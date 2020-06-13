125 Apartments for rent in East Palo Alto, CA

Apartment List
1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Palo Alto
11 Units Available
Woodland Park
5 Newell Road, East Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$1,779
264 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
387 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
752 sqft
Great location halfway between San Francisco and San Jose. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, duplexes and single-family homes. Community has controlled access, playground, 15 swimming pools and is pet-friendly.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
939 Oakes St
939 Oakes Street, East Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1900 sqft
Lovely 3 bedrooms 2.5 house coming available at the start of October. Conveniently located in East Palo Alto, walking distance to Target/Ikea/Home Depot, short drive / bike ride to Stanford, Facebook, Google.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
929 Mouton CIR
929 Mouton Circle, East Palo Alto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2190 sqft
Just remodeled- looks like new - new appliances , now paint, inside and outside, new carpet, new blinds Back yard fenced - mature trees , flowers, front yard new grass

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
2162 Ralmar Avenue
2162 Ralmar Avenue, East Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
940 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
2302 Oakwood Drive
2302 Oakwood Drive, East Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1400 sqft
Available 08/15/20 House near Stanford, Facebook, Amazon and Google - Property Id: 298364 Private dorm-like house recently remodeled offers remote-operated gated parking for 3+ cars.

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
1324 Camellia Dr, East Palo Alto, CA 94303
1324 Camellia Drive, East Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1110 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
919 Gates Street
919 Gates Street, East Palo Alto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
1890 sqft
Large Single Family Home in Desirable University Square Neighborhood! - ***The home is currently occupied, please do not disturb*** Found in the desirable University Square Neighborhood, this 4br/2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
4 Corners
1 Unit Available
731 Weeks St
731 Weeks Street, East Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,080
700 sqft
PERFECTLY LOCATED COZY COTTAGE IN MAJOR TECH AREA - This well appointed and fully furnished cottage awaits you-consider private parking for one car, enclosed back yard, small storage space in back yard, additional storage in attic, everything here...

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
165 E. OKEEFE STREET #4
165 East O'keefe Street, East Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1182 sqft
Menlo Park Border Townhome Available For Rent! - Well maintained 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome with Menlo Park mailing address & inside laundry! Washer and dryer provided without warranty.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
1437 East Bayshore Road
1437 E Bayshore Rd, East Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,849
1000 sqft
Urban Living Near Facebook/Amazon - Newly renovated urban oasis located on a major frontage road atop a mixed-use building with a neighborhood grocery and pizza parlor below.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
829 Donohoe St
829 Donohoe Street, East Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1950 sqft
One bedroom available in a Stylish & spacious three-story, 4 bedroom home located in East Palo Alto. It is an en suite with tons of storage space and as big as a studio apartment and has a lot of privacy because its the only room on that floor.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
2121 Cooley Avenue - 1
2121 Cooley Avenue, East Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
920 sqft
A charming 2-bedroom home in an incredible location. Easy access to freeway 101, University Ave, Amazon, Silicon Valley, multiple shopping centers, and some of the best restaurants in the area. The unit is beautifully updated and newly painted.

1 of 1

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
1443 East Bayshore Road
1443 East Bayshore Road, East Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1000 sqft
1443 E Bayshore Road Available 06/08/20 ***Coming Soon*** 2 Bedroom Apt near Facebook - Newly renovated gorgeous two bedroom, one bathroom apartment with updated kitchen and all new appliances located within 2 miles of Facebook.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Midtown Palo Alto
44 Units Available
Parker Palo Alto
1094 Tanland Dr, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,736
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,891
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,360
1347 sqft
Recently refurbished apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and private balconies. Next to Greer Park, with access to the 402 and 101 freeways. Downtown Palo Alto and Stanford Shopping Center offer plenty of shopping options.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Community Center
1 Unit Available
722 Channing AVE
722 Channing Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
600 sqft
1BR apt close-in to downtown PA.Updated Kitchen, Hardwood floors. Open, light, and quiet $2,795/ mo plus separate storage room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Belle Haven
1 Unit Available
610 Hamilton Avenue
610 Hamilton Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
910 sqft
Nicely remodeled home with an open concept living space. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas stove, dishwasher and breakfast bar. Bathroom remodeled with recessed lights and crown molding throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Duveneck - St. Francis
1 Unit Available
124 Lois Lane
124 Lois Lane, Palo Alto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
2353 sqft
124 Lois Lane Available 07/15/20 Wonderfully Remodeled 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Desirable Duveneck - Wonderfully remodeled four bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home on a quiet, tree-lined street in highly desirable N.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
2809 Greer Rd
2809 Greer Road, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1300 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Palo Alto Midtown Family Home with Fenced Yard - Property Id: 23336 Vaulted ceiling with floor to ceiling windows looks out on tidy redwood fenced back yard. Built in bookcase, wood burning fireplace. Multiple skylights.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Community Center
1 Unit Available
960 Hutchinson Ave
960 Hutchinson Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
- Charming single family home in Palo Alto 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom Fully furnished Master bedroom with queen size bed 2nd bedroom with twin size bunk bed plus desk Cozy living room Eat in Kitchen with all updated appliances Washer and dryer

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Duveneck - St. Francis
1 Unit Available
795 Greer Road
795 Greer Road, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
1186 sqft
Bright 3 Bedroom Home in Convenient Location - This property features open concept living and dining spaces that allow an abundance of natural light into the home from the floor to ceiling windows.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Menlo Oaks
1 Unit Available
890 Berkeley Avenue
890 Berkeley Avenue, San Mateo County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$24,000
5900 sqft
890 Berkeley Avenue Available 08/01/20 Stunning Home In Menlo Oaks - Stunning modern newly built partially furnished house located in desirable Menlo Oaks neighborhood, available starting August 1, 2020. This luxury spacious 5- bedroom/5.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crescent Park
1 Unit Available
985 Channing Ave.
985 Channing Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,725
6-Month Lease! - Available for 6-Month Lease only! Office Hours: Monday to Friday 8:30am to 5:30pm Lunch time 12:00pm to 1:00pm Telephone 650 473 9983 ACW Management Company (RLNE4416530)

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crescent Park
1 Unit Available
1181 Forest Avenue
1181 Forest Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
1851 sqft
Charming House in Cresent Park - **AVAILABLE BEGINNING JUNE 2020* Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house on a quiet, tree-lined street of Palo Altos Crescent Park neighborhood.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Community Center
1 Unit Available
813 Melville Avenue
813 Melville Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,495
2044 sqft
Beautiful Spacious Home for Rent in Palo Alto TOUR 6/9 5pm - Managed by Gibson Portfolio Management DRE#02071565 Picture perfect inside and out! Enjoy the modern look of this beautiful home and the unique landscaping surrounding it, located in a
City GuideEast Palo Alto
Having trouble with Craigslist East Palo Alto? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Moving to East Palo Alto

This community has become a great place to live. Moving here is not as hard as in some cities but it's not simple either. You need to amass a portfolio with recent pay slips, references from your employer and past landlords. It also helps to have a couple of personal references and if you have pets be sure to have your previous landlord mention how great Fluffy was to have around. Expect to pay a hefty deposit for yourself and another for any pets.

East Palo Alto Neighborhoods

There are 4 distinct neighborhoods in East Palo Alto and the one thing that they all have in common is the heavy availability and use of public transportation. But you may want to check out parking if you do own a car. Most apartment buildings have designated parking.

Ravenswood: This is a great name for a cool community. A large portion of this neighborhood lies on the water, making for a great historic district and a wide availability of recreational activities. Boating is popular for those in this neighborhood. Has really awesome festivals, restaurants and events. The rental market is tight here so be ready to write a check for anything that appeals to you.

Pulgas: Like Ravenswood, Pulgas is on the water. It boasts an awesome historic district, along with plenty of shops and entertainment within walking distance.

City Center: The buildings here are older, most having been built between 1940 and 1970. That said, there has been something of a revitalization going on and rentals are scarce. Be prepared to jump if you find one!

Woodland Avenue: Luckily houses aren't the predominant form of housing here; Woodland is almost entirely comprised of apartments. There seems to be plenty in the way of vacancies.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in East Palo Alto?
The average rent price for East Palo Alto rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,220.
What colleges and universities are located in or around East Palo Alto?
Some of the colleges located in the East Palo Alto area include College of Alameda, California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, and University of California-Berkeley. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to East Palo Alto?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to East Palo Alto from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.

