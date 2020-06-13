22 Apartments for rent in Santa Maria, CA

Neighborhoods:

Southwest: The apartments in this end of town are mighty nice, featuring some pretty sweet upgrades for residents (FIOS, balconies, heated pools, granite counters, some paid utilities). Floor plans often consist of condo-style, two floor layouts, studios and lofts…just take your pick. Pricing will range here (lofts at about $950 and a 2bed/2bath for $1600 or so a month). The area is convenient—close to the 135 freeway. You will see a lot of larger homes here (think 5 bedrooms) in this suburban end of town.

Southeast (Orcutt): Located a little closer to the ocean (about 12 miles to be exact), shopping and entertainment, this end of Santa Maria is made up of large, single-family homes and apartments (some studios, but mostly 2 bedrooms and up). “But what’s the beauty of this end of town, aside from proximity to the beach?" Accessibility to the 101, of course! Although 101 can be a real nightmare sometimes, it’s clutch for those who need to commute for work or want to shoot out of the city on a moment’s notice.

The apartment living situation here often includes some luxurious extras such as a business café, washer/dryer in unit, garages and spas. Southeast Santa Maria is also a great area for outdoor lovers, as there are a few parks in the vicinity. Living here isn’t necessarily the cheapest (we blame the beach proximity), but you may be able to score a cozy one bedroom for around $1100. For a few dollars more, you can find 2bed/2bath for around $1400 or so with varying deposit prices based on credit.

Downtown: Smack dab in the middle of Santa Maria. Wineries, hiking trails, bars and performing arts are right in your backyard. Many of the complexes here are upgraded, luxury living types, featuring spacious, condo-style living, fitness centers, gourmet kitchens, private parking, etc, and the pricing for these kind of accommodations isn’t too shabby for the area, either. Here, a 2bed/2bath can run for about $1400. A 3 bedroom will cost you about $1600.