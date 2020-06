160 Apartments for rent in Pomona, CA

Public Transportation: We come bearing good news: The Metrolink conveniently connects Pomona to both L.A. and Riverside. But be prepared to buck up: A one-way from Pomona to L.A. will cost you about 8 bucks.

Daytripping and Night-Owling: For lifelong residents of the Golden State, Pomona is best known as the city that hosts the annual Los Angeles County Fair. The Fairplex also presents other events, including concerts, sporting matches (UFC mostly), and beer-tasting galas (Pomona is sounding tastier and tastier, huh?)… There are numerous bars in the downtown district, and also a smattering of dive bars and taverns here and there throughout the area (Recommendation: Get your kicks in L.A., but be sure to check out the Glasshouse showroom in Pomona).