeast Santa Maria is also a great area for outdoor lovers, as there are a few parks in the vicinity. Living here isn’t necessarily the cheapest (we blame the beach proximity), but you may be able to score a cozy one bedroom for around $1100. For a few dollars more, you can find 2bed/2bath for around $1400 or so with varying deposit prices based on credit.

Downtown: Smack dab in the middle of Santa Maria. Wineries, hiking trails, bars and performing arts are right in your backyard. Many of the complexes here are upgraded, luxury living types, featuring spacious, condo-style living, fitness centers, gourmet kitchens, private parking, etc, and the pricing for these kind of accommodations isn’t too shabby for the area, either. Here, a 2bed/2bath can run for about $1400. A 3 bedroom will cost you about $1600.

Rental Tips:

There are a few things to know when moving to Santa Maria: 1) Try as you might to avoid traffic, the 101 and the 135 are your friends—though it may seem like quite the opposite. These roads will connect you to other cities and will most likely become your main method of getting from point A to point B in your new hometown. For public transit, rely on the bus system (SMAT), which runs between Santa Maria and neighboring town San Luis Obispo during the week (only about $2 a trip!), and the Amtrak. A main line will take you on long distance travel, while the Pacific Sunliner will bring you to San Diego and Los Angeles (with two trips daily).

Whether you opt for the wine country or the bar scene, there’s rarely a dull moment here. Check out the theatre, hit the putting green or try dining at one of the hundreds of restaurants located here.

While we’re talking about going out, remember to bring a jacket. Santa Maria has what those in the know would call a “coastal climate,” meaning there’s typically a breeze, highs are usually only around the upper 70s and the winters can be chilly (about 40-30 something). Living your days with the windows open is possible, but we don’t advocate sleeping with the windows open. It’s not the 1950s.

Now that you know what’s in store for you here, there is nothing left to do but pack your belongings and head for the hills/valley. On second thought, you might want to check this site for housing first. Just remember the difference between Pinot Noir and Pinot Grigio. Happy hunting!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Santa Maria?
In Santa Maria, the median rent is $1,259 for a studio, $1,462 for a 1-bedroom, $1,767 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,466 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Santa Maria, check out our monthly Santa Maria Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Santa Maria?
Some of the colleges located in the Santa Maria area include Allan Hancock College, and University of California-Santa Barbara. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Santa Maria?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Santa Maria from include Goleta, El Paso de Robles, Atascadero, Isla Vista, and Arroyo Grande.

