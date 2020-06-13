/
topanga
224 Apartments for rent in Topanga, CA📍
Topanga Canyon
21741 Planewood Drive
21741 Planewood Drive, Topanga, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
3250 sqft
Professionally Designed & Furnished Pool Home Offers Panoramic City Light Views! Step into the charming courtyard garden that welcomes you to the double oak doors with leaded glass accents.
Topanga Canyon
21910 Alta
21910 Alta Drive, Topanga, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3320 sqft
Lease this Beautiful home or inquire about an option to purchase, home has a separate entrance potential, New Construction Custom w/Panoramic view , 9- 10' high ceilings, over 3000 s.f.
1164 BONILLA Drive
1164 Bonilla Drive, Topanga, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
1000 sqft
REDUCED! Available now--This lovely 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment, attached but private, has its own entrance and 1 car garage, and is in the heart of Topanga's residential community on a quiet cul-de-sac.
Calabasas Highlands
23615 Clover Trail
23615 Clover Trail, Calabasas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1219 sqft
Recently renovated single family 1 story home ready for you and your family. This home features 3 bedrooms/ 2 baths. The garage has been converted into a separate living space that includes 1 bathroom, refrigerator, oven and window AC.
Calabasas Hills
24701 Via Del Llano
24701 Vía Del Llano, Calabasas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,995
1931 sqft
4 bedroom 2 ½ bath gorgeous remodeled home in prestigious 24 hour guard-gated Calabasas Hills in Calabasas Park. 4th bedroom is also an office with built-ins.
Greater Mulwood
22947 De Kalb Drive
22947 De Kalb Drive, Calabasas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,150
2207 sqft
Gorgeous updated view home, available June 16th,
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
23036 Cass Avenue
23036 Cass Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,700
3649 sqft
PRICE REDUCED!! - An unbelievable, South of the Boulevard, suburban home has just become available! Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom + 3.5 bathroom delight, in the gracious suburbs of Woodland Hills.
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
4634 Esparto Street
4634 Esparto Road, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,900
3539 sqft
Attention All Woodland Hills Renters & Agents! View! View! View! Wait Till You See This Super Sharp Showplace Home In Perfect Mint Move In Condition! Amazing South Of The Blvd Location! Striking Curb Appeal! Architectural Details Abounds! Beautiful
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
22943 Cass Avenue
22943 Cass Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1848 sqft
Tranquil location in the most sought after neighborhood of Woodland hills - South of the Bulevard Recently updated, this 3BR and 2.
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
22674 WATERBURY
22674 Waterbury Street, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,700
2600 sqft
Turn key !!! 1-story home! spacious! pool ! newer ! 5-bedroom, 5.
Pacific Palisades
17720 Porto Marina Way
17720 Porto Marina Way, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$27,000
3800 sqft
From every room you will see the most commanding ocean views available in the Pacific Palisades. Located just off of PCH, and with a short walk, you can be at a swimmable beach.
Greater Mulwood
3402 Stoneridge Court
3402 Stoneridge Court, Calabasas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
2499 sqft
Gorgeous Gated Calabasas home in Mulholland Heights is available for you to call home. This expansive 2500 sq. ft. remodeled home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
Greater Mulwood
22747 Brandywine Drive
22747 Brandywine Drive, Calabasas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,750
2523 sqft
Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Greater Mulwood neighborhood of Calabasas, this lease opportunity offers 4 bedroom, 3 bath, in a 2523 SFR on a 15,000 SF lot, and offers a sparkling pool for summer fun and relaxation! Offering BRAND NEW stylish
Pacific Palisades
223 Giardino Way
223 Giardino Way, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
2109 sqft
JUST 5 BLOCKS FROM BEACH! SERENE & TRANQUIL SETTING ON QUIET AND PRIVATE CUL-DE-SAC OFF TRAMONTO. LIGHT AND BRIGHT 3+3.75, PLUS DEN/OFFICE OR GUEST'S ROOM. GRANITE KITCHEN W/HIGH QUALITY APPLIANCES& BREAKFAST AREA.
Pacific Palisades
17350 W SUNSET
17350 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17350 W SUNSET in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Palatino
3764 CALLE JAZMIN
3764 Calle Jazmín, Calabasas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,450
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3764 CALLE JAZMIN in Calabasas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Pacific Palisades
17175 AVENIDA DE SANTA YNEZ
17175 Avenida De Santa Ynez, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$11,999
3277 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17175 AVENIDA DE SANTA YNEZ in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Pacific Palisades
467 Paseo Miramar
467 Paseo Miramar, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$34,995
3100 sqft
True California lifestyle indoor/outdoor flow with walls of glass that look upon breathtaking ocean views from every room.
Eastern Malibu
20713 Rockcroft Drive
20713 Rockcroft Drive, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,800
3658 sqft
Welcome to the tranquil, private, and relaxing Malibu residence that is conveniently located near state parks, hiking trails, and within moments of pristine beaches.
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
4428 Morro Drive
4428 Morro Drive, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1803 sqft
WOW! If you are looking for a home with views, ample square footage, and off-street parking for several cars, then your search ends here! We have space for 3 cars in the driveway as well as an attached 2 car garage with additional storage closets
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,105
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,235
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
1140 sqft
VERT combines the best of eco-friendly living with the high-quality features and amenities you want in your next community. We designed each open-concept floor plan to maximize space, so you have room to live, work, and play.
Tarzana
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1194 sqft
The Blvd is nestled in the heart of the Valley! Located less than a mile away from Ventura Boulevard, our community is perfectly located around cafes, lounges and bars, and The Village at Westfield Topanga.
Canoga Park
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,080
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,129
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,571
1046 sqft
Experience an eccentric modern oasis that is in a league of its own at the heart of Warner Center, LA’s fastest growing community. Mira Warner Center fuses contemporary design and deluxe amenities with a metro vibe.
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1146 sqft
One- and two-story loft-style apartments are packed full of premium amenities. From hardwood floors and ceiling fans to resort-style attractions, this community provides tenants with a relentless sense of luxury.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Topanga rentals listed on Apartment List is $6,580.
Some of the colleges located in the Topanga area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Los Angeles, and California Institute of the Arts. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Topanga from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Pasadena.
