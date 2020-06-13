196 Apartments for rent in Buena Park, CA📍
1 of 31
1 of 2
1 of 1
1 of 5
1 of 24
1 of 18
1 of 18
1 of 17
1 of 14
1 of 13
1 of 14
1 of 36
1 of 8
1 of 8
1 of 27
1 of 1
1 of 6
1 of 9
1 of 5
1 of 15
1 of 2
1 of 4
1 of 14
1 of 10
As the central point between Anaheim and Los Angeles, it’s uniquely situated for singles and couples with it’s diverse population and urban amenities. Buena Park is a fairly small suburb when compared to other Southern California locales and it’s not split up into distinct neighborhoods the way you would suspect. Residents note congestion and crowding around Knott’s Berry Farm during their peak season but it’s easy to avoid the crowds if you chose your rental property carefully.
Having trouble with Craigslist Buena Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Do yourself a favor and pay a friend or a professional to help you move. It costs about a hundred dollars more than renting a moving van if you're coming from a nearby city and you'll be ready to relax in your new home a lot more quickly. Sometimes it pays to let the professionals sweat it out while you figure out where you’re going to put your derth of Ikea furniture.
If you are considering a move from outside the state than your options for moving inexpensively narrow considerably. A uHaul will cost somewhere between $800 and $1000 in gas and rental fees. Tack on another $200 if you plan to tow your car. A good alternative to selling your plasma TV for the move is to check out portable moving container options. There are plenty of outfits that can cram your stuff into a storage container and then ship it out to your final destination for under $300. People with animal companions prefer this method so that they can make the trip safely without flying. Most pets don’t fare well during air travel and as long as you talk to your vet before hand about nausea medications you should be fine.
Speaking of pets, don’t forget that most rental housing options will require a pet deposit, pet rent or both. There’s some leeway with cats and caged animals but dogs will almost always cost you in upfront or month-to-month costs. It’s a good idea to check out what kind of grounds surround your apartment. George Bellis Park has a lovely dog park just north of the tennis courts and the city is fairly dog-friendly. In additional to pet and moving fees, it’s essential to consider the total cost of your first month's rent and deposit. With the exception of some of the shadier places around Knott’s, you will be asked to pass a background check. This includes a thorough credit check but don’t worry if your credit is less than stellar. Most establishments will simply charge a higher deposit rather than reject you outright.
If you work in either Los Angeles or Anaheim, Buena Park is an affordable place to live and commute. A majority of households in Buena Park are couples or families with dual incomes, so think about splitting the rent. Either count your significant other as a contributor or look for non-creepy roommates. You’ll probably want to turn on a light switch, take a hot bath and wash your dishes while you watch Netflix so tack on an additional $250. While staples like food, housing and entertainment may be a bit higher than the national average, utilities are about on par.
West Buena Park: The general consensus is that some of the best properties are located in the western portion of the city. The area around Cypress College is excellent for singles or those looking for a no-hassle month to month lease. $$
North Buena Park: The further north you drive the larger the houses get. North Buena Park is home to the Los Coyotes Country Club and million-dollar price tags. You’re more likely to find rental condos than studio apartments in this zip code so be prepared to shell out the cash. $$$$$
The E-Zone: Ok, you can’t rent two bedroom apartments or condos in Knott’s but the area is generally referred as the E-Zone by locals. You’ll find inexpensive apartments, and cheap studios for rent but this is also arguably the worst part of the city for crime. The area is also cram-packed with hotels so if you need a few days to seal the deal on a new apartment this is a great place to stay. $
Owning a car is essential in Buena Park. Less than four percent of residents walk, bike or take public transit. Because a majority of residents commute outside of the city for work, fewer people take public transit. The occupations available within city limits are generally related to Cypress College or Knott’s Berry Farm. If you work in or around these two points then there’s a good chance a bus line runs congruent with your destination. The Orange County Transportation Authority, or OCTA, services the entire city with stops focusing on the E-Zone and Huntington Beach.
The E-Zone is the entertainment district of Buena Park. Knott’s Berry Farms, Ripley’s Believe it or Not and several theater-style dinner shows all call the E-Zone home. This is the most "touristy" part of town but if you have young children or just enjoy amusement park-style entertainment then the E-Zone is a grand old time.
Behind the amusement parks and wax museums, Buena Park is a hopping little community. You can take swimming lessons at the city pools or catch a free outdoor concert during the summer in the Downtown Courtyard. If you have kids younger than 12, each of the city's eight park locations offers free activities and cultural tours for children. Finally, if you'd rather just lay on the beach and catch up on the latest John Grisham novel, you'll find stretches of sand less than twenty minutes away.