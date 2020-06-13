196 Apartments for rent in Buena Park, CA

Apartment List
1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Buena Park
3 Units Available
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1005 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to Fairway Village Apartment Homes, a beautiful community located in Buena Park, California.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Buena Park
2 Units Available
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
865 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6400 Lincoln Avenue in Buena Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
Buena Park
4 Units Available
8041 Page St.
8041 Page Street, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1080 sqft
The Page St.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
Westview
8572 Western Avenue, Buena Park, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,530
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westview in Buena Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
68 Webber Way
68 Webber Way, Buena Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1560 sqft
Pets may be considered with an additional $100/month pet rent. Welcome to the highly desirable gated community of Founders Walk. This tri-level condo features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2-car direct access garage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
8602 Western Avenue
8602 Western Avenue, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
884 sqft
ONE MONTH RENT FREE ! (on rent ready units) Available for viewing today! Call or text 714-628-6269 to schedule an appointment! We have the best that Buena Park has to offer! Let Elmwood Apartments provide your solution and make finding your new

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
7500 Crescent Avenue
7500 Crescent Avenue, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
2 Bdr located in Buena Park - Welcome to Crescent Run, luxury apartment living at affordable prices. Call Mike to schedule a tour 714-229-4950 Our beautiful complex is gate and has lush gardens throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
8501 Kendor Drive
8501 Kendor Drive, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
387 sqft
Unique Opportunity! Newly renovated private studio with private entry, private yard and a single designated parking space. New flooring, new paint, new cabinets, A/C wall unit, recessed lights and more.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
6631 Kingman Avenue
6631 Kingman Avenue, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
REMODELED 2 BEDROOMS AND 1.5 BATHROOMS DOWNSTAIRS APARTMENT UNIT. SAFELY GATED COMMUNITY. THE KITCHEN HAS NEW WHITE CABINETS AND NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOP. ALL NEW APPLIANCES AND BLINDS. LAMINATED FLOOR THROUGHOUT AND TILES AT BATHROOMS.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
6400 San Harco Circle
6400 San Harco Circle, Buena Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1072 sqft
Available July 1st, this charming 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms house in the San Tract of Buena Park is just waiting for you to call it Home. Recently updated, this house features an open concept floor plan with luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
8187 Cachuma Circle
8187 Cachuma Circle, Buena Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1854 sqft
Meadowbrook complex is located near the Los Coyotes Country Club and Sunny Hills High School District. New Sliding Glass Doors to the Back Yard. New Kitchen windows, New Counter Top. New Lights in the Kitchen. Gorgeous Kitchen Cabinet.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
5604 Cajon Avenue
5604 Cajon Avenue, Buena Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1080 sqft
Remodeled End unit Single Level Town House. Living room with Tile Floor, Cathedral Ceiling. Remodeled kitchen All 3 bedrooms have Laminate wood floor, crown molding. 2 bedrooms with Mirror wardrobe closet with organizer, 1 with walk in closet.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
5517 Cajon Avenue
5517 Cajon Avenue, Buena Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1080 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo is in move in condition. This home features a large kitchen with ample cabinet space, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. The 3 bedrooms are very spacious with recessed lighting.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
4950 Argyle Way
4950 Argyle Way, Buena Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1276 sqft
Remodeld townhome located in Highland Greens Community 3bedrooms and 2.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
8186 Havasu Circle
8186 Havasu Circle, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1598 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This gorgeous two master suite and two and half bathrooms including two walk in closet with new wood flooring, New remodeled master bathroom shower.

1 of 1

Last updated August 14 at 10:23pm
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
7244 El Poste Drive
7244 El Poste Drive, Buena Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1225 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7244 El Poste Drive in Buena Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Buena Park
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:40am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
Del Monte
3400 West Del Monte Drive, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Del Monte in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
3 Units Available
Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
961 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Tree in Fullerton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
Hidden Village
207 South Western Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hidden Village in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,170
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1147 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
Buena Park
11 Units Available
Pine Meadows Apartments
3931 West Orange Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
985 sqft
Close to area freeways, schools, and shopping centers in a residential area. Apartments feature a balcony or patio, detached garage, and updated appliances. On-site laundry, clubhouse, and pool area with a spa.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
The Franciscan
120 N Syracuse St, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,525
900 sqft
We are pleased to inform you that the Franciscan Apartments is under new management and will be going through upgrades. We are currently offering a beautiful spacious 2 bedroom 1.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Cypress
1 Unit Available
Cypress Park
9591 Graham St, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on manicured grounds near Oak Knoll Park and Cypress College. Apartments and townhomes with dishwashers, ceiling fans and patios or balconies in a community boasting two side-by-side swimming pools with poolside BBQ areas.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Le Mar Apartments
257 South Gilbert Street, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
860 sqft
Welcome home to Le Mar Apartments in sunny Fullerton, California. Our low-key apartment home community is located in the heart of Orange County just off I-5.

Median Rent in Buena Park

Last updated May 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Buena Park is $1,430, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,837.
Studio
$1,201
1 Bed
$1,430
2 Beds
$1,837
3+ Beds
$2,497
City GuideBuena Park
Home to America’s first theme park, a wacky wax museum and a swash-buckling dinner spread, Buena Park is a town that hosts a fair share of tourists but manages to not be a "tourist town."

As the central point between Anaheim and Los Angeles, it’s uniquely situated for singles and couples with it’s diverse population and urban amenities. Buena Park is a fairly small suburb when compared to other Southern California locales and it’s not split up into distinct neighborhoods the way you would suspect. Residents note congestion and crowding around Knott’s Berry Farm during their peak season but it’s easy to avoid the crowds if you chose your rental property carefully.

Having trouble with Craigslist Buena Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Buena Park

Do yourself a favor and pay a friend or a professional to help you move. It costs about a hundred dollars more than renting a moving van if you're coming from a nearby city and you'll be ready to relax in your new home a lot more quickly. Sometimes it pays to let the professionals sweat it out while you figure out where you’re going to put your derth of Ikea furniture.

If you are considering a move from outside the state than your options for moving inexpensively narrow considerably. A uHaul will cost somewhere between $800 and $1000 in gas and rental fees. Tack on another $200 if you plan to tow your car. A good alternative to selling your plasma TV for the move is to check out portable moving container options. There are plenty of outfits that can cram your stuff into a storage container and then ship it out to your final destination for under $300. People with animal companions prefer this method so that they can make the trip safely without flying. Most pets don’t fare well during air travel and as long as you talk to your vet before hand about nausea medications you should be fine.

Speaking of pets, don’t forget that most rental housing options will require a pet deposit, pet rent or both. There’s some leeway with cats and caged animals but dogs will almost always cost you in upfront or month-to-month costs. It’s a good idea to check out what kind of grounds surround your apartment. George Bellis Park has a lovely dog park just north of the tennis courts and the city is fairly dog-friendly. In additional to pet and moving fees, it’s essential to consider the total cost of your first month's rent and deposit. With the exception of some of the shadier places around Knott’s, you will be asked to pass a background check. This includes a thorough credit check but don’t worry if your credit is less than stellar. Most establishments will simply charge a higher deposit rather than reject you outright.

If you work in either Los Angeles or Anaheim, Buena Park is an affordable place to live and commute. A majority of households in Buena Park are couples or families with dual incomes, so think about splitting the rent. Either count your significant other as a contributor or look for non-creepy roommates. You’ll probably want to turn on a light switch, take a hot bath and wash your dishes while you watch Netflix so tack on an additional $250. While staples like food, housing and entertainment may be a bit higher than the national average, utilities are about on par.

Neighborhoods

West Buena Park: The general consensus is that some of the best properties are located in the western portion of the city. The area around Cypress College is excellent for singles or those looking for a no-hassle month to month lease. $$

North Buena Park: The further north you drive the larger the houses get. North Buena Park is home to the Los Coyotes Country Club and million-dollar price tags. You’re more likely to find rental condos than studio apartments in this zip code so be prepared to shell out the cash. $$$$$

The E-Zone: Ok, you can’t rent two bedroom apartments or condos in Knott’s but the area is generally referred as the E-Zone by locals. You’ll find inexpensive apartments, and cheap studios for rent but this is also arguably the worst part of the city for crime. The area is also cram-packed with hotels so if you need a few days to seal the deal on a new apartment this is a great place to stay. $

Living in Buena Park

Owning a car is essential in Buena Park. Less than four percent of residents walk, bike or take public transit. Because a majority of residents commute outside of the city for work, fewer people take public transit. The occupations available within city limits are generally related to Cypress College or Knott’s Berry Farm. If you work in or around these two points then there’s a good chance a bus line runs congruent with your destination. The Orange County Transportation Authority, or OCTA, services the entire city with stops focusing on the E-Zone and Huntington Beach.

The E-Zone is the entertainment district of Buena Park. Knott’s Berry Farms, Ripley’s Believe it or Not and several theater-style dinner shows all call the E-Zone home. This is the most "touristy" part of town but if you have young children or just enjoy amusement park-style entertainment then the E-Zone is a grand old time.

Behind the amusement parks and wax museums, Buena Park is a hopping little community. You can take swimming lessons at the city pools or catch a free outdoor concert during the summer in the Downtown Courtyard. If you have kids younger than 12, each of the city's eight park locations offers free activities and cultural tours for children. Finally, if you'd rather just lay on the beach and catch up on the latest John Grisham novel, you'll find stretches of sand less than twenty minutes away.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Buena Park?
In Buena Park, the median rent is $1,201 for a studio, $1,430 for a 1-bedroom, $1,837 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,497 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Buena Park, check out our monthly Buena Park Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Buena Park?
Some of the colleges located in the Buena Park area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Buena Park?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Buena Park from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Ana, and Irvine.

