160 Apartments for rent in Pomona, CA📍
Public Transportation: We come bearing good news: The Metrolink conveniently connects Pomona to both L.A. and Riverside. But be prepared to buck up: A one-way from Pomona to L.A. will cost you about 8 bucks.
Daytripping and Night-Owling: For lifelong residents of the Golden State, Pomona is best known as the city that hosts the annual Los Angeles County Fair. The Fairplex also presents other events, including concerts, sporting matches (UFC mostly), and beer-tasting galas (Pomona is sounding tastier and tastier, huh?)… There are numerous bars in the downtown district, and also a smattering of dive bars and taverns here and there throughout the area (Recommendation: Get your kicks in L.A., but be sure to check out the Glasshouse showroom in Pomona).
Apartments are easy to come by in Pomona. The average rental price in Pomona is more than $1250 a month, and lodgings in the city’s most coveted ‘hoods easily approach the $2500 range. Here are a few other crumbs to keep in mind:
Different landlords in Pomona have different standards for residential requirements. Some apartment managers will accept just about anyone who’s willing to fork out the first month’s rent and deposit, whereas other landlords have stricter prerequisites. But as long as you have a satisfactory rental history and a steady job, you shouldn’t have much trouble finding quality living quarters in Pomona.
Waiting lists: Good news! Renters will rarely if ever come across those pesky waiting lists in Pomona, so you’ll have a variety of rental options to choose from. Both long and short-term leases are available at many locations.
Now that you have an idea of what to expect as a proud Pomona renter, it’s time to start thinking about which neighborhood suits you best. A few areas worth considering:
Central/Southern Pomona: The centrally-located and southern ‘hoods like Spadra, downtown, and the Grand/Park Avenue district are ideal choices for Pomona dwellers. These areas are where tenants get the most bang for their bucks . 2 BR units are available for as cheap as $900.
Phillips Ranch: The most modern area of Pomona is the Phillips Ranch neighborhood, located in the city’s southwest quadrant about four miles from downtown. Phillip’s Ranch rental units generally cost in the $2000-plus range, although lucky leasers can usually find condos and rental homes for less than $1500.
Good luck in Pomona, and enjoy hunting for your perfect apartment!