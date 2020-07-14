All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments

4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue · (818) 862-5377
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
NEW SPECIAL: GET $1500 OFF SELECT UNITS! OUR TEAM WELCOMES YOU TO TAKE A VIRTUAL TOUR! * *Please visit our "Virtual Tour" page on our website.
Location

4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$2,099

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. Jul 25

$2,117

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit 110 · Avail. Jul 16

$2,145

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Our convenient location puts you exactly where you want to be. These luxury apartments in Studio City, CA offer our residents the finest in modern amenities, including controlled access, an elevator, and a laundry room on every floor. With a wide variety of apartment designs, 4250 Coldwater Canyon has a living space for every need. Visit us today to begin living the lifestyle you deserve.

If you are interested in viewing one of our apartment homes, please click on the Contact Us tab to schedule an appointment.

We look forward to seeing you in your future home soon!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $600 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 35lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Parking garage.
Storage Details: Storage unit $75/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments have any available units?
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments has 3 units available starting at $2,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments have?
Some of 4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments is offering the following rent specials: NEW SPECIAL: GET $1500 OFF SELECT UNITS! OUR TEAM WELCOMES YOU TO TAKE A VIRTUAL TOUR! * *Please visit our "Virtual Tour" page on our website.
Is 4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments offers parking.
Does 4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments have a pool?
No, 4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, 4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments has accessible units.
Does 4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments has units with dishwashers.
