238 Apartments for rent in Seal Beach, CA

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Bridgeport
17 Units Available
eaves Seal Beach
333 1st St, Seal Beach, CA
Studio
$1,680
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,220
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,768
976 sqft
Beautifully landscaped apartment community near Seal Beach. Also within easy reach of Pacific Coast Highway. Apartments offer conveniences such as fireplaces, linen closets, kitchen pantries and private patios. On-site community center, gym and swimming pool.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Park East
1 Unit Available
4925 Ironwood Ave
4925 Ironwood Avenue, Seal Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1524 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Great Home in Seal Beach - Property Id: 115331 Great Home in College Park East neighborhood of Seal Beach. The house is a 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath and Den with a 2-Car Garage. Located in the prestigious Los Alamitos School District.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Old Town
1 Unit Available
341 10TH Street
341 10th Street, Seal Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
500 sqft
Way too COOL for SKOOL! Single Bedroom Bungalow is just 1 Block off Main Street in the fabulous seaside resort community of Seal Beach, CA.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Old Ranch
1 Unit Available
12200 Montecito Road
12200 Montecito Road, Seal Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1219 sqft
Lovely Seal Beach 3 bdrm 2 bath upstairs unit of 2 story building views to Rossmoor. New paint, new carpet. Updated kitchen and appliances. Wall A/C, 2 carport parking spaces in gated parking. Community pools (2), laundry rooms, clubhouse.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Old Town
1 Unit Available
413 Ocean Avenue
413 Ocean Avenue, Seal Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 413 Ocean Avenue in Seal Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 44

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Old Town
1 Unit Available
1602 Ocean Ave.
1602 Ocean Avenue, Seal Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,995
2640 sqft
Stunning 4 Bed 4 Bath Luxury Home Steps From the Sand in Seal Beach! - This stunning and very unique luxury home is located just steps from the sands of Seal Beach.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
530 Galleon Way
530 Galleon Way, Seal Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1431 sqft
Elevate your expectations with the completely re-envisioned 530 Galleon. Brand new kitchens, bathrooms, floors, appliances, lighting, and more await for you to call this property home as you live at the heart of the Seal Beach lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Garden Grove
1 Unit Available
Palmwood Garden
11932 Bailey St, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
974 sqft
You’ll be impressed with your new apartment home at Palmwood Gardens! We offer spacious two and three bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens, private patio or balcony and ample closet space.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
El Dorado Park South
1 Unit Available
1874 Stevely Ave
1874 Stevely Avenue, Long Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1670 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home with beautiful open floorplan of this lovely El Dorado Park South home! Freshly painted, stainless steel appliances, exquisite granite counters, rich maple cabinets and travertine floors.

1 of 66

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westminster
1 Unit Available
14532 SOUTHFIELD DR.
14532 Southfield Drive, Westminster, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2128 sqft
2 STORY HOME WITH POOL WESTMINSTER - IN PREP BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY HOME WITH POOL AND JACUZZI APPROXIMATELY 2,200 SQ FT, OPEN CEILINGS, GORGEOUS REMODELED HOME IN FANTASTIC NEIGHBORHOOD 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATHROOMS, FIRE PLACE AND CENTRAL HEATING, KITCHEN

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Garden Grove
1 Unit Available
12098 S Stonegate Lane
12098 Stonegate Ln, Garden Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
Beautifully renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single level town home in Garden Grove - Beautiful, all new 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage town home in Garden Grove. Cross Streets are Valley View and Chapman. 12098 S.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16732 Westfield
16732 Westfield Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
2709 sqft
4Bd 3Ba 2700sf Home in HB $4995 mo - Property Id: 275053 HB's most sought after family friendly neighborhood. Largest floor plan boasts over 2,700 sq ft of smart living space. Everything you want exactly where you want it.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Peninsula
1 Unit Available
6407 E. Seaside Walk
6407 East Seaside Walk, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1250 sqft
Peninsula Beach House - Located on the Long Beach Peninsula just steps to the sand, this wonderful ocean view house sits above a large garage in the back of the main residence.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rossmoor Highlands
1 Unit Available
11851 PINE STREET
11851 Pine Street, Los Alamitos, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,390
2400 sqft
11851 PINE STREET Available 06/16/20 Los Alamitos - 5 Bed 2 Bth Home - Huge Yard - Laudry Hookups w/Machines - 3 Car Gar - Gorgeous!!!! - We are proudly offering for rent this beautiful 5 bedroom 2 bath home in the lovely housing community of

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16241 EAGLE LN.
16241 Eagle Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1445 sqft
WOW 3 bed 3 bath 3 car garage upgraded Huntington Beach Home.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
El Dorado Park South
1 Unit Available
2009 Shipway Avenue
2009 Shipway Avenue, Long Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1805 sqft
COMING SOON!!! 4BD/2BA Available Near El Dorado Park!! - COMING SOON!!! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with spacious family room located in Plaza Area of Long Beach.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Huntington Harbour
1 Unit Available
16736 BAREFOOT Circle
16736 Barefoot Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1186 sqft
Great locationin Huntington Harbor, this condo sits just steps from the pool and spa. Nicely upgraded with garage access through private patio. Tile floors,lots of storage, newer appliances. Completely stocked and furnished.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Westminster
1 Unit Available
5252 SAINT GEORGE Road
5252 Saint George Road, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1419 sqft
The BEST location in WTMV. Enjoy your greenbelt & pool view. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters, cherry wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
16912 Sims Lane
16912 Sims Street, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1144 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath + Den. New carpet, paint and appliances. Den has been converted into 3rd bedroom. Washer and dryer hookups, 2 assigned parking spots. 5 minute drive to the beach.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Westminster
1 Unit Available
5762 Kylie Avenue
5762 Kylie Avenue, Westminster, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,597
2300 sqft
Welcome Home! to your Gated superior maintained amenities completed community of newer constructed homes which are fewer and far between in the area.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
16632 Sims Lane - D
16632 Sims Street, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
Huntington Harbor adjacent! This 4 unit building is located on a corner lot with a large park just down the street.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Bolsa Chica-Heil
1 Unit Available
16392 De Anza Circle
16392 De Anza Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
861 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath, single level condo located in desirable Harbor Heights community. Kitchen features tile counters, pantry/storage, electric range and dishwasher. Newer laminate wood flooring in living spaces and bedrooms.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Huntington Harbour
1 Unit Available
16391 Forest Hills Lane
16391 Forest Hills Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2260 sqft
Fantastic Harbor Location includes boat dock!!! Remodeled home in exclusive Tennis Estates. This three bedroom two bath home is located a short walk to iconic Mothers Beach, and features it's own 25 foot boat dock.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Huntington Harbour
1 Unit Available
3431 Venture Drive
3431 Venture Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
3491 sqft
Recently updated, this Trinidad Island home is nestled in the coveted Huntington Harbour community. Featuring 5 beds and 35 baths, this turn-key residence has been freshly painted with crown molding throughout.

Median Rent in Seal Beach

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Seal Beach is $1,829, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,350.
Studio
$1,536
1 Bed
$1,829
2 Beds
$2,350
3+ Beds
$3,194
City GuideSeal Beach
The wide beaches, ocean views, and eternal sun have attracted filmmakers to Seal Beach since the dawn of movie-making. The most famous production shot here was Cecil B. DeMille's "Ten Commandments," where Moses parted the Red Sea on a flat stretch of sand. This was the 1923 black-and-white version with Theodore Roberts as Moses and not the 1956 color version with Charlton Heston. (Bet you didn't know there were two of them.)

Quaint, uncrowded and not overdeveloped, Seal Beach stands out as the quintessential southern California beach town, complete with wooden pier, two miles of oceanfront, and just a few Starbucks. You'd be hard-pressed to find anything taller than three stories even among the commercial buildings. The locals are friendly and seem to consist mostly of surfboard toting beach-lovers.

Having trouble with Craigslist Seal Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Getting to Know Seal Beach

Seal Beach is wedged into the northwest corner of Orange County. You can reach it on the coast through Pacific Coast Highway (Highway 1), from north or south on the San Diego Freeway (I-405) or from the east on the Garden Grove Freeway (SR22). Nearly two-thirds of the city consists of the Seal Beach Naval Weapons Station, which houses a classified contingent of heroes. (For security reasons, the government would like you to pretend the base isn't there.) This doesn't leave much room for the city's 24,168 residents.

Rental Tips

When moving to Seal Beach, you want to tip the rental balance in your favor with so few units available. Apartment managers want to know that you make enough to afford the unit, and that you're financially responsible. You prove the first with pay stubs. You reveal the second through a good credit report. To check yours for free, visit AnnualCreditReport.com. Then clean up your credit by paying off as many of your obligations as you can.

The Neighborhoods

There are literally just a couple of apartment complexes within city limits, so many who frequent local streets live in larger adjacent cities, like Long Beach. If you want to lease a home in the city, you're more likely to do it with a rental house or condominium. To make it easier to find these pads, go through a rental or real-estate agent. Otherwise, your residential options include the following:

City Center: You might be surprised to find that the city center is nowhere near the center of the city at all. In fact, it's on the coast, which is the western edge of town. However, whether you're interested in a studio apartment or a two-bedroom, you'll find it here. There are tons of apartments in the area, but they're pricy. You get what you pay for, though, since you'll be closest to all the best amenities, dining, entertainment and more -- right outside of your door! You'll also be able to go to the beach whenever you want. Dreamy.

Eastern Seal Beach: Eastern Seal Beach is the place to look if you're looking for affordable rental apartments. It's far from the epicenter of town, which exists at the beach. But the best part about Eastern Seal Beach is that it has tons of housing options at prices that are budget-friendly. Another great perk of Eastern Seal Beach is that it has tons of regular, suburban businesses - so you can get your errands done, shop and eat right by your home.

Getting Around Seal Beach

The Orange County Transit Authority takes charge of public transit for Seal Beach, which means slow service that's only marginally better than walking (and only if there's a hurricane). Like in the rest of southern California, you need your own wheels to get around.

Fortunately, rentals, private homes, and businesses offer car owners lots of parking spots, carports or garages. Parking is free throughout the city but be sure to pay attention to the signs. Some streets limit your stay to a couple of hours.

Three beach parking lots, at just a few dollars for a couple of hours, offer spaces for those who want to be near the water. That is, unless you have the wheelchair sticker on your license plate. Then it costs nothing.

Traffic is usually manageable except in summer when everyone from Orange County passes through the streets at the same time just to reach the water.

What to Do in Seal Beach

There's one main reason you want an apartment for rent in Seal Beach, so head for the sands. Bring everything you need for the day, because all you'll find near the water are clusters of pine trees, some picnic tables, a volleyball net or two, and the protection of lifeguards.

The Municipal Pier may be a more happening place. It was built in 1906 and is the second-longest wooden pier in southern California (with the first at Oceanside). You can fish, watch the waves or surf near it. Another popular place to hang ten is at the mouth of the San Gabriel River, more locally known as Stingray Bay. The heated water from upstream power plants beckons the stingrays to gather in this area.

More natural wonders show up at the 911 acres of National Wildlife Refuge, which the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service looks after. It shelters three endangered bird species as well as a saltwater marsh. Because the sanctuary sprawls near a military installation, you can only visit during the monthly guided tours, generally held on the last Saturday of each month. You can also volunteer to restore the habitat or pick up trash on the first Wednesday of each month.

There's more nature, of the more manicured kind, at Eisenhower Park, with magnificent ocean views, and Gum Grove Park, with a hiking trail through a eucalyptus forest. Pooches perk up at the dog run of Arbor Park.

Man-made wonders say buy me from over 70 boutiques, antique stores, art galleries and restaurants at Main Street. Because the charming one-story facades of these retailers huddle within a three-block area, you can easily visit them all on two feet.

For more organized diversions, attend one of the annual events. The Classic Car Show closes down Main Street to display over 500 classic cars. The Lion's Club has been holding its International Fish Fry since 1943, making it the community's longest-running extravaganza.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Seal Beach?
In Seal Beach, the median rent is $1,536 for a studio, $1,829 for a 1-bedroom, $2,350 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,194 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Seal Beach, check out our monthly Seal Beach Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Seal Beach?
Some of the colleges located in the Seal Beach area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Seal Beach?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Seal Beach from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Ana, and Irvine.

