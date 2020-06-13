160 Apartments for rent in Pomona, CA

AL
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd, Pomona, CA
Studio
$1,392
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,646
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1008 sqft
Garey Shopping Center and La Verne Town Center are a short walk from this community. Community amenities include garage parking, a fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature in-unit laundry.
1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave, Pomona, CA
Studio
$1,380
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,633
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
940 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedrooms in modern style, just blocks from Pomona Amtrak station. Fireplace, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Dog park on-site. 24-hour gym.
1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
37 Units Available
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1008 sqft
Relish in the convenience of your new home's location, right off the 10, 60, 57 and 71 freeways. Luxury amenities include 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, courtyard and bike storage.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
850 S. San Antonio Ave
850 South San Antonio Avenue, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
700 sqft
This house has been recently updated and has granite counters and a new dishwasher and stove. Large living room with wood laminate floors makes the unit look really modern. House located across from Washington Elementary.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
741 Washington Ave
741 North Reservoir Street, Pomona, CA
Studio
$750
500 sqft
House has tile floors, and it's own private yard.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17 Viewpoint Circle
17 Viewpoint Circle, Pomona, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2492 sqft
Beautiful 4Bd 3Bth house in Phillips Ranch - Beautiful 4 bedroom house with 3 bathrooms, and has a large backyard. This home is the quiet Phillips Ranch neighborhood. The home is walking distance from an elementary school.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
624 E. Jefferson Avenue
624 East Jefferson Avenue, Pomona, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1623 sqft
Rental Home/Cottage - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has a 2-car garage with roll-up door. Ample storage closets. Gas stove, full laundry hookups and pantry in kitchen. Ceramic tile throughout the home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1009 Ashport St.
1009 Ashport Street, Pomona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Pomona House on Cul-De-Sac - To Apply or Schedule a Showing: Please visit tserealty.appfolio.com/listings or text ASHPORT to (763) 225-1739 Rested on a 7,517 sq. ft.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
521 n erie st
521 Erie St, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
Brand New Construction be the first to live in this new home! (RLNE5785765)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
762 Hawthorne Place
762 East Hawthorne Place, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
POMONA - 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath - Freestanding 1 bedroom / 1 bath unit with no shared walls in the City of Pomona close to shopping and transportation. For viewings please call: Joe Corral Cell: 626-702-4288 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5763359)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
325 E. Alvarado Street
325 East Alvarado Street, Pomona, CA
Studio
$550
190 sqft
Room Only - not entire house. This is a room only for rent in a 4 bedroom house. You will have access to the kitchen and a shared bathroom. Each room is rented to a different tenant. No smoking or drug use.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
11 Goldstar Pl
11 Goldstar Place, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1330 sqft
A charming 2 bedrooms and 2.5 full baths modern condo for rent in a quiet highly desirable neighborhood in a Gated Phillips Ranch Community of Pomona. Lease Duration is 1year.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3775 Legato Court
3775 Legato Court, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
740 sqft
Don’t miss the opportunity to lease this upgraded end unit condominium in Allegro Villas! This 1bed, 1bath condo also offers a small room that could be used as an office or playroom.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
259 W Willow Street
259 West Willow Street, Pomona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1200 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom on a nice size lot. Home features new paint, beautiful hardwood flooring, updated kitchen, updated windows, nice size back yard and a long driveway for plenty of parking.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
890 Indian Hill Blvd.
890 Indian Hill Boulevard, Pomona, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,349
1600 sqft
This 4 Bed/3 Bath home has an attached ADU making it a multi-generational home and has been completely remodeled! This home features can lighting and ceiling fans throughout, individual A/C/heat/dehumidifiers in each room, two washer and dryer

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3752 Towne Park Circle
3752 Towne Park Circle, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1215 sqft
Claremont Schools, Claremont Schools, Claremont Schools! This Townhouse has been taken down to the studs and rebuilt/Totally Remodel. Come live in the Lap of Luxury! This remodel is straight out of a magazine. So Elegant and refined.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
11 Knoll Ridge Drive
11 Knoll Ridge Drive, Pomona, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2381 sqft
Move in condition lease in beautiful Phillips Ranch. Located on a quiet cul de sac with a 5 minute walk to the mile long greenbelt- that is one of the gems of "The Ranch". All 4 bedrooms upstairs, 2.5 baths, with 2381 sf on a large 9305 sf lot.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
831 Sunburst Way
831 Sunburst Way, Pomona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1850 sqft
Fabulous townhouse located in the desirable Bonita Village Community. This turnkey unit was built in 2016 and shows like a model. It offers 3 BR & 3.5 BA with 1,850 SF of living area.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3120 N Garey Avenue N
3120 North Garey Avenue, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1050 sqft
APARTMENT: Large 2 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath, floor to ceiling stone or used brick wood burning fireplace. Recently painted interior and exterior, landscaping, completely remodeled interior, new Bamboo wood, and tile floors.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
665 N Towne Avenue
665 North Towne Avenue, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
825 sqft
Wonderful unit with great size front yard. great floor plan with living room, dinning room, great kitchen, full size bath, 2 bedroom, 1 car garage. Easy access to shopping area, 10 Fwy, hospital, and western university. No laundry.

1 of 29

Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
725 Bangor Street
725 Bangor Street, Pomona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1612 sqft
This stunningly beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in a Planned Unit Development featuring a wide driveway. The kitchen has wood cabinets, granite counter tops, Stainless appliances and plenty of counter and cupboard space.
1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Oakmont
7 Units Available
Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd, Claremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,732
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
952 sqft
Discover Claremont Park. We offer many amenities and features for your enjoyment as such A pampered lifestyle with a large resort-style swimming pool with 2 large Cabana style lounge areas. 2 BBQs at the Pool for your bbqing enjoyment.
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
4 Units Available
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,457
1131 sqft
Quiet neighborhood that is walkable to Shops at Chino Hills. Gated community with 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and sauna. Units have washer/dryer, huge closets and hardwood floors. Recently renovated.
1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
West La Verne
2 Units Available
Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes
2132 Blossom Ln, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
912 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes in La Verne. View photos, descriptions and more!

Median Rent in Pomona

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Pomona is $1,117, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,429.
Studio
$938
1 Bed
$1,117
2 Beds
$1,429
3+ Beds
$1,954
City GuidePomonaWhat’s up, apartment hunters? We hear you’re in the market for a crash pad in the city of Pomona, nestled cozily beside the San Gabriel Mountains in California’s Inland Empire. Luckily, you’ve come to the right place, because setting people up in their dream dwellings is what we do best. Just take a quick peek at the following nuggets of info and we guarantee you’ll be living the high life in Pomona
A Peek at Pomona
+

Public Transportation: We come bearing good news: The Metrolink conveniently connects Pomona to both L.A. and Riverside. But be prepared to buck up: A one-way from Pomona to L.A. will cost you about 8 bucks.

Daytripping and Night-Owling: For lifelong residents of the Golden State, Pomona is best known as the city that hosts the annual Los Angeles County Fair. The Fairplex also presents other events, including concerts, sporting matches (UFC mostly), and beer-tasting galas (Pomona is sounding tastier and tastier, huh?)… There are numerous bars in the downtown district, and also a smattering of dive bars and taverns here and there throughout the area (Recommendation: Get your kicks in L.A., but be sure to check out the Glasshouse showroom in Pomona).

Scoring Some Dynamite Digs
+

Apartments are easy to come by in Pomona. The average rental price in Pomona is more than $1250 a month, and lodgings in the city’s most coveted ‘hoods easily approach the $2500 range. Here are a few other crumbs to keep in mind:

  • Different landlords in Pomona have different standards for residential requirements. Some apartment managers will accept just about anyone who’s willing to fork out the first month’s rent and deposit, whereas other landlords have stricter prerequisites. But as long as you have a satisfactory rental history and a steady job, you shouldn’t have much trouble finding quality living quarters in Pomona.

  • Waiting lists: Good news! Renters will rarely if ever come across those pesky waiting lists in Pomona, so you’ll have a variety of rental options to choose from. Both long and short-term leases are available at many locations.

The Neighborhoods of Pomona
+

Now that you have an idea of what to expect as a proud Pomona renter, it’s time to start thinking about which neighborhood suits you best. A few areas worth considering:

  • Central/Southern Pomona: The centrally-located and southern ‘hoods like Spadra, downtown, and the Grand/Park Avenue district are ideal choices for Pomona dwellers. These areas are where tenants get the most bang for their bucks . 2 BR units are available for as cheap as $900.

  • Phillips Ranch: The most modern area of Pomona is the Phillips Ranch neighborhood, located in the city’s southwest quadrant about four miles from downtown. Phillip’s Ranch rental units generally cost in the $2000-plus range, although lucky leasers can usually find condos and rental homes for less than $1500.

Good luck in Pomona, and enjoy hunting for your perfect apartment!

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Pomona?
In Pomona, the median rent is $938 for a studio, $1,117 for a 1-bedroom, $1,429 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,954 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Pomona, check out our monthly Pomona Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Pomona?
Some of the colleges located in the Pomona area include California State Polytechnic University-Pomona, Western University of Health Sciences, California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, and California State University-Fullerton. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Pomona?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pomona from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Riverside, and Rancho Cucamonga.

