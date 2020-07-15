/
view park windsor hills
442 Apartments for rent in View Park-Windsor Hills, CA📍
View Park-Windsor Hills
4136 Victoria Ave
4136 South Victoria Avenue, View Park-Windsor Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1700 sqft
View Park Stunner - Upper Unit - Property Id: 250651 Remodeled View park upper unit. 3 huge bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Kitchen has been updated with quartz counters and new cabinets.
View Park-Windsor Hills
5715 South Rimpau Boulevard
5715 South Rimpau Boulevard, View Park-Windsor Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1400 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in View Park Windsor Hills. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and free parking.
View Park-Windsor Hills
5729 1/2 S. Harcourt
5729 1/2 S Harcourt Ave, View Park-Windsor Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious 2 Bedroom- 2 Bath - Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath rear house in a lovely neighborhood , completely remodeled kitchen, and bathroom.
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
7101 South La Cienega Boulevard
7101 South La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1246 sqft
This beautiful, brand new 3-bedroom and 2-bath unit are centrally located near LAX/Westchester, Culver City, The Forum/new Rams Stadium, and the Westfield Mall.
North Inglewood
317 E Hazel St H
317 East Hazel Street, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom - Property Id: 316050 Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit upgraded with refrigerator, stove, Dishwasher, laminate flooring and ceiling fans throughout.
Park Mesa Heights
6621 Crenshaw Boulevard
6621 Crenshaw Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
950 sqft
$1000 OFF 1ST MONTH! Emily Rizvi| Pan American Properties | 714-628-6269 Love where you LIVE! Our apartment homes are fully renovated, stop by today to tour our community.
Park Mesa Heights
5752 10th Avenue
5752 10th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1500 sqft
Brand new 2020 built beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath townhouse. Energy efficient with oversized bedrooms with generous size closets. Master bedroom with master bath located upstairs. Washer and dryer hookups.
North Inglewood
209 1/2 East Hazel Street
209 1/2 E Hazel St, Inglewood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
650 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) This cozy and bright, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home property rental has all the convenient touches you need to live in comfort and security.
North Inglewood
209 E Hazel St
209 East Hazel Street, Inglewood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
1784 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Fabulous, unfurnished, 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom single-family home property rental located in the North Inglewood neighborhood in Inglewood, CA.
Ladera Heights
5048 W Slauson Ave
5048 Slauson Avenue, Ladera Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1960 sqft
Recently Upgraded Luxury Home Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 222215 Beautiful, newly updated, modern and spacious home in a quiet residential neighborhood. Very large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet.
North Inglewood
317 E Hazel St I
317 E Hazel St, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Spacious Apartment Centrally Located - Property Id: 302675 Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit upgraded with garbage disposal, refrigerator, stove, laminate flooring and ceiling fans throughout.
Congress West
3740 Santa Rosalia Drive
3740 Santa Rosalia Drive, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
JUST BRING YOUR SUITCASE! As this centrally located, Baldwin Hills’ “Bedford Promenade” Top Floor 1 bed/1 bath condo is offered completely furnished and shows like a model! You’ll love this condo’s sophistication as well as mountain and city views
Park Mesa Heights
4210 W 58th Place
4210 West 58th Place, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1416 sqft
NEW HOUSE IN THE MARKET! Here is the perfect opportunity to live in a Newly renovated house in the beautiful area of View Park/Park Hill Heights in Los Angeles County.
North Inglewood
310 E Hyde Park Boulevard
310 East Hyde Park Boulevard, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Welcome to Inglewood! Freshly remodeled inside. You'll love this beautifully remodeled , spacious two bedroom one bath . Centrally located to shopping, transportation, restaurants, and LAX. Within minutes of the Forum and new LA Rams Stadium.
North Inglewood
324 E Plymouth Street
324 East Plymouth Street, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
850 sqft
Welcome to inglewood Charmer Newly updated condo with a townhome feeling. Unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a 2 car attached garage. There is a main floor bedroom and bathroom.
North Inglewood
614 HILL
614 Hill Street, Inglewood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
900 sqft
Welcome to This city of Champions is rapidly becoming Los Angeles County’s new hot spot due to the development of the Los Angeles RAM Stadium and Entertainment District at Hollywood Park, Completely Updsted redone to the max 1 bedroom 1 bath
Park Mesa Heights
5752 W 10th Street
5752 10th Ave, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1500 sqft
4 bed, 3 baths Newly built 2020 - Be the first to live in this beautiful home.
Park Mesa Heights
5306 1/2 7th Ave
5306 1/2 7th Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
950 sqft
Perfect Short Term OR Long Term Rental! Fully Furnished and Ready to Move in!! Centrally located, clean, comfortable, light-filled 2 bedroom home with private entrance and plenty of views and fresh air with high ceiling.
North Inglewood
756 N. Inglewood Ave. #20
756 North Inglewood Avenue, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
953 sqft
Newly Remodeled 2Bed / 2Ba CONDO For Rent! - Be the FIRST to live in the NEWLY Remodeled 2 Bedroom/2 Full Bathroom! 2 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms Upper Floor / Corner Unit Approximately 1,000 SF All New Remodel Entire Unit New flooring New recessed
Congress West
4319 Santo Tomas Dr
4319 Santo Tomas Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
(2 Weeks Free OAC!) Beautiful 1bd/1ba Unit Located in Baldwin Village! Must See! - SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call/text Jackie 424-284-9592 to schedule a private showing or Facetime/Video Showing.
Congress Central
5156 Arlington Avenue
5156 Arlington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3 - Bedroom Single Family House - Lovely single-family house, completely remodeled, newly refurbished, window blinds, freshly painted, fenced yard, Near schools, and shopping stores. Resident pay all utilities. (1-year lease) No Pets Rent: $1,950.
Park Mesa Heights
3638 West SLAUSON Avenue
3638 W Slauson Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,500
CUTE ONE BEDROOM PRIVATE APARTMENT BEHIND FRONT COMMERCIAL SPACE ON SLAUSON BLVD. THIS APARTMENT OFFERS LIVING ROOM AREA WITH SKYLIGHT, LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING OPEN TO THE KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR. DINING ROOM OR DEN, FULL BATH.
Washington Culver
Upper Ivy
8809 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
Studio
$3,365
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,530
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,035
785 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing! cutting-edge amenities meet the comforts of home for your next level living experience. That’s because we’re creating a dynamic community with you in mind. No need to thank us – we deserve each other.
Mar Vista
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,422
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,129
1119 sqft
Situated on Sawtelle Boulevard with its many eateries and entertainment venues. Apartments boast private balconies with courtyard and pool views. Community offers outdoor grilling areas, spas, a resort-style swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center.
