141 Apartments for rent in Menifee, CA

Living in Menifee

One of the best things about life in Menifee is the gorgeous Californian sunshine. You get the same dry summers and mild winters as the people living in Los Angeles, but without the eye-watering L.A. housing costs. That means you have more of your money left over to spend on other aspects of life... such as owning a car, for example. You'll want one in Menifee. Most residents commute out of the city for work, and the public transport network isn't anywhere near comprehensive as you would want it to be. While you can get around within Menifee on the bus quite easily, traveling further afield can be a hassle if you don't have your own set of wheels. While traffic might make you moan and groan, you won't regret the convenience of a car.

Menifee doesn't have the world's greatest range of dining or shopping options. Many residents drive out to nearby towns like Murrieta or Temecula for entertainment. But the situation is gradually getting better. Menifee is growing rapidly and is expected to hit the major population milestone of 100,000 people by 2020. Menifee is shaking off its small town past and becoming a city filled with diverse people, businesses and amenities. Hurry and become a part of it!

When you want to go to a big city, San Diego is probably your closest option. It's about an hour's drive to the south. Los Angeles takes about 90 minutes to get to, depending on the traffic. Menifee is also only about an hour away from Orange County. Escondido Freeway, which goes all the way south to San Diego, will be your major route out of the city. There's been construction work going on lately to expand the capacity of this route, so traffic shouldn't be too much of a problem as Menifee continues to grow.

Menifee is a great place in which to retire--obviously, since it began as a retirement community. Thanks to Sun City's roots as an active retirement community, this central neighborhood of Menifee has a great range of housing that is designed to meet the needs of older people. However, the city has also become quite popular with families.. There are also some beautiful parks, with ball fields for sporting activities, and picnic areas where you can enjoy a casual family meal outdoors. How picturesque does that sound?

There are plenty of opportunities to get active in Menifee. There is fierce competition between towns throughout the valley in the youth basketball league. Your kids can learn the value of team spirit by signi Older folks might prefer a relaxing afternoon on the golf course, and there are several courses to choose from in Menifee.

If you're hoping to move to Southern California, then you could do a lot worse than to choose Menifee. This quiet community has affordable housing and is well-connected to nearby towns and cities.