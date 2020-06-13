196 Apartments for rent in Buena Park, CA

Moving to Buena Park

Do yourself a favor and pay a friend or a professional to help you move. It costs about a hundred dollars more than renting a moving van if you're coming from a nearby city and you'll be ready to relax in your new home a lot more quickly. Sometimes it pays to let the professionals sweat it out while you figure out where you’re going to put your derth of Ikea furniture.

If you are considering a move from outside the state than your options for moving inexpensively narrow considerably. A uHaul will cost somewhere between $800 and $1000 in gas and rental fees. Tack on another $200 if you plan to tow your car. A good alternative to selling your plasma TV for the move is to check out portable moving container options. There are plenty of outfits that can cram your stuff into a storage container and then ship it out to your final destination for under $300. People with animal companions prefer this method so that they can make the trip safely without flying. Most pets don’t fare well during air travel and as long as you talk to your vet before hand about nausea medications you should be fine.

Speaking of pets, don’t forget that most rental housing options will require a pet deposit, pet rent or both. There’s some leeway with cats and caged animals but dogs will almost always cost you in upfront or month-to-month costs. It’s a good idea to check out what kind of grounds surround your apartment. George Bellis Park has a lovely dog park just north of the tennis courts and the city is fairly dog-friendly. In additional to pet and moving fees, it’s essential to consider the total cost of your first month's rent and deposit. With the exception of some of the shadier places around Knott’s, you will be asked to pass a background check. This includes a thorough credit check but don’t worry if your credit is less than stellar. Most establishments will simply charge a higher deposit rather than reject you outright.

If you work in either Los Angeles or Anaheim, Buena Park is an affordable place to live and commute. A majority of households in Buena Park are couples or families with dual incomes, so think about splitting the rent. Either count your significant other as a contributor or look for non-creepy roommates. You’ll probably want to turn on a light switch, take a hot bath and wash your dishes while you watch Netflix so tack on an additional $250. While staples like food, housing and entertainment may be a bit higher than the national average, utilities are about on par.