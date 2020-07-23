/
/
ventura county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:49 AM
289 Apartments for rent in Ventura County, CA📍
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
11 Units Available
Poinsetta
Sofi Ventura
6250 Telegraph Rd, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,968
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,323
972 sqft
In an effort to provide the best customer experience, we are now offering virtual tours and self-guided tours by appointment only.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
26 Units Available
Andorra Apartments
341 Mike Loza Dr, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,505
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with resort-style amenities. Unique units with in-suite laundry, stainless steel appliances. Excellently situated near Freeway 101, the airport and the beaches. On-site amenities include pet park, pool, Wi-Fi cafe and business center.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
4 Units Available
North Ranch
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
896 sqft
Welcome to YOLO Apartment Homes located in the heart of Thousand Oaks, CA.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
15 Units Available
Westlake
The Meadows at Westlake Village
605 Hampshire Rd, Westlake Village, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,978
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,861
1338 sqft
Nine miles from beaches and 38 miles west of Los Angeles. Convenient to U.S. 101 and the Westlake Golf Course. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and a patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
2 Units Available
Mar Vista
Coastal Village
2250 East Pleasant Valley Road, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A comfortable brand new luxury apartment home is waiting for you at Coastal Village. Our One, Two, and Three-bedroom apartment homes for rent in Oxnard, CA, offer the best of charming features and great amenities.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
14 Units Available
Saticoy
Vanoni Ranch
10676 Veronica Ln, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is just blocks from the Santa Clara River. There is a playground, pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym on site. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
29 Units Available
Las Positas
352 Townsite Promenade, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1089 sqft
Now leasing brand new luxury apartments in Camarillo, CA, for immediate move-in! Be one of the first to live in Las Positas luxury. Las Positas offers modern and spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with private garages.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
7 Units Available
Central Thousand Oaks
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,267
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,776
1340 sqft
Furnished one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, pool, bbq/grill area, garage parking. Thousand Oaks neighborhood with access to Ventura Freeway, Green Line public transit.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
Lang Ranch
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,951
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,388
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,769
1084 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
Lang Ranch
Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,092
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,282
1084 sqft
Located close to outdoor recreation opportunities, like Lang Ranch and Lang Ranch Community Park. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include gym, pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
12 Units Available
Town Center
Mosaic Apartments
500 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
Studio
$1,857
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,986
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,896
1030 sqft
Plush homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and central air-conditioning in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to covered parking, a business center, and a 24-hour gym. Near The Collection Riverpark mall.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 12:30 AM
3 Units Available
Rancho Solana
2444 Alvarado St, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,284
1035 sqft
Convenient on-site amenities include covered parking, a playground and controlled access entry. Every unit includes energy-efficient lighting, additional storage and hardwood-inspired flooring. Situated near Ventura Freeway and the Martinez Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 12:25 AM
19 Units Available
Town Center
Tempo At Riverpark
450 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,080
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1270 sqft
A contemporary community in RiverPark. Near beaches, parks and the farmers' market. On-site club-style fitness, yoga, spinning and pool. Stunning, sleek designs with stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and quartz countertops.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 12:17 AM
2 Units Available
Thille
Via Ventura
930 Pacific Strand Pl, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,136
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Highway 126 and Thille Park. Attractive apartments with a full selection of modern kitchen appliances, a fireplace and private laundry facilities. Residents have use of a clubhouse, a pool and a community garden.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
13 Units Available
Thille
Colony Parc
848 Weber Cir, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
920 sqft
Just steps from world-class shopping, with unbeatable mountain views. Residents enjoy communal tennis court, gym, media room and parking. In-unit amenities include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 12:14 AM
3 Units Available
South Winds
Alturas Oxnard
5200 S J St, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
9 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
555 Rosewood Ave, Camarillo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,740
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
920 sqft
A resort-like community near Highway 101 and the ocean. Recently renovated apartments feature new appliances and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, hot tub, gym, and business center. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
14 Units Available
East Simi Valley
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to Highway 118 and Simi Valley High School. Smoke-free community includes a pool, playground, hot tub and courtyard. Homes have a modern kitchen, a patio/balcony and private laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
10 Units Available
Oak Park
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1109 sqft
Situated within the award-winning Oak Park school district and close to the Malibu Mountains. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, contemporary lighting and private balconies. Leisure amenities include hot tubs, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
14 Units Available
Oak Park
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
942 sqft
Located in the desirable Oak Park neighborhood. Apartments with fully equipped kitchens, large pantries and private balconies in a community boasting panoramic views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Amenities include multiple swimming pools and fitness centers.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 01:22 AM
6 Units Available
West Simi Valley
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
950 sqft
Lovely community in Wood Ranch neighborhood featuring Spanish architecture, shady courtyards, pristine pool, and 24-hour gym. Quick access to 23, 118, and 101 freeways. Newly renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
13 Units Available
Town Center
Serenade at Riverpark
700 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
1289 sqft
Located conveniently off Highway 101 and in walking distance to shopping and dining. Units feature gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, fireplaces and in-home washer/dryers. Community has a pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 12:17 PM
4 Units Available
Rancho Conejo
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA
Studio
$1,750
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Casa Oaks Apartments, a beautiful community with everything you have been searching for. We are located in Newbury Park, California near Rancho Conejo Playfields, delicious local eateries, and plentiful shopping locales.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
39 Units Available
Simi Valley Town Center
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,764
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,907
1231 sqft
Convenient to Simi Valley Town Center and Ronald Reagan Freeway. Apartments featuring pantries and private patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a well-equipped fitness center, game room, and multiple swimming pools and spas.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Ventura County area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, University of California-Los Angeles, California Institute of the Arts, and College of the Canyons. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Los Angeles, Long Beach, Santa Clarita, Pasadena, and Glendale have apartments for rent.
