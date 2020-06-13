238 Apartments for rent in Seal Beach, CA

The Neighborhoods

There are literally just a couple of apartment complexes within city limits, so many who frequent local streets live in larger adjacent cities, like Long Beach. If you want to lease a home in the city, you're more likely to do it with a rental house or condominium. To make it easier to find these pads, go through a rental or real-estate agent. Otherwise, your residential options include the following:

City Center: You might be surprised to find that the city center is nowhere near the center of the city at all. In fact, it's on the coast, which is the western edge of town. However, whether you're interested in a studio apartment or a two-bedroom, you'll find it here. There are tons of apartments in the area, but they're pricy. You get what you pay for, though, since you'll be closest to all the best amenities, dining, entertainment and more -- right outside of your door! You'll also be able to go to the beach whenever you want. Dreamy.

Eastern Seal Beach: Eastern Seal Beach is the place to look if you're looking for affordable rental apartments. It's far from the epicenter of town, which exists at the beach. But the best part about Eastern Seal Beach is that it has tons of housing options at prices that are budget-friendly. Another great perk of Eastern Seal Beach is that it has tons of regular, suburban businesses - so you can get your errands done, shop and eat right by your home.