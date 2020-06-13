/
novato
77 Apartments for rent in Novato, CA📍
Last updated June 13 at 06:43am
Southwest Novato
5 Units Available
Crooked Oak
130 Cielo Ln, Novato, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,470
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1010 sqft
Just off Highway 101 and Highway 39. Recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, hot tubs and full concierge service. Garages available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Novato
7 Units Available
Millworks
900 Reichert Ave, Novato, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,020
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,355
1460 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the rolling hills and conveniently located near Historic Old Town Novato. Walking distance to Whole Foods Market, Grant Avenue, restaurants, and retail. Pet friendly. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, air conditioning.
Last updated June 12 at 04:04pm
Central Novato
1 Unit Available
Mirabella
1145 Elm Drive, Novato, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mirabella in Novato. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
West Novato
1 Unit Available
90 Vivian Ct
90 Vivian Court, Novato, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,845
2290 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath single family home on a quiet cul de sac. Kitchen has new stainless appliances and granite countertops. Large master bedroom, bright living room and family room. washer and dryer. patio, 2 car garage.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Northeast Novato
1 Unit Available
61 Robinhood Dr
61 Robinhood Drive, Novato, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2375 sqft
These are the views you have been waiting for! Incredible 270 degree panorama from Twin Peaks to the Bay Bridge with Downtown and the Golden Gate Bridge in between! This quiet cul-de-sac is a prime North Slope location near restaurants and
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midwest Novato
1 Unit Available
1251 Redwood Blvd. Unit F
1251 Redwood Boulevard, Novato, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1320 sqft
1251 Redwood Blvd. Unit F - - Available 07/11/20 Lovely Novato Condo 3 bed/1.5 bath(VIDEO WALKTHROUGH)-FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property (generously provided by awesome current tenants): https://www.youtube.
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Central Novato
1 Unit Available
1579 So. Novato Blvd., 105
1579 Novato Boulevard, Novato, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1252 sqft
SPACIOUS, BEAUTIFUL CONDO IN THE HEART OF NOVATO. Feel like you're living at the TOP OF THE WORLD. Very spacious condo in a beautiful complex. The large living room has a gas fireplace and enclosed balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Northwest Novato
1 Unit Available
116 Oliva Ct
116 Oliva Court, Novato, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 116 Oliva Ct in Novato. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
Northwest Novato
1 Unit Available
76 Sandy Creek Way
76 Sandy Creek Way, Novato, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,250
3768 sqft
Welcome To Brookside Meadows - Modern home on quiet cul-de-sac Video Tour: https://youtu.be/iJLMuSZsbYE - **House has been vacant since Mid February.
Results within 5 miles of Novato
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Downtown San Rafael
15 Units Available
The Lofts at Albert Park
155 Andersen Dr, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$1,996
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,065
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1541 sqft
Bright complex next to Albert Park near the 101. Fire pit and swimming pool on site. Buildings have elevators. In-unit laundry, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Two-story floor plans available.
Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
Smith Ranch
10 Units Available
McInnis Park
10 North Ave, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
936 sqft
Apartments have unique floor plans. Kitchens are well-equipped and have plenty of counter and cupboard space. Complex has a gym and tennis court. Near the McGinnis Park Golf Club.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown San Rafael
8 Units Available
Rafael Town Center
1050 Court St, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$2,055
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,625
472 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,590
898 sqft
Located within walking distance of 30 restaurants, 20 retail stores and 10 entertainment centers. Residents enjoy units with dishwashers, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grill, elevator, fire pit, and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Marinwood
42 Units Available
Highlands of Marin
1001 Cresta Way, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,377
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,987
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,170
1400 sqft
The Highlands of Marin offers remarkable amenities, premier resident services, and stylish apartments in San Rafael. Enjoy access to our on-site fitness center, business center, dog park, and swimming pools with cabanas and sun deck.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
North San Rafael Commercial Center
18 Units Available
eaves San Rafael
300 Channing Way, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$2,370
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1045 sqft
Updated apartments near the 101. Studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Air conditioning and fireplace. Green community with a pool and bike storage.
Last updated June 13 at 06:43am
Lincoln-San Rafael Hill
6 Units Available
Park Hill
1747 Lincoln Ave, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
440 sqft
Comfortable apartments have walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Private parking provided. Located a short walk from Mountain Park and near bus routes on Lincoln Avenue.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
San Anselmo
1 Unit Available
Parkside
101 Sunny Hills Dr, San Anselmo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,354
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on lushly landscaped grounds, our beautifully maintained property is within walking distance of shopping, schools, parks, restaurants, hiking trails, and transportation.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
San Anselmo
1 Unit Available
324 San Francisco Blvd
324 San Francisco Boulevard, Marin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1632 sqft
This delightful three bedroom, two bathroom, contemporary home, offers natural light throughout and an additional room, great for an office or exercise space. Outside, enjoy a fully fenced, spacious, front and back yard, with orange and lemon trees.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sleepy Hollow
1 Unit Available
30 Oak Knoll Dr
30 Oak Knoll Drive, Sleepy Hollow, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,900
3363 sqft
This stunning remodeled 5 bedroom home is located in Sleepy Hollow with lovely natural surroundings. Inside offers lots of natural light, beautiful wood floors throughout and soaring cathedral ceilings in the living room and the private master suite.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7 Crescent Ln
7 Crescent Lane, Fairfax, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1548 sqft
Sun-filled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath contemporary single family home. Gorgeous hardwood floors, wood beamed living room ceiling, modern kitchen with stainless appliances & granite counter tops, fireplace, deck.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Peacock Gap
1 Unit Available
67 Marin Bay Park Ct
67 Marin Bay Park Court, San Rafael, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3881 sqft
Located in a popular, gated community is this stunning, bright 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home with Bay Views! Inside offers over 3,850 square feet of bright and elegant living space featuring hardwood floors, an open floor plan, large windows to take in
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Smith Ranch
1 Unit Available
401 North Ave Unit 308
401 North Avenue, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
932 sqft
Coming Soon! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is located near McInnis Park in San Rafael. The unit has a quality feel to it, including granite counter tops, a fireplace, washer/dryer, 2 full bathrooms and tranquil views.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Terra Linda
1 Unit Available
725 Birchwood Ct
725 Birchwood Court, San Rafael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1882 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautifully maintained three bedroom, two bathroom home. OPTIONAL IN Law unit studio with separate entrance for an additional 1K. Pictures show studio area as well.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Peacock Gap
1 Unit Available
98 Biscayne Dr
98 Biscayne Drive, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1146 sqft
PENDING with applications! This wonderful condo is located in a well-maintained community and boasts a spacious open design.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
San Anselmo
1 Unit Available
1394 San Anselmo Avenue
1394 San Anselmo Avenue, San Anselmo, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$7,400
3048 sqft
Spacious and updated home located in the flats of San Anselmo. Conveniently located between downtown San Anselmo and Fairfax. Comfortable floor plan offers abundant space.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Novato, the median rent is $2,163 for a studio, $2,659 for a 1-bedroom, $3,340 for a 2-bedroom, and $4,494 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Novato, check out our monthly Novato Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Novato area include California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, University of California-Berkeley, and University of California-San Francisco. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Novato from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.
