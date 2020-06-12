/
linda
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:57 AM
14 Apartments for rent in Linda, CA
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
5878 COHN AVE COUNTY OF YUBA
5878 Cohn Avenue, Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1014 sqft
5878 COHN AVE COUNTY OF YUBA Available 07/31/20 3 BEDROOM HOME IN OLIVEHURST - 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH 1014 SQ FT HOME. GARBAGE AND PEST CONTROL ARE PAID FOR. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5854656)
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
5526 Ravine Court
5526 Ravine, Linda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2781 sqft
This 4bedroom 3bathroom two-story home is located in the Edgewater Community and just a short walk to schools and parks.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
5555 Rock Cliff Court
5555 Rock Cliff, Linda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1859 sqft
5555 Rock Cliff Court Available 04/17/20 Beautiful 4x2 In Edgewater Community - Beautiful 4 bedroom/2 bath home in Edgewater Community. Home has many new upgrades, and comes equipped with a gas stove, dishwasher, and microwave.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2104 River Rock Drive
2104 River Rock, Linda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2059 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home - Brookside Subdivision,4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath .Granite counters throughout, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances. Professional decor selections interior & exterior. Tile roof, 2 car garages.
Results within 1 mile of Linda
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
116 5TH ST COUNTY OF YUBA
116 5th Street, Marysville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
116 5TH ST COUNTY OF YUBA Available 07/31/20 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME LOCATED IN MARYSVILLE - THIS IS A 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME LOCATED IN MARYSVILLE. THIS HOME INCLUDES A STOVE AND A FENCED YARD. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5848865)
Results within 5 miles of Linda
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1984 8th Ave.
1984 8th Avenue, Olivehurst, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1040 sqft
Available Soon! - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1237 Casita Drive #1
1237 Casita Drive, Yuba City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
1237 Casita Drive #1 Available 07/10/20 Nice Condo - Downstairs unit, with off street covered parking. Close access to schools, and easy access to Hwy 99 & shopping. 1 Year Lease. Call (530) 671-8181 No Pets Allowed (RLNE4720139)
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
619 Winship Rd.
619 Winship Road, Yuba City, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2400 sqft
619 Winship Rd. Available 06/15/20 Dont Miss out on this beautiful Centrally located 2 Story Home. - Beautiful 2 story home, in a centrally located neighborhood.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2260 Mann Dr.
2260 Mann Drive, Yuba City, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
2629 sqft
Spaciouse home - A must see 5 bed 4bath spacious home. charming neighborhood. (RLNE5819338)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1303 Sicard St.
1303 Sicard Street, Marysville, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
996 sqft
1303 Sicard St. Available 06/19/20 2 Bedroom House - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home, Fresh Paint (RLNE5781378)
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
1634 Poole Boulevard - 300
1634 Poole Boulevard, Yuba City, CA
Studio
$600
1000 sqft
This Professional office space offers a furnished reception area, seating for customers or guests, a private office which is furnished, a nice conference room with whiteboard and television for presentations, a kitchen area that offers a
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1231 Val Drive
1231 Val Drive, Marysville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1624 sqft
Charming Spacious Marysville Home with Backyard Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
1634 Starr Drive - 1
1634 Starr Drive, Yuba City, CA
Studio
$2,400
2005 sqft
SPACIOUS OFFICE SPACE AVAILABLE WITH LARGE CONFERENCE ROOM!! This office offers a reception area, five private offices, a great conference room, two bathrooms, new flooring throughout, fresh paint, kitchen area with granite counters, two storage
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Linda rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,790.
Some of the colleges located in the Linda area include California State University-Chico, California State University-Sacramento, Sacramento City College, Sierra College, and William Jessup University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Linda from include Sacramento, Roseville, Elk Grove, Citrus Heights, and Arden-Arcade.
