62 Apartments for rent in Butte County, CA
Eaton Village
100 Penzance Ave, Chico, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
985 sqft
Newly built, the pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature 9-foot ceilings, gas fireplaces and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a car wash station, a dog park and a 24-hour gym. Near the 99 Freeway.
Acacia
808 W 2nd Ave, Chico, CA
1 Bedroom
$975
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
650 sqft
The Chico Museum, Golden State Highway and California State University are all easily accessible from this community. Units feature hardwood flooring and flat-rate utilities. There's also an onsite fitness center and free WiFi to enjoy.
10 Coventry Dr
10 Coventry Drive, Oroville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1480 sqft
3 Bedroom with Bonus Room in Nice Neighborhood - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that has a bonus room off the kitchen that could be a second living room, play room, office or more. The home has a good size backyard with nice shade.
3070 Grand View
3070 Grand View Avenue, Oroville, CA
Studio
$800
3070 Grand View Available 07/24/20 Studio in Nice Neighborhood - This is a studio that is above a garage, second story entry. It has all been remodeled with new paint, floors kitchen and bathroom.
14822 Magalia Drive
14822 Magalia Drive, Magalia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$975
750 sqft
Home in Magalia - Updated 2 bed 2 bath Manufactured home on a large lot in Magalia. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator included. Shed for storage, Laminate flooring, Evaporative Cooler, Propane heat and Water heater.
4831 Virginia Ave
4831 Virginia Avenue, South Oroville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$950
4831 Virginia Avenue - 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom House with a Bonus Room! $950 a Month/$1,250 Security Deposit Tenant Pays Water and Garbage Owner Pays Sewer 1 Year Lease No Pets! DRE#01916245 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5934295)
1540 Montgomery St
1540 Montgomery Street, Oroville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1540 Montgomery St Available 08/17/20 1540 Montgomery St - *PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS* 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment-Downstairs. Water & Garbage Paid. Onsite laundry $825 Month/$1000 Security Deposit.
864 Pomona Ave
864 Pomona Avenue, Oroville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$850
864 Pomona Ave Available 08/17/20 864 Pomona Avenue - *PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS* 864 Pomona Ave 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom 2-Story Apartment Town House Style $850 a month/ $1,000 Security Deposit Water & Garbage Paid 1-Year Lease No
1987 Heritage Oaks
1987 Heritage Oak Drive, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1744 sqft
1987 Heritage Oaks Available 08/17/20 1987 Heritage Oak Drive - Amazing location with access to Little Chico Creek - This home is nestled in the south central end of Chico was access to many amenities and stores.
South Campus
636 West 8th St
636 West 8th Street, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Cute 3/2 in Chico Close to Shopping and CSU, Back yard, deck Clean and nice - Attractive 3 bedroom 2 bath cozy home off of West 8th in Chico. Partially fenced back yard, back deck, laundry inside home. Gas stove, Refrigerator, washer/dryer.
297 Canyon Highlands
297 Canyon Highlands Drive, Oroville East, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
297 Canyon Highlands - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath House with a two-car garage. Tenants pay all utilities Owner pays landscaping. The home is on a septic. $1600 Month/$1900 Security Deposit. No Pets 1-year lease. DRE#01916245 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5916546)
2179 Kenrick Lane
2179 Kenrick Ln, Chico, CA
Studio
$1,025
421 sqft
2179 Kenrick Lane Available 09/07/20 Stacked Flats-Downstairs Studio - (RLNE5889405)
489 Silver Leaf Dr
489 Silver Leaf Drive, Kelly Ridge, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1325 sqft
489 Silver Leaf Dr - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Mobile Home located in Kelly Ridge HVAC and a swamp cooler for heating/cooling. The owner pays for water, garbage, and sewer. Tenants pay for propane and all other utilities. $1300 Month/$1500 Security Deposit.
South Campus
617 Chestnut
617 Chestnut Street, Chico, CA
9 Bedrooms
$4,995
2785 sqft
617 Chestnut St.
2365 Nevada Ave
2365 Nevada Avenue, Oroville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 bed 1 bath - Come see this cute 3 bed 1 bath home. Home is located by a shopping center and by Oroville High School Home has central Air and Heat Tenant is responsible for Garbage 1 Car Garage Additional $33.
3215 Tinker Creek Way
3215 Tinker Creek Way, Butte County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2067 sqft
4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Chico Home - With both a two car and a single car, attached garage, this spacious Chico home has plenty of square footage inside, as well as ample room to store your vehicles and toys.
832 W. 11th Avenue
832 West 11th Avenue, Chico, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
832 W. 11th Avenue Available 09/01/20 Under construction! 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home - Be the first to move in this brand new home! This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is scheduled to be completed mid-summer.
5318 Scottwood Rd.
5318 Scottwood Road, Paradise, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1390 sqft
Open Floor Plan and Spa Tub in Paradise! - This two bedroom, two bath home in Paradise has it all! From the large deck and 1 acre lot on the outside, to the open floor plan on the inside, loaded with modern cabinets and fixtures.
2477 Baldwin
2477 Baldwin Avenue, Oroville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2477 Baldwin Available 08/10/20 2477 Baldwin Ave - *PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS* 2 bed 2 bath house with laundry inside, fenced backyard, and new HVAC system $1,350 a month with a $1,500 Security Deposit One Year Lease Tenant pays for
274 E 8th Street - 1
274 E 8th St, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
GREAT UNIT IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN - Great Location! walk to downtown and CSU 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom house with shared fenced yard stove, fridge, garbage disposal, dishwasher, skylights, shared washer and dryer all bedrooms have built in desk..
South Campus
632 W 7th St
632 West 7th Street, Chico, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Home For Rent - This is a 2 bed / 1 bath home with bonus room for rent in Chico. New flooring and paint throughout with a large backyard, new dishwasher and washer/dryer hookups in basement.
3077 Nord Ave.
3077 Nord Avenue, Butte County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1500 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home in Chico with Landscaping Service - Beautiful cabinetry, recessed lighting, laminate flooring and stainless steel appliances make this tastefully updated kitchen the main focal point of this well maintained, three bedroom,
1467 6th Ave
1467 6th Avenue, Oroville, CA
1 Bedroom
$725
1467 6th Ave Available 07/27/20 1467 6th Ave - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT** Coming Soon! 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment downstairs. Water & Garbage paid. $725 Month/$900 Security Deposit. No Pets! DRE#01916245 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5065046)
622 Pomona Ave
622 Pomona Avenue, Butte County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1400 sqft
Coming in July 2020 - 3 Bed / 2 Bath Home with Bonus Room For Rent - Chico - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, two-story home with bonus room. Located in Chico, this home is close to the college, shopping, restaurants, etc.
