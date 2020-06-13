141 Apartments for rent in Menifee, CA📍
1 of 30
1 of 20
1 of 11
1 of 10
1 of 5
1 of 12
1 of 15
1 of 15
1 of 20
1 of 1
1 of 18
1 of 12
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 14
1 of 6
1 of 10
1 of 19
1 of 15
1 of 13
1 of 13
1 of 8
1 of 20
1 of 18
Located in one of the quieter parts of Southern California, Menifee originally started as a retirement community called Sun City, where older residents could lead active lives in nice surroundings. Sun City still exists as a central neighborhood of Menifee, but the settlement has since grown into a thriving city of more than 75,000 people.The builders have been busy here lately, which means there are plenty of lovely new homes from which to choose. And don't worry - your neighbors won't all be old folks; the city now welcomes young people and families as well as retirees.
Nearly a quarter of Menifee's residents live in rental properties, so if you're looking to rent you'll be in good company. Rental homes come available relatively often and prices aren't too bad - for SoCal, at least! Start your search in plenty of time so that you have time to look around for your perfect pad. You'll stand more chance of impressing a potential landlord if you can show proof of income and references from previous landlords - after all, if you were offering an apartment for rent, you'd want to know that the tenants were going to pay the rent on time and not wreck the place, right?
Vacancy rates in Menifee are similar to those of other nearby Californian towns. Rents in all of these outlying towns are generally lower than in the big cities such as L.A. and San Diego. Take a look around to find something that fits within your price range; you might even be able to find an all bills paid apartment to make budgeting easier.
Sun City: It might be Manifee's oldest neighborhood, but it's not exactly ancient. Most homes here were built in the 1960s and are still in great condition. This neighborhood is still very popular with retirees, and for good reason: the local atmosphere is peaceful and quiet. You could easily take a load off here in Sun City.
Menifee Lakes: Menifee Lakes has a lot of single-family homes and apartments dating from the 1970s and 1980s. For older learners, it's never too late--there is the Mount San Jacinto Community College, where adults of all ages can study a wide range of academic and practical subjects.
Quail Valley: Located on the western outskirts of Menifee, Quail Valley is a quiet residential neighborhood. You'll find big, beautiful houses here. Take a short walk to the shores of Canyon Lake to enjoy wonderful views over the water.
Romoland: The northern Menifee suburb of Romoland offers affordable rents to people looking for medium or large single-family homes. It's a bit of a trek into the center of town, but you do get easy access to the Escondido Freeway, which will take you to north to nearby Moreno Valley.
One of the best things about life in Menifee is the gorgeous Californian sunshine. You get the same dry summers and mild winters as the people living in Los Angeles, but without the eye-watering L.A. housing costs. That means you have more of your money left over to spend on other aspects of life... such as owning a car, for example. You'll want one in Menifee. Most residents commute out of the city for work, and the public transport network isn't anywhere near comprehensive as you would want it to be. While you can get around within Menifee on the bus quite easily, traveling further afield can be a hassle if you don't have your own set of wheels. While traffic might make you moan and groan, you won't regret the convenience of a car.
Menifee doesn't have the world's greatest range of dining or shopping options. Many residents drive out to nearby towns like Murrieta or Temecula for entertainment. But the situation is gradually getting better. Menifee is growing rapidly and is expected to hit the major population milestone of 100,000 people by 2020. Menifee is shaking off its small town past and becoming a city filled with diverse people, businesses and amenities. Hurry and become a part of it!
When you want to go to a big city, San Diego is probably your closest option. It's about an hour's drive to the south. Los Angeles takes about 90 minutes to get to, depending on the traffic. Menifee is also only about an hour away from Orange County. Escondido Freeway, which goes all the way south to San Diego, will be your major route out of the city. There's been construction work going on lately to expand the capacity of this route, so traffic shouldn't be too much of a problem as Menifee continues to grow.
Menifee is a great place in which to retire--obviously, since it began as a retirement community. Thanks to Sun City's roots as an active retirement community, this central neighborhood of Menifee has a great range of housing that is designed to meet the needs of older people. However, the city has also become quite popular with families.. There are also some beautiful parks, with ball fields for sporting activities, and picnic areas where you can enjoy a casual family meal outdoors. How picturesque does that sound?
There are plenty of opportunities to get active in Menifee. There is fierce competition between towns throughout the valley in the youth basketball league. Your kids can learn the value of team spirit by signi Older folks might prefer a relaxing afternoon on the golf course, and there are several courses to choose from in Menifee.
If you're hoping to move to Southern California, then you could do a lot worse than to choose Menifee. This quiet community has affordable housing and is well-connected to nearby towns and cities.
June 2020 Menifee Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Menifee Rent Report. Menifee rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Menifee rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
June 2020 Menifee Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Menifee Rent Report. Menifee rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Menifee rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Menifee rents held steady over the past month
Menifee rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Menifee stand at $1,337 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,672 for a two-bedroom. Menifee's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Riverside Metro
While rent prices have decreased in Menifee over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Riverside metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
- Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
- Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.
- San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Menifee
As rents have fallen slightly in Menifee, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Menifee is less affordable for renters.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
- Menifee's median two-bedroom rent of $1,672 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Menifee.
- While rents in Menifee fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Austin (+1.3%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Menifee than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,096, where Menifee is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.