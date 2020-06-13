141 Apartments for rent in Menifee, CA

Apartment List
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive, Menifee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,661
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,281
1314 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
29565 Pebble Creek Ct
29565 Pebble Creek Ct, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2032 sqft
This stunning home resides in Menifee in the Heritage Lake's Community. It is a beautiful family home with hard wood flooring throughout the home. The living room includes a fire place, which is off the kitchen.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
29484 Riptide Dr
29484 Riptide Drive, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1330 sqft
Single story family home located in the community of Heritage Lakes. Walk in the home and you will enter into a large living room with freshly cleaned carpets. Walk back and you will find the kitchen.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
27201 Sun City Blvd
27201 Sun City Boulevard, Menifee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
729 sqft
Quaint senior condo in the heart of Sun City a 55+ community of Menifee. Enter the property and you walk into the fairly large living room. The living room connects to the kitchen.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
26918 China Dr
26918 China Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1450 sqft
Gorgeous senior home located in The Club, a 55+ premier community of Menifee.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
27280 Wentworth Dr
27280 Wentworth Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1132 sqft
Come see this gorgeous senior home located in the heart of Sun City. This home is ready for its new tenant! When you walk into the home you are greeted with a large living room and a separating wall to the kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
28061 Salem Ct
28061 Salem Court, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1344 sqft
Come see this newly rehabbed SENIOR home located in the 55+ premier community of Menifee. Nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac, you will find this low maintenance senior home ready for new tenants.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
30713 Young Dove St
30713 Young Dove Street, Menifee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2588 sqft
Come see this stunning family home located in Menifee. When you walk in you are greeted with a large and open floor plan. The living room is large with wood flooring throughout the home. There is a formal dinning room attached to the living room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
28777 Bradley Rd
28777 Bradley Road, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1404 sqft
Low Maintenance Senior home in the heart of Sun City, a community of Menifee. Walk into the home and you walk into a carpeted large living area the connects to the dinning room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
29548 Lamprey St
29548 Lamprey Street, Menifee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2973 sqft
DRIVE BY ONLY. Beautiful 4 bedroom family home located in Menifee. Includes 3 full bathrooms, 2 car garage on a quiet street. This home is located near multiple shopping centers and the 215 freeway.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
27120 Yorba Linda Ct
27120 Yorba Linda Court, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
945 sqft
This senior home resides within Sun City, a 55+ premier community of Menifee. It contains a low maintenance front yard, with a few trees. Inside you are greeted with a large living area that connects to the kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
29143 Hidden Lake Dr
29143 Hidden Lake Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1560 sqft
This senior home is located in the 55+ community of The Oasis. When you drive up to the home you will see a well maintained front yard with various bushes. When you walk into the home you walk into the living room with tiled flooring.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
28199 Long Meadow Dr
28199 Long Meadow Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1690 sqft
Come see this beautiful senior home in the Oasis Senior Community. This home has been upgraded with hardwood flooring in the kitchen, living room, hallway and den.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
28910 Carmel Rd
28910 Carmel Road, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1404 sqft
Come see this newly listed SENIOR home located in Sun City, a Premier community of Menifee. This home has been completely rehabbed.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
29735 Avenida De Sereno
29735 Avenida De Sereno, Menifee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1709 sqft
This is a 4 bedroom 3 bath 2 story home with RV parking. Walk in the home and you are greeted with a large open floor plan with beautiful vinyl flooring throughout the home. Living room is large and includes a white bricked fire place.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
28315 E Worcester Rd
28315 East Worcester Road, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
992 sqft
Come see this quaint senior home located in the heart of Sun City a 55+ community of Menifee. This home is great for the downsizing senior.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
27480 Canterbury St
27480 Canterbury Street, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1354 sqft
This home is perfect for the starting family. Step inside and you will find a large living room and an open floor plan.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
25700 Cherry Hills Blvd
25700 Cherry Hills Boulevard, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1378 sqft
Quaint SENIOR condo ready for occupancy. Low maintenance front yard with a two car car port with locking gate. Living room is fairly large with an attached enclosed lanai and fire place.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
28051 Salem Ct
28051 Salem Court, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1450 sqft
Big, beautiful senior home with an open floor plan on a cul-de-sac in Sun City a 55+ premier community of Menifee. Includes low maintenance rock front yard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
27177 Sun City Blvd
27177 Sun City Boulevard, Menifee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
729 sqft
Come see this quaint 1 bedroom senior condo. Living room is decent and connects to the kitchen. Kitchen includes white tiles counter tops, cabinets for storage, white appliances including a refrigerator.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
26685 China Dr
26685 China Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1296 sqft
Senior home located in The Club, a quaint 55+ premier community. Low maintenance front yard with various shrubs. Walk into the home and you a greeted with gorgeous vinyl flooring in the living room. Past the living room is the kitchen.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
29190 Crestline Dr
29190 Crestline Drive, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1098 sqft
Come see this family home ready for new tenants. Drive up to the property and you will notice the front yard is low maintenance. Walk through the front door and you will find wood flooring throughout the home.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
27000 Crews Hill Dr
27000 Crews Hill Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1204 sqft
Come see this stunning 2 bedroom senior home. Located on the top of a hill with a stunning view of the valley. When you walk up to the home you are greeted with a living room with hard wood flooring.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
26934 Corte Adelita
26934 Corte Adalita, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1251 sqft
Come see this wonderfully maintained senior home located in the Casa Blanca Estates Association. When you walk in you are greeted with a large and spacious living room which contains a beautiful tiled fire place, great for those cold nights.

Median Rent in Menifee

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Menifee is $1,336, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,672.
Studio
$1,117
1 Bed
$1,336
2 Beds
$1,672
3+ Beds
$2,349
City GuideMenifee
Taken by motocross? Menifee is the hometown of Mike Metzger, "The Godfather of Freestyle Motocross, " who is famous for performing a world-record-breaking back flip at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas.

Located in one of the quieter parts of Southern California, Menifee originally started as a retirement community called Sun City, where older residents could lead active lives in nice surroundings. Sun City still exists as a central neighborhood of Menifee, but the settlement has since grown into a thriving city of more than 75,000 people.The builders have been busy here lately, which means there are plenty of lovely new homes from which to choose. And don't worry - your neighbors won't all be old folks; the city now welcomes young people and families as well as retirees.

Moving to Menifee

Nearly a quarter of Menifee's residents live in rental properties, so if you're looking to rent you'll be in good company. Rental homes come available relatively often and prices aren't too bad - for SoCal, at least! Start your search in plenty of time so that you have time to look around for your perfect pad. You'll stand more chance of impressing a potential landlord if you can show proof of income and references from previous landlords - after all, if you were offering an apartment for rent, you'd want to know that the tenants were going to pay the rent on time and not wreck the place, right?

Vacancy rates in Menifee are similar to those of other nearby Californian towns. Rents in all of these outlying towns are generally lower than in the big cities such as L.A. and San Diego. Take a look around to find something that fits within your price range; you might even be able to find an all bills paid apartment to make budgeting easier.

Neighborhoods in Menifee

Sun City: It might be Manifee's oldest neighborhood, but it's not exactly ancient. Most homes here were built in the 1960s and are still in great condition. This neighborhood is still very popular with retirees, and for good reason: the local atmosphere is peaceful and quiet. You could easily take a load off here in Sun City.

Menifee Lakes: Menifee Lakes has a lot of single-family homes and apartments dating from the 1970s and 1980s. For older learners, it's never too late--there is the Mount San Jacinto Community College, where adults of all ages can study a wide range of academic and practical subjects.

Quail Valley: Located on the western outskirts of Menifee, Quail Valley is a quiet residential neighborhood. You'll find big, beautiful houses here. Take a short walk to the shores of Canyon Lake to enjoy wonderful views over the water.

Romoland: The northern Menifee suburb of Romoland offers affordable rents to people looking for medium or large single-family homes. It's a bit of a trek into the center of town, but you do get easy access to the Escondido Freeway, which will take you to north to nearby Moreno Valley.

Living in Menifee

One of the best things about life in Menifee is the gorgeous Californian sunshine. You get the same dry summers and mild winters as the people living in Los Angeles, but without the eye-watering L.A. housing costs. That means you have more of your money left over to spend on other aspects of life... such as owning a car, for example. You'll want one in Menifee. Most residents commute out of the city for work, and the public transport network isn't anywhere near comprehensive as you would want it to be. While you can get around within Menifee on the bus quite easily, traveling further afield can be a hassle if you don't have your own set of wheels. While traffic might make you moan and groan, you won't regret the convenience of a car.

Menifee doesn't have the world's greatest range of dining or shopping options. Many residents drive out to nearby towns like Murrieta or Temecula for entertainment. But the situation is gradually getting better. Menifee is growing rapidly and is expected to hit the major population milestone of 100,000 people by 2020. Menifee is shaking off its small town past and becoming a city filled with diverse people, businesses and amenities. Hurry and become a part of it!

When you want to go to a big city, San Diego is probably your closest option. It's about an hour's drive to the south. Los Angeles takes about 90 minutes to get to, depending on the traffic. Menifee is also only about an hour away from Orange County. Escondido Freeway, which goes all the way south to San Diego, will be your major route out of the city. There's been construction work going on lately to expand the capacity of this route, so traffic shouldn't be too much of a problem as Menifee continues to grow.

Menifee is a great place in which to retire--obviously, since it began as a retirement community. Thanks to Sun City's roots as an active retirement community, this central neighborhood of Menifee has a great range of housing that is designed to meet the needs of older people. However, the city has also become quite popular with families.. There are also some beautiful parks, with ball fields for sporting activities, and picnic areas where you can enjoy a casual family meal outdoors. How picturesque does that sound?

There are plenty of opportunities to get active in Menifee. There is fierce competition between towns throughout the valley in the youth basketball league. Your kids can learn the value of team spirit by signi Older folks might prefer a relaxing afternoon on the golf course, and there are several courses to choose from in Menifee.

If you're hoping to move to Southern California, then you could do a lot worse than to choose Menifee. This quiet community has affordable housing and is well-connected to nearby towns and cities.

June 2020 Menifee Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Menifee Rent Report. Menifee rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Menifee rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Menifee rents held steady over the past month

Menifee rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Menifee stand at $1,337 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,672 for a two-bedroom. Menifee's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Menifee over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Riverside metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Menifee

    As rents have fallen slightly in Menifee, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Menifee is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Menifee's median two-bedroom rent of $1,672 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Menifee.
    • While rents in Menifee fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Austin (+1.3%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Menifee than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,096, where Menifee is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Menifee?
    In Menifee, the median rent is $1,117 for a studio, $1,336 for a 1-bedroom, $1,672 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,349 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Menifee, check out our monthly Menifee Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Menifee?
    Some of the colleges located in the Menifee area include California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, University of California-Riverside, University of California-San Diego, and Chaffey College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Menifee?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Menifee from include San Diego, Anaheim, Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, and Santa Ana.

