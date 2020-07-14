4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $600 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 35lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Parking garage.
Storage Details: Storage unit $75/month