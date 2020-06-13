/
port hueneme
133 Apartments for rent in Port Hueneme, CA
Port Hueneme
328 E. Surfside Dr.
328 East Surfside Drive, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
933 sqft
Sunny-side Up in Surfside! FURNISHED month-to-month - Charming second level FURNISHED condo in Surfside I! You'll be thinking "home sweet home" once you step foot into this quaint 2 bedroom 1.
Port Hueneme
2596 Sextant Avenue
2596 Sextant Avenue, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
PENTHOUSE UNIT NO ONE BELOW YOU - This TWO BEDROOM unit has just been refurbished within the last year. Wood like plank flooring in the living room, dining room, kitchen and Bathroom. Newer blinds throughout and Newer gas range.
Port Hueneme
129 E. Scott Street
129 East Scott Street, Port Hueneme, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
1344 sqft
129 E. Scott Street Available 07/01/20 Port Hueneme | 4 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Condo - Adorable 4 bedroom plus 2 bathroom UNFURNISHED condo in Port Hueneme.
Port Hueneme
2567 Sextant Ave
2567 Sextant Avenue, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
856 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom in Marina Village - Perfect Penthouse with upgraded kitchen featuring newer granite counters and nice wooden cabinets with gas oven and range. Newer flooring in living room and dining room and both spacious bedrooms.
Port Hueneme
233 E Elfin Grn
233 East Elfin Green, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1257 sqft
Port Huneme | Hueneme Bay 55+ Community | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - This single story home is located in the Hueneme Bay 55+ Community situated on a corner lot with beautiful landscape and walking paths surrounding.
Port Hueneme
182 Seaspray Way
182 Seaspray Way, Port Hueneme, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1780 sqft
Port Hueneme | Anacapa View | 3 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom | Ocean Views - WOW! Take in the cool ocean air and breathtaking views of the ocean and islands from the comfort of your own home.
Port Hueneme
2577 Spinnaker Ave
2577 Spinnaker Avenue, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
856 sqft
Marina Village Condo- Two-bedroom, One bath single story penthouse-condo, close to beaches and shopping centers. Amenities include fresh paint, new flooring throughout, stove, dishwasher, granite counter tops.
Port Hueneme
2591 Yardarm Ave
2591 Yardarm Avenue, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
THIS NICE 2 bedroom condo close to shopping and parks and beaches ! Please call Farideh at 805-708-3617
Port Hueneme
769 E Port Hueneme Road E
769 East Port Hueneme Road, Port Hueneme, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1518 sqft
This modern designed home is a beautiful walking distance to the beach in Port Hueneme along the Bubbling Springs greenbelt water way. Built in 2003 with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Very large master bedroom with master bath and walk-in closet.
Port Hueneme
2696 Anchor Avenue - 1
2696 Anchor Avenue, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
892 sqft
Light & bright corner two stories condo unit with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with brand new vanity, 1 dedicated parking spot in garage, and 892 square feet.
Port Hueneme
2724 Bolker Drive
2724 Bolker Drive, Port Hueneme, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1196 sqft
3 bed, 2 bath light and bright ground floor condo in Sandpiper Village. Open kitchen includes fridge, microwave, stove/oven and a new dishwasher. New cordless blinds on windows, freshly painted, durable laminate flooring throughout.
Port Hueneme
2584 Rudder Avenue
2584 Rudder Avenue, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
806 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath condo, located in Marina Village. This is a front unit with plenty of natural light. Laundry facility is behind the building, and nearby community pool! It is walking distance to shops, restaurants and 5 minute drive to the beach.
Port Hueneme
659 Ocean View
659 Ocean View Drive, Port Hueneme, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
649 sqft
Port Hueneme Surfside II | 1 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom Condo - Welcome home to your 1 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom 3rd level condo with beautiful ocean views! Recently remodeled with new stainless steel appliances, granite, new drywall, bathroom, paint, lighting
Port Hueneme
68 W Elfin Grn
68 West Elfin Green, Port Hueneme, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1085 sqft
This is a spacious and completely remodeled 1085 sq ft 3+2 Hueneme Bay single story condominium with spacious living room opening onto travertine patio, with attached 2 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Port Hueneme
South Winds
Alturas Oxnard
5200 S J St, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1250 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Channel Islands
The Reserve at Seabridge
3851 Harbour Island Lane, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,849
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1517 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,399
1680 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Hollywood
3265 Ocean Dr
3265 Ocean Drive, Channel Islands Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
3092 sqft
Hollywood Beach | Oxnard | 3 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom Unfurnished Tri-Level Home - Hollywood Beach oceanfront 3 Story UNFURNISHED custom home. Located at the South end of Hollywood Beach, behind the breakwater.
Hollywood
3721 Sunset Lane
3721 Sunset Lane, Channel Islands Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1300 sqft
3721 Sunset Lane Available 07/14/20 Hollywood Beach | 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Fully Furnished Condo - As you enter you will find two large bedrooms equipped for a relaxing stay, and one bathroom on the lower level.
Oxnard Shores
2225 Martinique Lane
2225 Martinique Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1113 sqft
2225 Martinique Lane Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom 2 bath condo Oxnard, CA - Two bedroom, two bath condo in the Colony at Mandalay Beach gated community. Two car garage, fireplace, washer & dryer in condo.
Hollywood
3903 Ocean Drive
3903 Ocean Drive, Channel Islands Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,450
3331 sqft
Exquisite Oceanfront Home in Hollywood Beach - Exquisite Oceanfront 3 story home, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, fireplace in living area & master bedroom, open oceanfront deck on 2nd floor & 3rd floor, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances,
Silver Strand
916 Ocean Drive
916 Ocean Drive, Channel Islands Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1041 sqft
Silverstrand | 2 bed + 1.5 bath home across the street from the beach! - Please DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS Located inboard just across from the beach, this 2 bedroom + 1.
Channel Islands
2510 Greencastle Court
2510 Greencastle Court, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2237 sqft
Mandalay Bay | 3 bed + 2.5 bath home - Marina Living at its Finest! - This stunning home boasts main channel views and is situated with the feeling of open water ways all around! Upgrades abound in this Mandalay Bay home with 3 bedrooms, 2.
Oxnard Shores
4140 Ocean Drive
4140 Ocean Drive, Channel Islands Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1852 sqft
Hollywood Beach | 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Home - Adorable little beach home inboard on Hollywood beach that offers a kitchen, family room, two bedrooms, and one bathroom on the first floor.
Hollywood
3633-3635 Ocean Dr.
3633 Ocean Dr, Channel Islands Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,450
2355 sqft
Hollywood Beach | Fully-furnished 5 bed + 3 bath beachfront home in Oxnard! - Indulge in coastal living and enjoy the views from this Hollywood Beach oceanfront duplex! With a total of 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, this modern duplex has a private
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Port Hueneme, the median rent is $1,502 for a studio, $1,782 for a 1-bedroom, $2,369 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,374 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Port Hueneme, check out our monthly Port Hueneme Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Port Hueneme area include University of California-Los Angeles, University of California-Santa Barbara, California Institute of the Arts, College of the Canyons, and Los Angeles Harbor College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Port Hueneme from include Los Angeles, Santa Clarita, Santa Monica, Oxnard, and Thousand Oaks.