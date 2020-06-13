125 Apartments for rent in East Palo Alto, CA

Moving to East Palo Alto

This community has become a great place to live. Moving here is not as hard as in some cities but it's not simple either. You need to amass a portfolio with recent pay slips, references from your employer and past landlords. It also helps to have a couple of personal references and if you have pets be sure to have your previous landlord mention how great Fluffy was to have around. Expect to pay a hefty deposit for yourself and another for any pets.