125 Apartments for rent in East Palo Alto, CA📍
1 of 17
1 of 4
1 of 1
1 of 11
1 of 17
1 of 40
1 of 7
1 of 13
1 of 26
1 of 10
1 of 16
1 of 15
1 of 1
1 of 22
1 of 6
1 of 9
1 of 12
1 of 12
1 of 11
1 of 9
1 of 24
1 of 15
1 of 11
1 of 15
This community has become a great place to live. Moving here is not as hard as in some cities but it's not simple either. You need to amass a portfolio with recent pay slips, references from your employer and past landlords. It also helps to have a couple of personal references and if you have pets be sure to have your previous landlord mention how great Fluffy was to have around. Expect to pay a hefty deposit for yourself and another for any pets.
There are 4 distinct neighborhoods in East Palo Alto and the one thing that they all have in common is the heavy availability and use of public transportation. But you may want to check out parking if you do own a car. Most apartment buildings have designated parking.
Ravenswood: This is a great name for a cool community. A large portion of this neighborhood lies on the water, making for a great historic district and a wide availability of recreational activities. Boating is popular for those in this neighborhood. Has really awesome festivals, restaurants and events. The rental market is tight here so be ready to write a check for anything that appeals to you.
Pulgas: Like Ravenswood, Pulgas is on the water. It boasts an awesome historic district, along with plenty of shops and entertainment within walking distance.
City Center: The buildings here are older, most having been built between 1940 and 1970. That said, there has been something of a revitalization going on and rentals are scarce. Be prepared to jump if you find one!
Woodland Avenue: Luckily houses aren't the predominant form of housing here; Woodland is almost entirely comprised of apartments. There seems to be plenty in the way of vacancies.